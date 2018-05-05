Home > Blog > Julia Aparicio > Product Review: FootMedix
Product Review: FootMedix

Product Review: FootMedix

by Julia Aparicio
Print Text Size: A A A

When you are living with diabetes, taking care of your feet is a vital component of keeping yourself healthy and preventing future issues. Inspecting your feet every day and seeking medical attention if you have an injury are obvious ways to stay on top of your foot care, but how else can you properly tend to your extremities? FootMedix is a medically formulated cream that assists in healing and protecting severely dry and cracked feet by stimulating new skin growth.

“The key was using a revolutionary compound known as hEGF, or human epidermal growth factor,” said Dr. David Watts, creator and founder of Footmedix and Medical Director and CEO at Watts Plastic Surgery Association. “This is a powerful growth factor that actually tells your skin to heal itself. It’s honestly one of the most amazing compounds I’ve ever tested.”

Advertisement

Aside from containing hEGF, a Nobel Prize-winning ingredient that opens the blood vessels to greatly increase blood flow, FootMedix also contains moisturizing shea butter and antibacterial tea tree oil, as well as the antifungal perspiration blocker dimethicone. Living with diabetes creates a perfect storm for foot issues, which is why it is so important to stay vigilant about foot care on a daily basis. Applying this cream to dry areas twice a day can help increase circulation and leave skin stronger and smoother, as well as help prevent fissures and cracking.

“Best of all, when the pain is gone and the feet are smooth and healthy, it just changes people’s lives,” said Dr. Watts. “They can walk again, play with kids and grandkids, and have confidence about the way their feet look and feel.”

For more information please visit dermalmedix.com.

$120 per bottle | dermalmedix.com | Check the price on Amazon!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions