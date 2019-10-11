Should I Worry About Prediabetes?: Diabetes Questions & Answers

Q: I was recently diagnosed with “prediabetes” (fasting blood sugar was 104 mg/dl). I feel perfectly fine, except for feeling a little sleepy after I eat. Is this something I should worry about?

Advertisement

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

A: Be thankful that your doctor cared enough to have you checked. Yes, prediabetes is something to be concerned about. It is a sign that your body has developed “insulin resistance” — the insulin you produce is not lowering your blood sugar levels the way it should. At this point, your pancreas can make enough extra insulin to compensate, but it won’t be long before your pancreas can’t keep up with the increased demand and your blood sugar levels start to rise.

This may already be starting to happen after meals. One of the symptoms of high blood sugar is sleepiness, and you reported that you are already feeling unusually drowsy after you eat. Luckily, you caught this early and can do something about it. Ask your physician to refer you to a diabetes educator. They can teach you about using exercise, stress reduction, weight loss and a healthy diet to improve your insulin sensitivity and (hopefully) keep type 2 diabetes from developing.

Want to learn more about prediabetes? Read “Prediabetes: What to Know,” “Prediabetes Treatment” and “Prediabetes Definition.”