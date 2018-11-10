Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Sanitizer
Product Review: Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Sanitizer

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
From a young age, we’re taught how important it is to wash our hands often. Clean hands, after all, can help to prevent illness and the spread of germs to others. If you have diabetes and check your blood sugar with a meter, you’ve likely been taught to wash your hands before you check to make sure you get an accurate reading. But what if there’s no soap and water handy? No worries — you probably have a bottle of hand sanitizer with you.

Hand sanitizers are just about everywhere, perching on office desks or dangling from a backpack. They’re convenient, they don’t require rinsing, and, for the most part, they’re effective at killing germs. The “rub” is that, for a hand sanitizer to kill bacteria and viruses, it needs to contain at least 60 percent alcohol (usually in the form of ethyl alcohol). The other rub? Many hand sanitizers feel sticky and have a strong, perfume-like smell.

Not so with Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Sanitizers. Mrs. Meyer’s products (yes, there really is a Mrs. Meyer) contain naturally-derived ingredients, and get their fabulous scents from essential oils. The hand sanitizers kill germs, contain moisturizers, and are available in basil and lavender scents. All products are free from bleach, ammonia, parabens, phosphate, and phthalates, and are never tested on animals. Keep a bottle of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Sanitizer in your car, desk drawer, purse, or gym bag, and clean your hands any time, anywhere.

