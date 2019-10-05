Product Review: TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

Let’s face it — our feet take a beating. Maybe you’re on your feet all day at work, you’re exercising (yay!) or you have foot pain from neuropathy, heel spurs or plantar fasciitis. Sure, foot rubs are great, but good luck trying to find someone who will willingly rub your feet whenever you ask! Your best bet is to treat your feet to the TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller.

This wooden foot roller has multiple acupressure “nubs” that are configured to help all types of feet — and all types of foot problems. Use this anytime to relieve tired, achy feet. Its reflexology design will not only relax your tootsies, it will help relax the rest of your body, too. The TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller weighs only 1 1/2 pounds, so take it to work to keep under your desk, bring it with you when you travel, or move it from room to room in your house for whenever you need relief. It’s designed for all foot sizes, too. The TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager comes with a free foot chart and ebook on how to treat different types of foot issues with massage and reflexology. Give your feet a break — start safely rolling those aches and pains away today!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com