Is Cinnamon Good for Diabetes?

Is Cinnamon Good for Diabetes?

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Chances are you have a bottle of cinnamon in your spice cupboard. And chances are you never thought of cinnamon as medicine.

However, cinnamon has been used medicinally since ancient times. This popular spice was used in ancient Egypt, China, and India for culinary and medicinal purposes, and its use has also been documented in the Bible.

There are two types of cinnamon: Ceylon and cassia, both derived from the bark of evergreen trees. Ceylon cinnamon is grown in South America, Southeast Asia, and the West Indies, while cassia cinnamon is grown in Central America, China, and Indonesia. Ceylon cinnamon bark looks like tightly rolled scrolls, while cassia cinnamon is more loosely rolled. Cassia is the variety most commonly sold in the United States.

Most people think of cinnamon as a flavoring for desserts or as a warm, robust scent for candles and potpourri. But this spice may do more than make your house smell good. Cinnamon has been shown to help lower blood glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.

A study published in the journal Diabetes Care in 2003 looked at 60 men and women with Type 2 diabetes who were taking diabetes pills. The participants took either 1, 3, or 6 grams of cassia cinnamon or a placebo, in capsule form, for 40 days. After this time, blood glucose levels dropped between 18% and 29% in all three groups that received cinnamon. However, only the participants who had taken the smallest amount of cinnamon (1 gram) continued to have improved blood glucose levels 20 days after they stopped taking it, for reasons the researchers didn’t quite understand.

In the study, cinnamon also helped lower triglycerides (a blood lipid) and LDL (or “bad”) cholesterol levels. The benefits continued after 60 days, 20 days after participants had stopped taking cinnamon.

No significant changes in blood glucose or blood lipid levels occurred in the placebo group.

So, should you start shaking cinnamon on everything or start popping cinnamon capsules? First, keep in mind that this was a small study with only 60 subjects. Second, it was a short-term study, and the effects of taking cinnamon on a long-term basis aren’t known. Third, there’s no evidence that cinnamon helps people with Type 1 diabetes.

On the other hand, cinnamon is relatively safe. Keep in mind, though, that, some people may be allergic to cinnamon, and that cinnamon in large amounts may cause mouth sores or burn the skin. Also, as with any kind of supplement, it’s important to discuss its use with your health-care provider.

One gram of cinnamon, the lowest (and most effective) amount used in the study, is about &#8533 teaspoon. Three grams is about ½ teaspoon, and 6 grams is a little more than a teaspoon. If, after checking with your health-care provider, you want to see for yourself if cinnamon might help improve your blood glucose levels, start with the smallest dose (1 gram). Be sure to check your blood glucose levels often and keep good food and blood glucose records. Then, try sprinkling cinnamon on cereal and toast, or in your coffee, tea, or cocoa, spread out over the day. Another option is to take cassia cinnamon in capsule form, taking 500 milligrams twice daily. Just remember that cinnamon supplements, like all supplements, are not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in terms of quality and effectiveness.

Stop using cinnamon immediately and call your health-care provider if you notice any side effects. If you don’t notice any improvement in your diabetes control after several weeks, don’t despair. You can still enjoy the rich, warm flavor of this ancient spice.

  • gvrao28

    I am very thabkful for this information. I shall start taking little of Chinnamon barks evry day . I shall also test my fasting blood glucose level after start taking the chinnamon bark. If it really reduces the fasting blood glucose level I shall continue.

  • Granny

    I started use cinnamon on oatmeal every morning, for over a year now. It works within a month I noticed my sugar tested lower. I told my Doctor and he was very surprised. My next appointment, which was 6 months after starting the cinnamon, my Dr. had to lower my Glyburide from 2 pills a day to 1/2 a pill twice a day, then to 1/2 a pill once a day with dinner. My cholesterol levels are better also. I just bought some cinnamon capsules, so I have them if I need them, maybe when traveling. I missed one day in over a year. I am very Pleased! It works! Granny

  • acampbell

    Hi Granny and gvra28

    Granny, I’m glad to hear that cinnamon is working for you! And gvra28, I hope it works as well for you as it has for Granny. Don’t forget to let your doctor know that you’re taking it.

    Amy Campbell

  • Pootsie

    Amy, I’m confused. I’ve read several articles about this same study regarding cinnamon, and I want to be sure I get it straight as to the dose I should try. You suggested trying 500 mg of cinnamon twice a day, but other articles I’ve read claim that people using 6 grams a day lowered their blood sugar substantially in as little as 20 days. Do you know anything about the 6 grams per day giving the fastest (if not the longest lasting) benefit? Thanks in advance for any light you can shed on this.

  • acampbell

    Hi Pootsie,

    You raise a good question, and it’s understandable why you’re confused. The information you’re referencing is partly related to one study in particular that used various levels of cinnamon. The researchers found that the 6-gram dose of cinnamon lowered glucose levels more than the other doses did, and in a shorter amount of time. The issue, though, is that no one is really sure what the lowest, most effective dose of cinnamon is. And when it comes to medications and supplements, you always want to take the lowest dose possible that will still yield beneficial results. While cinnamon is relatively safe, some people may be allergic. If you’re planning on trying cinnamon, first let your physician know. The key is to start with a low dose, and increase gradually, if you need to. As the saying goes, “Start low, go slow”.

  • justme

    what are the side affects

  • ashleyjones

    I started taking Cinnamon capsules about 4 months ago because of my high cholesterol. The doctor wanted to put me on some type of medecine and im the type of person that would rather treat something with a natural remedy rather than take a perscreption drug. Before I started taking Cinnamon my Cholesterol level was 245 and now it is at a borderline level of 230. The longer I take the cinnamon the better my cholesterol gets. You can find cinnamon almost everywhere but I order mine through a company called Health Quest Technologies. They put me on a program where I get my cinnamon automatically charged to my credit card every two months and they send me out one bottle which last me two months!

  • sandyh

    I just started taking Cinnamon capsules about a week ago and have noticed that I am having mild hot flashes all during the day and night. Has anyone else experienced a problem like this.

  • acampbell

    Hi Sandy,

    While cinnamon is a relatively safe herb, there are some reported side effects, including contact dermatitis, mouth lesions, skin rash, and facial flushing. It’s therefore quite possible that you’re experiencing a reaction to the cinnamon. I’d suggest you stop taking them for a few days and see if your hot flashes disappear. If it looks like they’re linked, you might either need to stop the cinnamon altogether or decrease your dose. You can also put up with the hot flashes unless they’re particularly bothersome. Also, if the cinnamon doesn’t appear to be helping your blood glucose control, there may be no benefit in continuing to take it.

  • GSharat @aol.com

    Why cinnamon works on my husband aand not on my diabetes type 2. Is it because he takes medication and I don,t yet.
    Gladys Sharat

  • acampbell

    Hi Gladys,

    Your situation illustrates a very important point about supplements – they may work for some and not for others. There are probably several reasons why cinnamon may not be working as well for you as it does for your husband, including your average blood glucose levels, how long you’ve been taking cinnamon and how much you’ve been taking, and the fact that he takes medicine for his diabetes, while you don’t. How have your blood glucose levels been running? If they’re running too high, cinnamon may not do much to lower them. Also, one study has concluded that cinnamon isn’t effective for reducing insulin resistance and blood glucose levels in postmenopausal women. So, as the saying goes, “more research is needed”. Talk with your doctor about whether you should continue taking cinnamon or not.

  • breezinthru52

    Hi! I found out I am a borderline type 2 diabetic a few months ago. So I am still experimenting with what foods spike my glucose levels. When I eat something that makes my sugar go way up…I mix about 3/4 of a teaspoon of cinnamon with just a sprinkle of Splenda and a tiny dab of margarine (it makes it go down way easier). Follow it with a glass of water. Within 15 minutes to a half an hour…my glucose level drops way down. Bought the pills today and am going to give them a try. Thank you for the posts…I was a little leary of taking the pills.

  • Diane

    Is it safe to take cinnamon capsules when pregnant?

  • acampbell

    Hi Diane,

    No, it’s not recommended that pregnant women take cinnamon as a supplement. Also, if you take any other dietary or herbal supplements, be sure to let your provider know.

  • Phyllis

    I have used this supplement and my glucose level drop over 20 points. So, it you are concerned about your sugar levels then please go for the cinnamon pills! They are fantastic!

  • linda

    I have been reading that some cinnamon could contain “coumarin” and that it could be toxic to the liver. Would it be found in cinnamon pills? Which types of cinnamon would it be found in>

  • acampbell

    Hi linda,
    A type of cinnamon, called cassia cinnamon, may contain varying amounts of coumarin, a compound that may cause liver damage in high doses, at least according to animal studies. If you take a supplement, try to find one that lists “water soluble” cinnamon on the label. And don’t take very large doses for an extended period of time. Also, this is a good example of why you should always discuss the use of any supplement with your provider.

  • abi

    Hi,
    I have benn drinking this cinnamon honey tea for past two days(one time). i feel very tired after drinking this tea and also sweating. I had gestational diabeties 2 years back and i was fine after i had baby. I haven’t check my sugsr lavel recently. my question is is it ok to drink the tea, bcz i really need to lose some weight. i would really appreciate if someone reply me back. thanks in advance.

  • acampbell

    Hi abi,
    What are the ingredients in your tea besides cinnamon and honey? Is this sold as a “weight loss” tea? Some weight loss teas have herbs or other ingredients that can cause side effects. I’d suggest stopping the tea for a while and see if you feel better. Also, you might start checking your blood glucose levels again. And if you continue to have symptoms, it’s a good idea to speak to your provider.

  • abi

    Thanks for your reply acambell. I am taking cinnamon pills now. I take one in the morning and 1 at night, is it ok take it bcz i read your post about the coumarin and i am confused. I would really appreciate if you reply me back. thankyou.

  • acampbell

    Hi abi,
    It’s hard to say without knowing what type and what amount of cinnamon you’re taking. Make sure you’ve purchased your supplement from a reputable source. And be sure to follow the dosing instructions on the bottle. If you’re still unsure, ask your physician, pharmacist or dietitian.

  • abi

    Thanks again Acambell, i am taking 500mg twice a day and it is a spring valley cinnamon capsules. Could you pls tell me how could i find if this capsules contains coumarin or not. The instructions says 2 a day. I bought it from walmart. I want to know if i can take (cinnamon+ honey +hotwater )tea with food, bcz i can’t take this tea first think in the morning it makes me sick. I really want to take this tea for weight loss.thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi abi,
    I suggest you contact the company that manufactures the supplement, Spring Hill. You can ask them if the cinnamon they use is water soluble. Chances are that the dose you’re taking is pretty safe; just don’t take more than what is recommended.

  • ikeone

    Five members of our diabetes support group have used cinnamon capsules for the past 6 month…with NO positive results. Recent studies have generally shown it does not work. However, today my wife’s cardiologist said it DOES work (as shown in yet another study) but you must use Ceylon Cinnamon, not the cheaper cinnamon in most supplements.
    I might try this for six months. The cardiologist said the dose should be one teaspoon after lunch and the same amount after dinner. Good luck.

  • Rekha

    Really cinnamon is very useful herb. Everybody should involve in his/her diet and can be used in various disease Rekha

  • pcammar50

    Hi,
    I take Hyzaar 100/25 pressure pill. One a day.
    My Ldl was high. Under 300.
    I did not want to take the prescription meds for that.
    Can I take cinnamon being on Hyzaar.
    I also looked into taking Kyolic…garlic capsule and was told by the pharmacy not to take it.
    So I’d like to know what to do.
    My Doctor is not really knowledgeble about this matter.
    Please help!
    Paula

  • acampbell

    Hi pcammar50,
    I can’t really give you advice on which supplements to take or not to take. However, as far as garlic goes, this supplement is relatively safe, although it shouldn’t be taken if you take any blood thinning medicines. Garlic may not lower your LDL cholesterol all that much, according to recent research. Cinnamon is also fairly safe to take, but there’s no conclusive evidence that it helps to lower cholesterol. I’d suggest you meet with a dietitian to discuss lifestyle changes that you can make. Ask a dietitian and your doctor about possibly using a plant stanol supplement. If your LDL is as high as you indicate, though, you may need to take medicine. And always remember to tell your doctor about any supplements that you take.

  • KJ

    Please advise for gestation diabetics is it safe to use Cinnamon on a daily basis.
    With thanks
    KJ

  • acampbell

    Hi KJ,

    See my comment from Feb. 5, above. Cinnamon isn’t recommended for use during pregnancy.

  • linda c

    I can not get my sugar reading down below 242. I take 2 metformin a day. Can I take 3 a day? I need help quickly. I am seeing a Dr. every 3 months. But he’s really no help.

  • acampbell

    Hi Linda,
    Are you following a meal plan and getting physical activity? I wouldn’t recommend increasing your metformin dose without talking with your doctor. My advice is to start checking your blood glucose levels several times a day and recording your results in a log book. At your next appointment with your doctor, show him the results. Ask him what your A1C is (goal is less than 7), too. Be firm and let him know that you’re not happy with your numbers, as they are out of target range. Ask him what your options are, in terms of medication, whether it’s increasing your metformin or adding another medication. If he won’t help you, consider switching providers, if you need to. This is your diabetes and your health, so you need to be your own advocate. Good luck!

  • shahana

    HI: im shahana,I like to ask how you make your cinamon ,hony tea

  • fredsmom

    In reading the above, I see that in some cases cinnamon helps type 2 and pre-diabetics with their blood glucose. I am working on not becoming pre-diabetic.

    Question 1: I take 1000 mg (2 capsules total) each morning. Is it better to take one in the AM and the second one in the PM?

    Question 2: I also read that people experience “hot flashes”. I’ve been taking the cinnamon pills for about 3 months, and just recently noticed feeling extra warm and sweaty during the day, and wonder if splitting the two pills into AM and PM doses would help offset this hot feeling but keep with helping the blood glucose?

    Question 3: Is there anything connecting cinnamon with the increasing or decreasing high blood pressure.

    Question 4: Is there anything connecting cinnamon with the increasing or decreasing heart rate or heart beats?

    Thank you!

  • aziemer

    Why isn’t Cinnamon good for Pregnancy. Untold by doctors I was borderline diabetic – insulin resistant in Nov 07. I am now 3mo pregnant and of course have gestational diabetes. In addition my blood pressure has been running 140/100.

    I would like to take some type of supplement and cinnamon was recommended by a friend.

    If the only reason not to take it is that it might decrease my sugars too much, then wouldn’t I be able to monitor that with my meter – which I have to use at least 7x/day anyway.

    As for it possibly increasing the heart rate – is that in any way related to my blood pressure being so high?

    Cinnamon itself wouldn’t cause any harm to the fetus would it?

    Yes, I know not much info is know, but I can tell you the docs in MO are not into herbal remedies, they are all AMA well trained 🙂
    Thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi fredsmom,

    There isn’t a lot of information available as to the best dose of cinnamon to take, and studies that have been done with cinnamon have been inconsistent. However, cinnamon is a fairly safe supplement, unless you happen to be allergic. To answer your questions, I’m not sure if it matters that you split the dose; but, if you do experience flushing, you might try taking one capsule in the am and one in the pm. Cinnamon may lower blood pressure levels, although I’ve read that it may increase heart rate. If you do experience increased heart rate and flushing, you might try decreasing your dose. Make sure you let your provider know that you’re taking cinnamon, as well.

  • acampbell

    Hi aziemer,
    The issue with cinnamon use during pregnancy has to do with lack of sufficient data to prove that it’s safe, and not due to its potential glucose-lowering effects. The Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database, which is a professional database of supplements, as well as the PDR for Herbal Medicine advise against using cinnamon during pregnancy and breastfeeding. In fact, the PDR for Herbal Medicines states that cinnamon is used in Chinese medicine to treat amenorrhea (lack of menstruation). It’s unfortunate that we don’t know enough about cinnamon, but as the saying goes, it’s better to be safe than sorry. It’s fine to use cinnamon as a flavoring in foods, but most medical practitioners would advise against taking it as a supplement during pregnancy.

  • karen

    I used cinnamon sticks when I was quitting smoking. I used them to replace thehabit of holding something. In time I notice I was having low blood sugar attacks. I didn’t even know that cinnamon could lower your blood sugar until I googled it. So there is something to it. Karen

  • d.wayne

    You should never take large doses of what is called “cinnamon” or “saigon cinnamon” in this country, as these are really “cassia” (a cousin of “real cinnamon”), which is toxic in large doses. The only 2 ways to avoid this: (i) Purchase
    “real cinnamon” or “Ceylon cinnamon”, directly from Sri Lanka (from companies such as Dru Era), or (ii) purchase water soluble cinnamon pills (the toxic part of cinnamon is not water soluble) under the generic name of Cinnulin PF (various manufacturers).

  • acampbell

    Actually, the key studies involving the use of cinnamon on blood glucose and blood lipid levels have used cassia cinnamon, and not Ceylon cinnamon (although Ceylon cinnamon is more commonly used in the U.S.). However, Ceylon cinnamon does contain an ingredient also thought to lower glucose levels; it just hasn’t been as widely studied. I agree that it’s best to purchase water soluble or water extracted forms of cinnamon to limit exposure to any toxins.

  • Stressed

    My cholesterol level is a little high and I have type 2 diabetes. My liver levels are also a little elevated. Would taking the Cinnamon Capsules for the Cholesterol and diabetes effect the liver levels? I prefer trying something natural like this instead of prescription medication.

  • acampbell

    Hi Stressed,
    It’s probably not a good idea to start taking cinnamon or any supplement, for that matter, without first checking with your physician, due to your elevated liver enzymes. Just because something is “natural” doesn’t necessarily mean that it can’t cause harm in some situations. In the meantime, focus on other dietary changes that you can make that can help lower your cholesterol. For example, using olive or canola oil, eating more high-soluble fiber foods (oatmeal, beans, fruits, vegetables), switching to more poultry and fish instead of red meat, and using a margarine-like spread such as Benecol or Promise activ are ways to safely lower your cholesterol. Talk to your provider about possibly taking a plant stanol/sterol supplement (instead of cinnamon), as well, as this might be safer for you. But get his/her okay, first!

  • Brett

    About a year ago my doctor tested my blood and found a glucose level of 365! Yes, it was type 2 diabetes. I was prescribed glucovance to reduce the insulin intolerance problem and eventually my levels returned to normal (around 100). About the same time, a friend of mine suggested a cinnamon/spice tea. I started drinking a cup a day and found my levels dropped to 65. Eventually I cut the glucovance dosage by half and remained stable. A few weeks ago I was on vacation and did not have time for my favorite tea. I checked my glucose levels and they started creeping up to 70, 80, 100. After returning to 2 cups a day of the cinnamon/spice tea, it was back to 76! I never would have thought it would make this much of a difference. For anyone interested, the tea is called Good Earth Original. It tastes like a big stick of Big Red gum, what a wonderful way to bring down my glucose.

  • misskrisscat3

    Hi. I’m 28 and was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes at 14 years old. I fell off the wagon for several years due to being young and dumb and as I got older had more and more trouble controlling my blood sugar levels. I literally could go all day without food, but with taking my medication, and my sugar would still read 250 or higher. I started taking 1 gram of cinnamon per day (in capsule form with chromium), and within 1 week my fasting sugar level is between 87 and 120, and my after meal sugar is no higher than 155. Thanks so much for posting this very helpful information. It changed my life!
    Kristen D.

  • Pat Cater

    The below link will help you to identify real Cinnamon from Cassia.

    How to identify Ceylon Cinnamon

    Ceylon Cinnamon is coumarin safe as it has 1250 times less coumarin than Casssia.

  • RIGO 1972

    HI MY NAME IS RIGOBERTO IM 37 YEARS OLD, I JUST GOT DIAGNOSED WITH DIABETES 2. I STARTED TAKING METFORMIN 500MG 1 TABLET A DAY FOR THE FIRST TWO WEEK, THEN TWICE A DAY. I MONITOR MY SUGAR EVERY MORNING BEFORE BREAKFAST AND BEFORE DINNER, AN MY SUGAR LEVES STAY BETWEEN 116 AND 142. I HAVE NO MUCH INFO ABOUT DIABETES AM I CONSIDER TO HAVE IT.?? MY A1C WAS 6.4 FOUR MONTHS AGO. WHAT OTHER TEST SHOULD I GET TO MAKE SURE?

  • acampbell

    Hi Rigo,
    Diabetes can be diagnosed in a few different ways. All of these need to be done at your doctor’s office or at a lab. The first way is to have your blood checked for glucose after not eating anything for at least 8 hours (usually overnight). Diabetes is diagnosed if your glucose is 126 or higher. The second way is to have a glucose checked at any time of day – if your glucose is 200 or higher and you have symptoms of high blood glucose (thirst, increased urination), then you likely have diabetes. The third way is to drink a glucose drink and then have your glucose checked 2 hours later. If the glucose is 200 or higher, you likely have diabetes. All of these tests should be repeated a second time to confirm diabetes. Ask your doctor how he or she diagnosed your diabetes. And it’s important to note that you can have glucose and A1C levels within “normal” range and still have diabetes. It just means that your treatment plan is working!

  • vreyes

    Hi,

    I’ve read all the comments above and I was wondering if anyone out there can help me with stores or websites where I can buy cinnamon pills. I’d rather take it in pill or tea form.

    Thanks
    Vic

  • acampbell

    Hi Vic,

    You can actually purchase cinnamon capsules at your local drugstore or a local GNC store. Also, try http://www.puritan.com or http://www.gnc.com if you’d like to purchase them on-line. For cinnaomon tea, try a local health food store.

  • vicki

    Could you tell me if these cinnamon capsules could be purchased at a Walmart. I am a Diabete 2 as well.

    Thanks again
    Vicki

  • acampbell

    Hi vicki,

    Yes, I’m pretty certain that WalMart carries cinnamon capsules.

  • Anette

    Is there a benefit in taking cinnamon in powder form?

  • acampbell

    Hi Anette,
    Cinnamon can be ingested in powder form which is usually the form in which you purchase this spice. In other words, you can sprinkle powdered cinnamon from your spice jar onto various foods. Cinnamon can also be taken in capsule form, in liquid form (as an oil) or as a tea. The study that I mentioned in my blog, above, used cinnamon in the form of a capsule. You very likely would receive the same benefits by using the cinnamon powder.

  • mlcoppola

    I have been diagnosed with Type II diabetes and have recently started taking the Cinnamon supplements. I noticed a couple of weeks after taking 2 500 mg tablets a day, (the dosage required) that I was getting what I will refer to as an allergic reaction, puffy, itchy, red eyelids and under eyes. I am hoping it is not the cinnamon supplements but suspect that it may be, it really is working to bring down sugar levels. What to do? Stop all together to see if it goes away?

  • acampbell

    Hi mlcoppola,

    It’s hard to say for sure if your “allergic reaction” is due to the cinnamon supplement, but unless you’ve started taking other medication or have seasonal allergies as well, it could very well be caused by the cinnamon. I agree with you that stopping it for now is your best bet. See if your symptoms disappear. If they do, then you’ll know. It’s a good idea to let your physician know, too, as your reaction could be due to something else. Perhaps you could gradually add the cinnamon back, in smaller doses, and see what happens, as well.

  • Wondering

    My mother-in-law is on insulin plus other meds. She is having a hard time controlling her sugar. Should she try cinnamon?

  • acampbell

    Hi Wondering,
    I’m assuming your mother has type 2 diabetes? Cinnamon might help, but it may be that your mother needs a medication adjustment. Also, is she following a meal plan? Getting regular activity? I’d suggest she meet with her physician and a dietitian or diabetes educator, first, for some adjustments to her treatment plan.

  • gm061852

    My current AIC is 6.5, I started taking 1000mg of cinnamon daily after the test, I will keep will keep you posted on the next test.
    GM

  • bearmist

    I have diabetes 2 and have been taking cinnamin for about two years now. It appears to help as I am now controlling the sugar level to under 6.5 without any medication. It is much more stable now than it was before. Actually my diabetic doctor told me to try and use it.

    All I can say is bravo for cinnamin

    Archie Christiansen

  • acampbell

    Hi Archie,

    Thanks for sharing your “cinnamon success story”!

  • maxine

    over the past six years i went in to labour with high blood pressure and from ever since i have to be taking three pressure pills every morning.If i raise my voice too loud it goes up , then a month ago i was diagnose of having diabetics i was put on metformin 500mg two times daily,diavista 15mg and glimepiride 4mg daily on sunday may 10,2009 i
    drink one cup of cinnamonmint tea every morning.
    I realise my sugar level was dropping also my blood pressure . i have been going two days now without pressure or diabetic medications i have the machines so i check them regularly.when ever i check them i cried when i look back on the amount of money i could have saved if only i had know that cinnamon was so good.i am planning to visit my doctor this weekend and this might be the last i feel cheated on.

  • acampbell

    Hi Maxine,

    That’s great that your blood glucose and blood pressure numbers have come down. However, please be very careful about stopping any of your medicines without first talking with your doctor. I’m glad that you’ll be seeing your doctor this week. Also, try not to feel “cheated” — medicines can work very well, but it sometimes takes time to find the dose that works for you.

  • Sue Ann

    Do you know of any heart transplant patients that have tried the cinnamon??? I am going to check with my pharmacy, as one of my anti-rejection meds you can not have grapefruit or the juice.

    I need to lower my blood sugars to avoid going on insulin,,, just bought some 500 mg capsules today of the cinnamon cassia. I hope I am able to take it and see if it will help.

    Thanks,, God Blessings Today.

  • acampbell

    Hi Sue Ann,

    I checked with the pharmacist who I work with. She said she would be concerned with the cinnamon possibly interacting with some of your antirejection drugs. Cinnamon has a small amount of a substance called coumarin (not coumadin) that, in larger doses, could hurt the liver. So, taking cinnamon along with your other medicines may not be a great idea. Your best bet is to talk to your doctor and your pharmacist before taking the cinnamon.

  • Norma

    I am just reading tonight the area about cinnamon.

    I take 1000mg of cinnamon twice daily.

    It truly helps in lowering my levels.

    My doctor recommended it, so I have been taking it now for 3 years. So far my liver tests are great…
    Nice to have natural item to help type 2 diabetes.

  • ggjeffy

    Does Saigon cinnamon help to reduce blood glucose and ldl levels?
    If so, how much should one take?
    Thanks in advance.

  • Catherine

    I am Type 2 diabetic (diagonsed 3 years ago), 50 years old, I currently take 50/500 mgs of Janumet 2x’s per day. Recently my doctor has increased the dosage to 50/1000 2x’s a day. My A1C level is a 7.4 (last October it was 8.0), my LDL is at 113. My physician prescribed a statin medication for the cholesterol. I am hesitant to take the cholesterol reducing medicine.

    Am interested in taking a daily dose of cinnamon, for the sugar and cholesterol items. I guess I’m not sold on the idea that a cholesterol level of 113 is that bad to warrant another prescription drug. I would like to try something more natural. What is your opinion?

    Thanks,

  • acampbell

    Hi ggjeffy,

    My understanding is that Saigon cinnamon is considered to be cassia cinnamon. Cassia cinnamon includes Chinese, Vietnamese (or Saigon), and Indonesian cinnamon. Cassia cinnamon is the more common type of cinnamon in this country, and this is what the study (mentioned in my posting) used. Also, see above for dosing.

  • acampbell

    Hi Catherine,

    My suggestion would be to first focus on your eating plan (which you may be doing already). This means cutting back on saturated and trans fat, increasing your soluble fiber intake (oats, beans, fruits, vegetables), and switching to a heart-healthy oil like olive oil. The other step you can take is to increase your intake of plant stanols/sterols, which are found in some margarines, some yogurts, and as a supplement (the goal is to aim for 2 grams per day). Physical activity may additionally help with your cholesterol. You could also try taking a cinnamon supplement, but that should be done in conjunction with a heart-healthy diet and exercise. Also, make sure you let your doctor know if you do start taking any supplement and if you decide not to start on the statin.

  • evelyn

    I seen in a magazine that cinnamon will boosts your energy. it says take two500 millgram cinnamon capsules around midday to helpsteady yourlevelsbefore the afternoon slumps dose this help your energy?
    thank you EVElyn

  • acampbell

    Hi evelyn,

    There are a lot of advertisements claiming that cinnamon will boost energy levels. However, I’m not familiar with any scientific studies that have proven this. What we do know about cinnamon is that, in some studies, it helped to better control blood glucose levels. And when blood glucose levels are within target range, you tend to feel better (remember that high glucose levels can make you feel tired and sluggish.) But I don’t think we know enough to say that taking cinnamon gives you more energy. A combination of a healthy eating plan, regular physical activity (yes, even if you’re tired!), and medicine, if needed, can boost your energy levels.

  • Steve

    The lastest news is that Cinnamon has no benifit at all to lower any sugar, according to the lastest finding by The Hartful Hospital crew lead by Dr Craig I read.

  • acampbell

    Thanks for sharing that info, Steve. There are a few studies that have shown some benefit to taking cinnamon, so I think we haven’t heard the last about cinnamon and diabetes yet! However, cinnamon shouldn’t be used as the first line of treatment for diabetes, as there are other, more effective and proven methods that should be tried first. On a side note, I came across a case study of a woman who took cinnamon oil capsules for her diabetes and had an exacerbation of her rosacea, so that’s something to be aware of!

  • Shelley Herman

    Are the cinnamon tablets at GNC the water soluable type? What other stores sell this type and what should I look for on the label to be sure it is.

  • acampbell

    Hi Shelley,

    GNC has a cinnamon supplement called GNC Nature’s Fingerprint Cinnamon, which you can view on their Web site. This supplement contains cassia cinnamon, and I did not see that it’s made from water soluble cinnamon, so chances are it contains at least some coumarin. However, you can call the company at 1-877-GNC-4700 and they may be able to better answer your question.

  • Rebecca Lang

    I just recently came across a study for a new product called Syntra-5 for type 2 diabetes. They did a double blind study with fantastic results in reducing blood pressure, blood sugar, LDL,and several other problems. Have you heard anything about this? It’s an all natural product that also has cinnamon in it.

  • acampbell

    Hi Rebecca,

    I was not familiar with Syntra-5, so I checked out their Web site. This supplement contains garcinia, fenugreek, cinnamon, bitter melo,n and gymnema sylvestre, among other ingredients. The herbs in this supplement may very likely lower blood glucose and lipids. Remember, though, that just because something is “all natural” doesn’t mean it’s entirely safe or free from side effects. For example, bitter melon can cause gastrointestinal distress and hemolytic anemia. Fenugreek may increase the effects of blood thinner medicines. Also, there are no long-term studies indicating that these herbs are entirely safe. The “peer reviewed” study that they post on their Web site was done with a small sample size of people and only for 90 days, at that. That being said, if you decide to take this, please let your physician know if, and also let him know if you experience any negative side effects.

  • Susan

    My cholesterol have been around 230 during the past two years, not to mention my high triglycerides and LDL/HDL levels. I started to drink the Ceylon cinnamon tea last April. My lab lipid results today showed all the numbers dropped to normal levels! I also have high blood pressure which I monitor when I accidentally skip a day or two in a week and my pressure still shows normal.

    As soon as I feel a slight itchy throat, runny nose or muscle pain, I immediately drink a cup of cinnamon tea along with an orange fruit for vitamin C. By evening, all the symptoms disappear and I just avoided a cold or a flu.

    Plus, my hotflashes have subsided quite a bit. They used to be intense and frequent, now, they’re just brief and mild.

  • helene lewis

    i have learned a lot i jusst found out i am a diebetic it has depressed me so bad i never fill good please help me

  • acampbell

    Hi Helene,

    I’m glad that you’ve learned a lot about diabetes. I’m sorry you have diabetes, but just think of how much you know already! It’s normal to feel depressed when you’ve found out that you have a chronic condition. But please keep in mind that you can live a very healthy life with diabetes — you just need to know how to best take care of yourself. I’d suggest you talk to your doctor and let him know how you’re feeling. Ask for a referral to a diabetes education program near where you live. And it’s a good idea to meet with a mental health counselor, too, so that you can feel more positive about having diabetes. He might even be able to refer you to a diabetes support group — it helps to talk to others with diabetes, too. But please seek help, starting with your doctor.

  • ann m powderly nee campbell

    Just discovered your website/blog, and am delighted to find so much support for us diabetics out there. I looked after my late husband for 10 years with Type II diabetes, cardiac and cancer problems, and have just been diagnosed with diabetes myself. Having controlled my husband’s diet and lifestyle to minimise the effects of the condition, I now have to do the same for myself. I find that taking cinnamon tea made with the bark of the plant is very good to reduce blood sugar levels, and find no side-effects so far. I also use Benecol butter/drinks, and they too are very good. I also find that portion control is very important when trying to diet, or reduce my weight a bit, – with the added incentive that that too reduces my blood sugar count! As I live in Ireland I don’t have the same blood sugar measurements as you do, but my sugars appear to be back to normal with no side effects, or medication. Keep up the good work everyone, – I know it’s no joke, but we’ll keep each other on the straight and narrow together!

  • amy

    why can’t a pregant woman take cinnmon caps.??? does it harm the baby???

  • acampbell

    Hi Amy,

    Using cinnamon in or on food during pregnancy is likely perfectly safe. However, it’s not known if taking larger doses of cinnamon, say, in capsule form, is safe during pregnancy. There just isn’t enough evidence proving its safety, so as a precaution, most health-care providers would likely advise not taking it.

  • CAngelo

    Heads Up!

    Thank you for the blog. The Saigon Cinnamon by McCormick is the product. It burned the lips on one of my clients while eating the cinnamon on bananas. In a testing experiment the cinnamon was put on the back of the same client’s hand and the client’s skin broke out with a rash.

    A recommendation I would like to make:

    Do a skin test before consuming the product. This may help prevent futher health complications.

  • acampbell

    Thanks, CAngelo. Good to know.

  • Dina Hazem

    Dear Miss Amy:

    i really thank u for this rich informative ongoing Q&A …and admire the way u answer all the viewers….i’m a dentist and a staff member in the oral biology depatment in Egypt…and doing my masters thesis on the effect of cinnamon on diabetes and if it can prevent the side effects of diabetes on submandibular salivary gland…so am doing the research on streptozotocin induced diabetic rats my question is do u happen to know the dose of cinnamon that should be given to diabetic albino rats and the mode of administration? i will give 3 different doses bec. i divided them into 3 study groups to study the effect of difrerent doses….i’d be so thankful if u can inform me or refer me to a website or an article
    thanks a lot

  • acampbell

    Hello Dina,

    Thank you very much. I’m so glad you’ve found this Web site to be helpful. I really don’t have much information regarding cinnamon doses for rats — I’m not involved in research at all. However, here are two links to articles that perhaps may be of use:

    http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16990960
    http://cat.inist.fr/?aModele=afficheN&cpsidt=18138530

  • Quentin

    Hi Amy,

    I have just started to do some research on cinnamon for diabetes and came across your website/blog.

    I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes when I was 27, and about the age of 30 I was able to control it with diet and exercise. I’m no 39. However, I’ve recently been sick, and had major surgery. I had 30% of my pancreas removed, all of my spleen, and about 5% of my stomach. It all started with pancreatitis.

    The doctors/surgeons do not have a clue what caused it. I’m a pretty healthy individual. I don’t drink, and I didn’t have gallstones, which are the two major causes of pancreatitis.

    My question is: Do you know if there are any side-effects to taking cinnamon that would effect the pancreas? I’ve had plenty of cinnamon in the past, therefore I know I’m not allergic to it.

    I take Meformin 500mg three times a day, and I’m having a hard time controlling my blood sugar levels. My levels were never really high, but since having surgery they have been extremely high. My levels before I got sick and had surgery were around 70, and when out of control were around 150.

    I see my doctor tomorrow and I’ll be asking him about cinnamon, but I figured I’d ask you since you seem to be knowledgeable on the subject.

    Thanks in advance for any info you can provide.

    Quentin

  • acampbell

    Hi Quentin,

    To the best of my knowledge, cinnamon doesn’t affect the pancreas. Unlike certain types of diabetes pills, it doesn’t stimulate the pancreas to release insulin. Instead, cinnamon seems to work on insulin receptors on cells to promote the uptake of glucose from the bloodstream. However, as always, it’s a good idea to discuss taking cinnamon with your doctor, as you mentioned. Also, the amount that most people would use on or in food is unlikely to be harmful.

  • Steve

    Do both Cassia or Saigon(C.loureirii)cinnamon and Ceylon(C.verum)or “real cinnamon” have the same health (blood sugar )benefits… and has it been determined if cassia is toxic(coumarin)if used in large quanites?

  • acampbell

    Hi Steve,

    Cassia cinnamon is the type that’s been used in most of the studies looking at its effects on diabetes, so it’s hard to say if the Ceylon variety would have the same effect. Consuming large amounts of cassia can pose a risk due to its coumarin content, which is why, when buying supplements, you should look for a water-extracted variety. However, taking 1/4 or 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon daily will probably not pose a risk.

  • eskil engstrom

    Use toxicfree Ceylon Cinnamon 2-3 teaspoons / day & You may find help!!! 🙂

  • Dan

    BE CAREFUL
    While this advice has some merit it overlooks one VERY important fact. Cinnamon as such has some lipid soluable components which when taken in excess are quite toxic. Anyone taking large quantities daily should be using ONLY the water soluable extracts

  • Dian

    When visiting my Chiropractor, I told him about my recent diabetes diagnosis, Type two. He suggested I take a teaspoon of cinnamon per day. I found that interesting after reading these comments. That was three weeks ago. Since then, my daily readings have all been below 100. I have been on a low carb diet and being careful what I eat. I had been unable to lose more than the initial 18 pounds to get to my goal of a total 40 pound loss. Since taking the cinnamon I have started losing weight again. Actually fairly fast, I’m assuming that is because I’m coming off the plateau. I have been making myself a Cinnamon latte every morning use 1 teaspoon of cinnamon as that was the Chiropractors suggestion. I have yet to talk to my Doctor as I won’t see him until sometime in December. So far, I’m really pleased with the results

  • AL

    my wife has type 2 diabetes and we just bought some cinnamon capsules. can she take the cinnamon capsules while breast feeding?

  • acampbell

    Hi AL,

    It’s generally not recommended to take herbal supplements while pregnant or when breastfeeding, so I’d suggest she hold off for now.

  • JFS

    You say Cassia Cinamon in the study??? Everything else I read says that is not real cinamon and can be harmful because of cumarin content.

  • acampbell

    Hi JFS,

    Yes, cassia is what was used in the study that I mentioned, above. Small doses are likely safe, and you can also look for water soluble or water extracted cinnamon, too.

  • GG Blackman

    Canela Molida are the words pribted under CINNAMON by McCormick Brand-Most Common in the US and available in a;most all supermarkets, etc. Is this the sugested cinnamon to use when adding 1/2 to 1 tsp to a Type 2 Diabetic goprram (using Metformin & a glyburide medication)

    Many thanks

    GB

  • GG Blackman

    Re-post: Canela Molida are the words printed under CINNAMON by McCormick Brand-Most Common in the US and available in almost all supermarkets, etc. Is this the suggested cinnamon to use when adding 1/2 to 1 tsp to a Type 2 Diabetic program (using Metformin & a glyburide medication)

    Many thanks

    This is a repeat of above-the batteries were going bad on my keyboard and the words became gibberish! Sorry! Happy New Year 2010

    GB

  • Adrian Kasey Anusitz

    Remember this lady spoke about Cassia Cinnamon… not regular Cinnamon. Therefore any of you attempting to try this stuff out, must remember, it is the Cassia version not the South American. All the BEST!

  • acampbell

    Hi GB,

    Yes, canela molida is another name for cassia cinnamon, the kind that was used in study I mentioned in my posting.

  • GG Blackman

    Thank you for response. I just spoke with a McCormick Representative and she confirmed, as I had researched-that McCormick Cinnanon (Canela Molida) is in fact only Cassia Cinnamon and definately not from S. America.

    Thanks again. Benn drinking 2 cups of tea with 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and some Spelenda for the past 2 days- No difference so far-any thoughts on how long it takes to “take effect” (T-2 Dia)

    GB

  • acampbell

    Hi GB,

    Great — thanks for checking! It’s hard to say how long it might take cinnamon to work for you, but I’d suggest giving it 2–4 weeks.

  • nmgurl

    Can I take Mcformin and cinnamon at the same time, two capsules and mcformin 1 table in the morning and 1 one in the evening, i only take the cinnamon capsules in morning?

  • Gordon Burns

    I have the same question as nmgurl (1/12/2010), I now take: one tablet 500 mg Metformin, one baby aspirin, one Mega Vita-MIN from Vitamin World at Breakfast and four oz of Aloe Vera juice (take the juice twice a day) I also, after reading your blog purchased cinnamon tablets from Vitamin Shoppe made by Nature’s Way which states values on label “Cinnamon (bark) 350 mg and Cinnamon water-extract (bark) 150 mg, 8% flavonoids (which I have no clue what that means)and suggest take twice a day.
    I also have been taking Melatonin every night before bed for the past 20 years. I am 70 years old but if not for the invention of mirrors feel like 35. I have been a Vegetarian for the last two years. My A1C was 7.5 and after diet change and walking six miles a day A1C now at 5.9.
    Nowhere have I been able to find if taking the sum together have any negative effect on individual items. I have been very impressed with the way you have answered all of the above I sense no BS and respect your comments. Thank You, Gordon

  • acampbell

    Hi,

    The answer to both of your questions is a little vague: There isn’t much evidence one way or another regarding taking cinnamon with other medications. The good news is that there are very few reported interactions between cinnamon and other drugs or supplements. Cinnamon is a relatively safe herb, so unless you are taking very large doses, it’s probably safe to take with other medicines. The only exception is if you take insulin or a sulfonylurea, such as glyburide, glipizide or glimepride, for example. You run the risk of low blood glucose if you take cinnamon along with these two classes of diabetes medicine. But, as always, be on the look out for any symptoms and if they occur, stop taking the cinnamon and depending on the severity, let your physician know.

  • Gordon Burns

    Thank you for your comments I just want to ask a follow-up question.
    Is there a source that gives information on the interaction between food & medicine as well as between supplements. For example I’ve been told (but not verified) not to take any medicine with grapefruit juice, etc. Urban legion or fact? Gordon

  • acampbell

    Hi Gordon,

    You could try some of these resources on the Internet:
    http://www.drugs.com
    http://www.mayoclinic.com
    http://www.webmd.com

    There’s also a book that health professionals often use called Food-Medication Interactions by Zaneta Pronsky (and others). You may be able to purchase this at a bookstore or on Amazon.

  • Angelette Joseph

    Istarted to pay attentionwhenI was eating excessive amout of sweet potatoe pie and my sugar wasn’t high. I spoke to friend and she told me cinnamon was suppose to regulate your sugar and I believe it does.

  • nadia

    hi i have a question about my mom.she is patient of blood sugar.some times she has low blood sugar some times high i actually want to kwon when she has high blood sugar that time can she use cinnamon?she is using insulin too from the last couple of years.thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi Nadia,

    It’s not that your mother can’t use cinnamon. The real issue is that if she’s having too low and too high blood glucose readings, she likely needs an adjustment in her insulin and also probably her meal plan. Cinnamon may or may not be helpful. My suggestion is to ask her to keep a record of her glucose readings and also a few days of a food record. Then, she should meet with her physician and/or a diabetes educator to discuss possible changes to her treatment plan.

  • sudhakaran

    it is true. i am experiencing the good health with cinnamon in green tea every day.

  • Susan

    Hi, I use a cinnamon stick at least once a day with tea sometimes twice a day. I do this because I love the taste. Then I heard somewhere that cinnamon helps type 2 diabetes, which I have. Now I just started having tea this past month, as I have cut back on my coffee, and like to have something hot during the day, hence the tea. Would using a cinnamon stick once or twice a day be helpful. I don’t know how many grams are in a stick, and the powder just does not do as well in tea as the stick, and I really don’t want to take another pill, I am on enough meds.

  • acampbell

    Hi Susan,

    One cinnamon stick is equivalent to about 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. In theory, it should work like ground cinnamon to help with blood glucose control. However, because you don’t really consume the stick (as opposed to swallowing a cinnamon capsule or ingesting ground cinnamon), it’s hard to say for sure what its effect is. My advice is to continue using the cinnamon sticks in your tea, and check your glucose with your meter — see if you notice any difference! Let us know what you find out.

  • Juanita Diane

    I have been reading the comments posted and I am worried that I bought a supplement that I can’t use. I have high cholestrol and a friend told me to get Cinnamon 500 mg. plus Chromium by Spring Valley. I did, but I’m not good at taking pills, so I let it sit. My friend went wild with Cinnamon. She hoped it would help her lose weight. She was about 60 pounds over weight. After using cinnamon on everything she ate, and taking the supplement, she discovered she is diabetic. She blames cinnamon for her condition.
    Here are my questions: Will this supplement cause a problem with my pancreas that might result in developing diabetes? If not, could one capsule daily improve my cholestrol count?

  • acampbell

    Hi Juanita Diane,

    I don’t know enough about your friend’s situation, but it’s unlikely that taking cinnamon caused her to get diabetes. She may have had diabetes before she was actually diagnosed. And other factors play a more prominent role in whether someone gets diabetes, such as family history, physical inactivity, being overweight, and being of certain ethnic groups. I can’t advise you on whether or not to take cinnamon, but my opinion is that it won’t cause you to get diabetes. However, if you believe you’re at risk for diabetes, you should ask your doctor to be checked for diabetes. And it’s possible that cinnamon may help your cholesterol, but you need to consider other factors, too, such as the types of foods you eat. It’s important to cut back on sources of saturated fat in your diet, including red meat, butter, whole milk, cheese, and fatty snack foods, and to increase your fiber intake. You may want to meet with a dietitian for more guidance. Your doctor should be able to give you a referral.

  • David B

    Just an additional testimonial. My sister in her 70’s has been on insulin for about 15 years. About 5 years ago she heard about cinnamon. I am not sure the dosage but I think she has been taking about 1/2t per day. Her doctor was able to drop he insulin to about one half of the original prescription.

  • Ally

    Boyfriend and I sat reading Patrick Holford’s book last night – Food is better medicine than drugs. I have PCOS and insulin resistance. Am on Glucophage 2x a day; and I’ve now started with chromium, and am going to give cinnamon a try! He says that 1/2 teaspoon a day is all it takes. I really am trying to get my blood sugar levels stable, in order to lose weight. I lost a LOT of weight 2 years ago, but it’s slowly creeping back because of the insulin resistance. Am also seeing my doctor this afternoon. Am in South Africa, so hopefully will find some cinnamon capsules in local health food shop or pharmacy. 🙂 Thank you for all the info on this site. Much appreciated!
    I just wanted to clarify – it’s all a little confusing – cassia cinnamon, but it must be water soluble, is what was used in the successful study?
    I keep seeing Ceylon cinnamon mentioned – what for? I just want to get the right stuff! 🙂

  • acampbell

    Hi Ally,

    You’re correct — cassia cinnamon is what was used in the study I cited above. It may be that Ceylon cinnamon can help lower glucose levels, too, but I haven’t seen the research to support it. It’s best to buy a cinnamon that is water soluble or water extracted. This means that there is little or no coumarin in there, a substance that is potentially harmful.

  • happyascanbe

    I have beed reading about cinnamon and diabetes.
    I have type II and have finally gotten down to the lower 140’s in the morning. I started taking cinnamon a week ago and am 113,110,108, and today 109. I am totally convinced that cinnamon works!

  • Kyle

    Hello – I started taking 600mg of Ceylon Cinnamon bark about 10 days ago. It is too early to tell if it is lowering my glucose levels although they seem to be trending downward during the day.

    My question is that I take the evening dose about 1-2 hours before bedtime, and when I lie down, I can feel my heart beatinga nd sort of fluttering. When I take my pulse it’s faster than normal, with some skipped beats and other irregular ones. The feeling of the heart beating hard in my chest makes it difficult to go to sleep.

    So can I move my entire daily dose to the morning, or does it need to be taken in divided doeses. My thought is that if I take it all in the morning it will not affect me so much at bedtime. It seems to have a caffeine-like effect.

    Thank you.

  • acampbell

    Hi Kyle,

    Do you usually have an irregular heartbeat? Is there anything else going on in your life that might be contributing to that? You can try moving your cinnamon dose to earlier in the day, but I do think you should address your irregular heartbeat, first. Try not taking the cinnamon for a couple of days and see what happens. And if it continues, please let your physician know.

  • alka

    Hello-I read in an article about cinnamon-honey drink for weight loss.I start that drink two weeks ago.Is this drink safe for diabties or should be taken without honey.when should i take this drink what is the receipe.
    please suggest.

  • acampbell

    Hi alka,

    I haven’t come across any research showing that drinking a cinnamon-honey drink will help with weight loss,and it seems unlikely, anyway. One recipe that I saw for this drink contains 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon of honey mixed with a cup of water. This would provide about 20 calories and 6 grams of carbohydrate, which isn’t much (unless you drink more than 1 cup of it!).

  • Bellydancer

    Hello I am diabetic and currently on 3 diabetic pills and an insulin. Would it be better for me to start using a cinnamon tea first instead of the capsules. I did ask my dietician/nurse about cinnmanon and of course they said it was not proven to work but I figured maybe it would on me.
    So Tea or Capsules?

    Thank You

  • acampbell

    Hi Belllydancer,

    You certainly could try the cinnamon tea first. However, is there an indication on the box or package of tea as to how much cinnamon is in there? Or how much tea you should drink to notice a benefit?

  • Nancy

    With regard to ingesting daily dosages of ground cinnamon, what is equal to a “large dose” that would be considered as unsafe and cause potential harm? Greater than half a teaspoon a day? Two teaspoons? A tablespoon?

  • Eliot

    As a public health professional and professor, and having numerous family members that have diabetes I can attest to a few facts. One, three family members have initiated cinnamon regimens in the last three years, including my father. All of these people have been on insulin for a minimum of 8 years. All of my family members have been removed from insulin therapy, my father was the most recent about 13 months ago. My father and one uncle were also removed from their medications for hypercholesterolemia. Now, other than the studies that are already mentioned, I am unsure as to any further, more recent scientific research to add credence to the benefits to the control of diabetes and cholesterol, or to the increased energy levels reported by many. I have heard from many personal colleagues that the improvement in energy may be due to the impact on both blood glucose and cholesterol levels. As always, any changes in a daily regimen should be addressed with your personal physician for feasibility, efficacy and as an inclusion for ongoing monitoring of the respective blood levels.

  • acampbell

    Hi Nancy,

    I don’t think researchers really know what the maximum safe dose of ground cinnamon is. One reference states to take no more than 1–1.5 grams per day (which is about 1/4–1/2 teaspoon). However, in the study I mentioned above, subjects took much higher doses for 40 days without any adverse effects. But it’s always wise to be cautious and not take large amounts of any herb or supplement.

  • Pat

    Ceylon Cinnamon or real Cinnamon has 1250 times less coumarin than the regular Cinnamon (Cassia). Hence it is safe to take Ceylon Cinnamon or real Cinnamon (Cinnamomum Zeylanicum)

  • Bellydancer

    I met someone who said they take cinnamon and chromium. Is that advised to do both at the same duration?

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    There really aren’t any set recommendations for taking cinnamon and chromium, let alone taking two of them together. I also wasn’t able to find much research on taking cinnamon and chromium together, either. As with all supplements, it’s best to decide upon a time frame, such as 4 weeks, and note any benefits (such as improved glucose) along with any side effects. If you don’t see any benefits, then it’s best to discontinue the supplement. Also, don’t forget to let your health-care provider know about all supplements that you take.

  • annie kover

    Which is the right or safer way to take cinnamon to help control your sugar, capsules or a quarter-teaspoon of powdered spice rack cinnamon each day?

  • acampbell

    Hi Annie,

    I don’t think the form in which you take cinnamon matters all that much. Again, the study I mentioned above used capsules, but some people take cinnamon in ground form, as well.

  • annie kover

    thanks for your response. the reason I asked about the way to take the cinnamon is that I read an article that said using cinnamon from the spice rack is not recommended as some brands might be contaminated with coumarin which can be toxic to the liver. I have been taking a quarter-teaspoon of my spice rack cinnamon each day for a year and am now worried. Have you heard anything about this.

  • ARIF

    besides cinnamon. its only control diabetes.but with use of black seeds..cure of every disease. expel kidney stones.hair lose,respiration,control high sugar.blood purify,chronic ,allergy.

    use only 7 seeds before breakfast

  • acampbell

    Hi annie,

    I’m assuming that the cinnamon you’re taking is Cassia cinnamon and not Ceylon cinnamon (which does not contain coumarin). You haven’t been taking a large dose of cinnamon, so it’s unlikely that you’ll have any problems. However, if you’re worried, you might purchase capsules that contain water-extracted cinnamon. You can also talk with your doctor and if it would put your mind at ease, he or she can check your liver function tests.

  • DMcQn

    Woke up after a rough night of sleep and tested my blood sugar. 309 Took my 1000 mg Metformin, supposed to take it twice daily, haven’t had it in a couple days. Hadn’t eaten in over 10 hours. First time I have checked in awhile because I have known I was high for some time now. Been rather worried about the prolonged high levels. Had a small breakfast, two eggs scrambled with some cheese in it, a whole wheat English muffin, buttered and a glass of 1% milk. About two hours later checked my level. 369 I remembered I had tried cinnamon awhile back but with no consistency. Took six grams, top level the experiment used. Afterall, I am 6’3″, 336lbs. Usually being so large I require higher dosages of most medicines. Thought I’ll do this for about a month and see how it goes. Read a post above that said someone tried taking it right after a meal and their level came down shortly after. I took mine about two hours after a meal and it has been about two hours since then. Just checked my level. 285 Not sure but I think not bad.

  • acampbell

    Hi DMcQn,

    It seems fine for you to give cinnamon a try for a month and see if it makes a significant difference. However, I’d also suggest you take your metformin as directed, too, as it works best if you take it every day. If you’re still running in the 200s though, talk to your doctor about other treatment options. Let us know how you make out!

  • Chuckles

    As my sister was recovering from fistula surgery, I asked the nurse how I could avoid facing future kidney failure. Her reply. “don’t take Metformin.”

    damned if you do and damned if you don’t I guess. Can one live on onions, garlic and cinnamon.LOL

  • acampbell

    Hi Chuckles,

    Your sister’s nurse actually wasn’t correct in her answer. Metformin doesn’t cause kidney failure, but if someone already has kidney disease, it’s not recommended. Metformin, in general, is a very safe and effective medicine. As far as the onion, garlic, and cinnamon, well, I’m not sure if you can live on them, but they sure can be part of a healthy diet!

  • Bellydancer

    I take metformin and have been for the past 10 years with no problems and it actually helps to keep your weight in check unlike other diabetic meds that make you gain weight. Out of control sugar will make you have kidney problems.
    Has anybody tried resveratrol or red wine extract for diabetes management?

  • Chuckles

    Some of you people seem responsive. How long after eating too much sugar should my numbers stay high? Yesterday morning I read an 85 and this morning 242. difference being I had 1/2 cup of applesauce and a serving of yogurt as a bedtime snack.

  • acampbell

    Hi Chuckles,

    You probably consumed close to 30 grams of carbohydrate (or even more) at your bedtime snack. It’s possible that this amount of carbohydrate contributed to your higher blood glucose the next morning. Carbohydrate, as long as it’s not combined with a lot of fat, can stay in your system for a few hours. But your morning readings can also can depend on if and how much diabetes medicine you take, along with what can happen overnight. In the early morning hours, your liver can release glucose in response to certain hormones. The result is a high fasting glucose, and is called the Dawn Phenomenon. So, without more information on your medicine, usual eating habits, and typical glucose readings, it’s hard to explain the 242 reading that you got.

  • Bellydancer

    Also high sugars in the morning can be attributed to lack of sleep. During the work week I tend to be high in the mornings but on weekends and holidays I sleep in my numbers are at least 30 to 50 points lower.
    Or it could be the Miyagi effect meaning your sugars are dropping too low in the night and your body is trying to keep you from passing out by upping your sugar.

  • acampbell

    Thanks Bellydancer — good points that you bring up. The effect of blood glucose dropping too low in the middle of the night and then rebounding to a high level is called the Somogyi effect. This tends to only happen if one takes medicine (insulin or certain types of diabetes pills) that can cause blood glucose to go too low, however.

  • Bellydancer

    Sorry I knew it was a japanese name(favorite sushi bar) I got it wrong but you caught it (lol) I have to remember so much while being diabetic I forget some stuff.
    Yes if you are on multiple types of medicines for diabetes that could happen.

  • Eager

    My husband has Type 2 Diabetes. I stared giving him cinnamon and honey about a week ago in the morning and noticed good changes in his sugar levels.I am giving him 1/4 tea spoon of cinnamon in 1 teaspoon of honey. I missed it one day and his fasting sugar was again high around 145.After giving honey and cinnamon again, the sugar was normal like 124 fasting. I have two questions:
    1. Does sugar levels fluctuate after missing it for one day.
    2.Can I give him honey and cinnamon at night also?

    Please advise!
    Thanks.

  • acampbell

    Hi Eager,

    It’s hard to say if not taking the cinnamon for a day is solely responsible for your husband’s blood glucose levels. There are a lot of things that affect glucose, including how much carbohyddrate and fat one eats, physical activity, stress, illness, and medication. Also, you’re giving him the cinnamon honey mixture in the morning, so it’s doubtful that it has a strong effect on his fasting BG the following day. You could try giving him the mixture at night. One teaspoon of honey contains about 6 grams of carbohydrate, so that’s unlikely to have much of an effect on his glucose levels — unless you start giving him more!

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    I like the name of that sushi bar, though! But you’re absolutely right — there’s a lot to remember when one has diabetes. Thanks for sharing.

  • Eager

    Is it fine if I give him cinnamon and honey mixture at morning and night?

    Thanks.
    Eager.

  • acampbell

    Hi Eager,

    Yes, it’s probably fine to give it morning and night. The best way to see how it works is for him to check his blood glucose. And he should be sure to let his physician know that he’s taking this. I would suggest that he not take any more than 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon per day, though, and if he doesn’t notice an improvement in his readings, to cut back to 1/4 teaspoon per day.

  • Martha

    Hello a couple of week ago I was diagnosed PRE-DIABETIC, for now I am not taking any medicin acording to my doctor I can control the glucose levels only with diet and exerse, Now I am reading about all the benefits of Cinnamon capsules, I just buy some 500gg it says (2) daily my question is do I neet to take the two capsules togehter or can i take one in the morning and one at bed time?

  • starr

    My question is which cinnamon to take as a. Supplement I want to take the powder and not the capsules is it ceylon or cassia? and does ceylon have the same effect I am not diabetic I have not been told that I am pre diabetic but I am overweight with a very strong family history of diabeties last time I checked my level was 98 and I am not really a bread eater of other high carbs but I want to keep it low any suggestion?

  • acampbell

    Hi Starr,

    The study that I wrote about used cassia cinnamon, the most common type of cinnamon used in the US. However, keep in mind that there isn’t research that shows cinnamon can prevent diabetes. While you can certainly add cinnamon powder to your foods, you should also focus on other ways to lower your risk of diabetes, such as following a healthful eating plan, losing weight (if you need to), and getting regular physical activity.

  • acampbell

    Hi Martha,
    You could likely take one capsule in the morning and one at bedtime. It’s helpful if you’re checking your blood glucose levels, too, to see if the cinnamon is helpful.

  • Bellydancer

    Hey Amy my blood pressure was up last week and I have been retaining water from using Actos(diabetic med) so my doctor prescribed a dieuretic for me but I am continuing to use cinnamon in my coffee but I am hesitant to use any other supplements at the moment. It seems like since the weather has heated up my bp has also gone up so I have to deal with that also.

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    Fluid retention is an unfortunate side effect of Actos. Hopefully your diuretic will help, and cutting back on your sodium intake may help, too. However, if it doesn’t improve, you might consider talking to your doctor about changing medicines. As far as your supplements, cinnamon has been found to lower blood pressure in some studies. But it’s probably a good idea to hold off on your other supplements (other than calcium, vitamin D, or a multivitamin, for example). Make sure you continue to get your blood pressure checked, too. High sodium intake, alcohol, lack of physical activity, and stress are just some of the factors that can raise blood pressure. You might even consider getting a home blood pressure monitor so that you can check it daily.

  • justaphase

    Hi Folks, I have been batteling diabetes for past 4 years now. Blood sugar levels are up and down. Lately, for the past six months, it has been fluctuating, around 150 and up. I have severe anxiety and panic attacks, but am afraid to us the anti-anxiety meds. Lately, developed a fear of taking pills so haven’t been taking my metformin twice daily, either. Always, stressed out about anxiety and fear of having it and now the blood sugar levels are high. I would not eat sometimes all day, just water or a couple of crackers, yet still sugar levels are high. I have taken a stick of cinnamon and put the stick in boiling water, drank the whole cup right before bed time. I am hoping this regime works. Are there any other supplements/herbs out there that might help with anxiety, GAD and panic attacks…? Help please.

  • acampbell

    Hi justaphase,

    I’m sorry to hear about your struggles. While it’s possible that cinnamon may offer some help with your blood glucose, my concern is your fear of taking pills and your constant anxiety and stress (which can, in turn, raise glucose levels even more). Do you have a therapist/mental health provider that you trust and feel comfortable working with? Or can your physician recommend someone for you? Perhaps there are non-medication ways to deal with stress and anxiety that you can try, such as relaxation techniques. I’m not sure that supplements are necessarily the answer for you right now.

  • justaphase

    Hi again, I have been talking to a psychologist as well. Just doesn’t seem to be helping. Sugar is on the rise and they just continue to tell me that I have to take the medicine, which, I can’t at this point. Even, in the mental health field, nothing is considered an emergency until you tell them that you are suicidle, which I am not. So, I’m back at square one.

  • acampbell

    Hi justaphase,

    My advice to you is to press your physician and psychologist a little bit harder on this issue. Your inability to take pills may not be an emergency yet, but it could certainly become a medical emergency down the road, especially if you had to take some other kind of medicine, such as an antibiotic. Might you be able to work with another therapist? Another suggestion is to make a list of the reasons that you think are hindering your ability to take pills and bring that to your next therapy appointment. Also, in the meantime, there is a liquid version of metformin called Riomet which you may do better with — ask your physician about this, as well.

  • dbrown

    Hi, I have been reading some of the post about the cinnamon pills. I just wanted to no if they help people with type 1 diabetes?

  • acampbell

    Hi dbrown,

    You ask a good question, and I wish I had a good answer! Most of the research with cinnamon has been with people with Type 2 diabetes. One study looked at cinnamon in adolescents with Type 1 diabetes, and there was really no effect on glycemic control. My guess is that cinnamon would have little effect in Type 1 diabetes. However, cinnamon is relatively safe, especially when used on foods or in beverages, so you could try it and see if you do notice an effect on your own glucose levels.

  • lstruyf

    I’ve been reading all these comments about cinnamon for diabetes, but my question has nothing to do with diabetes. Maybe you can asnwer me. Does anyone know why products containing cinnamon are being discontinued? It’s increasingly difficult to find cinamon gum and Splenda has discontinued their Cinnamon Spice Flavors for Coffee. Is there something not good about cinnamon?

  • acampbell

    Hi Istruyf,

    Cinnamon is a relatively safe herb or ingredient, and does seem to have some health benefits. However, as with most herbs, too much could be harmful. But I’m not aware of any particular reason why cinnamon-flavored products are no longer on the market. It may simply be that they are not selling very well, so companies eventually discontinue them.

  • Vanessa

    Hi, I have been doing much research on the effects of cinnamon on, as it turns out, a lot of medical issues. I started taking cinnamon to help with high blood sugar levels for both my husband and I. We are taking a supplement 500 mg a day that is made with Cinnamon Extract 4:1 (Cinnamomum Ramulus) (Twigs). I read an article today, however, that stated “cassia cinnamon, in supplemental form naturlly contains a compound called coumarin. At high levels coumarin can damage the liver”. My question….if I can find a supplement made with ceylon cinnamon does that cinnamon have the same effects and the cassia cinnamon? Also, I am sorry, I do not understand grams and mg(s)….what supplemental amount is considered correct and not dangerous to our livers? THANKS

  • acampbell

    Hi Vanessa,

    The dose of cinnamon that you’re taking (500 mg) is equivalent to about 1/4–1/2 teaspoon, which is likely safe. I probably wouldn’t take more than this. The catch with cassia cinnamon is that it may contain coumarin. If at all possible, try to use a cinnamon supplement that contains “water soluble” or “water extracted” cinnamon, which would mean that the coumarin content is extremely low. It’s really not known whether ceylon cinnamon would have the same effect on your glucose.

  • Larry

    Somebody needs to get this straightened out for sure, I’m talking about ceylon cinnamon and canela cinnamon, I have researched this quite extensively, I read in a post up above that somebody called McCormick and they said they were told that canela cinnamon was Cassia cinnamon, I believe this is incorrect and the person from McCormick does not know what they’re talking about, canela cinnamon and ceylon cinnamon are identically the same thing.

    I have bought cinnamon in Mexican markets, I have seen it in the stick form and it looks like a fine rolled up cigar, just exactly what ceylon looks like, they both not only look alike and taste alike.
    They are totally different in looks and taste from Cassa cinnamon.

    someone needs to do some real research, because I am 95% sure that canela cinnamon and ceylon are the same identical thing

  • Larry

    Cassia cinnamon is 5% coumarin and yes it can be very dangerous, if a kid was to swallow a teaspoonful of raw powder it could kill him, cassia has an ingredient coumarin which is like Coumadin a blood thinner and it’s very dangerous, while Canela or ceylon cinnamon is only (0.004%)

    Ceylon Ground Cinnamon only contains very low levels of Coumarin (0.004%) which is considered safe for consumption. By contrast, “Cassia” contains high levels of Coumarin ( 5%) and large amounts of this cinnamon should not, therefore, be consumed.
    This means that Cassia cinnamon has 1,250 times more coumarin content than ceylon cinnamon

  • Danna

    Hi, I have 3 questions. I am getting ready to start taking saigon cinnamon powder by McCormick.

    1. Is saigon cinnamon cassia cinnamon?
    2. Is it good to take the powder cinnamon like a tea?
    3. If yes, How much powder should I use in the hot water?

  • Elizabeth

    My husband has suspected high glucose levels, and just tested 245. He has not seen a doctor yet, and is making dietary changes. 245 seems very high to me. Would you suggest he take cinnamon capsules.

  • acampbell

    Hi Danna,

    Yes, Saigon cinnamon is cassia cinnamon (at least, to the best of my knowledge). You can used powdered or ground cinnamon in beverages or sprinkled on foods. Referencing the study that I mentioned above, a typical dose of powdered cinnamon would be 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon each day.

  • elizabeth

    After suspecting high glucose levels for months, my husband’s first test was 245. Next day, 15 hours after any food, it was 260. He is making dietary changes, but this seems very high. Should he take cinnamon capsules?

  • acampbell

    Hi Elizabeth,

    I’m assuming that your husband has not been diagnosed with diabetes? And was the reading of 245 obtained from a blood glucose meter? At any rate, glucose readings of 245 and 260 are quite high. Before he starts taking cinnamon, I’d suggest that he see his doctor for a blood test at the lab. He likely will need to start taking medicine, too.

  • elizabeth

    Yes, he has been using a glucose meter for the past several days, and has already started to make dietary changes, but is putting off getting medical attention, which worries me. He has been skipping breakfast and after 16 hours or more of not eating, his levels are still in the 240 to 260 range. I feel that he is trying to see what he can do on his own, but I’m sure he needs to get to a doctor quickly. He has been losing weight for a year or more, so this is not a new situation. Thank you for your help.

  • Elizabeth

    He has been using a glucose meter for several days, with consistent readings in the 240 – 260 range. He has been putting off getting medical attention, which worries me. He has already started making dietary changes, and wants to lose more weight, but I feel that he is not eating enough. Even after skipping breakfast, with 16 or more hours between meals, his reading is still 260. Thank you for your help.

  • Margie

    Hi, I just bought a bottle of cinnamon tablets a few days ago and noticed weight loss in the abdominal area (not complaining), is this a good side effect?

  • acampbell

    Hi Margie,

    While weight loss may be a good side effect, it’s doubtful that the cinnamon led to this weight loss, especially since you’ve only been taking them for a few days. Have you made any changes to your diet recently? Might some of the weight loss be due to fluid loss?

  • Betty

    I have cinnamon sticks from Thailand. Could you let me know if this product is safe? I am going to have a glucose tolerance test in a couple of days because of level 7.9 in blood test. I went overboard a bit with cinnamon tea. I simply poured boiling water over the stick. Should I have boiled the sticks first? Also because I reused sticks put biling water over two of these instead of boiling. I steeped the sticks in water for about 15 minutes. I now have a very red face. Have I brought on a toxic reaction and if so will it abate before my test in a couple of days? Will it better for me to just use powdered cinnamon?

  • acampbell

    Hi Betty,

    As far as safety of your cinnamon sticks, the answer is “it depends.” Where did you buy them? From a reputable seller? It’s hard to say how much cinnamon you would get from using cinnamon sticks. Studies done with cinnamon and blood glucose used powdered, or ground, cinnamon. Also, I’d advise you to not drink the tea until after you have your glucose tolerance test, and to let your doctor know that you have been drinking it. It’s also possible that your red face is due to cinnamon. It can cause flushing in some people.

  • Fran

    I posted a note on a previous article. I started taking a cinnamon capsule twice a day about 3 years ago after reading about it in a reliable book. I do think it has helped me keep my A1C levels in a good range. I started out with one in the morning and after awhile I began taking one at night. They contain more cinnamon than I could probably eat in food everyday.
    Thanks for bringing it up again.
    Fran

  • karen

    after reading all of the above, bottom line is what kind of cinnamon should i buy, where do you buy it, how much should you take. thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi Karen,

    If you decide to try cinnamon, you can purchase ground cinnamon right in your grocery store. The study mentioned above used about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon each day.

  • Pat

    I noticed that most of the comments are from 2006-2007. I’m wondering if their newr comments? How about 2010? I was told I have type 2 only a month ago. 8/2010
    Thanks for any help in this matter

  • acampbell

    Hi Pat,

    Actually, there are quite a few comments and questions about cinnamon from this year, so you can consider the information to be current. Also, a study published last month showed that a group of volunteers with prediabetes who were given 250 milligrams of water-soluble cinnamon extract twice a day for 12 weeks had an improvement in antioxidant status. This was linked to lower fasting glucose levels.

  • Amadeus Navarro

    Will I am borderline diabetic..and had been taking metformin pills 1000mg I believe and I didn’t see much improvement….I really didn’t like the side effects if you know what I mean..so I looked at other options. I tried the spice cinnamaon but got tired of just sprinkling on stuff ,,I wanted something that I could pop in my mouth and go. The cinnamon capsules I bought a few days ago from my local grocer along with magnesuim(for my muscle cramps and nerves *so it says) but as far as the cinnamon it seems to work..haven’t check my blood sugar but will today…I hate needles….but my mind feels clearer, and I feel more energetic…but I am still doing the diet and exercise stuff..will post more on my results later… this blog is pretty helpfull…thanks bloggers…

  • Bellydancer

    Amadeus maybe you should look into taking metformin in the liquid form if the pills are hard to swallow. It is one of the safest diabetic meds out there and the side efffects of mild diarrhea and upset stomach usually subsides after the first week. If that is all they have you on then you are doing good.
    Try the cinnamon and keep up with the diet and exercise.

  • Paulette

    I started taking cinnamon capsules last week (I also take Janumet 1000/50). I felt dizzy and nauseated after taking the 1st dose. I do have nystagmus, so it may be related to that more than the cinnamon. Actually, I did vomit after taking the cinnamon along w/my morning meds. I’ve been taking a 1000 mg capsule w/my night meds and have been experiencing some insomnia, even w/taking zolpidem 10 mg. Any idea if I should soldier on and maybe even try a morning dose too?

  • Carl

    I have been using taking 1000 mg in capsule form twice a day for two months now. I have been taking metformin, Glocotrol, Januvia, and Actos, for a few years, and they usually but not uniformly lower my blood sugar, and I took pretty much the maximum of each.

    When I started using cinnamon also, I started waking up in the middle of the night with blood suger of 55-60. So I’ve cut back half my evening Gluctrol (glipizide), which is the one which stresses the pancreas the most; my reading now every morning is in the 80s or 90s. I haven’t had that value uniformly in years. Apparently it works for me. I am not a believer in natural substances working very well: I tried Chromium pills, B12 pills, etc. and they were basically placebos concerning blood sugar. Cinnamon seems to have worked. And my weight has not changed over the last two months, so it is not as if I changed much of anything else.

  • Jessica

    I have been using Cinnamon tablets (2 @ 500mg or 1000mg daily)to maintain my diabetes type 2 for about three to four years. I really can tell the difference with my glucose. I strongly encourage you to eat with the tablet and drink a glass of water to help it dissolve in your stomach instead of dissolving on a empty stomach and then making you have heart burn of Cinnamon,

  • Bryan

    Hi I was diagnosed with type 2 Diabetes about five years ago, for the past three years I’ve been working with my doctor to get my HDL Cholesterol higher my total cholesterol is around 190 LDL about 170. My brother told me about cinnamon a few years ago, and what it had done for him. I round this blog a few weeks ago and I’ve been taking cinnamon now for 2 weeks, I can tell my sugar has leveled out (spikes reduced). In a couple weeks I go for my next A1C I’ll be discussing it with my Doctor then I figure if nothing else it can’t hurt to try it. After all as you said in your blog cinnamon has been around forever, sometimes I think people have to much information in this day and age.

  • Melanie Hanni

    Everything I am reading tells me Ceylon Cinnamon is the good health stuff – and Cassia cinnamon is not? For health benefits you have to make sure its the right kind.

  • acampbell

    Hi Bryan,

    It sounds like the cinnamon is helping you. Hopefully you’re checking your blood glucose levels and keeping a record of them to show your doctor in a couple of weeks. As far as your HDL and LDL, exercise can help boost HDL. To lower LDL, try cutting back on saturated fat, found in red meat, cheese, butter, and whole milk. Also, eat foods that contain soluble fiber, such as oatmeal, oat bran, barley, and fruits and vegetables. Let us know how you make out!

  • acampbell

    Hi Paulette,

    It’s certainly possible that your symptoms could be due to cinnamon. If you still want to try it, I’d suggest cutting your dose in half, first, and try taking it in the morning. Then, if you tolerate that, you could take the other half in the evening. But if your symptoms continue, it may be best to avoid taking cinnamon (it’s not worth getting sick or losing sleep over!).

  • Bob

    Hi everyone,I am a 57 years young male with type 2 diabetes. I started taking cinnamon about 3 weeks ago. I take 1 500mg in the morning and 2 before bedtime. I also have D.A.W.N. that is when I sleep the liver will release sugar into my blood. When I take my morning fasting blood I always was higher than any other part of the day. Before cinnamon my sugar would be about 165 to 189. Now I since cinnamon I am about 104 to 139 int the morning. I talked to my doctor and he seemed to think there were not enough studies to give me an answer but he said continue taking the cinnamon because something seemed to be working. I’ll update this information when I see what happens long term but it is working for me. All stay well and good health to everyone. Bob

  • acampbell

    Thanks, Bob. Sounds like another “cinnamon success story!”

  • BCreegan

    Thanks for the article!

    When using ground cinnamon, check the Nutrition Facts on your bottle to determine how many grams are in a teaspoon. According to my bottle, 1/4 t equals .7 g. That means 1/3 teaspoon of ground cinnamon equals about 1 gram.

  • acampbell

    Hi Melanie,

    I’m not sure that we have enough information on the health benefits of Ceylon cinnamon. Again, the study that I referenced above used cassia cinnamon.

  • acampbell

    Hi BCreegan,

    Excellent suggestion! It always pays to read the Nutrition Facts label!

  • marsha staples

    I have been under a lot of stress for the past few months and my glucose has been rising to 155 fasting (type 2). I am not taking any medication for my diabetes. I am not able to exercise due to spinal cord injury. I have started taking cinnamon each day and it as brought my glucose down quickly to 119. I am using Marcum gourmet cinnamon and don’t know if this is the right kind or not. I just put a 1/2 teaspoon on my tongue and drink it down three times a day. Am I doing this right?

  • Lori

    I bought some cinnamon pills, the brand is SolaRay and it is cinnamon bark (cinnamomum verum). Is this the one that does not contain as much cassia? Also, is it the same effect taking the pills as opposed to using the cinnamon powder or sticks?

    It recommends 2 pills per day, but each is 1000mg. Didn’t you state that 500 mg is 1/2 teaspoon and it is recommended to take 1/4, 1/2 or 1 teaspoon per day? In this case 2 pills would be 2 teaspoon if I understand it correctly.

  • Daniel

    more info is needed in your Blog

    (Ceylon Good) There are four varieties of the cinnamon tree, and of these, two – less Toxic .02% Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum) and more toxic .5% Toxic Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia)

    Latin Name: Cinnamomum zeylanicum,

    Common Name: Ceylon cinnamon,

    Properties: Alterative, analgesic, anodyne, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-infective, anti-oxidant, anti-parasitic, anti-septic, astringent, carminative, diaphoretic, emmenagogue, haemostatic, hypotensive, sedative, stimulates and then depresses the nervous system, stomachic.

    Indicated for:
    Abdominal Pain, arthritis, asthma, backaches, bloating, bronchitis, candida, cholera, cold or flu with chilliness, aching, sweating but cold skin, constipation, coronary problems, diarrhea, digestive irritation, dysmenorrhea, excessive menstruation, fevers, flatulence, gastric disorders, haemorrhoids, hypertension, indigestion, nausea, nephritis, parasites, passive gastric/pulmonary/intestinal/renal bleeding, psoriasis, stomach upset, vomiting, warts.
    The Top Ten Health Benefits of Cinnamon
    Cinnamon Lowers Blood Sugar, Promotes Heart Health, and More

    Cinnamon is an invigorating spice with a wide variety of health benefits. Cinnamon reduces blood sugar, stabilizes cholesterol, and fights bacterial infections.
    Cinnamon is one of the world’s most popular cooking spices. Along with potent spices such as turmeric and ginger, cinnamon is a food substance which also has significant health benefits. Cinnamon has been used for medicinal purposes since ancient times. Numerous Biblical references cite its potency.
    Cinnamon comes from the bark of a small tree that grows natively in India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Brazil. There are four varieties of the cinnamon tree, and of these, two – less Toxic .02% Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum) and more toxic .5% Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia) — are the most common that are commercially available. Cinnamon is an invigorating spice with a wide variety of health benefits.
    Cassia cinnamon, in supplement form naturally contains a compound called coumarin. At high levels, coumarin can damage the liver. Coumarin can also have a “blood-thinning” effect, so Cassia Cinnamon supplements should not be taken by people taking prescription anti-clotting medication and by people with bleeding disorders.
    Cassia is regularly sold as cinnamon and is made from the entire bark of the tree. It is stronger and somewhat bitter compared to Ceylon. It contains a chemical called coumarin that can be toxic if taken in large quantities. Small amounts of cassia will not cause any problems. If large doses (about 1/2 teaspoon) are taken regularly, it may be unsafe. Avoid more than a sprinkle of cassia cinnamon if you are pregnant. Ceylon, “true cinnamon,” contains hardly any coumarin and is considered safe.

    The Top Ten Health Benefits of Cinnamon
    Some of the health benefits of eating cinnamon include the following:
    • Cinnamon has anti-diabetic action, helping to regulate blood sugar. Clinical research showed that cinnamon decreases serum glucose levels. In animal studies, cinnamon extract improved insulin action by increasing glucose uptake in muscles.
    • Cinnamon promotes heart health. Clinical trials have demonstrated cinnamon’s ability to lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.
    • Cinnamon fights bacterial and fungal infections. Laboratory and animal studies showed that cinnamon has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It is active against Candida albicans, the fungus that causes yeast infections and thrush, and against Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria that causes stomach ulcers.
    • Cinnamon helps fight the growth of certain cancers. US Department of Agriculture researchers have reported that cinnamon reduced the proliferation of leukemia and lymphoma cancer cells.
    • Cinnamon helps to relieve arthritis pain. In research conducted at Copenhagen University in Denmark, patients given cinnamon powder combined with honey every morning before breakfast reported significant relief in arthritis pain after one week of treatment and could walk without pain within one month.
    • Cinnamon enhances memory. Studies have shown that cinnamon extract has a positive effect on memory, increasing concentration and improving retention.
    • Cinnamon helps digestion. A familiar ingredient in chai tea, cinnamon assists the digestion of fruit, milk and milk products.
    • Cinnamon is a natural blood thinner. Cinnamon should not be taken by people who have been prescribed blood-thinning medications like Coumarin, however, on its own, cinnamon has natural blood-thinning properties and may help to prevent blood clots.
    • Cinnamon helps relieve cold and allergy symptoms. In Indian (Ayurvedic) medicine, cinnamon is used for the symptoms of the common cold. The spice has a stimulating effect on the respiratory system.
    • Cinnamon is a natural food preservative. Because of its anti-microbial properties, cinnamon is a natural alternative to chemical food preservatives.

    Traditional Chinese medicine used cinnamon to treat colds, digestive difficulties, nausea, diarrhea, and painful menses. It was written about in Chinese medical journals as far back as 2,800 BC. Constitutionally, it is used for people with cold feet and hot upper bodies and known by the Chinese name “kwai”.

    Egyptians used it in the embalming process and to preserve meat. It was used in Ancient Rome as a healing agent and for its spiritual healing powers. Internally, cinnamon was used to treat coughs and colds, but it was also burned to purify the air in a home or as an offering at a shrine. Pliny the Elder reported, in the first century A.D., that cinnamon was worth fifteen times that of silver.

    Ayurvedic medicine uses cinnamon to treat diabetes, indigestion, and as a constitutional remedy for people diagnosed with a body type called kapha. Because of its medicinal properties, cinnamon is used as an ingredient in chai tea, which is used as a healing beverage to aid digestion of dairy and fruits. As an oil, cinnamon is used in aromatherapy to calm the nervous system.

    Combined with honey, cinnamon can be used to treat heart disease, as it is known to reduce cholesterol. A paste made of cinnamon and honey can be spread on bread and eaten daily. Or the honey and cinnamon can be consumed after stirring into hot water.

    There are a couple of theories about why cinnamon has an effect on weight. One of these theories is all about thermogenics. Some substances, such as cinnamon, create heat within the body due to a chemical reaction. The body’s metabolism speeds up to counteract the excess heat and balance body temperature. Excess calories are burned throughout the process of thermogenics.

    Cinnamon – Your Blood Sugar’s Best Friend
    Cinnamon is a safe and inexpensive aromatic spice, which has been used for many years in traditional herbal medicine for treatment of type 2 diabetes. The active ingredient in cinnamon, MCHP mimics the action of the hormone insulin, which removes excess sugar from the bloodstream. Cinnamon also appears to reduce blood cholesterol and fat levels(1) and decrease blood pressure(2).
    Where’s the evidence?
    Animal studies have found that there is a positive effect on blood sugar levels when treated with cinnamon. A study in 2005, found that following a high sugar meal, cinnamon reduced blood sugar and increased insulin levels for up to 30minutes(3).
    Another animal study found that after just 2 weeks of cinnamon administration, there were positive effects on fat levels, blood sugar levels, and after 6 weeks insulin levels and ‘good’ HDL cholesterol had also increased(4).
    There have also been positive findings in human studies. For example, last year a research group found that when pre-diabetics were given a cinnamon extract called Cinnulin® for 12 weeks, there were improvements in several features of the metabolic syndrome (blood sugar levels, blood pressure and body fat percentage)(5) .
    Another recent study in diabetics found similar results. 39 patients were given cinnamon extract for 4 months and showed a substantial reduction in post-meal blood sugar levels and a 10% reduction in fasting blood sugar levels. Interestingly, diabetics with the poorest blood glucose control showed the biggest improvements with cinnamon.
    How much cinnamon do you need?
    A study in 2003, gave three groups of diabetics 1, 3 or 6 grams of cinnamon per day. All responded to the cinnamon within weeks, with blood sugar levels 20 per cent lower on average than those of a control group. Some of the volunteers taking cinnamon even achieved normal blood sugar levels. Tellingly, blood sugar started creeping up again after the diabetics stopped taking cinnamon. The biggest improvements were seen with the highest dosage. However, it has been suggested that at very high levels cinnamon could actually lead to hypoglycemia by being over-effective1. Therefore, I recommend 1 gram a day, roughly half a teaspoon. Reports suggest that improvements can be seen after just 20 days(1).
    Cinnamon, like many foods, contains coumarin, which, in large amounts. could act as a carcinogen. Celyon cinnamon contains much less coumarin than other cinnamons (known as cassia cinnamon). If you buy ground cinnamon there’s no way to tell the difference. The situation is different in the case of cinnamon sticks. Whereas in the case of cassia cinnamon a relatively thick layer of the bark has been rolled into a stick, the cross-section of a Ceylon cinnamon stick looks more like a cigarette – several thin layers of bark have been rolled up into a cinnamon stick resulting in a comparatively compact cross-section.
    The best option is to supplement a cinnamon extract such as Cinnulin which is guaranteed to contain less than 0.7% coumarin and has a high concentration of MHCP, the active ingredient. This means that if you supplemented 1 gram of Cinnulin the intake of coumarin would be well below the tolerable daily intake and not remotely pose any potential health risk
    While we need more human trials looking at the effects of cinnamon on type 2 diabetes management, based on the available evidence I recommend that type 2 diabetics include 1 gram of cinnamon daily or, ideally the equivalent in low coumarin cinnamon extracts. However, do bear in mind that your need for medication may decrease so it is important to monitor your blood sugar levels and inform your primary care practitioner accordingly.
    New Research!:

    -Brain Function: Recent studies showed cinnamon improved memory and the ability to process information. Further studies are underway to confirm the use of the herb in improving mental function in Alzheimer’s patients and the elderly as well as for anxiety.

    -Belly Fat: Abdominal fat has long been associated with prediabetes since the digestive system tends to store excess glucose as fat there. Cinnamon reduces insulin resistance allowing the system to process the excess glucose and reduce belly fat possibly reducing the chances of developing Type II diabetes.

    -Blood Sugar and Diabetes Control: Researchers in a Maryland USDA center accidentally discovered that cinnamon, administered in apple pie of all things, reduced blood glucose levels and insulin resistance as well as reducing cholesterol levels. Further studies confirmed the findings and much interest has developed in finding if cinnamon can help to prevent the onset of diabetes.

    -Cholesterol: A 2003 study published in the Journal of Food Medicine showed the cinnamon improved overall cholesterol levels by lowering bad LDL cholesterol while raising good HDL levels. The same study confirmed lower blood sugar and triglyceride levels as well.

    -Urinary Tract and Yeast Infections: German studies indicate that cinnamon completely eliminates the bacteria that cause urinary tract infections as well as the fungus that causes yeast infections.

    -Ulcer Prevention and Digestive Problems: A Japanese study indicates that cinnamon soothes the digestive tract and helps to prevent ulcers.

  • Daniel

    Cinnamon and Honey

    Honey is the only food on the planet that will not spoil or rot. It will do what some call turning to sugar. In reality honey is always honey. However, when left in a cool dark place for a long time it will do what I rather call “crystallizing”.

    When this happens I loosen the lid, boil some water, and sit the honey container in the hot water, off the heat and let it liquefy. It is then as good as it ever was.

    Never boil honey or put it in a microwave. To do so will kill the enzymes in the honey.

    Cinnamon and Honey

    ~ Bet the drug companies won’t like this one getting around.~

    Facts on Honey and Cinnamon:

    It is found that a mixture of honey and Cinnamon cures most diseases. Honey is produced in most of the countries of the world. Scientists of today also accept honey as a ‘Ram Ban’ (very effective) medicine for all
    kinds of diseases.

    Honey can be used without any side effects for any kind of diseases.

    Today’s science says that even though honey is sweet, if taken in the right dosage as a medicine, it does not harm diabetic patients.

    Weekly World News, a magazine in Canada , in its issue dated 17 January,1995 has given the following list of diseases that can be cured by honey and cinnamon as researched by western scientists:

    HEART DISEASES:
    Make a paste of honey and cinnamon powder, apply on bread, instead of jelly and jam, and eat it regularly for breakfast. It reduces the cholesterol in the arteries and saves the patient from heart attack.
    Also, those who have already had an attack, if they do this process daily, they are kept miles away from the next attack.. Regular use of the above process relieves loss of breath and strengthens the heart beat.
    In America and Canada , various nursing homes have treated patients successfully and have found that as you age, the arteries and veins lose their flexibility and get clogged; honey and cinnamon revitalize the
    arteries and veins.

    ARTHRITIS:
    Arthritis patients may take daily, morning and night, one cup of hot water with two spoons of honey and one small teaspoon of cinnamon powder. If taken regularly even chronic arthritis can be cured. In a
    recent research conducted at the Copenhagen University , it was found that when the doctors treated their patients with a mixture of one tablespoon Honey and half teaspoon Cinnamon powder before breakfast,
    they found that within a week, out of the 200 people so treated, practically 73 patients were totally relieved of pain, and within a month, mostly all the patients who could not walk or move around because of arthritis started walking without pain.

    BLADDER INFECTIONS:
    Take two tablespoons of cinnamon powder and one teaspoon of honey in a glass of lukewarm water and drink it. It destroys the germs in the bladder.

    CHOLESTEROL:
    Two tablespoons of honey and three teaspoons of Cinnamon Powder mixed in 16 ounces of tea water, given to a cholesterol patient, was found to reduce the level of cholesterol in the blood by 10 percent within two hours.
    As mentioned for arthritic patients, if taken three times a day, any chronic cholesterol is cured. According to information received in the said Journal, pure honey taken with food daily relieves complaints of cholesterol.

    COLDS:
    Those suffering from common or severe colds should take one tablespoon lukewarm honey with 1/4 spoon cinnamon powder daily for three days. This process will cure most chronic cough, cold, and clear the sinuses.

    UPSET STOMACH:
    Honey taken with cinnamon powder cures stomach ache and also clears stomach ulcers from the root.

    GAS:
    According to the studies done in India and Japan , it is revealed that if Honey is taken with cinnamon powder the stomach is relieved of gas.

    IMMUNE SYSTEM:
    Daily use of honey and cinnamon powder strengthens the immune system and protects the body from bacteria and viral attacks. Scientists have found
    that honey has various vitamins and iron in large amounts. Constant use of Honey strengthens the white blood corpuscles to fight bacterial and viral diseases.

    INDIGESTION:
    Cinnamon powder sprinkled on two tablespoons of honey taken before food relieves acidity and digests the heaviest of meals.

    INFLUENZA:
    A scientist in Spain has proved that honey contains a natural ‘ Ingredient’ which kills the influenza germs and saves the patient from flu.

    LONGEVITY:
    Tea made with honey and cinnamon powder, when taken regularly, arrests the ravages of old age. Take four spoons of honey, one spoon of cinnamon
    powder, and three cups of water and boil to make like tea. Drink 1/4 cup, three to four times a day. It keeps the skin fresh and soft and arrests old age. Life spans also increase and even a 100 year old, starts performing the chores of a 20-year-old.

    PIMPLES:
    Three tablespoons of honey and one teaspoon of cinnamon powder paste. Apply this paste on the pimples before sleeping and wash it next morning
    with warm water. If done daily for two weeks, it removes pimples from the root.

    SKIN INFECTIONS:
    Applying honey and cinnamon powder in equal parts on the affected parts cures eczema, ringworm and all types of skin infections.

    WEIGHT LOSS:
    Daily in the morning one half hour before breakfast on an empty stomach, and at night before sleeping, drink honey and cinnamon powder boiled in one cup of water. If taken regularly, it reduces the weight of even the most obese person. Also, drinking this mixture regularly does not allow the fat to accumulate in the body even though the person may eat a high calorie diet.

    CANCER:
    Recent research in Japan and Australia has revealed that advanced cancer of the stomach and bones have been cured successfully. Patients suffering from these kinds of cancer should daily take one tablespoon of
    honey with one teaspoon of cinnamon powder for one month three times a day.

    FATIGUE:
    Recent studies have shown that the sugar content of honey is more helpful rather than being detrimental to the strength of the body. Senior citizens, who take honey and cinnamon powder in equal parts, are
    more alert and flexible. Dr. Milton, who has done research, says that a half tablespoon of honey taken in a glass of water and sprinkled with cinnamon powder, taken daily after brushing and in the afternoon at
    about 3:00 P.M. when the vitality of the body starts to decrease, increases the vitality of the body within a week.

    BAD BREATH:
    People of South America , first thing in the morning, gargle with one teaspoon of honey and cinnamon powder mixed in hot water, so their breath stays fresh throughout the day.

    HEARING LOSS:
    Daily morning and night honey and cinnamon powder, taken in equal parts restores hearing. Remember when we were kids? We had toast with real butter and cinnamon sprinkled on it!

  • Daniel

    one more comment that people shoud know:

    If the Cinnimon bottle does not have the name of the cinnimon tree on it, it might not be cinnimon they are alowed to grind up hazelnut shells and add cinnimon oil and pass it off as cinnimon.

    Only in the US.

    also the Germans outlawed cassia cinnimon becouse of toxins

  • munira

    To Bob,

    Thanks for the sucess story, can u tell which kind of cinamon capsules u are consuming.

    Thanks

  • Carolyn

    Thank you.

  • Susie

    Hi
    Doctor wants me to take meds for high bp, I,m not at all happy,would taking regular dose of cinnamon and honey help to lower it without meds?

  • marsha staples

    I’ve had type 2 diabetes for 10 years. I’m 69 years old. I’ve been controlling my glucose with diet only and just lately, my levels are climbing to as much as 150 fasting. I’ve tried cinnamon capsules with no success and now am taking the ground cinnamon. I get good results but wonder if its safe at the level of 6 teaspoons a day.
    I just put it in my mouth and drink it down. Please tell me if this is acceptable. I have no side effects after a month of doing this.

  • Dorothy

    I read on Doctor Oz that cinnamon has a shelf life of only 6 months … that hardly seems reasonable – at least I hope not …

    I’ve gone with the Ceylon cinnamon to lower toxicity – I am diabetic on Byeta and have only 1 kidney – after reading the possible toxicity for the other cinnamon I purchased Ceylon – in a rather large quantity (6 pounds) because that was the only way to get a reasonable price …

    Now I wonder what is the best way to store it without compromising the strength … ? Heck I had my cinnamon for years before I started using it regularly….

  • acampbell

    Hi Susie,

    I’m afraid I really can’t answer that. You need to have a discussion with your doctor about the best and safest way(s) to lower your blood pressure. Sometimes people can reach their goal blood pressure with healthy eating (such as with the DASH diet) and exercise, but a lot of people need medicine (just as many people with diabetes need to take medicine to help manage their blood glucose). It also depends on how high your blood pressure is. Blood pressure medicines are safe and effective, too. While the DASH diet (which focuses on fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy foods, and whole grains) has been shown to help lower blood pressure, there isn’t much evidence that cinnamon will do so.

  • acampbell

    Hi Marsha,

    Six teaspoons of cinnamon each day sounds like a very large dose. You don’t mention what type of cinnamon you are taking but you do need to be careful especially if the type you are taking is cassia cinnamon. This may contain an ingredient that is possibly harmful to your liver. My suggestion is to cut back on how much you’re taking and also make an appointment with your physician to a) get your A1C checked and b) discuss more reliable and safe treatment options. You can likely continue taking cinnamon, but just not in such a large amount.

  • SherriC

    I am so happy to hear all these “cinnamon stories” and I will start to slowly try it this week. I have a question, however, my blood sugar was once 365, and over the years has been taken all the way down to between 110-135 in regular morning testings. My hope is that cinnamon usage will bring that number down considerably. My question: Are those numbers (110-135) serious enough to increase dosage, which my doctor is intending to do. I started at 1,000 milligrams of metformin per day several years ago, and now am at a dosage of 2,000 milligrams per day (1,000 after morning meal, 1,000 before bedtime), with no appreciable change in reading numbers. Thanks for your help.

  • joan

    Amy – the studies you described are interesting and can be helpful. I am a Type 1 for 53 years.

    I have another idea about the effect of cinnamon that has never been mentioned. Maybe due to being so obvious….?

    If we use cinnamon instead of jams, jellies, syrups or sugar our blood glucose level should naturally be lower! My Lipids have been within normal range for years. I use cinnamon every day in some way; don’t measure it but the amount is small.

    EXAMPLES: Toast with buttery spread and cinnamon with Stevia mixture, or on a fresh apple snack, as an ingredient in my baked goods (I use carbalose flour which reduces the amount of carbs). I use many different spices instead of sugar. My daily results and A1c shows much better control.

    It is knowing the amount and type of ingredients and type of carbs that can help us the most;
    Results vary on an individual level.

  • marsha staples

    I’m wondering if six teaspoons of cinnamon is going to hurt me in any way. And if drinking it down a teaspoonful at a time is acceptable.

  • acampbell

    Hi Marsha,

    Please see my previous response to your question.

  • acampbell

    Hi SherriC,

    For most people with diabetes, the fasting or pre-breakfast blood glucose target is between 70 and 130. So, given that your readings are ranging between 110 and 135, your fasting glucoses are pretty much in target. My question is, though, what your glucose readings are at other times of the day. Are you checking at various times, such as midday, before dinner, before bed? Also, what is your A1C? Your doctor is likely taking these other factors into consideration when deciding to increase your medication dose.

  • acampbell

    Hi Joan,

    Thanks for your posting. You’re right — using cinnamon instead of a sugary jam or syrup will certainly help to decrease the carbs!

  • acampbell

    Hi Dorothy,

    I, too, have read that ground cinnamon is “good” for up to 6 months if stored at room temperature. It may last longer if you store it in the refrigerator. Cinnamon sticks are good for up to a year. Another way to tell if cinnamon is good is to smell it. It should smell sweet and fresh.

  • Arnella Roache

    I shall start using cinnamon powder and if it works then i shall continue

  • Bellydancer

    Has anybody tried Probiotics like Kefir?
    My doctor suggested using probiotics to help with digestion which could help my diabetes.
    Kefir is similiar to yogurt but has more live cultures in it.
    I think a cup of this with cinnamon may have an added bonus.
    Any thoughts?

  • Rhea

    Hi acampbell,

    i recently found that my blood glucose level is 351
    its pretty much high..taking metformin 250mg twice daily..
    will cinnamon help me reduce my blood glucose level??
    if i start taking cinnamon do i need to stop the medicine iam taking?
    can u please suggest what will be the dosage?
    do i need to take it in powdered form or do i need to take pills??
    if pill is required then from where can i get it?
    if i take powder then is it like i have to take
    2 gms daily mixed with water?
    is 2 grms equal to 1/2 teaspoon or less than that?
    Waiting for reply…….

  • acampbell

    Hi Rhea,

    Given that your blood glucose is high, my advice is to first talk to your physician. It sounds like you need more metformin (which is not a bad thing). Cinnamon could possibly help but probably not enough to bring your glucose down to target range. That being said, in the meantime, you can certainly add ground cinnamon to your food (up to 1/2 teaspoon per day, which is about 1 gram). It’s also helpful if you can check your blood glucose with a meter so that you have some results to give your physician when you speak to him.

  • Chris

    Has anyone found cinnamon in a take daily form like the postings says you need? Water extracted, water soluble, no coumarin,ceylon cinnamon.Any information will help. What a great site this is. Thank you

  • Rhea

    thanks so much Amy for ur advise

  • Rhea

    just one more question Amy..
    so once my blood glucose level comes down to normal..i can stop medicine & continue having cinnamon??

  • acampbell

    Hi Rhea,

    It’s hard to say at this point whether you can stop your diabetes medicine. Sometimes people can reduce the amount of medicine they take. What you’ll need to do is continue to check your blood glucose regularly. Also, don’t forget about focusing on lifestyle changes, such as eating healthy, being more active, and if you need to, aiming to lose a little weight.

  • Rhea

    thanks Amy..
    i will follow what u said..
    i will message once the blood glucose level comes down..

  • icndy

    HOW MUCH CINNAMON AM I SUPPOSE TO TAKE IM A TYPE 2 DIABETIC MY a1c IS PRETTY BAD I WAS TAKING CAPSULES BUT NOT SURE HOW MANY TOTAKE AND HOW ABOUT THE HONEY AND CINNAMON TO LOOSE WEIGHT HOW MUCH? AND IS IT SAFE FOR DIABETICS TO HAVE HONEY LIKE THAT JUST IN THE MORNING AND BEFORE BED TIME AND IM GUESSING THE CINNAMON SPICE TEA WOULD BE THE SAME JUST ONE CUP A DY OR TWO??

  • Frank

    Hi
    2 Years ago I was diagnosed as having type 2 diabetes after a prolonged period of severe pain in every muscle in my body. My a1c was very high, the doctor tried diet control first. Worked for a few months, then a1c shot right up. He put me on 500mg metformin 2x per day, lowered my a1c for a few months then they shot back up for no reason. Put me on 2 more a day, which were not effective, then he added glipizide 5 mg twice per day to the metformin, my a1c went down near 6. Suddenly it stopped working, he upped my glipizide to 2 10mg tabs per day, and last month my a1c level was 8.0. I was horrified. I refuse to test my sugar, because no matter how well I do on my diet, it’s still 200-350 even if i don’t eat all day. I get so discouraged, I then cheat on my diet. If i don’t take it i can stick to my diet. I am going to try the cinnamon and pray it works. Honestly, my diabetes seems so out of control, I feel like giving up trying to control it. A upped dosage or a new medicine will control it for a few months, then suddenly for no reason it seems to stop working. I will say that since i’ve been watching what I eat, the pain has completely vanished, I ate huge amounts of sugar and did this to myself. What was the pain I was going thru? Even the doctor doesn’t know why I was going thru this. I was in such pain, it was torture (the day i went to the doctor was the worst, the pain got worse and worse till i couldn’t take it no more.)just to drive a standard to have to let go of the clutch, i had to physically lift my leg with my hand. Walking down a flight of stairs was downright torture. Do you know of any association of pain like this and diabetes? Only once,since that day, have I ever felt the pain again and that’s after i had 3 rum and diet cokes, felt like i ate a box of chocolates for the next week. I never drank booze again except for the blood of christ in church. Before they diagnosed me, I used to come home from work and eat a pint or two of ice cream and 6 or 7 chocolate bars or other candies, and eat sweets all day. Thank god I despise (and always have since i was a child) regular soda, i’ve always drunk the diet ones, my mother would not allow us to have sugared sodas because of our teeth, and i only have 3 fillings at 42 years old. So, I am positive the pain had something to do with excess sugars, seeing how fast it vanished as soon as i gave up the sweets. Please tell me if you’ve ever heard of this before and what it’s called so i can tell my doctor, who is mystified that the pain vanished so quickly. Before they diagnosed me, I really thought i was getting the beginning stages of MS and I was petrified. Imagine the relief I felt as soon as it vanished. But, even with the pain gone my sugar is still quite high. He wants to try another medicine next time, but nothing seems to work longer than just a few months. Anyone else ever have anything like this? Please tell me.

  • Jack

    I have been taking januamet 50/1000 twice daily.The problem is for me with metformin my stomach was bleeding so my doctor stop me from taking it.I am now taking actos 30 mg daily to see if this alone will work.After two weeks it is not lowering my sugar level enough.Like 149 morning.Today I am going back in a few days for a follow up.Toady I started cinamonn tabs 1000 mg twice a day to see if this will help.Is the cinnamon tabs or ground the best?Please leave your opinon.

  • acampbell

    Hi Jack,

    It’s not really known if taking cinnamon in ground form is better than taking it in capsules or tablet form. You can try the tablets but I’d advise not taking more than 2000 mg per day. Be sure to let your doctor know that you are taking cinnamon. Also, ask your doctor if he or she thinks Actos is the right medicine for you. It can sometimes take a while for diabetes medicine to “kick in,” but if it’s not lowering your glucose enough, there are other types of diabetes medicine that you may be able to take. Good luck!

  • acampbell

    Hi icndy,

    You didn’t mention what your A1C level is. You also didn’t mention if you are currently taking any diabetes medicine.It’s very difficult to say if taking cinnamon would be helpful for you or not. My advice is to first discuss your A1C with your doctor as well as how it best can be treated. Remember that most people withTtype 2 diabetes need medicine. It’s important that you get your A1C down to a safe level (usually less than 7% for most people), and in many cases, diet and exercise (and cinnamon) aren’t enough. If you’d like to try cinnamon in the meantime, you could try between 1/2 to 1 teaspoon per day. Make sure you tell your doctor that you’re taking cinnamon. As far as weight loss goes, I’m not aware of any credible studies showing that taking honey and cinnamon helps with weight loss. If you do take honey, you’ll need to count the carbohydrates in it. One tablespoon of honey contains 17 grams of carbohydrate.

  • Bellydancer

    Hey Jack:
    Actos can also cause weight gain and water retention so be careful if your weight suddenly goes up.

  • icndy

    hi again yes i am taking byetta and sometimes januevia and my A1c is a 12 right now itss toooo high i need to get it down thats why she put me on byetta then sometimes i also take novolog insulin to help it bring it down she told me that i should take 500 mg like 5 or six times a day the capsules but i need to get more so i should start taking the honey with cinnamon or what

  • Sabrina

    When my mother was first diagnosed with diabetes, she learned real quick how to check it, etc. She suggested I get a monitor and do the same since diabetes runs in our family (we didn’t know, my mother is adopted).

    My sugar was 280, I was floored. I started taking cinnamon about 1.5 years ago and I still take it. Before I took it, I checked my sugar after everything I ate to see what spiked my sugar in the first place. I would adjust how much and what I was eating according to what my sugar was after I ate (2 hours afterwards). I cut out my sodas, well I drink diet and cut down the amount, which resulted in cutting out 2,000 calories a day. I then started taking the cinnamon after doing much research on it. I have not only lost 75 pounds, I have been able to keep it off and my sugar is normal for the most part. It doesn’t get any higher than 120 two hours after I eat. When I first get up it is sitting between 80-85, which before it would be over 200.

    I do not take the cinnamon every day anymore, only when I think something is going to shoot my sugar sky high. It has helped me though.

    My mother upped her dosage, after getting it cleared with her doctor because she is on a hand full of medications for various things. She has lost 10 pounds in the last couple of weeks and with her medication and the cinnamon it is almost normal. The doctor has even lowered her prescription because the cinnamon is working so well for her.

    Cinnamon does work, you have to make sure it is the right kind of cinnamon, we take the bark in pill form. You have to discuss it with your doctor to make sure it isn’t going to interfere with anything else.

    I do put cinnamon on my toast and my oatmeal when I have it. I never did have my cholesterol checked after I started taking the cinnamon, but I think I will have to do that now since I read it in your article that cinnamon is good for that also.

    Thanks for writing the article!

  • acampbell

    Hi Frank,

    I’m sorry to hear about the pain you’ve been having. I’m a little stumped as to the cause. Have you been to either a neurologist or a pain specialist to figure out possible causes? Also, as far as your diabetes medicines go, if you’re not having success with various types of diabetes pills, you might want to consider insulin, especially with your A1C of 8%. Insulin is a very effective medicine and is one of the most natural medicines that there is. You don’t want to continue having high blood glucose and A1C readings. Talk to your physician about the best option for you at this point.

  • acampbell

    Hi icndy,

    If your physician has recommended that you take cinnamon, then make sure she is monitoring you. Since you’re already taking insulin, however, it sounds like you need to increase your dose and possibly consider taking a long-acting insulin, such as glargine or detemir, at bedtime.

  • Bellydancer

    I started taking probiotic supplements last month and it has helped with digestion and I have lost an inch off my mid section. I go to the doctor this week to get an A1C test and if my sugar levels are still too high I am going to see If I can take cinnamon supplements in the capsule, powder or liquid bark form.

    Has anybody tried the liquid bark form of cinnamon?
    Is anybody using probiotics and cinnamon at the same time?

  • Frank

    Hi Amy!
    I think you’ve saved my life. I wanna tell you a little something. I always drank black coffee unsweetened. for a month now i’d have a half tsp of cinnamon and a little powdered milk(i don’t drink milk so i buy nonfat dry to coowith), once in the morning and once at night. For the first time in my life i feel in control of my diabetes, although i still haven’t tested, cause i don’t want to be discouraged. I’ll know when i do my a1c. Well, amy, yesterday i didn’t use the cinnamon. Woke up this morning sweating, like before i ever tried it, I was sweating for nothing all day, and it wasn’t heat, not here in maine at one degree i only keep the thermostat at 60 due to oil being 3.19 a gallon. The sweating was so familliar, I’m actually drinking my cinnamon now. As for the pain, the doctor was also very stumped and did try to send me to a neurologist, but i changed my diet and it vanished so i cancelled. do you think it’s still wise to see one at this point? Still, I want to thank you so much for the cinnamon thing, really, the sweating yesterday and this morning was all too familliar. The whole time i did cinnamon i did not sweat like that so i KNOW it was working. Other than that I’m like out of options. I don’t want to stick needles in my skin, would rather be dead. I have begged them to staple my stomach but they claim i’m not fat enough. I’m a bmi 29. I’m ready to go to Panama and pay for it to be done out of my pocket. Yes, I know it’s major surgery, and i think that anyone who gets their stomach stapled for cosmetic reasons is an absolute FOOL. It is a very dangerous thing, but it can save the life of a type 2 diabetic. They will do it in Panama and Colombia and india to any type 2 diabetic regardless of weight. India is out of the question. Do you know off hand how sanitary hospitals in Panama and Colombia are? I’m looking into Argentina, where I am originally from, where it is NOT a third world nation. I’d much rather go there. But amy, nonetheless, if you only knew how good it feels to be in control of this finally and who would’ve thought cinnamon? The sweating did not upset me, actually made me happy, shows me something is working when i do not take my cinnamon. Tell me something. What’s your opinion of a type 2 getting cured from stomach stapling>

  • kk

    I have probably read 99% of the above comments. I am confused about being on insulin and combining the cinnamon. The majority of comments are people on oral medicine for diabetes. So my questions is Can you use cinnamon if you are on insulin?

  • acampbell

    Hi kk,

    You can certainly “use” cinnamon if you take insulin, but the better question may be: Do you have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes? I ask this because it’s unlikely that cinnamon will help people with Type 1 diabetes (who must take insulin to survive). However, if you have Type 2 diabetes and are on insulin, you may get some benefit from cinnamon, depending on the extent of your diabetes control. As you’ve probably read from the other comments, cinnamon is relatively safe. You could try taking it for a certain amount of time, such as one or two months. Then, if you didn’t notice an improvement, you might conclude that it’s probably not helpful. Of course, don’t overlook the “proven” ways to manage diabetes (meal planning, activity, medicine). And to be on the safe side, if you decide to try cinnamon, let your physician know.

  • Frank

    Dear KK,
    All I can tell you is ask your doctor first, if you are type 2 diabetic and not on blood thinners or have liver disease, I don’t see why he wouldn’t at least try it. I’ve been doing it since back in december and i feel better than I have felt in three years!!! I cannot wait till it’s time to have my a1c drawn, I’m almost certain that there will be dramatic improvement. Since being confirmed diabetic, even without medicine, for a few years now i’ve noticed that i produce a horrible body odor that even i myself cannot stand. Today I’ve noticed i never even smell it anymore. I cannot believe that here i am in Maine, 5 degrees out and I look forward to going outside the house and moving my body. I’m not sweating profusely anymore, which I have been ever since i’ve been on diabetes medicine, I always wrote that off as a side effect. Every morning, even in a room air conditioned to 62 degrees (I heat about the same way i’m ALWAYS hot) every morning I would be almost guaranteed to wake up in a clammy cold sweat for no reason. That is gone. All Gone. Actually last week, I had to walk from the parking garage to my home, and it felt so cold I wanted to die. I’m never one to complain about the cold, but then again, the cinnamon might have had nothing to do with it, it was -15 out and wind chills were 45 below, Even in NORTHERN maine I never seen such cold in my life, but I really didn’t go outside much when i lived up north. I don’t do the finger sticking, if I do, i become obsessed and do it like fifty times a day, you know how they can fluctuate minute by minute, and I get very discouraged. If I don’t get this under control, which I feel I finally have, I’m gonna have to start the finger sticking whether I like it or not. I was so skeptical at first, but said, what the hell, i am not fat enough to get my stomach stapled, so i got nothing to lose. Have it in my coffee every morning and within 2 weeks i started feeling like my health was coming back. I no longer feel I’ll be dead in five years. The arthritis in my hands is improved more than if I used sulindac alone. I don’t know for sure if it’s improved my blood sugar, but i have a good idea that it has. I no longer crave sweets, which is a miracle. If I want something sweet, I’m just as satisfied to have an apple, pear, or orange. You know, people laugh at things like this, but these spices have long been known to be medicinal, and they worked wonderfully on people when there was no such things as medications. In addition, many of these medications start from things like spices or flowers, or something organic. Digitalis, a heart medicine, is right from the purple foxglove flower. Aspirin itself, is from the salycilite tree. Cinnamon is probably another example of this. For all you know, some of these proprietary diabetes medicines may come right from cinnamon itself. There is another thing that i’ve noticed. Sweet n low, equal, splenda, all of them, contain dextrose, a sugar, and if you use enough, they will raise your sugar. I’ve switched to pure saccharin tablets with bicarbonate and not dextrose as the filler. They are made for the STRICTEST diets. For cooking, I use a combination of liquid cyclamate (have to go to canada to get it) and a little saccharin, and when you combine the two, they taste even better than splenda does. That’s their loss, for years now, people have been begging to get a liquid splenda and they still refuse to make it, but it’s available on line in other brands, but I find the 90%cyclamate 10% saccharin to be even better, and it’s very heat stable. The sugar industry worked very hard to get saccharin banned in Canada and Cyclamate banned in the US for this reason, you mix the two, you’d never know you’re eating sugar. Another thing, I know i’m not having high blood sugar flashes any longer, when i did, my eyes would blur and i’d have to wear glasses. I don’t have to wear them all the time, I’m still 20/20, but i have a slight astygmatism. But my eyes do not blur like that. Just these little things tell me well enough my blood sugar is improving. My last a1c was 8.0, we will see what the next one is, and i’d be willing to bet money on the nest one, that it will be a hell of an improvement.

  • Frank

    Amy,
    One thing I wanted to know is, how important is it that a diabetic give up smoking? I gave it up for a couple of years, cold turkey, did not gain weight, actually lost 16 lbs, but recently started again for the simple reason that a good friend of mine smokes and i cannot stand the smell unless i smoke too. It’s extremely easy to quit, when you don’t TOUCH gums, pills, or patches. I have quit and started again many times with no effort. I believe that the tobacco companies want you to think it’s addictive so you keep on funding them. I assure you , indeed, yes, that the addiction is nothing more than psychological. only way is cold turkey, i’ve done it many times, and still i do, if i run out i don’t panic, nor am i willing to spend four dollars a gallon to get a pack for ten dollars. I wait till i need to go to the store for something, and if i remember, i’ll buy a pack. I go two, three, four days, even a week without one, and i’m not ugly, nor do i eat more. When it was only a dollar or two a pack i used to smoke three, sometimes four packs a day. It’s strange, but I find that the people that have the easiest time quitting are the heaviest smokers, i wonder why. Smoking causes a nasty, extremely insidious psychological addiction, and the smoker will be CONVINCED he/she cannot quit because the government has told him/her that it is addictive as heroin. Have you ever seen someone withdraw from heroin? Did you see worse in a smoker quitting? I rest my case there. The government will say anything to get people to pay those taxes, otherwise, they would be bankrupt. You tell people enough times that it’s a horrible heroin/cocaine like addiction and they will believe you. The tobacco companies know this and did an about face on this matter about ten years ago. They used to say just like I do, that it is only psychologically addictive, until they learned how cost-prohibitive it would be for them to say that, and now even they are saying just what the government says. The government has lied over and over and over and over again. Why would you believe ANYTHING they say? They don’t say this to scare nonsmokers from starting, they say it to keep the smokers paying those high taxes. Honestly, I don’t know why others can’t see through this lie and do as I do, smoke when I want. I quit for a couple years because I didn’t think it was helpful for me to smoke, being diabetic, i actually don’t know. If i knew that it was doing damage to this, I’d never touch one again, nor would I miss it. I’ve never asked the doctor, probably cause I never really wanted to know.

  • acampbell

    Hi Frank,

    I can’t speak for the government, but I will definitely urge you (and anyone else who has diabetes and smokes) to stop smoking. Smoking is particularly harmful for people who have diabetes. We know that smokers have a higher risk of heart disease; we also know that people with diabetes are at least twice as likely to die from heart disease compared with people without diabetes, so smoking just compounds the problem. Smoking can worsen already existing diabetes complications, such as nerve damage, circulation problems, and kidney and eye damage. Plus, there’s the obvious risk of cancer, including lung, bladder, mouth, throat and pancreas, not to mention breathing problems, such as emphysema, bronchitis, asthma and pneumonia. It’s harder for people with diabetes to manage their blood glucose when they smoke. The list can go on. It can be challenging for people to stop smoking but it’s definitely possible. Today there are many programs and medicines that can help people quit smoking. Talk to your doctor about how you can stop.

  • acampbell

    Hi Frank,

    To answer your previous question about stomach stapling (bariatric surgery): It’s certainly appropriate for many people, but you’re right, with a BMI of 29, you don’t qualify, at least at this time. I would discourage you from traveling to another country to have this procedure done, but that’s just my opinion. Bariatric surgery has been called a “cure” for Type 2 diabetes, and it’s true that many people have been able to come off their diabetes medicines. However, the catch is that these folks need to continue to keep the weight off. Some people regain their weight after this surgery because they’re not careful of portions or they don’t know what they should be eating. So, in that sense, their diabetes really isn’t cured because it can “reappear” if weight is regained. For many people, bariatric surgery is a great option but as with any surgery/procedure, there are risks involved, and it takes hard work and commitment to keep the weight off.

  • Frank

    Amy,
    don’t worry, i don’t need to ask my doctor to help me quit. I just won’t smoke anymore. Like I said, I’ve done it several times, with no withdrawl whatsoever. Now that you told me that it’s detrimental to quit with diabetes, I’m finished smoking, don’t even miss it. Anyone can do it, it’s just a matter of them being brainwashed by the government and tobacco companies that they can’t quit and it’s a blatent lie. I have quit many times on just a whim for years at a time, would start for no reason, but I’ve NEVER had a problem giving it up, honest to god, not one withdrawl symptom. In a sick way, I was thinking i should smoke cause to my shock, i’ve gained ten pounds (do not ask me why but I LOSE weight when i quit i know it’s strange). but if stomach stapling won’t help me in the long run, there is no need to continue smoking cigarettes. I do use marijuana medicinally, does this hurt my diabetes? and it is medicinal, doctors and myself have proven time and time again that it works best for my condition (bipolar) better than anything they can prescribe. But if you tell me it hurts my diabetes, I’m finished that also. Amy, I want to live a full life, and if it means making some sacrifices, then so be it. Even if giving up smoking caused the worst heroine withdrawls, i would never touch one again because of what you have told me. You have been extremely helpful. I feel you’ve saved my life with cinnamon. For two years now, they never could get this under control, used to sweat all the time, GONE. Ever since cinnamon. To me amy, you are an angel from God. Is there a paypal site i can make a donation to you for your blog?

  • Fern

    Regarding cinnamon, well, I started using cinnamon every day starting April 30, 2010. My blood sugar was 289 fasting and I did not know I had diabetes, it was checked again after I cut down somewhat on carbs, however, FBS was in the 180s. I increased my cinnamon intake in my tea and also used cinnamon tea. I cut out white bread and watched my sweets to almost not eating sweets at all. I believe the cinnamon cut the fat in my body, I lost almost 50 pounds and my blood sugar nonfasting was in the 70s, my physician was pleased. My almost 500 triglycerides were 150 and my high cholesterol in the 300s came down to 150 as well. The LDL could not be calculated, it was 90. Many years prior to this weight loss, I had lost 30 pounds and I was using cinnamon at that time, but not for any reason except I liked it, so I think the cinnamon has helped by blood work as well as helped to promote weight loss. Oh yes, forgot to mention, I eat a half of a bagel for breakfast with an eggbeater and the other half for lunch, it is a cinnamon raisin bagel. If I make muffins, I add cinnamon spice to my pumpkin muffins. I thought I would share this to encourage whoever reads this to give it a try.

  • acampbell

    Hi Frank,

    I’m glad I could be of help! And thank you for your offer of a donation for this blog. Diabetes Self-Management doesn’t accept donations, but if you wanted to, you could make a donation to Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston (where I work) or the American Diabetes Association. Thanks again!

  • Beyene

    I have read all the comments and replis above. It fills my heart a confort and warmth that there are people in this world that want to help with all honesty while sucrificing their time, knowlege for free and expecting nothing in return. I THANK YOU acampbell FOR ALL THAT YOU HAVE DONE AND YOU MIGHT DO. GOD BLESS YOU.

    I am a prediabetic with my fastig blood sugar around 120. The reason why I came here. But I cant wait thanking you before I check if cinamon does work for me or not. Your patience needs due recognition.

  • Bellydancer

    Has anyone heard of a liquid Cinnamon/Cranberry supplement called Cinnatrol?

  • Linda

    I have been taking two 600 mg. capsules of ceylon cinnamon since December 12, one after breakfst and one after dinner. In late January my A1C had dropped from 6.0 to 5.8 and my serum glucose from 111 to 98. Prior to this I consistently had A1C’s at 6.0 for almost a year (tested every four months.) So, I was very happy. But then, I began having more severe GERD symptoms – burping a lot and having an upset stomach.(I take two omeprazole per day for GERD). I found only one reference online to cinnamon causing stomach problems but it appeared that they could be potentially serious. I am very disappointed as I felt so encouraged with my labs. Do you have any information on the side affects of cinnamon on your stomach? Do you think if I cut back to one capsule/day it would help? Do you have any suggestions about how to take cinnamon so it isn’t so abrasive on the stomach? Thanks. Linda

  • acampbell

    Hi Linda,

    My understanding is that cinnamon is actually beneficial for upset stomach and GERD, but should probably not be used if someone has peptic ulcers. You could try cutting back to one capsule daily and see if that helps. You might find that sprinkling cinnamon on your food or drinking it as a tea might be better tolerated, too. And make sure that you take it with food, not on an empty stomach. You also might ask your pharmacist and see what he recommends.

  • Linda

    Thanks for your response. I have cut back to one capsule/day and will see how that works. I am also going to try tea. Linda

  • Bellydancer

    I just started to take 300 mg of organic powdered cassia cinnamon capsules this past weekend. I read on here that cassia can be bad if used in large dosages but I used a converter aid to determine that I am only taking less than a quarter teaspoon of it. How much is too much?

    I started off small in case I had a bad reaction to it.

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    The dose that you’re taking is probably fine; however, ideally, your supplement would say “water extracted” or “water soluble,” which would indicate that the supplement is low in or has no coumarin.

  • LINDA

    HAS ANYONE LOSS WEIGHT USEING CINNAMON.

  • Bellydancer

    To acampbell: they did not say water soluble I didn’t know to look for that on the label but they are veg capsules if that helps?

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    I don’t think veg capsules means that the cinnamon is water soluble. However, the amount of cinnamon that you’re taking is probably OK. But if you want to find a water soluble cinnamon, you could try a brand such as Cinnulin PF.

  • Carol

    I am a type II diabetic and was just going to start taking a cinnamon capsule. After reading a lot of the comments here I read the bottle that I have and it says Cinnamomum Cassia on it. My question is do you think it will be safe to take 1 capsule a day (1,000 mg) or should I try and find the water soluble one? Thanks so much.

  • acampbell

    Hi Carol,

    If you can, try and find a water soluble version (to be on the safe side).

  • Mercedes

    I started to take one pill of cinnimun at each meal and my blood suger is high in the morning. Any advise

  • acampbell

    Hi Mercedes,

    I can’t really give you advice because I don’t have enough information. For example, do you take medicine for your diabetes? If so, which ones? Did your blood sugar go up after you started taking the cinnamon? How high are your blood sugar levels? If they have been high for a while, you should let your doctor know as you may need to start or increase your diabetes medicine.

  • Bellydancer

    I got a new bottle of cinnamon that says
    Cinnamon 350 mg and Cinnamon water extract 150 mg it also says 8% flavonoids.
    The product is by Nature’s Way.
    Is this product ok since it does say water extract?

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    I would say this is a better choice for you.

  • Frankie

    Hi Amy,
    I am very impressed with your dedication to answering peoples questions about diabetes.
    I have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, so far I have not taken any medications for it directly I do take BP meds and an aspirin daily.
    My question is to do with when a blood sugar test is taken. When I measure my blood sugar in the morning after at least an 8-9 hour fast it is always higher than when I read it after say a 5 hour fast later in the day after having breakfast and lunch when it is much lower ie: normal range.
    Is there a reason for this?

  • acampbell

    Hi Frankie,

    Thanks — I try to respond to as many questions as I can. Regarding your high morning blood sugar: This is actually a very common occurrence. Many people with Type 2 diabetes experience something called the “dawn phenomenon,” which is an early morning rise in blood sugar (typically between 3 AM and 8 AM). This happens as a result of other hormones that kick into gear at that time. The result is that blood sugar increases. However, another reason for high morning blood sugar is eating too late at night and/or eating too much at night. For example, if you eat a big spaghetti meal, which is high in carbohydrate, for dinner and then sit and watch TV, you may see higher blood sugar readings the next morning. The same thing can happen if you eat a high-carbohydrate bedtime snack (crackers, ice cream, chips, etc.). So, go easy on late-night eating, and if you can, do some physical activity after dinner. If you continue to see high glucose readings in the morning, you may need to start on medicine (most people with Type 2 diabetes are started on metformin, by the way, when they’re first diagnosed). The fasting blood glucose goal for most people with diabetes is 70 to 130. If you’re seeing readings higher than this, let your doctor know.

  • Kaivalya Rawal

    Hi Amy: at the onset, many thanks for starting this blog, and for a noble cause, of course. I have a quick question(s) for you…

    I have started giving my 69-year old mother, who is diabetic and also has high blood pressure, two (2) 1000-mg Nature’s Bounty brand “Cinnamon Plus Chromium” capsules per day – i.e. one (1) capsule of 1,000-mg in the morning, and another 1,000-mg at night (that’s 2,000-mg intake per day.) Relatedly, I have two (2) quick questions for you:

    1). In your experience and opinion, is 2,000 mg per day considered excessive? If yes, what do you think is the ideal dosage?

    2). Does Nature’s Bounty brand use cinnamon (http://www.naturesbounty.com/PRODUCT/015061) from Ceylon (Sri Lanka)? If your answer is no or don’t know, can you direct me to a place where I can buy real Ceylon cinnamon capsules?

    I await your kind response.

    Cheers,

    Kaivalya

  • acampbell

    Hi Kaivalya,

    Cinnamon is a pretty safe supplement, but it’s always a good idea to take the lowest dose possible. My recommendation is for your mother to try 1,000 milligrams per day and see how that works. The effectiveness of the cinnamon on her blood glucose and blood pressure will be, in part, dependent on how well her diabetes and blood pressure are controlled. She should also let her doctor know that she is taking cinnamon. I don’t know what kind of cinnamon is used in the Nature’s Bounty brand, but I did see on their Web site (from the link you sent) that there is a phone number that you can call to find out.

  • tom goree

    I have tried taking cinnamon in order to lower my blodd sugar, but it seems to raise my blood sugar.

  • Cecile

    I have high blood sugar at times but not diaganosed with Diabetes since my Feb AIC was 6.3.

    I can not take Metformon so I started Cinnanom (500 mg) & 100 Chrominum 2X day with meals. For 7 days I was fine..felt better and then tried Metformon again. Took 1/2 pill once a day for 2 days…very sick so stopped.Been 3 days since I stopped and still have Nausea, bloting etc. I stopped Cinnaman yesterday and no better. My question is Would I have had side effect the first 7 days if I could not take it? ThanksCecile

  • acampbell

    Hi Cecile,

    It’s hard to say. It’s not uncommon for people to have similar side effects from taking metformin. Perhaps it took a few days for it to affect you as it did. And it’s likely not the cinnamon causing your symptoms. Chromium can sometimes cause nausea, dizziness, and loss of appetite, so if your symptoms continue, you may want to try stopping that, as well (and think about giving your doctor a call, too).

  • pravina

    hi i am from South Africa and only have one type of cinnamon. is it advisable to consume it.

    please help i am 40 and really battling to control my sugar levels.

    thank you

  • Cecile

    Maybe I didn’t make myself clear. I tried Metformon and couldn’t take it. About a month later, I took the Cinnamon 500 mg & Chronimum 100 mg 2Xday. I went for 7 days with no side effects. Introduced Metforman again …only 1/2 tablet a day. I continued both. The second day on Metformon I got real sick ie dissiness, nausea, bowel disorder. I stopped both that day and felt rotten for 3 or 4 days. Does that mean the Cinn & Chrom was ok alone since I went 7 days with no effect or did it just kick in? Thanks for listening. Cecile

  • Cecile

    Is it normal for sugar to spike 2 hours after Dinner? Usually in the 150’s

  • acampbell

    Hi Cecile,

    Again, it’s hard to say. The cinnamon and chromium were probably not the cause of your GI symptoms, as they are not really known to cause these kind of side effects. The only way for you to really know would be to take the cinnamon and chromium by themselves for at least a week.

  • acampbell

    Hi pravina,

    What type of cinnamon do you have available to you? It’s likely the cassia form that has glucose-lowering properties. Cinnamon, in general, is safe to take but there’s no guarantee that it will lower blood glucose levels.

  • acampbell

    Hi Cecile,

    Yes, blood glucose levels typically rise after eating a meal (this happens in people who don’t have diabetes, too). The American Diabetes Association guidelines say that a target postmeal blood glucose should be no higher than 180 mg/dl two hours after a meal.

  • Daniel

    The effectiveness of cinnamon is increased by vitamin B 1 from plants by 25 percent.
    Vitamin B 1 from animals or thiamin increases the effectiveness by 250 percent.
    so take it with Milk which has B 1 in it.
    Chromium also helps to control Sugar.

    Remember Cinnamon, B 1, and Chromium will knock the heck out of Sugar

  • Daniel

    Corn Syrup is the biggest cause of diabetes.

    It is comparable to Wood Grain Alcohol. It is a type of sugar that your body can’t use. They put it in most everything: bread, hotdog, lunch meats, soda pop, cookies, fruit drinks and hundreds of products.

    Wood Grain Alcohol does 9 bad things to your body and corn syrup does 6 of the 9 bad things, it is not fit for human consumption.

    the only animal that can digest corn is a pig. If you want to kill ants put corn meal out for them, they carry it back to the nest and it kills all the ants that eat it.

    Corn also stops your body from absorbing vitamin D.

    They did a test comparing sugar to corn syrup. A can of pop with sugar raises brain activity for twenty minutes. A can of pop with corn syrup lowers brain activity for twenty minutes.

    Corn syrup is turned into fat and stored in the body and interrupts the body in making insulin.

    If you have high blood pressure, stop the intake of corn syrup and see what happens.

    Corn syrup is also the cause of cataracts.

    remove corn and corn syrup from your diet.

  • acampbell

    Hi Daniel,

    Thanks for your comments. I’m curious to know the source of your information on corn syrup (I’m assuming you mean high-fructose corn syrup) especially linking it to causing diabetes, high blood pressure, and cataracts. To my knowledge, there aren’t definitive studies that claim HFCS causes diabetes or obesity. Many of the studies have been done lab animals, too. But, I’m in agreement that there is too much HFCS (and sugar, in general) in our foods and in our diets.

  • Mikey

    If cinnamon is good for reducing glucose levels, are cinnamon bread, coffee and rolls a good supplement or substitute for cinnamon pills? Oh, if the answer is yes, then I’m ready to go to heaven!! Sugar is non-existant in my life, except in the middle of the night when my levels drop to below 45; then I have to have a small cup of O.J. But, oh how I miss sugar! And yes, I know about the Symogy and dawn effects. I’m ususally 130 in the AM and 80 2 hours after dinner. I just don’t know what to do about it.

  • acampbell

    Hi Mikey,

    If only cinnamon rolls were good for lowering blood glucose! Are you taking insulin at bedtime? If so, do you think your middle of the night lows may be due to too much insulin?

  • Ken Lee

    I have Type 2 Diabetes and have been told to take glipizide for it. I started taking 2000mg of cinnamon twice a day with protein shakes for weight loss. The results have been fantastic. My mid day reading that was around 140 and it was 82 on my last DR visit. I have noticed several lows so I ordered new strips and plan to see if I can completely replace the glipizide. I have talked with my Dr about this and do not recommend this without a Dr overseeing it.

  • joanne

    i have been taking 1000 mg w/chromium 2 tmes a day for about 3 weeks and the last 2 wks i have redness and itching on my neck and chest and now its seems to be moving up my face. Can this bt caused from taking cinnamon? am i taking too much?

  • FELIX A. CANCEL – NAZARIO

    I AM A 70 YEARS OLD MAN BORN IN PUERTO RICO. MY
    GRAND PARENTS AND MY PARENTS CONSUMMED CINNAMON
    ALMOST EVERY DAY – EITHER IN POWDER OR STICKS. I
    RETIRED 5 YEARS AGO AND MOVED TO LEBANON, PA WITH MOST OF MY IMMEDITE FAMILY. HERE WE ARE KEEPING
    WITH OUR ALMOST DAILY USE OF CINNAMMON, ESPECIA-LLY ME. IF ANYONE NEEDS ME TO CONDUCT A TRIAL AMONG REGULAR CINNAMON USERS, PLEASE CONTACT ME

  • Bellydancer

    Is it safe to take African Mango supplements while using the cinnamon?

  • acampbell

    Hi joanne,

    It’s certainly possible that you’re having a reaction to the supplement. If it continues to spread or if it worsens, call your doctor. In the meantime, you may want to stop taking the supplement and see if the rash improves. Also, you likely don’t need to take that much cinnamon.

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    To my knowledge, there aren’t any studies showing risks or benefits of taking African Mango and cinnamon together. Taken separately, both have few side effects. If you decide to take both, start at a low dose, check your blood glucose, and if side effects occur, stop taking them and let your doctor know.

  • peter

    J have type 2 diabetes and at times my feet hurt very much will these cinnamon pills help my pain? If not what can I do to relieve the pain

  • Ingrid

    Hi there,

    Amy thanks for starting this blog. I am really happy I came across it.

    I think I am prediabetic, even though the lab results showed fasting glucose of 97. I bought glucometer and tested my blood glucose a few times over the last couple weeks. Only once my fasting glucose was 102. However, my postprandial glucose was consistently in the 125-140 range, a couple times it was even 142. 100-125 fasting and 140-199 for postprandial qualifies as prediabetic.
    My doctor is not concerned, but I freaked out, to say the least. This came as a terrible shock, especially because nobody in my family has diabetes, nor am I obese or even overweight (5’6, 135). However, I think I have a couple extra pounds and they seem to be distributed mostly over my belly and thighs. Even though this fat might be contributing to the problem, I am pretty sure I got this as a result of severe stress for 6 months. I got exposed to blood of HIV and HepC positive patient (I am a medical student) and was tested for 6 months to see if I converted. Luckily, I didn’t, but I think I got this prediabetes as a result of prolonged enxiety. Oh and when I was depressed for couple weeks, I visited McDonalds often and didn’t even look at calories. Also, I didn’t exercise at all for those long 6 months. In short, it has been the worst 7 months of my life.

    About 2 weeks ago I switched from wheat bread to whole grain rye bread, for fat I eat some walnuts and almonds every day, and cook with olive oil, eat a lot of vegetables (except for starchy ones), slightly less fruit, drink decaffeinated green tea, fat free cottage cheese and a variety of beans. I also exercise every day for at least 20 minutes. A week ago I came across this blog and started adding cinamon to my food. I eat 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder in the mornings and evenings after food. I lost 5 pounds (and getting close to my ideal weight of 130). After I started my diet and exercising, my blood glucose improved a lot, but after I started adding cinnamon, it became ideal. My fasting glucose is 83-87, and postprandial is 97-102. If I continue diet and exercising along with adding some cinnamon to my food, I am pretty sure I can reverse my prediabetes, which is a perfectly reversible condition.

    I tend to think (based on a few studies) that even diabetes might be reversible, but that would require a lot more dedication. Reversible or not, diabetes is a perfectly manageable condition. My friend’s grandpa (in Germany) died at the age of 94. He got diabetes when he was 50 something, and when he was diagnosed, his fasting glucose was pretty bad (>170). But through exercising and diet he managed to stay in normal weight range and literally healthy and symptom free for over 40 years. He was very unfortunate to die of a flu last year. He never had heart problems, kidney problems, only required glasses when he read, and managed to keep all his limbs:). Jeez, just by reading about “limb amputation” possibility I nearly got sick! Oh and he managed to stay on a bare minimum of diabetes medications. Initially his doctor prescribed a truckload of medications, but he was able to get rid of most of them. I always thought his story was pretty awesome, but after I got this prediabetes, now it is very encouraging. Unfortunately, I don’t know if he ever took cinnamon, but he drank green tea and used a couple supplements, like chromium and zinc.

    I am gonna continue taking cinnamon along with keeping up with my diet and exercise and will see if I get rid of this prediabetes. Will keep you posted.

  • acampbell

    Hi peter,

    It sounds like you may have neuropathy, or nerve damage, in your feet. Cinnamon likely will not help with pain management. I’d suggest you first talk with your doctor about what is causing your pain. If you do have neuropathy, there are various ways to treat the pain, including medication, certain supplements (alpha lipoic acid and evening primrose oil), and capsaicin cream and lidocaine patches. Some people also find pain relief with acupuncture, biofeedback, and light therapy.

  • acampbell

    Hi Ingrid,

    Thanks for sharing your story, especially about your friend’s grandfather! Lifestyle measures really do make a difference. Let us know how things go.

  • Jesse

    Evening!

    I have been an ND for decades and I’m so fed up with the AMA, the CMA, the CDA,and the ADA, as the values they list as safe ARE NOT and the average diabetic patient has no idea that they’re committing slow suicide. International values are MUCH lower – and safer.

    FBG (fasting)levels of higher than 99 (5.5) are unacceptable.

    PPBG (post prandial – two hours after meals) should likewise be no higher than 99 (5.5).

    People with normally functioning endocrine systems rarely, if ever, have BG readings of over 120 (6.5) at ANY time, and neither should a diabetic – it isn’t necessary.

    ORGAN DAMAGE BEGINS at 120 (6.7) so a reading of 126 (7) is NOT all right!

    One’s HbA1c should ideally be 5 and I’ve yet to meet a person for whom this is not achievable.

    A diabetic, regardless of type, has no business eating spaghetti, bread, HONEY, baked goods, jams, and jellies etcetera, or synthetic sugar substitutes of any type, or anything that will cause you to ingest more than 30 carbs a day in ANY form.

    In the west, people generally eat far too much and ‘Live to eat’ rather than choosing to eat to live and hundreds of scientific studies have shown that a diet containing HALF the calories of what is considered ‘normal’ for a western diet will not only adequately sustain a person, it will markedly increase their longevity. (Google Dr. De Lacey Evans for more info.)

    Now then, one half-teaspoon of cinnamon is an excellent agent for lowering BG and should be taken (in the absence of allergic reaction, of course,) in conjunction with 600 mcg Chromium + 1 x 15mg Zinc tablet + 1,250mg powdered Vitamin C.

    The best way to take cinnamon, I have found, is stirred into 30g of a no-fat yogurt, such as Yoplait, as the enzymes in the yogurt have a synergistic effect on the cinnamon and unpleasant side effects are extremely rare.

    One x 200mcg Chromium tablet should be taken WITH breakfast, lunch, and supper.

    The Vitamin C powder should be taken in two ounces of distilled water, and ‘chased’ with another eight ounces of distilled water.

    The Zinc tablet can be taken at any time between meals, but it should NOT be chewed – let it dissolve in the mouth slowly.

    Obviously, these recommendations are general since I have not assessed anyone here personally and thus cannot blindly prescribe medical treatment for anyone. The above is a sensible, GENERAL approach to taking the supplements under discussion on this blog. The best advice I can give you is to find either an ND or an endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes – and don’t settle for anything less than what you deserve – the best.

    Oh, and yes, I am a Type II diabetic with an HbA1c of 4.8 and I consume no other medication than sensible food and supplements.

    Good health to you all and may God be with you.

    JB.

  • candy

    hello, anyone having heartburn with the cinnamon capsules. I just started taking 1,000 mg daily my sugar levels are really are all over the place, I have had normal to very low had to adjust my isulin. I still have high sugar level because of prednisone , but trying to come off them .

  • acampbell

    Jesse, thanks for your comments, advice, and insight. I’m not in total agreement with you regarding carbohydrates and keeping them to 30 grams a day. It’s difficult for many people to do this, and there is evidence showing that choosing healthier, lower-glycemic-index carbohydrates can be beneficial for glycemic control. In addition, a vegetarian diet (which, by default is generally higher in carbohydrate) can also help diabetes control. Also, one needs to be careful in considering how low A1C goes. For example, the ACCORD study showed that people with Type 2 diabetes with heart disease who got their A1C below 6.5% had a higher rate of mortality (death). That’s not to say that one shouldn’t aim for an A1C below 7%, but goals need to be individualized. However, congratulations on your successful diabetes management and yes, working with an endocrinologist and a diabetes educator is important!

  • Bellydancer

    Hello I just had a recent A1c test and good news my glucose levels dropped from 8.8 to 8.4 in 3 months and I did not do any thing else different but started taking 500mg of cinnamon a day. I will try to increase to 1000 mg a day to see if that will help even more but my numbers are still too high so I will probably be prescribed another medicine to help but I know the cinnamon helped my numbers drop.
    I will keep everyone posted.

  • JT

    Hi Amy,

    I’m really struggling to control my blood glucose levels. I was on Janumet (100/1000) and Glimeperide (4mg) twice a day and that seemed keep my levels “normal”, but then lost my health insurance and can no longer afford the Janumet ($200+ a month). Now, on Metformin 1g + the Glimeperide twice a day. I added 2g of cinnamon a day about 3 months ago, but haven’t seen much of a result.

    My problem is, some days my levels aren’t “too bad” (like, 120 a couple hours after lunch), but at other times, they are very bad (like 384 2 hours after dinner, or 185 fasting in the morning after not eating for 12 hours), even though I avoid sugar and watch my diet as much as possible. (For example, I ONLY eat whole grain pasta, whole grain bread, yukon gold potatoes (when I eat a potato), skim milk, use only sweet and low, drink only diet drinks, etc.)

    I’m writing to ask, is there anything else I can do to try to get my blood sugar under control? I REALLY do not want to have to begin taking insulin injections (horrible fear of needles–even have to build up courage for the needle prick when checking my blood sugar), but I’m getting worried that they are in my future.

    I realize you cannot dispense medical advice, but from the many years you have worked on this site and the hundreds (thousands?) you have corresponded with, I thought maybe you might have some words of advice for me.

    Thank you,

    JT

  • acampbell

    Hi JT,

    It can certainly be frustrating to see that, despite eating well and taking medicine, your blood sugars are not cooperating! You can focus on lifestyle measures at this point. First, make sure you’re doing some kind of physical activity every day for at least 30 minutes. And second, you might try cutting down on your carbohydrate intake. Don’t stop eating carbohydrate, but cut back. This means eating less pasta, bread, cereal, fruit, milk, and yogurt. Check your blood sugar to see if eating a little less carbohydrate makes a difference in your readings. You didn’t mention how long you’ve had diabetes, but the reality is that Type 2 diabetes changes over time. Your pancreas doesn’t make as much insulin as it used to and sometimes your muscle and fat cells don’t use insulin very well, either. Diabetes pills, like metformin, can help for a while. But sometimes your body just needs more help in the form of insulin. Understandably, it can be scary to think of taking injections. However, what I WILL tell you is that insulin injections hurt much less than doing a fingerstick, thanks to very thin, short needles. Even people who are afraid of needles do very well with insulin. So, you may not need insulin for a while, but try not to be afraid of it if it’s what your body needs.

  • Paul

    Hello All:

    My I am a Type II, A1C levels have been around 6.0 to 6.7 recently they shot up to 7.6 and my Doctor put me on 1000mg of Metformin (Yuck).

    i have cut back on a lot of my normal foods but still having problems with my blood sugar levels and were from 130 to 300.

    I just ordered 500 mg cinnamon capsules in hope that they work.

    My Doctor is saying Insulin will be needed if I can’t get this under control

    I have read almost of the 3 + years of posting here I’m hoping this works.

    Paul

  • acampbell

    Hi Paul,

    Often, people will take metformin along with another kind of diabetes pill. You might ask your doctor, if you haven’t already, about other medicines that you could try. The cinnamon may help. However, as I’ve said to others, going on insulin isn’t a bad thing (I know, easy for me to say!) but many, many people take insulin and do great. So, see how things go and try to keep an open mind.

  • john&evelyn

    what are are the side effects of cinnammon capsules cause ive been itching i ran out of metaformin so i tryed to replace it with cinnammon capsules

  • acampbell

    Hi john&evellyn,

    Itching from cinnamon usually is a result of actually touching cinnamon or getting it on your skin. However, it’s certainly possible that your itching is due to the cinnamon capsules. My suggestion is to stop taking it and see if the itching improves. Also, cinnamon isn’t a substitute for your metformin so hopefully you’re getting that prescription refilled ASAP.

  • GLORIA KENT

    I HAVE BEEN DRINKING HONEY & CINNAMON TEA FOR THE PAST MONTH. 1/4 CUP 2 OR 3 TIMES A DAY. I HAVE DEVELOPED FATIGUE EVERY DAY. AND, THE SURPRISING THING IS, IT HAS NOT HELPED MY BLOOD SUGAR LEVEL TO LOWER!
    I AM TIRED ALL THE TIME NOW. SHOULD I STOP DRINKING THIS TEA.
    THANK YOU

  • acampbell

    Hi Gloria,

    I’m curious — how much honey do you put in your tea? Is there anything else in it? It’s unlikely that the tea itself is causing your fatigue, but if you are putting too much honey in it the carbohydrate can add up. However, for now, you might stop drinking the tea and see if your fatigue improves. Also, keep checking your blood sugar, and if it’s running higher than usual, let your physician know, as you may need a change in your treatment plan.

  • serah

    My husband is recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,he is just 31. He is controlling by diet, not taking any medication.His doctor is happy with his performance.I don’t want him to depend on medication not even cinnamon capsule.I think it’s better for him to take cinnamon powder with his breakfast.Please tell me from where I can get real- cinnamon(with out coumarin).

  • acampbell

    Hi serah,

    There are a number of internet stores and merchants who sell Ceylon cinnamon or cinnamon that is low in coumarin, so I’d suggest you do a search on the internet. Also, I’d like to add that it’s great how well your husband is doing; however, it’s certainly possible that one day he may need medicine, due to the nature of diabetes. My point is that it’s not a bad thing if your husband needs a little help from medicine down the road!

  • Nathan Lee

    I am 30 years old, fit, and healthy.

    I love cinnamon and add it to coffees, deserts, milk, tea, stews, ice cream, cereals, etc.

    I’m not sure if there is any positive effects on me other than flavoring.

    I would like to add, though, that the perferred Cinnamon should be Ceylon Cinnamon. It has a light nutty and sweet flavor. It does not burn at all and does not have the toxicity of Cassia cinnamon.

    I don’t know why Cassia is so popular in the United States, but many Americans are duped because Cassia is quite harsh and ruins the flavor of coffees and deserts. Its hard for American consumers to know what they’re getting though, because most Cinnamon is simply labeled “Cinnamon” without referencing the type of cinnamon. Big big difference in flavor and toxicity.

  • michael w mccracken

    iam also type 2 i take the cinnamon from walmart i also take bragg ( apple cider vinegar with mother)my BP is good now im off my BP pills my blood sugar is good but still taking my meds for my blood sugar.im also taking the lbs off without working out.i been taking bragg for 6 weeks.i was 218lbs now im 204lbs.

  • Betty grice

    I was told by my Dr. this year that I have diabetes so a couple of times I tried cinnamon. the first time I put it on my toast with sweet and low and 45 min. later I did not feel well, I check my sugar and it was 86, this morning I did it again and I did not feel well later, and my sugar was 85 I think it dropped to fast.I do not take medicine yet. the last two months, the highest it has got 192, 145, three times and 137 once.But this is watching my carb’s and sugar intake.Is 85 and 87 to low? thank you

  • acampbell

    Hi Betty,

    What kind of symptoms were you having when you didn’t feel well? Blood glucose readings of 85 and 87 are not too low. For most people, a low glucose is one of 70 or lower. However, it’s possible that your glucose levels have been running on the high side and that you feel like you are “low” even when your glucose is at a normal or target level. Do you happen to know what your A1C is? My suggestion is to schedule an appointment with your doctor to discuss your symptoms and also find out if you might need to make any changes to your treatment plan.

  • sam89

    I had a fasting sugar of 134 and have started taking cinnamon since hoping it helps!

  • jim snell

    Folks:

    I realize the question will cinnamon help my diabetes is honestly asked and with best intentions.

    How the hell do I know.

    Type 2 diabetes is first off a problem wherby blood glucose control out of whack and controlled by a multi-organ complex consisting of liver, pancreas, kidneys, gut, related hormones and siggnalling.

    Will it stop liver leaks – nope – been there done that – metformin has shown real promise there while medical community AWOL on this – we do not fix liver leaks.

    Can it help the other organs and signalling – possibly cinamon’s components are broad spectrum enough to help or only on very specific shortcomings.

    When a car goes in the shop today with all the complex systems it is simply not realistic or cost effective for a mechanic to be fluent in all the issues. Exteernal analyzer is plugged in and a readout of all systems(most critical) and operating parameters and job becomes to fix broken components and tune others.

    Is that happeneing on Type 2 Insulin resistant with their insulin running around ther veins/arteries doing nothing – I do not think so.

    While we can all hope that we get to Dr. McCoys hand held electronic wand and the computers of teh Starship enterprise crunching the data and pssing back results and by some magic tweaking the offending body.

    Today though we could send someone home with a loner pack that grabes data on the endoctrine system – bolus releases, basil releases, horemone
    communications, thryoid etc so that a competent Doctor can review and provide the necessary med tuning to swing body back into better operation.

    Having done that the patient will need to control carbs and get sufficient exercise to keep the retuned body working correctly and prevent a lapse back to same ole crud. Monitoring will be required to catch as body ages and needs periodic retuning.

    I worked on very detailed digital microprocessor electronis and systems and every time there was a snarup, hiccup, on went the scopes, logic analyzers, test softwrae and meters to catch rogue, failed components, bad timing and tuning and sometimes less than best designs with poor edge case exception control built in.

    Every once in while human brain power could guess the problem but that was very rare and not advised.

    So, will cinamon help my type 2 Insulin resistance diabetes – without detailed analysis – a crapshoot, roll of dice at best. I mean its worth a try with your Doctor’s blessing but you need to understand the underlying issues.

  • smoore

    I am a type 2 diabetic. My blood sugar is soooo out of control it isn’t funny. My A1C was almost 10. I take insulin twice a day (100 units each) and glyburide 10 mg twice a day. I need help…….I am also on cholesterol meds, depression meds,high blood pressure meds and had a heart attack in 2005 and on an aspirin regiment. I have been reading that Cinnamon might possibly help some of my health issues. Where do I begin? How much would be safe to take? Do I still take the other meds with this?

    Thanks for any help you might be able to give.

  • acampbell

    Hi smoore,

    I think, at this point, that cinnamon isn’t going to be all that helpful to you, given your A1C of almost 10. It’s not that you can’t try it, it’s just that you really need to get your insulin better adjusted, first. I’m hoping that you are seeing an endocrinologist (diabetes specialist) to help you with this. If not, ask your doctor for a referral

  • raj

    Thanks a lot Ingrid. You were very inspiring to me. Think positive and keep up the good job.

  • Dennis

    I discovered the use for cinnamon when my granddaughter made sugar cookies. She made the cookies in a ball then rolled them in cinnamon. My blood sugar went down, so now I use it on oatmeal and other foods, but not in pill form.
    Dennis

  • Carol

    I am a type 2. Last year my blood sugar was over 300. Today my blood sugars is 90 to 120 at each test. The only thing I’ve done different is to put a tablespoon of cinnamon with equal in a small bowl 2 to 3 times a day and dip 1/4 of an apple and eat. At the last blood test my doctor said what ever you are doing keep it up. You can’t ask for a more perfect blood number. I feel better. ( I do take Humalog insulin before meals per estimated carb. intake 5 to 18 units). I test my blood sugar many times per day, My greatest fear is too lost my eye sight.

  • Irma

    Hi I have type 2 would boiling the cinnamon stick and drinking it without sugar helph?

  • James F

    I have been using about a 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon in my morning and afternoon coffee. I did it because I like the taste but I also notice a feeling of general well being and my morning fasting blood sugar is in the normal range (usually 90-100). My A1C has been absolutely normal. I have been type 2 since my heart bypass surgery. Now I have to lose some weight. My goal is to drop 30 pounds, which should go a long way to easing my diabetes (and blood pressure).

  • acampbell

    Hi Irma,

    It’s hard to say because studies done with cinnamon have used powdered cinnamon or capsules of cinnamon. But you could give it a try. Just don’t stop taking your diabetes medicine, however, if you do take any.

  • christology

    I just starated taking cinnamon capsules. But iam wondeering because I am also taking a multi-vita, flaxseed oil, cod liver oil, and garlic. Could I take all together(recommended dosage)?

  • acampbell

    Hi christology,

    I’d suggest not taking the cinnamon with the garlic, as it may possibly lower your glucose too much (although this also depends on any diabetes medicines you’re taking).

  • wateron

    Currently taking 2 baby aspirin a day, any problem adding cinnamon. Have read that “cinnamon has an anti-clotting effect on the blood, caution should also be exercised when it is used in combination with other blood-thinning products such as aspirin”.

  • CALIMAN

    HELLO, I’M 46 YRS OLD… AND JUST FOUND OUT I’M TYPE 2 DIABETIC… I FIRST OF ALL REALLY APPRECIATE THE INFORMATION ON THIS SITE, BECAUSE IT’S GIVIING ME INSITE TO CONTROLLING MY DIABETES… ANYWAY, I WAS JUST WONDERING IF MOST OF THE PEOPLE TAKING THE CINNAMON SUPPLEMENT ARE EXERCISING TO SOME DEGREE? WOULD APPRECIATE ANYONE’S FEEDBACK, COMMENTS, OR SUGGESTIONS….. AGAIN THANK YOU, AND GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE IN THIS VENTURE!

  • acampbell

    Hi wateron,

    Cinnamon is a blood-thinner, just like aspirin, so to be on the safe side, discuss taking it first with your physician.

  • Josh

    I’m 36 Years old, I just recently discovered that I have Type 2 Diabetes a few days ago after going to the ER for a totally unrelated illness. At that point, my Blood Sugar was 371, which, thankfully, has come down some after being perscribed Metformin HCL @ 500mg twice a day. Admittedly, my diet isn’t the best, but it’s also not the worst either. After doing a bunch of research, I stumbled upon your blog here and was instantly encouraged by the news about Cinnamon! I started my exercise regimen yesterday (walking 2 miles no less than 4 times weekly) and after my first series of tests, my Sugar Levels have fluctuated between 253 and 340. My Doctor told me he’s going up gradually up my dosage of Metformin to 2000mg before the month is out, so my question is this; Would it hurt to begin Cinnamon Supplements now with my Sugar Levels still being worked on? Any advice is appreciated!

  • acampbell

    Hi Caliman,

    Hopefully others will respond to you, but I just wanted to mention that diabetes is best managed by a combination of factors, including a healthy eating plan, weight control, physical activity, and medication (for some). So, while taking cinnamon can certainly be helpful, it’s always best to use it along with a meal plan and regular physical activity.

  • acampbell

    Hi Josh,

    That’s great that you’ve started walking! You could start taking cinnamon now. Hopefully you’re keeping a log of your glucose results, so make a note in your log as to when you start taking the cinnamon and how much you take, as well as when and for how long you’re walking. And make sure you let your doctor know that you’re taking cinnamon.

  • Josh

    Amy, you have NO idea how much of a believer I am now in Cinnamon Supplements barely even a day after reading and posting here… Today, I picked up a bottle of Spring Valley brand Cinnamon @ 1000mg while at work (I work at one of the big box stores) after reading your reply and took one capsule before my walk this evening… Now, just for some reference, I checked my Glucose Levels this morning, and it was sitting at 318. After a full day at work, I checked it again, and it was at 242. Before my walk tonight (I upped my distance to 3 miles tonight, as 2 just didn’t seem like enough), I took one Cinnamon Capsule and did my walk; 15 minutes afterwards when I got home from completing my 3 miles, I checked my levels again… 164! I’m going to keep posting here on my results, but seeing a huge difference after a single walk and Cinnamon Capsule, I’m SOLD on the medicinal qualities! Now, I’m not planning on stopping my Metformin treatments, as my Doctor made it clear he wants me on it, but as a supplement to my regiment, the Cinnamon is most definitely viable in my book!

  • acampbell

    Hi Josh,

    That sounds good. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

  • Lifelover

    I am 29 years old and a month back I am diagnosed with 8.5 unit blood sugar. I was gestational diabetic in 2007. I am controlling my diet with NO sugar and what ever is sweet and excercise(not regular though). I had a sugar check last week and I noticed it dropped to 8 unit. I am going to try cinnamon from tomorrow. Let me hope for the best. I really dont want to take medicine!!!!!Its a night mare to me!!!!I will post my results after one month!!!

  • acampbell

    Hi Lifelover,

    Hopefully cinnamon will help! Also, keep in mind that the biggest issue with your eating plan is carbohydrate, not sugar. It’s OK to cut back on sugar and sweets but you also need to control your intake of other carbohydrate foods, like potatoes, bread, cereal, fruit, and milk. You might meet with a dietitian to learn more about meal planning. Good luck!

  • Mireille Boles

    This is awesome reading material! It’s packed with useful info that anyone can read and understand. I love to read articles by writers that truly care about the content they produce and share. Thank you.

  • acampbell

    Thanks, Mireille! I’m glad you’ve found this site to be useful to you.

  • Bellydancer

    (Update)
    Hello I visited an ednocrinologist last week and was found to be deficient in Vitamin D so I am to take supplements and found out that Vitamin D does help some with diabetics. I was also told that I could continue with my cinnamon capsules.

    Humolog (rapid acting insulin) was added to assist with meals and Lantus (long lasting insulin) was decreased. Glipizide was discontinued. I am still taking Metformin.

    A1C dropped from 8.7 to 8.3 so at least it is going in the right direction.

    Has anyone else been recommended to take Vitamin D supplements for their diabetes?

  • Zap

    Hi there,

    first of all thanks very much for all this useful information

    My dad is a diabetic with high BP and kidney issues just because diabetes lasted for more than 25 years we pressume.

    Only recently when he started monitoring blood sugar levels on regular basis we have found that there is a big variance in the blood sugar level during fasting and PPBS.

    During the night when he checks his sugar (fasting for 6-8 hours) it goes down as low as 3.5 to 4 (63 to 72)…OK and then soon as he wakes up and eat something and exactly after 2 hours from morning breakfast/meal it shoots up to 14 to 16 i.e 252 to 300
    Why is this happening? Such a big difference? What can we do to fix the problem please?

    Note that he is a strict vegetarian and non-alcoholic. Plus he is not addictive to coffee or any other drink as well.
    The only thing he takes in the morning is wheatbix or oat with milk. Now for last few days we have tried to change this too like stopped taking OAT which could be a bit sugary BUT still no difference…

    Please help us out, thanks very much in advance

  • acampbell

    Hi Bellydancer,

    Vitamin D appears to be necessary to help the pancreas secrete more insulin. It’s also thought to help reduce insulin resistance. However, I am not aware of vitamin D supplements being routinely recommended for either of these reasons. Perhaps others are, though.

  • acampbell

    Hi Zap,

    Much of my answer depends on knowing if your father is taking diabetes pills or insulin for his diabetes. For example, if he is taking insulin or a sulfonylurea (a type of pill) at bedtime and is going low (60–70) overnight, he likely needs to cut back on his medication. It’s common for people to “rebound” from a low blood glucose and go up too high later on. But I don’t know if this is the case. It’s also common for people to have high blood glucose readings in the morning as the liver tends to pump out glucose in the very early morning hours. This is known as the dawn phenomenon. Or, it could be that your father needs some diabetes medication (pills or insulin) at breakfast time. But I don’t know enough to answer you accurately. I would suggest, however, that he (or both of you) discuss this with his physician and/or a diabetes educator.

  • Greyrooster

    Some internet sites say that Mexican Cinnamon (canela molina) is Ceylon or true cinnamon and not cassia. I have damaged liver along with diabetes so don’t wish to take cassia. Anyone know many internet sites obviously don’t know what they are talking about. One says it is, another says it isn’t. Major spice companies just don’t say on their labels. Which means to me that their products are the cheaper cassia type. Thx.

  • Lynn-Marie Parkin

    Was Diagnosed Type 2 Diabetic 7 years ago, though the condition is rife in our family down both parents sides of the family.

    For years I have shopped at a local supermarket called Icelands, 3 years ago they started to stock a ceral called Nestle Cinnemon Squares! I grew to love, My sugar levels where reducing championly, Also noticed a weight loss which was much needed too! Earlier this year the store seemed to stop getting the product!

    I have searched the other local supermarkets for the ceral to no avail! Until I read your article on Cinnemon I did not know the values of the spice and the help it gave to diabeties, now its making me want to re-try to find this product. Is there any other diabetic in the UK can help sugest a store to find this product or if there is any other product simular that might help

    Any help or advice would be greatfully recieved.

    Thanks in advance

    One Desperate Type 2 Diabetic

  • acampbell

    Hi Lynn-Marie,

    I can’t help you with trying to find the cereal, but you can try adding ground cinnamon to the cereal that you currently eat. Or sprinkle it on other foods.

  • Lynn-Marie Parkin

    Managed to find another suplyer of the Curiously Cinnemon, a store called Boothes had them in! So scooped up 3 boxes to keep me going for a while! Heres hoping they start to bring my sugars back under controle!

    Thanks for the help previously! Just thought I would let you know how I got on in my quest to locate the cereal that I found to help me so much

  • acampbell

    Great news, Lynn-Marie. I’m “curious” myself about how that cereal tastes!

  • Trenna

    I have been eating 2-3 handfuls of cinnamon red hots for a week or two…my usually well behaved blood pressure is up…169/83….Is there a relationship?

  • Lynn-Marie Parkin

    Actually deliciously moreish! Love the cereal more than anything So you can imagien when my original suplier stopped seeing something that tasted so good and was very benificial to my diabeties, weight loss and also helped in some ways with my asthma too! So You can imagine why I was so frustrated and desperate Not only for the taste but all the benifits too.

    Don’t know if this cereal is available in the States or if it is something just available in the UK. Worth trying to find it though, It used to be called Cinnemon Grahams. So they might have it in other countries under its old name!

  • Zap

    thank you sir for your response.

    My dad is on insulin and he takes 16 points in the morning and less points (8) in the evening…still the issue remains same i.e sugar goes down in the night and jumps up immediately after the morning breakfast and stays high even after 5-6 hours of breakfast….please give some more bright suggetions….thanks very much for your help..

  • acampbell

    Hi Trenna,

    I’m not exactly sure of the ingredients in Red Hots candies, but assume there is, at least, sugar and cinnamon. Cinnamon isn’t known to raise blood pressure; in fact, it may actually help to lower blood pressure. But, everyone is different. Also, can you link eating the candies to something stressful in your life that may have caused your blood pressure to go up? For now, try cutting the candies out and see what happens with your blood pressure. If it stays higher than usual off the candies, the two likely aren’t related.

  • acampbell

    Hi Zap,

    You don’t mention what type of insulin your father is taking, but I’m assuming it’s a longer-acting insulin. Also, does he take any other medicine for his diabetes? If your father’s blood glucose is going down too low in the middle of the night, he needs less diabetes medicine in the evening (pills and/or insulin). It’s normal for blood glucose levels to go up after eating a meal. In your father’s case, this may be happening for two reasons: a rebound from his low blood glucose during the night, and the types and/or amount of food he eats at breakfast. He first needs to deal with the low blood glucose during the night. Then, he may need mealtime insulin to “cover” the food he eats at breakfast so that his blood glucose doesn’t go up too high afterwards. But this is a discussion he should have with his physician or diabetes educator.

  • Jmill

    So, IS Mexican Cinnamon Ceylon or Cassia?

  • acampbell

    Hi Jmill,

    My understanding is that Mexican cinnamon is Ceylon cinnamon, not cassia.

  • Debbie H.

    Hi Amy,
    My husband has been recently diagnosed with diabetes. I’ve always heard that cinnamon is good for helping to control blood sugar levels. It may not take the diabetes away, but I heard it helps. When I was younger my grandmother use to boil cinnamon sticks in a pot of water. We loved the taste of it. So know I make some. My husband loves it, he says it taste good cold too, which I’ve never tried, but will.
    Trouble is I am not sure how many cinnamon sticks I should use, what is considered too much or too little? Could you please help.

  • Danielle

    Went to the Dr about a month ago and my dr told me I was border line diabetes! Which scared the mess outta me! I was told to drink honey and cinnamon twice a day and it will help lower my risk for getting diabetes and also help me lose some weight as well! I’m just wondering how true is this remdy?

  • acampbell

    Hi Debbie,

    It’s a little hard to say how many cinnamon sticks you would need for making a “tea,” but I’d suggest starting with one stick and seeing how that works.

  • acampbell

    Hi Danielle,

    It can be scary to learn that you’re at risk for getting diabetes or that you have prediabetes. The good news is that by losing some weight, following a healthy eating plan, and doing physical activity most days of the week, you may be able to prevent diabetes. There isn’t evidence showing that taking cinnamon will prevent you from getting diabetes, although you could certainly try it (I’d skip the honey, though). The lifestyle changes that I mentioned above are more likely to help you.

  • CWest

    I have read many of the postings and think maybe I am on the wrong track. I put anywhere from 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of store bought cinnamon…McCormics in a small container of natural apple sauce also from the store. Will this possible hurt me or can I continue. The reason I don’t want to ask my physician at this point is because I want to surprise him at my next exam. But if I am being foolish then please tell me.

  • acampbell

    Hi CWest,

    The amount of cinnamon you are using each day is unlikely to be harmful. But, two things: 1. You should be checking your blood glucose to see if it’s helping in any way. If it’s not, then there isn’t really a reason to continue using it (unless you happen to enjoy the flavor). 2. Make sure you let your physician know that you are taking cinnamon at your next appointment. And let him know, in the meantime, if you think you are having any side effects from the cinnamon.

  • Mary

    Thank you for this site! I was trying to find out what was causing my husbands severe nose bleeds lately and why he passed fresh and dried blood in his stools a few days ago. I have been real concerned since he only has 1 kidney. His Dr wanted him to go to the emergency room and get his nose cauterized but we eventually got the bleeding to stop each time and did not go (he has had 6-7 bleeds in about a weeks time). Since he was only taking his diabetes meds and highblood pressure pills I figured there must be something wrong with the cinnamon he was taking, so I started looking online and found this site. After reading some of these post I found that he was taking WAY too many Cinnamon plus chromium pills per day. He was taking a total of 12 – 500mg, spacing them out at 6 in the morning and 6 at night to lower his blood sugar for his diabetes. First of all I didn’t know he was taking that many and neither of us knew that cinnamon contains coumarin which acts as a blood thinner. With the high doses he was taking we now know the reason for the severe nose bleeds and passing blood in his stools. Again, thank you for this site, he could have bled to death internally before we found out the reason. I might add that cinnamon really does lower your blood sugar, but please don’t take them like my husband did. Read the label, just because you think it can’t hurt you because it’s just cinnamon, think again, taking more than recommended is not a good idea.

  • acampbell

    Hi Mary,

    Thanks so much for your posting, and you’re absolutely correct: You do need to be careful with any medication or supplement that you take. I’m glad to hear that your husband is doing OK!

  • satz

    hai
    i am taking honey+cinnamon twice a day before night sleep and early morning started 4 days.how long will it take to see the significant changes in weight loss.please reply me.thank you

  • MzNatasha

    Is ground cinnamon okay to use?

  • acampbell

    Hi MzNatasha,

    You could try between 1/4 and 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon per day. Be sure to check your blood glucose more often than you usually might to see what, if any, effect it may have on your blood glucose.

  • acampbell

    Hi satz,

    I’m not aware of any studies showing that taking cinnamon and honey will help with weight loss. Unfortunately, losing weight isn’t as simple as taking a mixture like this. To lose weight, you need to watch your portions of food and increase your physical activity.

  • Bartholomew

    Many thanks.

  • Betty

    I’ve been taking 1/2 a teaspoon of cinnamon for the last 2 months. My glucose remains at 98 verses 116. I’m sure it works.

  • danger

    Be careful when taking cinnamon!

    1) It increases insulin sensitivity (like curcumin or berberine)
    2) Cinnamon can DAMAGE your LIVER

  • Harlan & Tovah

    We are both diabetic & on cholesterol pills and were informed about this “magic cinnamon” pill. However, just like the e-cigarette that has stopped me from smoking for over 7 months now, Canada still hasn’t accepted them, you no doubt take your chances with the cinnamon, especially after reading the posted comment above on Feb 14th, 2012. There needs to be a lot more testing with this for the long term user. We are told, “Everything in moderation.” Perhaps, this isn’t in moderation. I really want to try this, but am a bit afraid.

  • Brittany

    I find it a little weird. My a1c is always very high, 9-13 my numbers are constantly over 600. I am a type 1 diabetic. I thought i would try taking cinnamon tablets anyway. When i did, my numbers dropped down to about 100-300 its been weeks since i have been feeling sick and showing signs of DKA i know what the studies show, and that cinnamon has no known effects on type one diabetics, but i finally feel good for once in my life. I have been diabetic since i was five, and i am almost nineteen today. Maybe God is going easy on me lately, but whatever it is, i finally feel good!

  • acampbell

    Hi Harlan and Tovah,

    Cinnamon isn’t really a “magic pill.” A few studies have shown that it can help lower blood glucose in some people. As far as supplements go, cinnamon is relatively harmless, but you’re correct in that it hasn’t been studied long-term. My advice is always to check with your physician before taking any supplement.

  • mike demunbrun

    I’ve used Ceylon Cinn for 8 months 1/2 tsp day in cofee (also one green tea bag opened & put in coffee grinds before making coffee), 2 tsp raw unsweetened coco powder and 1/2 scoop whey vanilla protein also added to my coffee mix.
    My cholesterol was 285 8 one yr ago and as my wife and I just received a health plan from her new job we had to get a health exam (my cholesterol was 190 yes 190–yahoo…). Honestly I don’t know what worked, but this much I know.
    Lower cholesterol
    Lower joint pain

    Regards

  • toni

    my dog is a diabetic. I have been sprinking cinnamon on her dog food. Her glucsoe level have decrease form 300 to 400 ranges to almost normal levels 90 to 250 levels. I want to go to a vet that believes in cinnamon usage. You vets need to utilize this information. I know several diabetics their doctors highly recommended sprinking cinnamon on his or her food.

  • jim snell

    This discussion clearly reveals the single theory search for the sole unified field theory and single vampire killing silver bullet that solves type 2 for everyone. I wish life could be so simple.

    Certainly, if safe supplements appear to help, take them as safe bet. That does not stop/fix the problem of a mis-working multi-organ – pancreas, liver, kidneys, intestines, thyroid, brain; multi-hormone complex bio-chemical system that science has not fully unraveled nor properly understands yet – witness the “its your pancreas not producing sufficient insulin” coupled with goof ball theories of insulin efficiency and insulin resistance all coupled with an ancient hunter gatherer digestion system designed to prevent starvation and extracting every possible calories/glucose from ancient low grade food at all times and NO bypassing of excess liquid energy/glucose out of system when body is satiated with liquid energy/glucose.

    Couple that with 24/7 availability with high grade refined foods, grains and sugars as well as all the modern labour saving tools and entertainment emphasizing couch potato exercise and now one has a witches brew of issues.

    Type 2 diabetes exploding out of control, doubling and tripling around the world – no kidding!

    The focus on quick simple solutions are diverting all of our interest away from solving the complexity of the problems while we search for the vampire killing, one pill helps all answers.

  • Bellydancer

    Another good thing that has come out of taking the cinnamon supplements is that my blood pressure has also dropped and the last time it was checked it was 120/70 and it has been a little lower which is pretty good for a diabetic. I was floating up around 130 to 135 and had systolic blood pressure or prehypertension and the cinnamon helped with that. My A1C had been 8.8 in May 2011 now it is 8.1 so at least it is moving in the right direction.

  • Dan

    Cinnamon was first mentioned by the New Scientist in November 2003 in an article that I shall copy below.

    Cinnamon spice produces healthier blood

    Ê
    17:52Ê24ÊNovemberÊ03
    Ê
    NewScientist.com news service
    Ê
    Just half a teaspoon of cinnamon a day significantly reduces blood sugar levels in diabetics, a new study has found. The effect, which can be produced even by soaking a cinnamon stick your tea, could also benefit millions of non-diabetics who have blood sugar problem but are unaware of it.

    The discovery was initially made by accident, by Richard Anderson at the US Department of Agriculture’s Human Nutrition Research Center in Beltsville, Maryland.

    “We were looking at the effects of common foods on blood sugar,” he told New Scientist. One was the American favourite, apple pie, which is usually spiced with cinnamon. “We expected it to be bad. But it helped,” he says.

    Sugars and starches in food are broken down into glucose, which then circulates in the blood. The hormone insulin makes cells take in the glucose, to be used for energy or made into fat.

    But people with Type 1 diabetes do not produce enough insulin. Those with Type 2 diabetes produce it, but have lost sensitivity to it. Even apparently healthy people, especially if they are overweight, sedentary or over 25, lose sensitivity to insulin. Having too much glucose in the blood can cause serious long-term damage to eyes, kidneys, nerves and other organs.

    Molecular mimic

    The active ingredient in cinnamon turned out to be a water-soluble polyphenol compound called MHCP. In test tube experiments, MHCP mimics insulin, activates its receptor, and works synergistically with insulin in cells.

    To see if it would work in people, Alam Khan, who was a postdoctoral fellow in Anderson’s lab, organised a study in Pakistan. Volunteers with Type 2 diabetes were given one, three or six grams of cinnamon powder a day, in capsules after meals.

    All responded within weeks, with blood sugar levels that were on average 20 per cent lower than a control group. Some even achieved normal blood sugar levels. Tellingly, blood sugar started creeping up again after the diabetics stopped taking cinnamon.

    The cinnamon has additional benefits. In the volunteers, it lowered blood levels of fats and “bad” cholesterol, which are also partly controlled by insulin. And in test tube experiments it neutralised free radicals, damaging chemicals which are elevated in diabetics.

    Buns and pies

    “I don’t recommend eating more cinnamon buns, or even more apple pie – there’s too much fat and sugar,” says Anderson. “The key is to add cinnamon to what you would eat normally.”

    The active ingredient is not in cinnamon oils. But powdered spice can be added to toast, cereal, juice or coffee.

    Anderson’s team were awarded patents related to MHCP in 2002. But the chemical is easily obtained. He notes that one of his colleagues tried soaking a cinnamon stick in tea. “He isn’t diabetic – but it lowered his blood sugar,” Anderson says.

    The group now plans to test even lower doses of cinnamon in the US, and also look at long-term blood sugar management with the spice.

    Journal reference: Diabetes Care (vol 26, p 3125)

  • Diane Herron

    I’m confused…in your article above, you stated cassia is the most commonly used cinnamon in the US, but then on 10/8/08, you state ceylon is the most commonly used…??? Can you please clarify?

  • acampbell

    Hi Diane,

    It’s certainly possible that I mixed up my cinnamons. Cassia cinnamon is likely the most common type of cinnamon in the US.

  • Mary Ann

    I have been using cinnamon since shortly after finding out I had diabetes. I put it on my whole grain toast and on my morning bowl of oatmeal. I have normal sugar tests results when I use it.

  • miller

    Great i have been taking Cinnamon for a few months now i am diabetes free and so happy.

  • VISHVENDRA KUMAR

    I AM SUFFERED FROM DIEBITIES SINCE 2004 . I TAKE INSULIN TWO TIME DAILY . PLEASE TELL ME THAT WHICH MEDICINE I TAKE ? PAIN IN MY FOOT .

  • acampbell

    Hi Vishvendra,

    Insulin is the most effective medicine to help manage diabetes. It may be that you need either a different type of insulin added to what you already are taking, or you need a change in your dose…or both. You also need to find out what is causing the pain in your foot so that it can be treated properly. You should talk with your doctor about both issues, as only he (or another doctor or nurse practitioner) can prescribe the right type and amount of medicine for you.

  • Nancy

    Just read about the Curiously Cinnamon cereal someone loved so much in the UK (prev. called Cinnamon Grahams). Check out that Wikipedia says it is sold here in USA as General Mills’ Cinnamon Toast Crunch, made from wheat & corn. It does have some sugar. I tried to type the web address but the underscores wouldn’t type in here for some reason.

  • acampbell

    Hi Nancy,

    Eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a way to get cinnamon, but it’s really not the best choice of cereal. The serving size is 3/4 cup and that contains 130 calories, 25 grams of carbohydrate, and 10 grams of sugar. It’s also somewhat low in fiber. In my opinion, why not choose a healthier, whole-grain, higher-fiber cereal and sprinkle on some ground cinnamon?

  • Sandra

    Hi Amy,

    I have Type 2 diabetes, diagnosed 4 yrs ago. I would like to know if it’s okay to use the Cinammon powder found in the spices aisle? I want to put them in the gel capsules for easy use. Is it okay?

  • acampbell

    Hi Sandra,

    You could try doing that. Don’t take more than 1 teaspoon’s worth of cinnamon each day, at least initially, and to be on the safe side, let your physician know that you are taking cinnamon.

  • Sandra

    Hi Amy,

    Thank you so much for your reply. God bless you!

    Sandra

  • Jorge Carpio, M.S., P.E.

    Dear Ms. Campbell,

    Words can hardly express the gratitude for the help provided in Diabetes Self-Management Blog.

    Please advise, if you know, of other self-management blogs to help with the following:

    Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
    Chronic Constipation
    Gastric Paresia
    Irritable Bowel Syndrome
    Chronic Acne Vulgaris
    Psoriasis
    Blood Hypertension
    Dyslipidemia

    Thank you kindly

    Jorge A. Carpio, M.S., P.E.

  • acampbell

    Hi Jorge,

    I’m so glad that you’ve found this site to be helpful. I don’t know of too many blogs for the other conditions you’ve listed, but here are two you could look at: http://www.irritablebowelconnect.com and http://www.healthyskinconnect.com.

  • tmillburgsr

    In reading some of the above blogs, I’m not sure I read something right or not. Glipizide is one of three Rx’s that I take for typt II diabetes, and I thought I read that if you take glipizide, not to us cinnamon. Is this right or not? Thanks so much for all the good advice you have been helping with. Respectfully, Ted

  • acampbell

    Hi Ted,

    I’m glad that you’re finding this site to be helpful! It’s not that you can’t take cinnamon if you take glipizide; the issue is that there is a risk of low blood glucose with glipizide (and other sulfonylurea drugs), so taking cinnamon along with glipizide may increase your risk further. If you decide to take cinnamon, tell your provide and check your blood glucose perhaps a little more often than usual. If you see that your glucose numbers have dropped and/or you develop symptoms of low blood glucose, call your provider as you might need a lower dose of your diabetes medicine.

  • George

    Hi, Could the cinnamon do any effect in the case of diabetes type 1? Just a week ago my daughter of 4 years old was detected as a type 1. Here I read only about cases of type 2. Has anybody experience with cinnamon in cases of type 1? Thanks in advance, George

  • selam

    it is nice i use evry time is side efect if i use long time >

  • Richard Harold

    I’ve read all the postings and find them very informative. My blood glucose has increased from 85 to 101 in my yearly blood tests. I’ve talked to my doctor about adding a cinnamon / chromium supplement and he thought it was a good idea. I found a relatively inexpensive product on amazon.com and thought I’d give it a try. I’ve ordered Nature’s Bounty High Potency Cinnamon 2000mg Plus Chromium 400mcg. The cinnamon is the cassia variety. Instructions say that two capsules is one serving. I was thinking about taking one capsule in the morning after breakfast and one capsule in the evening after dinner. Do you think I will be taking too much cinnamon? What about the coumarin levels at that dosage? Are the safe? Thanks for your help and advice.

  • Richard Harold

    I forgot to ask another question in my previous post. Since I’m taking a 2000 mg cinnamon product with label direction stating “Take two capsules after a meal”, is it best to take the two capsules all at once in the moring at breakfast time or is it best to split the dosages as I’ve suggested? i.e. One in the morning at breakfast and one in the evening at dinner? Thanks.

  • acampbell

    Hi Richard,

    To answer your first question, I don’t think 2000 mg is too high a dose. But do you know if your supplement contains “water soluble” cinnamon? Supposedly, this form contains little or no coumarin. If you are unable to get this type of cinnamon, you might ask your physician to check your liver function tests periodically. Also, I would suggest splitting your dose, taking one capsule in the morning and one in the evening, as you mentioned.

  • acampbell

    Hi George,

    There are few studies looking at cinnamon and diabetes to begin with, and even fewer looking at the effect of cinnamon on type 1 diabetes. It appears that cinnamon has little effect, however, on blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes.

  • acampbell

    Hi selam,

    Cinnamon is relatively harmless, but there is always the risk of side effects, such as allergic reactions. Also, high doses of cassia cinnamon taken for a long period of time could possibly be harmful to the liver.

  • Wayne L. Klein, PhD

    Danger of High Dose Cinnamon
    Cinnamon contains coumarin, the the rat poison which causes rats to bleed to death. This does not mean that you shouldn’t consider using cinnamon, but Be Cautious. Do Not Use if on a Blood Thinner. If you use cinnamon, do not use a high dosage. One teaspoon of cinnamon contains up to 12 mg. of coumarin, which is above the limit considered safe for a smaller individual.

    Remember that plants engage in chemical warfare to prevent themselves from being eaten. Some of these chemicals may be beneficial to humans, others harmful. The same substance may be beneficial to one organ system, but harmful to another.

    There are several types of cinnamon. that sold as a spice in the USA, for example, by McCormick, is Cassia cinnamon, also known as canela molida. this is the type containing coumarin.

  • jk

    I was told by an italian herbalist that cinnoman damages liver so one should be very careful about the dose.
    Can anyone give details on it.

  • Bellydancer

    Update
    My A1c is now 7.7 down from 8.1 in May.
    Last year my A1c was 8.8
    Still tkaing 500mg of cinnamon daily.

  • Sandi

    Are there any dangers or health concerns in the Coumarin content in the Ceylon type?
    as opposed to cassia?

    Thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi Sandi,

    Coumarin levels are supposedly much lower in Ceylon cinnamon as compared with cassia cinnamon. Coumarin should not be much of a concern unless you are taking large doses and/or if you have any liver issues.

  • kalyan

    Hi

    Please advise, I would like to know the Person have Fatty Liver, Could take at night after the meal cinnamon stick tea

    Thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi kalyan,

    It should be fine to have a cup of cinnamon tea at night. However, if you plan on drinking several cups of cinnamon tea every day or were thinking of taking cinnamon supplements, you should check with your doctor first. Too much of a certain type of cinnamon may not be good for the liver.

  • Dan

    In America they are allowed to make man made Cinnamon. Make sure the label has the type of tree it comes From.

    When its not listed it may be Hazel Nut Hulls with cinnamon Oil (Coumarin). Fake Cinnamon will not cure diabetes. Cheeper may not be better.

    If you tryed Cinnamon and it did not work try again with real cinnamon.

    Only in America?

  • acampbell

    Hi Dan,

    Just to clarify: Neither “fake” nor “real” cinnamon, as you say, is a cure for diabetes. Cinnamon may be helpful for some people in managing their diabetes, but at this point in time, there is no cure.

  • Tariq

    I am taking half a tea-spoon of cinnamon powder on daily basis with a cup of water. It has reduced my sugar level by 20% after two months.

  • Yolanda

    I was diagnosed as a pre-diabetic about four months ago. After that I was laid off my job and don’t have health insurance. However, I have changed my eating habits and no longer eat bread, potatoes, pasta, sweets, etc. I am trying to treat my own diabetes.

    But I have been suffering from tingling in both my hands/arms and feet. I have at times also experienced extremely dry mouth during the night and dull aches along my nerves throughout my body. But it is not as bad as before.

    I appreciate this article. Changing my diet helped with my symptoms a lot as well as losing weight and working out. Now I place a teaspoon of cinnamon in my tea. I also have cinnamon capsules.

    Hopefully something will be the magic cure for me. Even though I know diabetes has no cure. Some folks say it is reversable as people who were previously on medication were able to stop their medication.

    I hope so.

  • mog

    I have known for a long time that cinnamon helps diabetes by lowering sugar in the blood. But i dont know the dosage and what kind of cinnamon to buy. I use the loose full cinnamon sold in the stores. I dont use capsules. How do you buy this? What brands are best?

  • tom donaldson

    I am a type 2 diabetic but my blood sugar has not gone above 145 foe a week (without any insulin. I am thinking about taking some cinnamon to help keep my blood sugar down What say you?

    Tom Donaldson

  • Janet in Tennessee

    I take cinnamon and also ground cloves for my blood sugar and blood pressure and … to LOSE WEIGHT !

    Just a tiny amount of cloves daily reduces serum glucose, triglycerides and increases insulin sensitivity.

    The following article is about the research done in Beltsville Md by Dr. Richard Anderson on cloves and cinnamon in Type II Diabetics:

    http://www.theheart.org/article/681271.do

    The following are excerpts from the article:

    This abstract extends this work to humans and demonstrates that consumption of as little as 1 g of cloves by people with type 2 diabetes leads to improvements in blood sugar, insulin, cholesterol, and triglycerides,” Anderson commented. “The major contribution of this study is that it demonstrated that consumption of cloves may be important in the alleviation of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in humans.”

    In one of the cinnamon abstracts presented this week, Dr Heping Cao (Beltsville Human Nutrition Research Center, MD) and colleagues report that polyphenols found in cinnamon increase two of the key components involved in insulin function: the insulin receptor that is activated when insulin binds and glucose transporter 4, a component that is responsible for sugar to enter the cell [2]. In another aspect of the research, Cao et al showed that these same polyphenols increase a molecule that inhibits inflammatory responses and therefore may be important in the prevention of inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis, autoimmunity, dermatitis, and cardiovascular diseases.

    “This study provides new biochemical evidence for the beneficial effects of cinnamon polyphenols in potentiating insulin action and suggests anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon polyphenols,” Cao et al conclude.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    The type of cinnamon used in the Dept of Agriculture studies was Ceylon not Cassia.
    And cloves should be freshly ground so the essential oils have not evaporated or a single clove can be chewed after or before a meal.

    Good luck and please keep sharing your experiences with cinnamon and cloves or whatever works for you.

  • acampbell

    Hi Tom,

    It sounds like you usually take insulin, so before you stop taking it completely, talk to your doctor. It’s unlikely that cinnamon alone would be enough to effectively control your blood glucose, but you may be able to decrease your dose of insulin or come off of it and take an oral medicine. Cinnamon may be helpful, but probably in conjunction with some type of diabetes medicine.

  • Ramesh

    Hi,

    My friend is having diabetis with FBS:200,PPBS:200,now it is under control with medicine Gemer1 1/2 tablet morning and 1/2tablet in the night.now FBS:100 and PPBS:120.It is under can my friend take cinnamon 1gm per day ,is it possible control his Blood sugar level.

    Thanks
    Ramesh

  • Ramesh

    Hi,

    My friend is having diabetis with FBS:200,PPBS:290,now it is under control with medicine Gemer1 1/2 tablet morning and 1/2tablet in the night.now FBS:100 and PPBS:120.It is under control can my friend take cinnamon 1gm per day ,is it possible control his Blood sugar level.

    Thanks
    Ramesh

  • acampbell

    Hi Ramesh,

    Taking cinnamon certainly may help your friend, but he should first speak with his physician before taking it. Also, he should not stop taking his diabetes medicine without talking to his physician, as well.

  • Rick

    Hello,

    I’ve been taking Metformin 1000 twice a day for 5 years. Along with a change in diet this has my type 2 mostly under control.

    I want to drop all prescription medicines (I’m 61 and won’t have health coverage soon, and perfer natural solutions) so started supplimenting with 6 grams of cinnamon pills a day, then dropped the metformin totally.

    After 3 months I went to the doctor and had labs done. My liver is still working correctly with no change. My A1C was @ 6.1 slightly up from 5.8 and my daily testing has markedly improved fasting and intraday levels.

    Everyone is different but It’s working for me, so I’d say give it a shot, everything being the same (No liver problems or other issues).

    These numbers are even better considering this was at the end of December, a very high “Party” month for us this year. Good luck, just my two cents worth!

  • ramesh

    Hi,

    My friend is having diabetis with FBS:200,PPBS:290,now it is under control with medicine Gemer1 1/2 tablet morning and 1/2tablet in the night.now FBS:100 and PPBS:120.It is under control can my friend take cinnamon 1gm per day ,is it possible control his Blood sugar level.recently he checked the blood diet with taking fruits(ex.apple,papaya,pommegranate,orange),now his fbs:115,ppbs:180 and ppus:0.5%(urine).
    He contact with homeopathic doctor now he is taking syziguim Q (20 drops morning and night) along with Gemer-1 tablet,can take cinnamon along with these medication.

  • ramesh

    Hi,

    My friend is having diabetis with FBS:200,PPBS:290,now it is under control with medicine Gemer1 1/2 tablet morning and 1/2tablet in the night.now FBS:100 and PPBS:120.It is under control can my friend take cinnamon 1gm per day ,is it possible control his Blood sugar level.recently he checked his blood sugar FBS:115,PPBS:180 and PPUS:0.5%(glucose).now he is contact with homeopathic doctor he sugestted Syziguim Q(20 drops morning and Night)along with GEMER-1.is ittake cinnamon powder along with those medication

    Thanks
    Ramesh

  • Rajni Chauhan

    I am just gone thru blood test my fasting sugar is 193, last i test my fasting sugar in march 2012 that time its only 95, i want to know Am I suffering from diabities. What I am to do. Can use Cinnamon powder or taken elopethic medicine. Can it curabe at this stage. please guide me

    Rajni

  • acampbell

    Hi Ramesh,

    Your friend should talk with his doctor about taking cinnamon. It may be helpful for him, but he should not stop taking his diabetes medicine without first checking with his doctor.

  • acampbell

    Hi Rajni,

    I’m assuming that both of these blood tests were done at your doctor’s office. Diabetes is diagnosed when either a fasting blood glucose is 126 mg/dl or higher or an A1C level is 6.5% or higher. The test should be repeated to confirm a diagnosis. You should ask your doctor to order a repeat fasting blood glucose test to confirm. There is no cure for diabetes right now, but a healthy eating plan, physical activity, and medication can help you to control it. If you have diabetes, it’s important that you learn about your condition and, if possible, meet with a dietitian or attend some diabetes classes. Again, your doctor should be able to give you more guidance about the best way to treat it.

  • Verne

    I was on diabetes meds for 10 yrs. I was never a severe diabetic but HA1c’s ran too close to “7” for my doctor and my liking. With the meds I did great…HA1c’s closer to 5.9 consistently. All my life I HATED oatmeal. Around age 60 I started to crave it. Hmm… Long/short I started eating oatmeal with tons of cinnamon and my HA1c’s kept dropping. Finally I was taken off of the meds and I have been med free for 2+ yrs.

    So…maybe it was the oatmeal. Thought of that. Did a couple of experiments and, nope, it was the cinnamon. I went on a yogurt for breakfast kick for a while…blood sugar climbed again. Back on the cinnamon and down it came. Suggested it to a friend who did NOT couple cinnamon with oatmeal and in one month her blood sugars dropped approx 15 pts!

    I am sold on Saigon Cinnamon. I have found the cheap stuff doesn’t work as well but I am happy to pay extra for the good stuff to stay off of meds.

  • Donna

    My dr. Wants me to take Janumet XR I have read up on the side effects and have not started it yet. I’m type 2 have increased my exercise and am losing weight. Is this enough for the long run? My sugar swings a lot or so it seems. I’m doing low carb NO sugar. Is this a lesson in futility ?Its only been three weeks has anyone else tried this or just give in now.I really like the cinnamon blog and will be starting that also. Am getting down any help out there .I know your not a Dr. Am just asking for past practice . But I really am leary about the meds. Thank you Donna

  • acampbell

    Hi Donna,

    It’s great that you’ve increased your physical activity and that you’re losing weight. However, the gauge of how your diabetes is doing is your A1C level. For most people, the goal is less than 7%. It’s certainly possible to manage your diabetes through lifestyle changes, but on the other hand, these changes have to be realistic and sustainable long term. You may find it difficult to stay with a low-carb eating plan, for example. It’s understandable to be leery and cautious about taking medication, but of course, they offer a lot of benefits, too. Also, keep in mind that Type 2 diabetes tends to change over time. Most people, although not all, do end up taking medicine. This isn’t a bad thing. If you can, have a discussion with your physician about 1) your A1C goal and where you are compared to that goal and 2) if he thinks that lifestyle changes, alone, are enough to keep your blood glucose and A1C in a safe range.

  • Ramesh

    Hi,

    My friend is having diabetis with FBS:200,PPBS:200,Hb1Ac:8.7,now it is under control with medicine Gemer1 1/2 tablet morning and 1/2tablet in the night.now FBS:120,ppbs:185 and ppus:0.5%. From last 20 days he is taking some fruits(ex.papaya,apple,orange,pommegranete) after a meal.He is taken 1gm of cinnamon 3 times a week and also his HbA1c decrease to 6.6 .Can it takes 1gm of cinnamon per day.

    Thanks
    Ramesh

  • acampbell

    Hi Ramesh,

    I think I previously answered a similar question about this. It’s probably safe for him to take 1 gram of cinnamon daily, but as I advised before, he should discuss this with his doctor.

  • Donna

    thanks for the answer I guess the thing that bothers me the most are the side effects to the medicine.He gave me JanumetXR. After reading up on it I m not so sure it’s something I want to take. Which reading is most important the fasting or others. The Dr. Gave me the pills and said see you in 3 months.Dr. Did state to increase medicine if I could tolerate it. Made me want to take it.How do you know what your level is or if its come down? Is it an average? Thank you I like your info it’s very helpful. Donna

  • Donna

    thanks for the answer I guess the thing that bothers me the most are the side effects to the medicine.He gave me JanumetXR. After reading up on it I m not so sure it’s something I want to take. Which reading is most important the fasting or others. The Dr. Gave me the pills and said see you in 3 months.Dr. Did state to increase medicine if I could tolerate it. Made me want to take it.How do you know what your level is or if its come down? Is it an average? Thank you I like your info it’s very helpful. Donna p.s. I know about the a1c test, dr. Said that my sugar was only high for probably less than a year. Hummmm that’s something I guess..lol

  • acampbell

    Hi Donna,

    All medicines have side effects and you certainly need to weigh the pros and cons of taking any medicine. On the other hand, it’s obviously important that you are able to keep your blood glucose and A1C levels in a safe range to limit the possibility of long-term complications. You can check your blood glucose with a meter periodically to see where you’re at. I’d suggest alternating times that you check, as test strips can be expensive and your insurance will likely only cover a limited amount. Try checking your fasting blood glucose on some days, then before meals, before bedtime, and occasionally after meals. Doing so will give you a better idea of your blood glucose levels at different times of the day. All readings are important, but it’s helpful to know your fasting blood glucose as that can “set the stage” for how the rest of the day may go. Also, most meters will let you know your blood glucose averages over, say, 7 days, 10 days, 30 days, etc. And as you probably know, your A1C gives you a sense of how your blood glucose levels have been running over the past 2–3 months.

  • Tammy

    Hi my grandson told me yesterday that he read somewhere on the net to take 1 tsp of cinnamon with two tablespoon of honey, mixed it with hot water and drink it once a day. I just tried yesterday it wasn’t bad to drink. That way it won’t irritate your mouth. I’m not on medications, but I am border line. I’m going next month for a blood test and will know if it’s working for me. I sure hope it works because I hate to take those drugs. I will also tell the doctor then what I’m taking.

  • Tammy

    Oh sorry, I forgot to tell you it’s one cup of hot water you mix the honey and cinnamon with.

  • Ramesh

    Hi

    My friend is having diabetis with FBS:200,PPBS:290,now it is under control with medicine Gemer1 and Rnadom sugar level is 115.
    It is under control can my friend take cinnamon 1gm per day ,is it possible control his Blood sugar level.

    Thanks

  • Bellydancer

    Has anybody ever heard of Cinsuiln?
    It is chromium and cinnamon together with some other supplements.

    Chromium [from Chromium Picolinate NF(Chromax®)] 400.00 mcg 333%

    Weight Control Blend 790.00 mg **

    Green Tea Leaf Extract (50% EGCG/80% caffeine) CoffeeBerry® Coffee Fruit Extract (40% Phenolic Acids) **

    Guarana Seed Extract 36% caffeine **

    Cinnamon Bark Extract 10:1 (CinSulin®) 500.00 mg **

  • Rene Ortega

    Cinnamon tea for me works great for controlling my blood sugar levels. I usuall buy cinnamon sticks and boil them in my microwave oven.

  • Anna

    What if you suffer symptoms of excessive hunger, releasing catecholamines and perhaps surge of cortisol and insulin, fast heart beats, dizziness, sweating, almost fainting, but blood sugar is between normal range?

  • Anna

    Forgot to add that when this happens, eating something sweet such as raisins or high protein split peas protein shake helpful with symptoms? My GP does not understand those symptoms.

  • acampbell

    Hi Anna,

    Your symptoms could be explained by other medical conditions, such as hyperthyroidism or orthostatic hypotension, for example. Hopefully you’ve been evaluated for these or other possible causes.

  • Anna

    Thanks for your response. My GP asked me if I live alone when I describe those symptoms….need I say more. Meanwhile, the symptoms made me so ill, it affected my heart (I suffer heart failure and hypothyroidism, ischemic heart disease). I was not referred for further test. I wanted to find out what it was so that I least I could either refer myself privately or look for an Ayurvedic doctor (cheaper). Here in the UK, we have socialized medicine, strictly rationed, its a fight to get referred for investigations… We are our own doctors in most instances.

  • acampbell

    Anna,

    I wish I could be of more help. I wish you luck in getting this sorted out.

  • Mian Ihsan

    Hi…I’m using Diamicrone MR-60(1 tablet daily) +Glucophage(2 tablets daily)but of no use…my BS level remains above 300 always. May I use Cinnamon powder with these medicines…if yes…how much daily…1gm or 3gms daily…my age is 60 yrs.

    Plzzz…help me…I am a bit worried…thanking you in anticipation…

  • acampbell

    Hello Mian,

    You likely could try cinnamon (start with a low dose of about 1 gram per day), but given how high your blood glucose levels are running, I encourage you to talk with your doctor about increasing your changing your diabetes medicine. It’s very likely that you would benefit from trying insulin, especially if your A1C is high and you are taking the maximum dose of your diabetes medicines. The cinnamon will likely not lower your blood glucose enough.

  • Mian Ihsan

    Thanks … the strange thing in my case is that in spite of such a high level of my BS… I feel no bad effects on my health…no weakness…my wounds heal up in an normal way, etc

  • Mian Ihsan

    Would you plz guide me that may I use Arnica 6C along with the medicines I’m using already…

  • acampbell

    Hi Mian,

    Arnica 6C is a homeopathic product generally used to treat pain, swelling, and bruising. I am not familiar with it’s possible interactions with other medicines, so I would suggest that you speak with a pharmacist.

  • Hi, Health Conscous

    I have heard of cinnamon as my Pastor has made the cinnamon in a liquid form. He uses the Ceylon cinnamon which is boiled in 1 litre of water and then strained through a muslin cloth. Now I have read on various sites or from people about using cinnamon, but, the ONE THING they do not know is that the OIL from the bark IS POISONOUS and should therefore be avoided. I have tried sieving the liquid myself, not very successful because I found that I had some oil in my liquid floating on top of the liquid so this should be avoided. Hope this is of some help to you all out there.

  • LJ

    I’m on a juice fast and have noticed I get tired after drinking vegetable juice mixed with fruit juices. I’ve discovered that because there is little fiber in the juice the sugar makes my insulin spike, then drops making me tired and sleepy for about an hour or two.

    I found that by adding small amounts of cinnamon, these spikes and being tired do not happen.

  • Angela

    Hi,

    I am not taking anything for my B/S but I found it to be in the 300’s. I am waiting till I can start my insurance before I go see my dr because he will want me to do blood tests. I have been watching everything I eat and checking my glucose levels a lot. I ran across the thing about cinnamon and I began taking it. I am not sure of it’s effects because my levels are everywhere. However, I was taking blood pressure medicine and now I have to check my blood pressure before I take my meds because my blood pressure has been normal and when I take my blood pressurue med my BP ends up like 99/55. not sure why I have not read anything that points to cinnamon helping blood pressure.

    Thanks Angie

  • acampbell

    Hi Angie,

    Thanks for your comments. Cinnamon is probably most widely known for its possible blood glucose lowering effects, but it’s also been shown to lower blood pressure, as well. What’s most important is to be aware of how this or any other dietary/herbal supplement affects you. Checking your glucose and blood pressure with home monitors is very helpful because you can often see, first hand, how a supplement affects your own numbers.

  • Dan

    you might find this helpfull in the diabetes fight.

    High Fructose Corn Syrup and Diabetes
    Wednesday, December 05, 2012 by: Randall Neustaedter OMD

    (NaturalNews) A new, eye-opening study has taken the novel approach of examining a country’s high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) consumption and correlated that with the incidence of diabetes. This study examines the long-suspected assumption that corn syrup contributes to the rapidly and consistently increasing rise in diabetes in developed countries. No surprise that in this study a high HFCS use by consumers is associated with a higher incidence of diabetes in that country.

    The study published in the journal Global Public Health compared 43 countries (Goran et al, 2012). Half of those countries had little or no corn syrup in their foods or citizens’ diets. Countries that consume none or very little HFCS include India, Ireland, Czech Republic, Austria, France, and China. The highest HFCS consuming countries include the US, Mexico, Canada, and Japan. The United States is by far the greatest consumer and the greatest producer of corn syrup. The average American consumes 55 pounds of HFCS per year. Far more than any other country.

    Those countries that consume greater amounts of HFCS have a 20 percent higher incidence of diabetes compared to countries that use none or low amounts. This result was unchanged when the study controlled for possible confounding factors such as body size, carbohydrate consumption, and population size.

    Corn syrup (fructose) when eaten in excess causes negative metabolic effects including excess weight gain with accumulation of fat and insulin resistance (Stanhope et al, 2009). Insulin resistance leads to diabetes, and this study shows the clear association between corn syrup and the rise in diabetes rates.

    Eliminate corn syrup and HFCS from your diets. Avoid processed foods that contain corn syrup, including highly sweetened electrolyte drinks like Gatorade and other soft drinks.

    References:

    Goran MI, et al. High fructose corn syrup and diabetes prevalence: A global perspective. Journal of Global Health, 2012, Nov. 28, published online ahead of print.

    Stanhope KL, et al. Consuming fructose-sweetened, not glucose-sweetened, beverages increases visceral adiposity and lipids and decreases insulin sensitivity in overweight/obese humans. Journal of Clinical Investigation, 2009, 119 (5),1322-1334.

    About the author:
    Dr. Randall Neustaedter, OMD, has practiced and taught holistic medicine for more than thirty years in the San Francisco Bay area, specializing in child health care. He is a licensed acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese medicine, author of The Holistic Baby Guide, Child Health Guide and The Vaccine Guide. Visit his website, http://www.cure-guide.com, to register for a free newsletter with pediatric specialty articles and follow him on Facebook, at Dr. Randall Neustaedter, OMD.
    http://www.naturalnews.com/038212_HFCS_diabetes_scientific_studies.html

  • Hiran

    Hi,
    I had high triglyceride 480 and doctor gave me Lipitor within a week I start getting mussel pains and skin rash then Doctor prescribed Lovaza I had the same issue. A friend suggested taking Cinnamon capsules. I bought few bottles from Walmart and tried for 60 days my next blood work it was the same results. On the web I found it should be Ceylon True Cinnamon and I found a company who import from Sri Lanka call I ordered one bottle of ground cinnamon and had a teaspoon with raw bee honey 2 times a day in 30 days when I got my blood work results triglyceride had dropped to 202 Now I am waiting for my next blood test after 3 months to see the progress. Will keep you posted.

  • helen olivo

    I just started to take cinnamon extract for my diabetes. I hope that in time I will be able to lower my medicines . I need to ask a question. Is there any sides effects with cinnamon.

  • shirley

    I have been taking two 1000mg of cinnamon capsules/plus chromium amino acid in it, twice a day, I have broke out in a rash on my hands ,arms and top of my feet, can this be caused by these capsules, I have type 2 diabetes

  • acampbell

    Hi Shirley,

    A possible side effect of cinnamon is skin irritation, causing a rash. My advice is to stop taking the capsules and let your doctor know if your rash does not clear up.

  • acampbell

    Hi Helen,

    Possible side effects of cinnamon include skin irritation or rash, low blood glucose, and, depending on the type of cinnamon you take, possible harm to the liver (if taken in very large doses). As with any new supplement or medicine that you take, if you notice any side effects, you should stop taking it and let your doctor know if the side effects worsen or do not go away. Also, be sure to check your blood glucose if you take cinnamon with insulin or diabetes pills.

  • RichF

    I get treated at the VA and in early Dec ’12 they said I had Diabetes and my A1C was 12.2. They prescribed Glyburide and Metformin but my daughter said I shouldn’t take that. I agreed after reading the side effects for the meds. I have been taking Now Foods’ 600 mg pills of Cinnamon and Alpha Lipoic Acid also 600 mg pills, one of each with each meal for two of the meals and the third meal I take one of the Alpha Lipoic Acid pills and one of Now Foods’ Glucose Metabolic support pills. I try to watch what I eat and keep total carbs for a day between 100 and 150. It was a pain figuring what all the carbs were but between the chart on the back of containers and websites like http://www.realfoodnutrients.com/Diabetes/Carbs/carbcounter.htm, you get it down pretty good. Basically a lot of veggies, fruits, and meat. Also cutting down on potatos, rice, pasta, bread rolls (anything with flour). This I started around Christmas and by Feb 9 my A1C was down to 9.7. The end of June it was down to 7.1. I haven’t been walking too much like the doctors want but I’ll be starting that and that should help.

    I order the Now Foods supplements online usually from iHerb.com or LuckyVitamin.com.

    My doctors weren’t happy with my choices but they are happy with the results so far. I’m sure it would be better but I’m single and eat sandwiches a lot instead of cooking. Just more to work on.

  • ikion

    Absolutely fantastic results with cinnamon tablets, I also use bitter gourd tablets as well . Sounds amazing but as a type 2 I am really please

  • Julie

    My husband is borderline diabetic type 2 and we have started eating cinnamon. However, I read that a lot of powdered cinnamon may not contain much of the real stuff; so now we boil up 2 cinnamon sticks in half a pint of water for half an hour, strain the juice and add about a tablespoon to a glass of beetroot juice twice a day.
    Do you think this dose is okay?
    Is there a way of testing your blood sugar levels at home?

    • Melody Upham

      Yes, you can get a glucose meter for about $10. The test strips are more expensive. I think I pay $10 for a box of 50. It can get a lot more expensive than that with meters being cheap or free and test strips costing as high as over $100 for just 25 strips. Before you choose your meter, price out the test strips. I use a Relion Prime meter and strips.

  • acampbell

    Hi Julie,

    It’s hard to say how many cinnamon sticks it would take to possibly lower blood glucose, so it’s a bit of trial and error. You can purchase a blood glucose meter and test strips at your pharmacy and check your (and your husband’s, too!) blood glucose that way.

  • Andrea

    Please tell me what type of cinnamon is the Badia brand? Is it Saigon? Ceylon? Or Cassia?

  • acampbell
  • Andrea

    Well I asked and here is their answer:

    Good Afternoon,

    Thank you for your interest in Badia Spices.
    As of July 2013 Badia’s Ground Cinnamon is no longer a blend of Cassia and Ceylon, it is now pure Cassia.
    If you have purchased a cinnamon powder and would like to know what kind of cinnamon it is , please contact the office with the LOT number and we will be able to inform you.
    If you are referring to cinnamon sticks I will need the UPC (barcode).

    Please feel free to contact the office for further questions or concerns.

    Best.

    XXXXX XXXXX
    Badia Spices Inc
    1400 NW 93rd Avenue
    Miami, Fl 33172
    305-629-8000

  • Iman

    Hi,

    My name is iman female , 51 years old.

    last month i had some laboratory results for Glycosylated Haemoglobin (HbA 1c). Blood and the result was 6.2% .the report said that the Diabetic is 6.5.

    My nutrients advise me to have Cinnamon.
    Three weeks ago i started to take Cinnamon plus Chromium 2000 mg a day one with breakfast and the second with dinner.
    I am taking any medicine with it just omega 3 ( flacxeed) thee times a day.

    do you recommended my to continue taking the Cinnamon and for how long.
    Its must to mention that my father was diabetic for 30 years and was taking medicine before he died.
    Thsnk you

    Iman

  • acampbell

    Hi Iman,

    Taking cinnamon is likely safe, but it depends on what dose you are taking. Too much cinnamon could potentially be harmful. Also, another issue to consider is whether you feel that cinnamon is truly helping to lower your blood glucose levels. If you are not seeing an improvement in your numbers, it may not be helpful to continue taking it. It’s also a good idea to talk to your doctor about taking cinnamon and chromium.

  • Jim

    My wifes blood sugar had gone to 168 so I gave her a teaspoon of cinnamon mixed with a little water and Xylitol and her numbers dropped to 135 in about 1/2 hour. So now she takes 1000 mgs of cinn caps twice a day.

  • Audrey Hutchison

    I have been on cinnamon for 8 months and my sugar levels are down to an acceptable level. I went from three Metformin daily to one daily, and supplement two teaspoons of cinnamon daily. It works for me and I am happy with the results.The reason was that after going to a specialist he discovered the enzyme levels in my liver were elevated. Now after taking cinnamon they are normal.

  • paul

    i was just wondering, i am gonna try both cinnamons, however how can the cassia b any good when on the one i bought it says cinnamon cassia is 87% sugar, so how can this possibly b any good for a diabetic, sugar should b bad for diabetics, thanks, paul

  • Lesa Hearon

    What is the advantage of supplements over just plain cinnamon?

  • acampbell

    Hi Paul,

    First, sugar isn’t necessarily “bad” for people with diabetes, but, as with any type of carbohydrate, the amount you consume needs to be controlled. Second, I’m not aware that cinnamon contains sugar, so it’s interesting that the variety that you purchased states that it’s 87% sugar. The amount of sugar, however, that would be in the dose of cinnamon that you would eat is likely very small and would have little effect on your blood glucose. Check and see if they provide the grams of carbohydrate or sugar on the label somewhere. If you’re concerned about it, however, you should be able to purchase pure cinnamon.

  • acampbell

    Hi Lesa,

    There isn’t really a difference between taking cinnamon as a powder or as a supplement. Some people may prefer to not taste the cinnamon, so a supplement is easier to take for them.

  • Ram

    I was taking cinnamon from last 10 months. It is of type ceylon cinnamon and i order it from one srilankan company through their web site.It was fine till last month. My blood glucose was in much control. My H1b stayed below 6.5 till now. Even my lipid profile is having all magic figures expected out of a healthy individual. No little deviation from normal levels. But recently i started developing mouth sores just after taking cinnamon. I normally take it 10 mins before having break fast and dinner with glass of normal room temperature water. It was fine all these days and i was happy that i dont have to worry for my diabetes in my life. But these mouth sores are now stopping me from taking cinnamon. It hurts so much that it become difficult to talk because of sores. Now i stopped taking it.
    Has any one had similar experience?
    Should i take cinnamon mixing it with honey?

    Ram.

    • Carol

      I have read that you need to take a break from the Ceylon occasionally then take Tumeric during the break. This would help with the mouth sores then. My Chiropractor has suggested taking the Ceylon and alternating with tumeric.

  • natualhealing

    Ok , I will try to help some people here with regards to the amount of cinnamon you need to take to be able to reduce your blood sugar levels !
    I’ve been taking cinnamon + honey for about 10 days and the outcome results was unbelievable and now I can understand why the pharmaceutical and the food company wont to let you know about the benefits of consuming natural herbs and products !
    My blood sugar was normal but I wanted to reduced it more so in 10 days I was able to do that dropping my blood sugar levels from 5.8 to 4.7 !
    As the article above says you DO NO NEED A LOT to have the good benefits of this amazing spice “participants who had taken the smallest amount of cinnamon (1 gram) continued to have improved blood glucose levels 20 days after they stopped taking it” .WHAT THEIR MEANT that taken as little as 1 gram daily is enough to have a positive result as also to keep your blood sugar levels normal after 20 days once you stopped taken it.So if you take 1g everyday for 1 month and after decide to stop to take the cinnamon and honey you will still keep your lower blood sugar levels if you DO NOT consume too much sugar on your daily diet ,what means you need to keep your diet lower in sugar .
    It’s wonderful and works so you don’t need a lot ,a little during 1 month will do wonders !

    • Melody Upham

      Curious why a diabetic would add honey to the cinnamon since diabetics should not be eating honey. Seems you’re negating any small benefits you’ll get from the cinnamon.

  • Debbie

    I take a baby aspirin daily and I started to put a cinnamon stick in my tea. I drink two a day. Is that a health problem. Thanks

  • acampbell

    Hi Debbie,

    The risk is probably very small, but there is a potential for the baby aspirin and the cinnamon stick to interact with each other and increase the risk for bleeding. I’d suggest you speak with your doctor about this just to make sure it’s safe to continue.

  • JeffT

    Hi – Great column.. I did not see your response to the guy who asked if you have heard of Cinnatrol? Latley I have been taking a couple swigs a day but am curious your take on the product and if it has cassia or ceylon as the type of cinnamon in it. Thanks!

  • acampbell

    Thanks, JeffT. I have heard of Cinnatrol, which is a liquid supplement that contains cinnamon bark extract, cranberry juice, and a number of other ingredients like aloe vera, green tea extract, ginger root, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. I don’t know the type of cinnamon that it contains, but you should be able to contact the company to find out (contact information is posted on their website). It looks like only one clinical study has been conducted with Cinnatrol (not sure how well done this study was). I’m not sure why all of the other ingredients have been added to this supplement, either. If you continue to take it, keep checking your blood sugars and stop taking it if you have any side effects. Also, please let your doctor that you’re taking it.

  • Margie

    I started using cinnamon tincture two days ago, putting 30 drops in 1/2 a glass of water and drinking it 3 times daily. This morning, my fasting blood sugar was 84, the lowest it’s been upon fasting in years. I also take a pharmaceutical every night before bed, but that has had only minimal effect on my fasting blood sugar readings. I am really impressed and will continue to use my cinnamon tincture in water!

  • JenH

    I take 50 mcg of levothyroxine daily for hypothyroidism; is it safe to take a cinnamon/chromium supplement as well?

  • Richard

    This article is a good example of why you have to do good research or talk to your doctor before believing anything on the Internet.
    Cinnamon Cassia has 1200 times more coumarin than Ceylon Cinnamon.
    Coumarin can harm your liver and in countries like Germany, Cassia comes with a warning. It is especially harmful if you already have a defective liver but in excess and for long time periods may harm a healthy liver also.
    You should also recognize that there is not strong science validating the many claims for cinnamon.

    • Jerry Spicklemire

      It is this simple to get the advantages of Cassia, without the risk of coumarin toxicity. Make tea. An infusion will contain the beneficial aspects, but leave behind the non-water-soluble coumarin. Too bad so many folks keep repeating misinformation. It is Cassia that has been studied and proved to help with blood sugar levels. Ceylon (cinnamonium verum) may help with triglycerides, according to one study, but not with blood sugar levels. The studies are published, available on the web. Dig a little.

  • acampbell

    Hi JenH,

    The cinnamon is probably OK, but the chromium could interfere with how much levothyroxine is absorbed. I’d check with your pharmacist or doctor before taking the two together.

  • WENDELL HARRIS

    HELLO AMY, MY NAME IS WENDELL HARRIS FROM A SMALL HISTORICAL TOWN OF CENTRAL, S.C. I AM 74 YEARS OF AGE, AND HAD 5 MAJOR BRAIN SURGERIES, SINCE 2007,AND DOING FINE I HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH BORDER LINE DIABIETIES, AND I TAKE ONE PILL AT NIGHT, AND GET A GOOD BIT OF EXERCISE,AND EACH MORNING TO MAKE MY COFFEE TASTE BETTER I USE A CREAMER AND ALSO ABOUT 1/2 TEASPOON OF A BAKERS SELECT CINNAMON SUGAR IN EACH CUP OF COFFEE, AND MY SUGAR COUNT IS NORMALLY AROUND 100 OR LESS, I DO NOT KNOW IF THIS IS HELPING , BUT I CANNOT SEE ANY ALLERGIC REACTIONS, BUT AS WE KNOW AMERICANS DO NOT EXERCISE, AND FOR A BIABETIC, YOU NEED MORE EXERCISE THAN THE REMOTE CONTROL YOU NEED TO REMOTE CONTROL YOUR REAR OF THE BED AND COUCH AND WALK YOUR NEIGHBOR`s cat,dog ,pot belly hog,pot belly husband , just do something. FOR YOUR HEALTH SAKE ,WENDELL

  • WENDELL HARRIS

    EXERCISE, BECAREFUL OF FOOD INTAKE, KNOW HOW TO LEAVE THE DESERTS TO THE SINNY PERSON BEHIND YOU, YOU DO NOT NEED IT SHOWING UP ON YOUR OWN BEHIND,WE SHOULD LEAVE THE ALCOHOL ALONE AND TEACH ONE ANOTHER HOW TO EAT IN MODERATION, WHEN GOING OUT TO EAT , LEAVE THE OTHER PEOPLES PLATE ALONE, HE ORDERED HIS YOU ORDERED YOURS,EAT A SMALL AMOUNT AND LEAVE THE REST ON YOUR PLATE FOR THE GARBAGE TRUCK, IF YOU KNOW HOW TO MANAGE YOUR FORK THE POUNDS WILL ALSO BE MANAGED, NOT SORRY IT WORKS FOR ME WENDELL HARRIS

  • WENDELL HARRIS

    I STARTED USING CINNAMON IN MY COFFEE USUALLY EVERY MORNING, AND SOME TIMES MY CEREAL, AND MY BLOOD SUGAR USUALLY STAYS IN THE UPPER 80″S AND I ASK MY HEART DOCTOR ABOUT IT, AND HE SAID WELL IT WOULDNT HURT BUT THERE WAS NO MEDICAL PROOF AND OF COURSE THEY WOULD GIVE THAT ANSWER BECAUSE THEY WANT TO EITHER GIVE THAT YOU THAT BECAUSE MODERN AGE MEDICINE IS NOT MENT TO CURE BUT JUST TO PRO LONG THE PAIN AND KEEP A CUSTOMER, MY FOLKS CAME FROM THE BACK WOODS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, WHERE MOST OF THEM LIVED OFF THE HERBS OF THE LAND NO FOOD PRESERAVITIVES, AND THEY LIVED LONG LIVES . FOR SOME GOOD REPORTS OF MOUNTAIN PEOPLE AND THIER WAY OF LIVING GO TO A BOOK PUBLISHED AT A MOUNTAIN COLLEGE ON HWY.64 OUT SIDE OF FRANKLIN , NC.THE BOOK IS CALLED —-FOX FIRE. WENDELL HARRIS 74 YRS OF AGE AND IN PRETTY GOOD HEALTH.

  • Gabby
  • Pritesh

    Hi.
    Am glad to have Come across this blog. Will try cinnamon powder as my sugar level remain pretty high. Worst is I am an alcohol drinker and my sugar shoots when I have a few shots but I have reduced my alcohol consumption from everyday to once a week.I don’t think I need to reduce my weight as I am under weight. Have been a diabetic for last 9 years.

  • Moe

    I don’t understand why you merely mention that there are to types of cinnamon, Cassia and Ceylon but fail to go into any of the facts that the cassia form has coumarin in it which can be toxic to the liver. Further, if you’re giving nutritional advice how come you don’t identify your credentials or background that makes you an authority?

    • Jessica Mallory

      She does identify her credentials and background. If you scroll up to the article at the very top, click on her name and her credentials are on that page. I agree with you about the cassia though!

  • acampbell

    Moe,

    Please read the comments posted by myself and other readers, above. I address the issue of courmarin there. Also, if you have any questions or concerns about my credentials, please visit the home page of this website and click on the “Blog” tab at the top. On the left-hand side of the screen, you can read about my background. I can assure you that I am a registered dietitian with a Master’s degree in nutrition.

    • Mike H

      You should change the picture to Ceylon Cinnamon, and explain the differences between real cinnamon and fake cinnamon. Most of the cinnamon in the US is cassia cinnamon and it is dangerous to take.

      Real cinnamon is brown, and sweet, and very powdery. The fake stuff is red, and pungent, and slightly granular/gritty. You can find the real stuff at your local Indian/Arab grocer for a very good price.

      IDC if you are an RD. Your credentials don’t mean your advice is solid. Please take more care giving medical advice. And yes giving advice to people with blood sugar problems is medical advice.

      • acampbell

        Thanks for your comments, Mike. My posting mentioned a study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which used cassia cinnamon, not Ceylon.

        Regarding my credentials and medical advice: I never give, nor am I qualified to give medical advice. That’s not within my scope of practice. And you can decide for yourself if my advice is “solid.”

        Have a great day!

        • Mahesh Weerakoon

          Ceylon cinnamon originally and currently grown in Ceylon/ Sri Lanka. .. others are Casia

      • Dennis

        I am from Malaysia and we use a lot of spices in our daily food. After reading about cinnamon, I started doing some experiment. I took 2 sticks of cinnamon 5 cloves and 5 pieces of cardamom. Remove the skin of the cardamom. Use only the seeds and grind till almost powder in a grinder. Just take 1/2 tea spoon before breakfast directly into mouth and wash with water. Do the same before dinner. That is it. In just 2 weeks my sugar level dropped and my pressure came down to 128/83. Now I have stopped my medication and only doing this everyday. In my country these spices are very cheap. Make sure that the cinnamon is genuine and has a very strong fragrant smell.

  • Mel

    I see above you indicate that cinnamon supplementation is not recommended during pregnancy. My ob has said it is fine. Can you explain why you believe it should not be used? Thanks!

  • A. Campbell

    Hi Mel,

    Thanks for asking. I’m glad you’ve discussed the issue with your ob. He or she is in a better position than I am to advise you about taking cinnamon. Here’s a link to some information from the National Institutes of Health regarding cinnamon. You’ll note that it advises against using cinnamon during pregnancy or breastfeeding, as there isn’t enough information regarding its safety. It doesn’t mean that it’s harmful, but because there isn’t enough known about it, the NIH takes a conservative stance and recommends avoiding it.

    http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/natural/1002.html

  • Melody Upham

    I follow Dr. Bernstein’s “Diabetes Solution”. Yes it is a very restrictive diet (less than 25gm of carbs per day and then only from low carb vegies. I won’t get into an argument/debate with people who believe you must eat fruit and grains for total nutritional health. Get his book…read the science. I went from an A1c of 13.5 to 4.6 in about 3.5 months but my blood sugars went from over 300 on a typical diabetic diet *with* insulin and other medications to 90 without medication in a 3 week period. While still on the traditional diabetic diet, I did try cinnamon and it did help noticeably. I just sprinkled 1/4 tsp on my oatmeal every morning as I was more interested in getting my fasting down. All of these are just stopgaps (including the exercise). If you want to really control your diabetes and put it in remission (there is no cure) with normal blood sugars, then you need to change your eating habits and stop eating the foods that drive the need for insulin…and reverse the insulin resistance. Bernstein’s protocol does that.

    • qweeeenO

      If it were that easy, there wouldn’t be any diabetic people! It’s very hard to stick to an eating plan that is within the guidlines of a diabetic person. As hard as I try, and believe me, I try. In fact, when I was first on medications, I began eating very carefully and then my sugar went to 54 one time and 60 another. I was quickly rushed to the hospital and now I’m very scared as I felt like I was dying. Now, I eat mostly veggies (like salads) and some protein, but I don’t do this every day as it’s very hard. So, my sugars are up and down. Not everyone is as disciplined as you are Melody Upham!

      • Melody Upham

        I agree. Changing our eating habits is not easy and we all have to find what works for us…and what motivates us. What motivated me is that even on a diabetic diet of only 150gm of carbs and medication, my blood sugar was still out of control and I noticed the beginnings of peripheral neuropathy in my toes along with other symptoms of advanced diabetes. The thought of losing a foot or leg terrified me which was enough to get me on Bernstein’s diet. I am fortunate to have a husband who supports me in this so we cleaned out the pantry and I don’t have foods around that tempt me. Bernstein also restricts protein (1-1.5gm per kilo of *ideal* weight) because excess protein (and that will differ by person) reacts like carbs. So I’m eating a diet that is moderate protein (63gm per day), low carb (25gm max) and high fat (remainder of calories). Interestingly, after a year of eating like this (and I don’t cheat even a little because I’m so afraid of that slippery slope), all of my labs have improved to within normal ranges and I’ve lost 100 pounds (a side benefit). After 2 years, it’s just habit and I treat the forbidden foods the same way an alcoholic does alcohol. I don’t touch them. When we go out to eat my husband splurges on a baked potato and it doesn’t bother me…but they aren’t in our home. My endo brings me in once a month to her mandatory seminar for all new diabetic patients and has me do a slide show of my journey to show them what is possible. No, not everyone will follow it. I actually had one lady (who had already lost one leg to diabetes) say that she just couldn’t give up her full sugar latte and danish in the morning. Apparently those were more of a priority than possibly losing her other leg or her sight (she had the beginnings of macular degeneration). I hope you find your motivation because they don’t call diabetes the ‘silent killer’ for nothing. 🙂

        • Mz. Rae

          Thank you for your post. I’m going to look into Dr. Bernstein Diabetic diet. I’d do anything to lower my sugar and to get back into shape.

      • dp2014

        Sorry, totally disagree, and I am the living proof. When you have a friend that is about to loose their right foot due to diabetes, you get serious. Change is not easy. I eat to my meter, and I guess you’d call me a fanatic, but I just don’t care what anyone thinks anymore, I’m doing what’s best for me, and it WORKS. It takes constant vigilance. I log everything into myfitnesspal and keep records of all my glucose readings. It works. My AIC is 5.3 and my FBG is 99.

    • Anneke

      which brand cinnamon did you use?

      • Melody Upham

        I just used the regular old McCormick’s that you get in the spice aisle of the grocery store.

      • angela

        Cinnamon bark

    • dp2014

      I follow Dr. Bernstein, but I do have a serving of fruit per day. I have it in the middle of the day, and it is 10 grams of carbohydrate. I eat to my meter. My AIC has gone from 8.0 to 5.3 and I have lost a TON of weight. I am not dieting, I’m eating this way for the rest of my life, and know that fruit will be part of that. I don’t give a fig about grains. Don’t need them. My fasting blood glucose is now 99, my A1C is 5.3, I no longer meet the criteria of “diabetic” and I’m happy. I will keep eating this way for life. There is evidence that the pancreas and liver can heal themselves, and I believe that to be true. Let medicine be your food and food your medicine, as they say.

  • Alonzo Jacobs

    What I do is add 3-4 Cinnamon sticks to a gallon jug of water with 2 sliced lemons and sip on that all day as a water drink. No sugar or other sweeteners are added. Its a refreshing change to sodas, iced teas, and fruit drinks.

  • Sandra

    Ceylon Cinnamon is what you use for diabetes, not cassia (cooking) cinnamon. It’s different, grown originally in Sri Lanka. It’s lighter in color, rolled differently and much milder flavor.

  • Mahesh Weerakoon

    I recommend you to take natural cinnamon rather than processed tablets

  • ruth

    I have had high blood pressure for years, on max. medication until…..I started taking 1000 mg. Natrol cinnamon each morning and my blood pressure is beautiful. I’m diabetic so it just rides a tiny bit low, which is preferred for diabetics. It is supposed to be for blood sugars and that has improved, but the dramatic difference is b.p. All individuals are different. Have reduced b.p. medication, naturally. Thank you, Natrol. (Canada). Don’t know if Natrol is in U.S.

  • Ramesh T.B.

    can we take water extract of cinnamon,while taking allopathy medicines(metformin,voglibose for diabetis type2, rosuvastatin for cholesterol,& for Bp telemisartan)?? even alongwith the medicines; or separately @another mealtime?? thanks, regards.

