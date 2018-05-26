Home > Blog > Julia Aparicio > Product Review: BELLI® Clearly Coconut Oil
Product Review: BELLI® Clearly Coconut Oil

Product Review: BELLI® Clearly Coconut Oil

by Julia Aparicio
Print Text Size: A A A

Dry and cracked skin can become a huge issue for people living with diabetes. This is not only uncomfortable, but also can be extremely painful and affect people’s ability to perform regular day-to-day activities. BELLI® Clearly Coconut Oil is more than just a beauty oil, but rather a multipurpose skincare product that helps heal dry skin. What sets this product apart is that it is made with fractionated coconut oil, which is extracted from whole coconut oil for extreme purity and stability. According to Erin Kiely, marketing coordinator at Belli, “Clearly Coconut Oil is an easy, spray-on fractionated coconut oil, which means that the long chain triglycerides have been removed. This increases its shelf life infinitely and allows the oil to stay liquid at room temperature.”

Ideal for people with sensitive skin, Clearly Coconut Oil can be used on infants, children, teens, and adults, as well as pregnant and nursing women. Aside from being gluten free, this product is also unscented and allergy tested, containing no artificial dyes or fragrances.

Advertisement

“Dry skin caused from diabetes can be severe and can crack, leaving room for infections,” said Kiely. “Coconut oil not only penetrates deeply into the skin, but it actually has antibacterial properties as well.”

Besides hydrating and soothing even the most sensitive skin, Clearly Coconut Oil can be used for a multitude of other daily skincare and beauty purposes. From styling and conditioning frizzy hair to healing other uncomfortable skin conditions such as eczema, this oil can truly do it all.

“Simply spray on desired areas and rub in,” said Kiely. “The best part is, it does not leave that annoying greasy residue that most non-fractionated oils leave.”

Check the price on Amazon.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions