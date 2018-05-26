Product Review: BELLI® Clearly Coconut Oil

Dry and cracked skin can become a huge issue for people living with diabetes. This is not only uncomfortable, but also can be extremely painful and affect people’s ability to perform regular day-to-day activities. BELLI® Clearly Coconut Oil is more than just a beauty oil, but rather a multipurpose skincare product that helps heal dry skin. What sets this product apart is that it is made with fractionated coconut oil, which is extracted from whole coconut oil for extreme purity and stability. According to Erin Kiely, marketing coordinator at Belli, “Clearly Coconut Oil is an easy, spray-on fractionated coconut oil, which means that the long chain triglycerides have been removed. This increases its shelf life infinitely and allows the oil to stay liquid at room temperature.”

Ideal for people with sensitive skin, Clearly Coconut Oil can be used on infants, children, teens, and adults, as well as pregnant and nursing women. Aside from being gluten free, this product is also unscented and allergy tested, containing no artificial dyes or fragrances.

“Dry skin caused from diabetes can be severe and can crack, leaving room for infections,” said Kiely. “Coconut oil not only penetrates deeply into the skin, but it actually has antibacterial properties as well.”

Besides hydrating and soothing even the most sensitive skin, Clearly Coconut Oil can be used for a multitude of other daily skincare and beauty purposes. From styling and conditioning frizzy hair to healing other uncomfortable skin conditions such as eczema, this oil can truly do it all.

“Simply spray on desired areas and rub in,” said Kiely. “The best part is, it does not leave that annoying greasy residue that most non-fractionated oils leave.”

