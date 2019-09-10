Going Back on Metformin: Diabetes Questions & Answers

Q: I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes four years ago. I used metformin for about two years, and when my A1C came down to normal, my doctor said I didn’t need it anymore. Everything was fine for a while, but now my glucose readings are starting to go up. Is it possible to not need medication and then suddenly need it again?

A: It seems like the one constant in life is change. Diabetes is no different. What used to work fine may not work so well anymore. Type 2 diabetes is a “progressive” condition, meaning that it becomes more challenging to manage as time goes on. This is because our bodies naturally become less sensitive to insulin, and the pancreas may lose the ability to produce sufficient amounts of insulin as we age.

There is nothing wrong with resuming use of a medication or (with your doctor’s advice) changing the dose or adding additional medications. The important thing is that your blood sugars stay as close to normal as possible. That’s necessary for preventing long-term health problems and helping you to feel and perform your best every day. And don’t forget that you can make a tremendous difference on your own by eating right, exercising, keeping stress levels in-check and getting enough sleep. These all contribute to better blood sugar control and a happier, healthier you!

