Blood Sugar Basics: Our Top Five Articles

Along with physical activity and healthful eating, blood glucose monitoring is one of the cornerstones of diabetes management. But according to an American Diabetes Association survey, 21% of adults with Type 1 diabetes and 47% of Type 2 insulin users never check their blood glucose — and even those who do may not know how to use the results to make productive changes to their diabetes management. That’s where we come in: Check out our top five articles on blood glucose management as chosen by our readers to learn how to monitor your blood sugar — and what to do with the information it provides.

Diabetes treatment aims to bring blood sugar (glucose) as close to normal as possible. What are normal levels of blood sugar, and how can you achieve them? Find out from David Spero, RN >>

This blood sugar chart shows normal blood glucose levels before and after meals and recommended HbA1c levels for people with and without diabetes >>

Do you experience frequent urination, blurry vision, or excessive hunger? Learn about these and other common symptoms of high blood sugar >>

Diabetes treatment requires active participation by the person who has it. Monitoring your blood sugar level on a regular basis and analyzing the results is believed by many to be a crucial part of the treatment equation. Find out what the recommended glucose levels are and when to monitor >>

For many people, controlling after-meal blood sugar levels is one of the most challenging aspects of living with diabetes. Fortunately, there are potent tools and techniques that can help prevent blood sugar spikes. Learn about the various medical and lifestyle options for managing blood sugar after eating from 2014 Diabetes Educator of the Year Gary Scheiner >>

