Home > Blog > David Spero > What Causes Diabetes Fatigue?
What Causes Diabetes Fatigue?

What Causes Diabetes Fatigue?


by David Spero, BSN, RN
Print Text Size: A A A

Fatigue is one of the most common disabling diabetes symptoms. Diabetes fatigue can disrupt and interfere with all aspects of daily living.

What causes diabetes fatigue, and why is it so common?

Advertisement

We’ve written about fatigue before and received tons of great comments on those posts. But this time let’s go deeper and find the whole range of causes and solutions, even if it takes a few weeks. Hopefully, everyone will find something that might help them, because this is a serious problem.

For example, Melanie wrote, “[Fatigue] really takes a toll on my family and things we can do. I just want to have the energy to play with my son and to do things around the house or with friends…I can’t drive more than 30 minutes because my husband is afraid I will fall asleep…and wreck [the car]. (I have dozed while driving before.)”

Maria commented, “Fatigue is a constant and I have had to learn to do only what I can. I don’t push myself anymore as I pay for it dearly. I get tired of explaining why I don’t feel good, don’t want to do anything. Some understand and some don’t.” And Jan wrote, “I sleep from midnight to noon each day. Then I get depressed because I wasted half a day.”

Because of my multiple sclerosis (MS), I live with fatigue sometimes, and I know how limiting it is. I know how difficult it can be to manage. There are more than 15 known causes for fatigue. It helps to figure out what is causing yours, so you can address it. Here are some possibilities.

First, diabetes can directly cause fatigue with high or low blood sugar levels.

• High blood glucose makes your blood “sludgy,” slowing circulation so cells can’t get the oxygen and nutrients they need. Margaret commented, “I can tell if my sugars are high in the morning, because ‘groggy’ doesn’t begin to describe it. ‘Drugged’ is how it feels.”

• Low sugars levels also cause fatigue, because when blood sugar is low, there is not enough fuel for the cells to work well.

• In addition, high blood glucose can cause fatigue through inflammation. Blood vessels get inflamed by the sugar. When this happens, according to research, immune cells called monocytes come into the brain, causing fatigue.

But your fatigue may not be caused by diabetes at all. Other medical conditions that can cause fatigue include:

Anemia, or low red blood cell counts. It’s easy to be tested for anemia. If you’ve got it, it’s usually due to deficiency of iron, folic acid, or vitamin B-12, or to heavy menstrual bleeding in women (which results in iron deficiency).

• Low thyroid (“hypothyroidism”) — people with diabetes are more likely than others to have thyroid problems. If your thyroid level is low, you are likely to feel tired, sleepy, and depressed.

• Low testosterone levels, especially in men. Men with diabetes are much more likely to have low testosterone.

• Infections: People with diabetes often have infections they don’t know about. Infections take energy to fight, which can cause fatigue and raise blood sugar levels. A common source is urinary tract or “bladder” infections. They often hurt, but sometimes have no symptoms, except for the fatigue. Silent dental infections and vaginal infections are also common and fatiguing.

• Undiagnosed heart disease: If you get tired after tasks that you used to sail through, it could be time to for a heart check-up.

• Conditions like chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia. These are much more common in women, but men get them too. Fatigue is the main symptom. Many other diseases cause fatigue — you can see the government’s list here.

Medication side effects: Many drugs for diabetes, blood pressure, depression, pain, and other issues can cause fatigue. Read labels, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Then there are causes that aren’t entirely medical:

• Lack of sleep or poor sleep — Some people are too wound up or too busy to sleep. Or they’re up to use the bathroom all night, or they have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which can wake them up many times an hour. If that is happening to you, you are likely to be fatigued during the day.

Shift work — rotating shifts or working nights — can cause fatigue directly by messing with your body clock or indirectly by disrupting sleep.

• Depression is very common with diabetes. Most depressed people feel fatigued, even if they don’t feel sad. Even at low levels, depression can sap your motivation. Why get up? You can take a free test to see if you are depressed here.

• Doing too much: If you’re ripping and running all day, not taking breaks or even stopping to breathe much, you are courting fatigue. Patti wrote, “I think that forcing myself to do everything is just causing the fatigue to worsen.” She’s probably right.

• Stress: In small doses, psychological or physical stress can give you energy, but if it goes on too long, it will wear you out.

• Diet: Too much carbohydrate — especially refined carbs — can make anyone tired, especially with diabetes. Kat wrote, “now that I am eating a higher protein/fat, lower-carbohydrate diet, I have shaken off that really sleepy/extreme fatigue that I used to have every day.”

• According to WebMD, too much caffeine can cause fatigue through a rebound effect. They also say that dehydration, or not drinking enough liquid, is a major cause of fatigue.

• Being out of shape or having weak muscles: Not moving our bodies contributes to fatigue. Of course, it’s hard to exercise when you’re fatigued.

• Aging: It is normal to have less energy as we age, but this slowing down should not be dramatic. If loss of energy is rapid or severe, there is something else going on.

This list is getting ridiculously long, and it’s not complete. If you’re dealing with fatigue, perhaps start by evaluating yourself for these possibilities. Then read my pieces “Recovering From Diabetes Fatigue” and “Stress and Fatigue” for solutions professionals and our readers have found.

Want to learn how to reduce diabetes fatigue? Read “Recovering From Diabetes Fatigue” and “Diabetes Fatigue — Get Your Energy Back,” by nurse David Spero.

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

  • Guido

    When my BG is high for a period of time my motivation to physical activity drops, when this drops I get more fatigue and my BGs are getting even higher……end so on. I found out magnesium depletion was one of the reasons in my case. I decided to find more info about magnesium and wrote this in my article at http://WWW.challengediabetes.org.

    Kind regards
    Guido

  • sh

    I find organizing my personal errands (groceries, library, banking) at least several during the work week immediately after work helps keep me focused on the weekends. Then I’m not exhausted trying to accomplish all the external tasks but inside my home also.

    Spread out those domestic chores too! Killing yourself to have laundry caught up, home cleaned is way too much stress! At least for me! I take one day of the weekend and set aside at least 4 hours for me! Soak in the bathtub, read and simply relax and recharge my batteries

  • Marilyn Hodge

    I just discovered I have diabetes by one doctor and yet another told me I was border line. So I have to watch what I eat. I know nothing about diabetes. How many carbs can you have a meal ? And I know suger testing should not be over 100 mine is always 99 to 143 So can you tell me am I a diabetic or not ? I have been as high as 187
    Thanking you in advance for an answer.
    Marilyn

  • Robert

    I was tired all the time, falling asleep at my desk and behind the wheel. My doctor told me I wasn’t sleeping at night and wasn’t aware of it. He prescribed sleeping pills. Problem solved.

  • Joe

    I have severe anemia (low iron, low RBC, undersized red cells, misshapen red cells) but my doctors can’t find a cause. They were sure it was due to bleeding in my gut, but endoscopy and colonoscopy revealed none. It responds to megadoses of iron, but returns if the iron suplementation stops. Any other ideas what could cause this level of anemia in a 50 year old male?

  • David Spero RN

    Joe,

    You need more information than I can give. I know almost nothing about anemia, except that it’s probably not diabetes-related.

    Marilyn,

    It doesn’t really matter whether you officially “have diabetes” or not. You’re moving in that direction, and you need to learn more about it. People have written about prediabetes many times on this site — http://www.diabetesselfmanagement.com/articles/diabetes-definitions/prediabetes/2/ And a search for “prediabetes” on the Web will get you all the info you can handle. It would be great to make a list of all your questions and ask your doctor or a diabetes educator.

    David

  • PAT

    Altough I’ve been diabetic for 12 years i just starting taking a meds that causes lows…thanks for explaining this to me also for the highs too.

  • Kathleen

    i have been fatigued all my life. I have done many different things for it. After learning that I have diabetes about 10 years ago and reading up on it I realized that I have had blood sugar issues almost all my life. I was glad to read about the 1.5 type of diabetes asit helps to know that there may be other blood sugar problems.
    I have been diagosed with post tramatic stress syndrome and I know that I have to take very good care of myself. Eating right (which is always hard to know as it changes) sleeping enough being kind to myself for not being a human doing instead of a human being and walking. Thank you very much for all of your writing. I do not have a support group in my area and this is so helpful for me.

  • Tom S

    I’m 74 and have a few health problems including diabetes.

    I had surgery on my right leg that went bad so I was really slowed down and housebound. After I should have been able to be more active I didn’t have the energy.

    I was diagnosed as being anemic, so my Dr. prescribed a high dose of iron. After several weeks of taking so much iron I started checking for rust I still didn’t have any oomph.

    My Dr. then checked my Vitamin D and discovered it was way down in the basement. After several weeks of a very high dose of D3 I’m back to my normal perky self.

    Talk to your doctor, don’t experiment, you may not have the same problem I had.

  • riva greenberg

    I think one cause that’s obvious, and yet you seem to have left off the list, is just being tired of dealing with a chronic illness every day. It takes relentless attention, decision-making and mental and emotional energy.

  • calgarydiabetic

    Diabetes is a serious disruption of our basic energy system not surprising it causes fatigue

  • Kaye

    My diabetes was diagnosed 15 years ago. My fatigue started 10 years ago with depression. I started taking an antidepressant which made me sleep ALL the time. I was also diagnosed as anemic, so started taking mega iron pills. Then I found out that I had sleep apnea. I got a CPAP and that problem was solved. Now I find out that my thyroid is low so have been taking pills for that for 6 weeks now and guess what?? My energy is returning little by little. Who would have thought! My fatigue was caused by a mixture of all those things and the pills prescribed for them. I am constantly working on keeping my sugar level low, but that is a lifetime battle. My advice is just don’t give up and say it’s the diabetes that’s making you tired. You must be your own research assistant and find out the real root of your fatigue.

  • Yvonne

    I am a type 2 diabetic. Yesterday I forgot to eat lunch. By 4 I was going into diabetic shock. Paramedics got my blood sugar back up . I ate. Felt better. I feel more fatigued than I did yesterday. Why? My levels are back to my normal. Why do I feel so week?

  • ej

    Joe,
    What you are describing seems similar to what my mother was/is going through. Hemoglobin levels were low. Iron helped only temporarily. She began to see a hemotologist/oncologist who first prescribed procrit (shots.) My mother had/has her blood checked weekly; if her hemoglobin fell below 10, her doctor gave her a procrit shot. The number 10 as the cutoff was decided upon because 1. Medicare won’t cover the procrit if levels are above 10 and 2. there are significant side effects associated with procrit.
    That said, after months on the procrit, and many transfusions, her doctor sent her to her (meaning, her doctor’s) mentor who diagnosed my mother with mylofibrosis. She is now taking Revlimid (oral chemotherapy) in cycles of three weeks on and one week off. We’re hopeful.
    Note: for her condition Revlimid is considered off-label. Initially her insurance refused to cover the $7,000 monthly cost but after letters from her doctors and much perseverance, her insurance agreed to cover the cost.
    Also, a friend mentioned to me that the FDA recently approved a drug associated with mylofibrosis One MDs name mentioned in the article was Mascharenas (I may be off on the spelling)– you might want to do a web search and pass the information to your doctor(s.)

    Best of luck,
    ej

  • Katie Hooks

    This website has help me to understand what is going on with my body.I am diabetic of 12 years,and I am suffering from fatigue.The info was very helpful.Those are alot of things in this article I found out that i am not alone in this. I will keep checking for new info

    thank you

    katie hooks

    from vandergrift pa

  • jim snell

    Katie Hooks:

    Amen to your comments. I couldn’t agree more.

    Best wishes and good luck working your diabetes.

  • Glenn

    I have a weight-loss endocrinologist and a GP. Which doctor is best to review the fatigue issue?
    Type 2 diabetic, experiencing fatigue and depression.

  • David Spero RN

    Glenn,

    Self-management approaches are probably the most important. But between the docs, I would choose the GP. Others might disagree.

  • ronald

    I have had very low testosterone levels for the past month and manage my diabetes through oral medications. Previously even with diabetes I had high testosterone levels. How can I raise my testosterone level so that I am interested in my girlfriend?

  • Rod Roddy

    Having my testosterone checked helped me in the exhaustion department. Low T was a major contributor to my exhaustion. Hormone Replacement Therapy is helping. I’m sure it’s not the answer for everyone but it may help some.

  • james lujack

    I have depression,diabetes(somewhat controlled with medication),and end up taking medication that causes tiredness.I am 61 years old which probably means I have plunging testosterone and am overweight. No wondewr why I steel away to the bedroom and sleep. I do not have top hear wife saying’you in bed again?’ Thanks for the article explaining these thingas to me.At least I know I am not crazier than I think I am…..

  • leopold steiner

    What I find exhausting is taking a bolus of rapidly acting insulin to treat hyperglycemia. I quickly become so tired I can hardly move, and I often fall straight to sleep, even if I wasn’t tired prior to the bolus. Interestingly, this never happened when I was using the older, animal-source insulins, so no doubt this effect has to do with the unnaturalness of the new insulin types. The idiots who designed them decided to omit everything which did not directly have to do with reducing blood sugar levels, so the entire biochemical complex of the insulin molecule, designed by a million years of evolution, was trashed for its few ‘required features.’ This no doubt unbalanced the wisdom of nature’s subtlety, so now we patients suffer.

  • Al

    I have hi blood sugar and feel fatigued. Would Atos contribute to my fatigue

  • Rob Baldwin

    This is a concern for me about my mother, she is 63 diagnosed with diabetes (not on insulin shots) with medication, she is overweight, depressed (though she does not see a psychiatrist her primary care doctor gives her anti depressants) she has a self mutilation habit (she has sores on her legs that last year required hospitalization and they are back to almost the same again). She works 20 hours a week, and is awake beyond that for maybe another 25 hours a week, she sleeps constantly, either in her lounge chair in front of the t.v. or in her bed. She complains about her hips and back hurting as to why she can not do much as far as movement. I am concerned, what is causing this much fatigue, her mother died at the age of 68 due to diabetes, and I am worried she may not even make 68. I have to assume its a combination of her habits, including diabetes, her infections in her legs, her lack of movement, and her poor diet (she eats all the time just little amounts but she has to have something to eat all the time) she has lost 8 pounds since the beginning of the year, but i think that has more to do with her sleeping more and more than an actual diet.

    Thanks for advice,
    Rob

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Rob,

    You are right that your mother is in a bad situation. It sounds like her diabetes may be out of control, plus she’s depressed. IF she wants to continue living (a big if), it would help to see a psychotherapist (not a psychiatrist.) She needs more support and more reasons to live.

    Is she self-monitoring her blood glucose levels at all? Does she at least get a regular A1C test? Can’t be sure, but I’m really not confident in her PCP’s ability to handle either her diabetes or depression. She might need different meds or fewer meds.

    She can turn this around with self-management, but it will take some effort. See any of our articles on reversing Type 2 diabetes, or on depression, for ideas.

  • Krista

    I am 42 and newly diagnosed lada. I just started Victoza lowest dose and am having extreme fatigue. I can hardly keep my eyes open and feel like I have to get back in bed to rest or sleep. I checked my bg today and it was 83. So not low or high, just perfect. I do not understand the fatigue. Could it be the victoza? I am so new to this and trying to figure all this out. Thanks for any ideas.

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Krista,

    It’s almost certain the Victoza is causing your fatigue, since you weren’t having it before you started the med. Fatigue is one of the main listed side effects. It might wear off with time, or it might not. It’s good about your blood glucose, though. Ask you doctor what to do. He needs to know.

  • Chris Edmonds

    I found i was type 1 diabetic 1 week before i left to work abroad, so i haven’t had a lot of diabetic education, on a trip back home my diabetic diet advisor suggested less or no meat, fish and mainly vegetables, this was to lose weight. since this time i find that after my evening meal all i want to do is sleep. your article on diabetes and fatigue has really helped, has i am working in a third world country with no diabetic advise on hand, thanks for your article.

  • Kim

    I have a friend that has type 2 dietetes and is ever fatigue and his levels are up and down his is not sleeping very well and very upset all the time I just need to know what to do to help him with this he works outside as a pipe fitter and is in heat alday can’t eat that good at work because of the work hours. I think he needs to change his diet but he want eat much at work and then wen his at home off work for a day or two he still won’t eat because he said he’s not working and all the food does is make his levels go up and then his not felling good so what do I do to help him with this.

  • Jason

    I find I suffer constantly with fatigue. It truly is a vicious cycle – I don’t sleep well at night due to stress from work and depression. I wake up feeling “drugged” as someone else has said – even if my blood’s not high (I have rather good control right now). I constantly yawn at my desk at work which embarreses me, which causes more stress which causes me to loose sleep etc… I keep having to go to the toilet – again, even when my bloods are perfect – which causes me stress and embarresment at work (who wants to pee every 30minutes?!). People don’t realise how much of a burden Diabetes can be to people living with it. I mean, I am constantly tired. I constantly want to sleep. My girlfriend gets annoyed at me for it, and even THAT stresses me out. And as we all know, stress can cause high bloods which makes me even more tired and then more stress etc… Horrible, horrible illness. And, on top of all this, I am now being investigated for suspected Psychosis. Life is failing me right now.

    I’ve been diabetic all my life (diagnosed in 1990 at 9months) so it’s all I’ve known. Perhaps I’ve just been used to how it makes me feel, but it’s only in recent months that I’ve been told people are worried about me and that the constant degree of lethargy and fatigue isn’t normal. I can barely focus at work, and I can barely do my job.

    Does anyone else have this? I mean, I’ve been Diabetic for almost 23 years now… I can’t be alone, right?

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Jason,

    I’m sorry that you are going through a hard time. It will get better.

    If your control is good, this can’t all be diabetes’ fault. Not sleeping could cause the fatigue, the depression, and a lot of other things. Please get help. Investigate why you are urinating so often. Get some therapy and/or join a support group.

  • debbie scott

    My 59 yr old husband is 135lbs and 6ft tall. He has diabetes contolled with oral meds…half of ea pill 2X a day as he eats so little and whole pills caused his sugar to plumet. He has a low sex drive andhas always slept long periods of time….before and after diabetes diagnosis. Now hw sleeps almost round the clock and is eating even less saying nothing sounds good. What is going on? Thinking early trip to dr best idea here.

  • David Spero RN

    HI Debbie,

    Yes, get him checked out ASAP. I doubt Type 2 diabetes by itself could account for such severe fatigue and loss of appetite. I also doubt that he is Type 2. Quite possibly, he needs insulin. At least get thyroid, blood count, and testosterone checked.

  • Vimi Gisby

    I have type 2 diabetes but just lately I have been feeling very tired. I normally am up around 06.30 hrs and go for a 45 minute walk, but in the last 10 days its a great effort to do the walk and have missed a few. How can I get back to a normal active life without feeling tired?

  • Ingrid McAdoo

    I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2011. I am still trying to deal with it. It was the harsh fatigue that led me to know that something was wrong-I was driving and had to pull over. The feeling is so intense I have to lay down at times. There are fatigue related problems such as delay in daily activities and others. I am 50 years of age and take an oral Med for diabetes,
    I take a 30 minute walk in the mornings and upon return I’m tired-not that exertion type, but fatigue-my eyes get heavy and I have to lay down. I have the endomorhic build and am obese-trying to loose weight. I need advise on what to eat before I go walking/exercise, afterwards. Someone once suggested yogurt. However,I became fatigued and nauseated walking. I would appreciate your expertise.

  • Tamera Scheer

    Ingrid, try protein. Protein and high fibre diets are a must for diabetes. I suffer from fatique all the time….but protein gives me energy, makes me full and levels my blood sure. BEfore you go for a walk have some eggs or cottage cheese, a few nuts and an orange. When you come back, you’ll feel like a million bucks. Oh and drink lots of water!

    Everyone on this page needs to up their protein intake balance it with high fibre and green vegies. YOu’ll feel the difference right away.

    All the best.

  • Susan

    I was diagnosed with type 2 in September this year my medication is Glucophage SR 500mg once daily. I am bad tempered and have flare ups of temper and am constantly tired I could sleep all day and then feel guilty that I have wasted my day when there are things I should be doing. I am going in to hospital on January 14th 2014 to have surgery on my cervical spine for a prolapsed disc I am worried how I will cope when I come home with this lethargy.

  • David Spero RN

    Susan,

    I hope you can use some of the ideas in the article and the follow-up pieces to get your energy back. Getting your glucose levels down might be a good place to start.

  • Timm

    I have to eat at certain times to take my medication. However after I eat I find myself at my job nodding and very sluggish even after drinking coffee! I’ve tried going to bed earlier but it doens’t have anything to do with a lack of sleep but it is always after I eat something. Does this have anything to do with the insulin spike that comes after a meal? I eat healthy and light and do train with weights.

  • gwen

    every time I begin to eat healthy I get so tired. I am following my diabetic diet when trying to eat healthy but I always feel like someone sapped all the energy out of me. my dietitian set up my eating plan for me. if I can make it a full month then I feel better but that makes it really hard to eat right

  • Dana McCutchen

    I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in Feb. 2014. My numbers are all over the place stilll. I was extremely tired yesterday, but I thought it was my Fibromyalgia. After lying down for about an hour, I woke up feeling shaky. I checked my blood sugar and it had dropped to 60. I drank half a cup of root beer to get the sugar in me. I felt much better. Is it the sugar or the carbs that I need? My Rhematoid Arthritis makes me tired too, which makes it hard to discern what the problem is.

  • Bunnieb

    I think i am beyond help.I was diagnosed with type2 in 2007 after being diabetic for at least 2years before.I am a 57 year old woman and fatigue is the understatement of the year.I sleep 10 hours a day,and spend about 7 hours more in bed reading.I am definately overweight and have suffered from severe depression since 1996. I have mild sleeping tablet and also 30mg or more in tranquilizers a day.Here is why. My husband had Cancer in 1993,my beloved Mum and Dad died after long illnesses around the same time and my husband has been physically and mentally disabled since.Worse,3 years ago he became paranoid and until a psycotic breakdown a year ago swore and mentally abused me daily.Since his breakdown he now has early Alzheimers and i literally have to do everything.i am on a very low dose of tablets daily as my glucose crashes again and again.My worst problem started about 2 weeks ago, getting my glucose levels up and keeping them there is now a daily nightmare.Coca Cola always worked in the past but now it is like i have not drank it. As soon as my levels are good again, 15 minutes of work and another glucose crash.My husband does not have the capability to understand. I am stressed out all the time i am awake. Should i be on insulin. This thought terrifies me as i get so confused.Above is my future which can only get worse. HELP PLEASE.THANKYOU.

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Bunnie,

    Things are really hard for you. It would be great to get some help with your husband, up to and including finding a place for him to be cared for.

    About your sugar crashes, what does your doctor say? This is a fairly unusual symptom of diabetes, and I think your medicines might need to be changed.

    Please get some help and let us know how it goes.

  • Pam

    I started feeling very lethargic, not sleepy, over 3 years ago, about the same time as I had a thyroid cyst (which went away by itself). I got lazy about meals, started eating lots of chocolate. 6 months later I was diagnosed as Type 2 diabetic, diet controlled. Now although my blood sugar is good and thyroid levels ok, I am still very lethargic and am just about managing my life. My Doctors have no answers.
    Any suggestions?

  • carolina

    hey, this might be a really unexpected comment, but i have an assignment for university (i´m studying medicine) which is about the mechanisms of fatigue in diabetes. i´m having difficulty finding information about this topic but your article has helped guide me a bit. i was wondering if you could let me know where i could find good and especially reliable information on this topic. thank you so much.

  • Kerri Potvin

    I am type 2 diabetic, low thyroid, anemic, depressed. All are treated with medication. I want to start working out, but am so tired and weak, I simply can’t motivate myself to get out of my chair. Should I not feel better with the medications?

  • tahira shaheen

    all information is very useful and informtive

  • tahira shaheen

    i am diabetic and i feel very much tiredness and feels lethargy by your information i change my diet habbits for the improvement of condition.

  • Timothy J. Martinez

    60 year old male I have had diabetes for approximately 15 to 20 years now I take metformin twice a day, R-Regular & N-Novolin Insulin 3 times per day. I take other medications for complications due to my diabetes such as heart medication, enlarged heart, high blood pressure, tachycardia,tendinitis especially my shoulders, diabetic neuropathy, pretty acute lots of pain, arthritis, degenerative disc disease L-5 problem area, Sleep apnea now on CPAP at night to restore breathing & sleep patterns, pain medication such as Gabapentin, a few others to manage acute pain. I also struggle with panic attacks and acute anxiety. Regularly I feel so tired simple tasks cause me to sweat and feel tired after 5 to 10 minutes of light work, often I sweat profusely, I just had my yearly with labs at the VA Dom or Veteran’s Domiciliary, Veteran’s Health clinic in my home town and all checked out fine. However, at 60 years my dad was a cattle foreman riding horse, working hard he did not have health issues though, my Mother had many of my illnesses and seemed to get more done than I do. I’m 5’9 260 pounds so I know when I was 180 pounds I felt better, losing weight is really hard for me. I have decided to do my tasks until I tire rest a few minutes and try again, often though I feel walking uphill or fishing on my boat too much for me! Any advice is MUCH appreciated! Thanks, Tim

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Tim,

    You have a lot of issues here and I can’t sort them out. Perhaps your doctor can help. Getting your glucose down might help — you could try vinegar or bitter melon for that and/or a low-carb diet.

    In managing your fatigue, you should rest BEFORE you tire. You know when you’re going to get tired, if you pay attention. So rest before that, then start again. You will find you can get much more done with less fatigue.

    Also, taking so many medicines could contribute to fatigue. Next time you see your doctor, ask if any of these meds could be making you tired, and see if any changes can be made.

  • Tammy Garcia

    I am a 51 year ol woman who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2008. I have lost 47 pounds since then. My AC1 are always about 5.9 and my blood sugars range between 76 and 140. I have multiple problems that might be causing my fatigue including my thyroid, and Neuropathy. I have had the Neuropathy since 2001. I went to the Mayo Clinic and for 3 days they poked, prodded, and stuck me with various instruments, only to come out with the diagnosis as Idiopathic Neuropathy. I am a teacher so I keep pretty busy. I would not say I am too stressed because I am not in a hurry, depressed, anxious, or frazzled. I do have terrible fatigue though. The doctor put me on Amphetimine salts to keep me awake but then i don’t sleep well at night because of the pain so I take pain killers. They cross each other out so I am in a stuck elevator. Not moving up nor down. I read a lot of information about Diabetes and how to keep my sugars down. I will say this, with all the problems I have you would think I was depressed but I am not. I love life and enjoy doing things with my family. Some days are fine but others are bad don’t want to get off the couch because I am so tired. it has even caused me to forget things that happen in the day. Can you Help? Am I missing something?

    • linda

      I Was diagnosed with type 2abot 4 years ago have blood pressure and high colestral on tablets for all .I song know what to do feeling absolutely rubbish depressed No energy jittery all time .told doctor think it’s tablets but just says must take them. I’m at my lowest point with this

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Tammy,

    If your heart and lungs are OK and your sugars as well controlled as they seem to be, and the Mayo Clinic has checked you out, you might want to ask your doctor about Provigil (modafanil) or Nuvigil (armodafanil). Or maybe more physical movement might help — like yoga, walking, tai chi, or water exercise.

    David Spero RN

  • sherry

    Hi I am a 63 year old female and have had type 1 diabetes for 30 years. I have the fatigue issues but does anyone feel sl nauseaed in the morning especially if my bs is elevated. My last HA1C was 6.4. thanks just curious

    • ANDY

      SHERRY: MY WIFE EXPERIENCED THE SAME THING NAUSEATED AFTER BREAKFAST . SHE IS LACTOSE INTOLERANT. SHE IS NOW ON ALMOND MILK AS ONE EXAMPLE EVERYTHING HAS BEEN FINE SINCE.

  • Surly Trek

    Hi, I am a 5 ft ‘4’ 13 year old female, and have started feeling very fatigued, and cannot eat. I thought the reason I was tired was lack of sleep because I noticed symptoms when I wasn’t getting enough sleep at night, but later found out even when I do get at least 8 hours of sleep I still feel fatigued i the morning.As for the eating part of my problem I have not felt hungry in a few months and it never effected my eating, I just ate when it was lunch or dinner. Just last month my symptoms got worse and haven’t been able to consume a normal portion in about a month, and it keeps getting worse with time.I can’t even look at food, it makes me sick.I am trying to eat, but I feel to tired and weak to eat, and am almost to weak and tired to get out of bed. I am already a little smaller than I am supposed to be, but just last week I was 93 pounds and today I am 91. Thanks I hope you can help!

    • Concerned mom

      This is really not normal at your age. You need to see your doctor!! You seem underweight, and are beginning to experience anxiety which is coming out in being “afraid” of food. Please know you are not alone and that anxiety/depression and fatigue are all linked and easily helped with the proper diagnosis by a real doctor (maybe take an antidepressant??) Good look!

  • Cheryl A.

    Wow!…I am 54, diagnosed type 2 since 4 years ago will be 5 December 7 2009. I had a hysterectomy where they found I had diabetes was a 8 A1c, I left the hospital at 183. I lost 50 down to the lowest of 146, came back up to 150 and stayed there for 2.5 years. Was sent to a dietitian is why I lost and only in 1.5 months. my BS were always under 100, some were 71, but most 80’s. on resting. Then two hours later no more than 130’s. Long story short. quit a job, got stressed, now my sugars are anywhere from 136-403…I was off when I lost, all my blood pressure meds, and the metformin…now I feel all screwed up having been put through a lot of pill changes. I ended up back on High BP med after 5 kinds, which I still swell a lot, had a echo test done to see why, it was normal..I am on double dose of Metformin of 2000mg a day. I too am GREATLY fatigued, I drive a school bus, this is not a good thing to be so tired most the time. I am waiting to have my thyroid blood work done with extended depth of the TH’s a thoro look at it. I too am having a real tough time walking for 30 minutes let a lone 1 hour like I use to. I also have sleep problems, I don’t go to bed when I should, I have to push myself away from the computer FB world has me. But I am on a CPAP as well, and also get insomnia. I did try and do use a recipe to sleep from my dietitian it is hot milk, honey, cinnamon and ginger. It works. Like 6 oz milk, with 1/2 tsp honey, 1/4 tsp of cinnamon, 1 cube of ginger from Wal-Mart in the freezer section, by the fruit they have most stores in by the frozen fruit. But use 1 cube, heat and drink as hot as you can stand not to burn. I do get depressed not as much as I once did when younger with raising my children..but my diet is not as I once did at the best time I was at so I know what I need to do, walk at least 1 hour and good nutrition, I just need motivation. Bless everyone here, yes it is a draining disease, but one we can beat as long as we follow the right menu to succeed. Best to all here who suffer. :)Oh too, my A1c last time was a 9…that is pretty awful when my lowest was 4.9 during my 2.5 years maintaining..:(

  • Alice

    I’ve suffered from insomnia and fatigue which has led to stress for the past couple of months. I read this article which was really helpful to me, thought I’d share: http://www.vivamagonline.com/sleepless-in-canada/

  • eileen parker

    I am type 2 diabetic, insulin and med controlled, or not as it happens, am on steroids for inflametory arthritis, low thyroid, high BP, have had a total colon removal and have a stoma, my bloods are wild, need help here pleases xx

  • Sunny Sebastian

    All the information’s in your site is worth enough. Now I have a new vision about my diabetic and how to deal with that life.

    Thank you.

  • Pat Secrest

    I am a 67 year old female & have had type 1 for over 50 years. My blood sugar control has not been very good. I have had diabetic retinopathy (treated successfully) & circulation problems in my legs (now being treated with meds since the specialist does not feel that I need surgery). My heart seems to be O.K. & I have not had a heart attack or stroke. I know I am lucky & am grateful. My brother, who also had Type 1, died of a heart attack at age 28. I recently decided to try again for better control in order to have a better quality of life. My docs. insist I try for very tight blood sugar control. I have tried this before & have found that it results in more hypoglycemic episodes as well as depression & anger & this is happening now. I understand carb counting & adjusting insulin dosage but have found it does not work as well as they say. It is a frustrating process which I am prepared to deal with but I hate it that it is always my fault if everything does not go perfectly & hypoglycemic episodes do not improve my life. I would find it easier to work with doctors if they would acknowledge that this is not easy, that it is not my fault if it does not work perfectly & that hypoglycemic episodes are dangerous. Besides the obvious dangers of operating a vehicle or of hurting yourself in some other way while hypoglycemic, I recently learned that the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation has found that 1 in 20 Type 1 diabetics die of low blood sugar. I guess the trade off is that tight control means fewer diabetic complications & that it might be more jolly to die in your sleep from hypoglycemia than to die of a heart attack. I would find it easier to stay on track if docs. would treat me with respect & acknowledge that blood sugar control is hard. Maybe they don’t know how hard it is or perhaps they think that shaming me will motivate me to do better. It doesn’t.

    • anonymous

      You addressed MANY issues that my husband and I have dealt with. He is 68, diagnosed with Type 1 at 20. We too feel blessed. He has dealt successfully so far with retinopaty and neuropathy in feet and legs. We have learned to manage his diabetes with almost NO assistance of value from medical personal. Stay out of hospitals as they can kill you–they cannot comprehend a 65 plus year old Type 1. Control is obviously good but being incoherent at the bank is not. We have decided a glucose reading at meals and bedtime of 150 is WONDERFUL. Let those who don’t live it give it a try at 110! “Confused Arrousals” are not fun to deal with…for patient or family!! Look that up if you don’t know what it means. The other nightmare is medications which affect blood sugar levels and NO ONE (sometimes the pharmacist) believes you e.g. statins and their counterparts. They also cause muscle cramps. I have googled this topic every way I can come up with and there is NO decent info. Also medical personnel automatically assume he is type 2 because of his age, and they haave No Experience with Type 1 his age. They better get with the program…there’s a lot of type 1 kids!!

      • Trisha

        I was just wondering why no one you’ve dealt with has any experience dealing with a 65 year old Type 1. Type 1’s are diagnosed young, but you stay Type 1 for your entire life.

        • David Spero RN

          Doctors aren’t nearly as knowledgeable as we wish they were. The worst part is when they think they know you and they really don’t. If they’ve never cared for a 65 year old with Type 1, they don’t believe they exist. If they haven’t seen the evidence for bitter melon or vinegar, they don’t believe those things do any good. It’s OK to try to educate them.

  • Rick

    Hey,

    I get scared to read diabetic accounts online. I respect everyone, of course, I just find that hearing about everyone’s complications brings me down. If you’re like me, those horror stories don’t have to be you.

    I’m 34 years old, have been T1 for 22 years. I’m healthy and fit. But over the past 10 years I’ve been fighting fatigue, along with its associated brain fog. I recently discovered that my vegetarian diet may have been partly responsible, and I’ve since begun to take a closer look at my nutrition. I’m taking a few supplements and multivitamins now (mainly Omega 3’s) that appear to have turned the trick. It turns out my body was starving for some vitamins, almost because my vegetarian, low-fat, diabetic diet was TOO healthy- can’t say that didn’t surprise me. I’m not “as good as new” yet, but the brain fog is clearing up and the fatigue is more controllable than ever. I’ve also added salmon to my diet, along with daily antioxidants (blueberries, kiwi, red-skinned grapes) and I feel a lot more awake and in tune with the world. So it turns out that malady wasn’t entirely diabetes-related for me.

    I do still get some fatigue tied to low and high blood sugars, though. I discovered this by going ape on my glucometer for a few weeks to get a full 24 hour picture of my sugars, at which point I realized that a lot of my fatigue was indeed blood sugar related- it just so happened to occur at a time of day when I had never really tested before (immediately after meals, for example). Specifically, I realized that my fatigue after eating was often due to an incredibly LOW blood sugar (I’m talking 1.6 – 2.5 mmol/L, or 30-45), and that my insulin was working faster than my body was processing the food- effectively knocking me out, which I had always assumed was a harmless “power nap” due to my stomach digesting the meal. It turns out these “naps” (usually lasting 10-15 mins) were very dangerous and in some ways I’m lucky to be alive today to write about them. Needless to say, it scared the crap out of me when I first realized it. I’d never seen readings that low on my meter before, and then thought about all the times when I might have cheated death in the past. Who knows, I’m lucky one of these power naps didn’t leave me “dead in bed.” Yikes. My body was simply metabolizing the insulin a lot faster than anyone had ever warned me, although my endo maintains I’m the exception to the rule. Either way, it’s almost come to the point where I need to eat BEFORE I take my insulin depending on my glucose level… it’s absolutely nuts. If there’s anything to take from this, it’s that YOUR body may be a little different than what your doctors, handlers tell you to expect, and that optimizing your control may require a set of tweaks that are unique to you.

    So in summary, I strongly advise you to check your blood sugar every time you’re feeling tired. It may be that simple. If you’re like me, you may need some juice and it’ll wake you right up lol- it’s kinda comical. Ever since I discovered this, I adjusted my fast-acting insulin dosage accordingly and now keep some sweets nearby in case I need them. I always thought low blood sugars were obvious, but have since learned that your symptoms are a lot different when your stomach is full. And in general, I’ve found that keeping my sugars between 5.0-12.0 mmol/L (90 – 200) keeps my mind clear and focused on a consistent basis. Outside of that range is a gamble, not just physically but “cerebrally” also.

    As an aside, I’ve found that regular exercise is the only way to beat this sucker and live a normal life. You don’t have to go all-out all the time, but you should keep your body active. 30 minutes every day doing something- anything! – is so important for us. You can do it, I promise, you’ll feel better for it and your system will be stronger. Anything you can do is 1000000 times better than nothing. That’s simply the boat that we’re in and we all need to keep rowing.

  • Kay

    Hi, I am 63 years old, had a hip replacement in July 2014. In the last few months i have notice when i do something strenuous i have to keep sitting down, my legs go weak and my heart races, i feel faint. This is so not like me. I have had blood tests for anemia and diabetes, have to wait for results. Have trouble focusing and overheat quickly. Its weird . I eat cereal for breakfast, have a yoghurt,protein, berry drink for lunch and a small main meal. Thats it plus i am gaining weight????????Any thoughts, oh i don,t est much red meat. Have taken a real dislike for the taste of it

    • dscottv

      Try eating low carb and walk 30 minutes per day.

  • Imoigele Longe

    I am 42 and male.I live in Lagos, Nigeria. I have been dealing with infrequent fatigue for over 2 years. I was diagnosed of diabetes just this week and I was placed on medication to manage it. All of a sudden I experience frequent fatigue often dropping off to sleep while at my desk trying to get some work done.

    I retire to bed on the average about 10.30 pm and I am up at 4 am to help my wife with getting the children ready for school daily. We are all out of the house at 5.30 am heading to school and work. I often have to battle to keep awake while driving and when I get to work and sit at my desk I just dose off. This happens intermittently while at work. In fact once this happens I feel totally useless and cannot get very much done.

    I resorted to drinking coffee but it only helps for a short period. When I drink more than 2 cups of coffee a day I become breathless and on the edge. Hence, I have decided to drink a cup of coffee only when necessary.

    When I found out about diabetes I realised why I had been battling with fatigue. I am willing to overcome and live healthy. I know that it is not a death sentence as diabetes runs in my family. For example my father is 81 this year and he has been dealing with the disease. I have begun to read more information about it and I am now aware of how to manage it effectively.

    • Emmanuel A.J

      And what did you find out Imo?

    • Damola

      Can we hook up. I am 31 and dealing with diabetes for 6years now. Will be great to have someone to discuss and sort diabetes with.

  • michael spencer

    I’m 23, male, and have dealt with borderline hypoglycemia since I was 6. On occasion, my blood sugar drops around 50, but most of the time hovers around 80-90. Fatigue over the last few years have made it difficult to stay active, and on a daily basis if I push myself I can feel the crash, and it makes me want to lay down and pass out, and my heart rate drops to a resting rate like I’m about to fall asleep. I just came home, and had difficulty getting out of my car and going inside. But when I checked my blood sugar, it was 89. Sometimes when it’s in the 70’s and I’ve been exerting myself, I feel just fine. I take vitamins, I eat healthy, what else could be causing me to feel so faint out of nowhere?

  • Mary Williams

    I’m 32, female, and have had Type 1 diabetes since I was 10 years old (22 years). I’m also being treated for hypothyroidism, but at my last Dr’s visit my levels were back to normal since I started taking meds to treat it. However, I’m still feel very fatigued. I work a normal 8-5 job, but it’s always a struggle to get up in the morning even though I’ve had 8 hours of sleep. On the weekends, I will usually sleep 10-12 hours before I feel rested enough to get out of bed. One thing I have been experiencing lately is sudden onset of pain in my legs, arms, back, feet, pretty much everywhere. The pain can be a burning sensation or a pain that feels almost as if it’s deep in my bones. Sometimes certain areas, like near my elbows or my knees, are very sensitive to touch or experience the most pain. I have another appointment scheduled with my doctor soon and will be going over the possibility of fibromyalgia being the suspected cause. I just want to feel normal again and want this tired feeling to go away.

  • Shawna

    I suffer from horrible chronic fatigue because I have recently been dx with Polymyositis which is an autoimmune disease that causes my immune system to attack my muscles and causes them to deteriorate. I was also positive for the marker that shows I have more than one autoimmune disease but I haven’t found out exactly which other autoimmune diseases I have except that they are connective tissue autoimmune diseases. I will know more once I get in to see a Rheumatologist. The biggest problem I have is this time lapses I have where I have lost up to four hours before. The time I lost 4 hours I was sitting on my couch with my laptop on my coffee table and my notebook right beside it as I wrote down information. The last thing I remember before the black out or whatever you want to call it was looking at the clock and seeing it was 1:59am And then I continued taking notes of the info I was reading online. I don’t recall falling asleep and I don’t recall waking up the next thing I know I am standing in my kitchen getting a sprite out of the fridge and looking at the clock and seeing it is 6:12am. During the 4 hours I don’t remember I apparently continued taking notes except it was just scribbles and when I got to the end of the paper I started over at the top of the same sheet and continued scribbling like I was writing down information. I also smoked a half a pack of cigs and drank a 12 ounce sprite. I don’t remember any of this. I only know it happened because when I checked the time at 2am I was putting out a cig and remember that when I lit that cig I noticed I had about a half a pack left and I had just opened a sprite. When I came to I was out of cigs and had drank the entire sprite I had just opened before I blacked out. I have no idea if anything else happened during in that time because there was no other evidence. The other times it happens I only lost like 15 minutes or so Except for this last time in which I lost around an hour. I had just got out of the tub and was sitting on my bed getting dressed. The last thing I remember then is that I had on my panties, bra, and started putting on my socks. I had one of my socks over my toes and the next thing I remember I am fully dressed and I’m brushing my hair and my brother is yelling my name like he’s trying to get my attention and he looks terrified. After I came to he told me the look in my eyes was like that of someone that is in a coma or something but I was sitting there brushing my hair. He also said that as he was yelling my name I didn’t even flinch until I came out of whatever it was it was like I couldn’t hear him at all. I know I lost over an hour because when I sat down to put my socks on I had 30mins to finish getting ready before I had to leave to take my daughter to her Dr’s appt. When. I came to it was past time for my daughters appt that is 30mins from the house. I have no idea how I got dressed or even went and got the brush I was sitting there brushing my hair with Or how I got my shoes on which if I was awake would be part of my routine. As soon as I get dressed I always put my shoes on. I do t go see the Rheumatologist until July. Does anyone have any idea what this could be or what could be causing it? Also I went from never needing to write down anything to remember it to having to write down every single thing as its being told to me because if I don’t within 10 minutes of it being told to me I forget it. I can’t keep up with appts or anything anymore. The fatigue is horrible and unbearable. I feel like I am useless because I am now to the point I am so tired I struggle to get off the couch to go pee I just don’t have the energy. My entire body hurts so bad all the time I can barely move. I need to get in to see a Rheumatologist immediately but I can’t find one that can get me in any sooner than July. I am really hoping someone on here can give me some hope.

    • Shawna, this sounds scary and disabling. Blackouts are occasionally caused by diabetes if sugars go low. No autoimmune conditions were listed among the 38 conditions causing blackouts on RightDiagnosis.com. I would say get in to see your general practitioner or diabetes doctor. Don’t wait for the rheumatologist.

  • Derek

    My girlfriend’s sister used a fan when she slept and was suffering from fatigue because of it too. She said her husband felt her tense up every time the fan blew across her. Maybe the same thing is happening to you to. I’d try to avoid direct air flow from the fan while you sleep.

  • Abid Mansuri

    Hi I am 54 years old female and have diabetes from past 6 years. I am not sure if I have fatigue but I always like to sleep. My muscles are gone very week because I am always sleeping. I don’t like to do anything. If I walk for 2 minutes I get tired. Please if somebody can help.

    • Dear Abid, You are definitely having fatigue. As the article says, there are many causes and many treatments. Can’t tell if it’s the diabetes. You’ll have to check it out with someone. Gentle exercise might be the first place to start your management, but it would be helpful to know what’s going on.

  • Roni

    I’m a 49 year old female. I’ve had Type II for about 8 years now. My sugars are pretty much under control. I suffer from fatigue….it’s not all the time though. But when I get it, it will last for days and then I rest. I feel disgusted with myself. I’m wondering if it’s also just age creeping up on me. I certainly don’t have the energy levels that I used to. I was just wondering if anyone else go through this.

  • Bloodyvikings

    I’ve had type-1 diabetes now since 21 years (since I was 4). I just recently began feeling fatigued and I really want it to stop and go back to how it used to be. I am so tired that the long walks I used to enjoy are now more painful than ever. Being this tired is even worse than the pain I have in the shin when I’ve been walking for a short period.

    I have serious issues getting out of the bed and I never remember the alarm clock going off. Seriously, I can have 20 alarms go off one after the other and I will wake up several hours late no matter what. I’ve even gone so far as to having 3 alarm clocks and one of them is my cellphone which has an alarm going off every 5 minutes.

    My blood sugar can be complicated at times and it’s very hard to controll. One day I need this amount of Lantus, the next day I need twice the amount and another day I only need half. This may sound normal to you, but trust me it’s really illogical. Not even my diabetes team understand why and they’re not bad at their job, I trust them as much as I trust myself with this disease – it’s complicated and never is the same.

    Though, it’s not my blood sugar that is making me tired because I always feel tired, even those days I’m lucky and the blood sugar’s stable for a couple of days.

    • Your fatigue may not be due to diabetes at all. Have you had it checked out? Several other causes are listed in the article.

  • joe andrews

    Well, here is where i find myself. I am a 35 year old male, maybe 20-25 lbs overweight, that is currently sleeping between 13-16 hours a day, every day. My sex drive has dropped through the floor several years ago, like seriously dropped, find myself in need maybe once a year, maybe. My house is a disaster and i cant hold down a stable job because of my need for sleep. I feel fatigued and exhausted constantly, like sleep just isnt doing anything. Friends of mine say depression, but i dont feel depressed, like, at all. These symptoms have been getting worse as the years go on. What could be possible causes?

    • Luigi

      I feel exactly the same bud. I’m 34, been diagnosed with Type 1 since the age of 30. It really has been 4 yrs of hell. I have always been healthy and no one in my family has diabetes. I eat healthy too yet feel drained. I eat only what I work through with the dietician yet its not helping. If my sugars aren’t high they are low. I’ll go to bed with a mmol/l of 14 and wakeup with a low of 2.9. Ive tried everything in these 4 yrs same foodstuff’s/ same exercise routine nada. It really feels as if I’m half dead. I would also like to know what advice a good physician can give us/me which I haven’t heard all before?

      • Luigi, it sounds like your diabetes is not being well managed. 2.9 is dangerously low and 14 is dangerously high. Your insulin doses might be way off, or there could be some other problem. I hope you can talk with your doctor about this and insist on some answers. You are an unusual case.

        • Luigi

          Hi David, my internist which happens to be the best in our city can’t give me answers. I reckon it is my work and stress related. I use Apidra after meals and Lantus at night. I do the whole carb counting routine. Last night in probably 2 months my reading after supper was 7.5(usually in the vicinity of 12) I woke up at six this morning and was at 3.3. So yes, if its not high its low.
          Guess its back to the dietitian and dosage changes.

    • Joe, consider bringing this article to your doctor and telling her what you just told us. Many things could be causing your fatigue. If it’s diabetes’ fault, there are many things you could do to improve your control. You don’t mention exercise. That might be the best place to start.

      • Tariq nawaz

        Hi
        My father is 76 year old and he has diabetic from 30 years…one moth before he can easily walk and use washroom but all of sudden he parrlised on bed ..I have checked this to doctor he give him different medicine but after taking medicine he lost his recogisation sense…know I stop medicine ..know he cannt walk and he take out vomiting whatever he take..
        Doctors also give Mecabolamine injection for weakness but all of vain..
        Please suggest me so that my father can walk and take food easily.
        If any information regarding this I can provide u with detail reports.

  • Adam

    Im a 45yr old male, I have Type 2, High blood pressure, High cholesterol, anemia, severe sleep apnea, severe depression, social anxiety, sciatica, degenerative disc disease, herniated, bulging discs and arthritis in my whole back and neck. Shooting pains, nerve impingement and damage, over 20+ injections of epidural steroids/medial branch block/Emg, in my lower back and neck, anterior discectomy with fusion on my neck(C5-6) with many other back and neck issues. I’m taking metformin, Lisinopril, ferris sulfate, have a Cpap, taking Cialopram/celexa, Wellbutrin, klonipin, gabapentin and tZanadine. I’m an alcoholic but celebrated 2 yrs of sobriety on July 14th, and quit smoking 10 months ago. I’m in pain from the moment I wake up till I go to bed. I played sports, drank alcohol and smoked heavily from my early 20’s till 42. Then my body started to fall apart. I’ve seen 3 doctors in the last 5yrs. I worked 20yrs for one company before taking a severance package last year. Now I have gone through 3 jobs in the last 8 months and I can’t physically work long periods without pain or fatigue. It’s miserable. I’ve unsuccessfully tried to commit suicide 5 times in the last few years. I’m at my wits end.

    • Adam, you are on a hard road and have been for a long time. Please don’t forget you have strengths as well as symptoms. This may sound crazy, but I would suggest volunteering or finding a way to help somebody else. Maybe just visiting people in a long-term care facility or taking in a cat or dog, or whatever sounds good to you.

  • Amanda Bradshaw

    Omg. Dont let go. I too struggle with this… youre not alone.

  • Rita

    Yea I hate it and feel sick I have no control at all I hate poking my self and taking medicine but I have to I feel like not doing nothing I cannot concentrate on what I need to buy or cook I feel harable darn if I eat right and darn if I don’t I work it’s hard for me to get a good bite in the mornings and for lunch grab what good when I know when it’s not .

  • LeAnn Lipps Robertson

    I need advice. I’m not “tired” per se. I’m freaking sleepy. I sit down to work and cannot keep my eyes open. So much so that I have actually closed my door and taken a nap during my conference period. I am literally fighting to keep my eyes open while I’m typing this.

    • LeAnn, your fatigue sounds unusual. I hope you can get checked out for it. There are medications including Provigil (modanifil) and nuvigil that help people with your symptoms, but they might not be right for you.

    • Zuhad Munawar

      Hi LeAnn I am type diabetic since 15 years and this usually happens when you’re blood sugar is way too low. It used to happen to me when i was in school and was not aware of it. Always keep a glucometer with you whenever you feel like this just do a quick check. It should be low. Act as soon as you can. Keep some sugar or sweets with you at all times

    • Zuhad Munawar

      Hi LeAnn I am type diabetic since 15 years and this usually happens when you’re blood sugar is way too low. It used to happen to me when i was in school and was not aware of it. It felt like my eyes were forcefully closing themselves. Always keep a glucometer with you whenever you feel like this just do a quick check. It should be low. Act as soon as you can. Keep some sugar or sweets with you at all times

    • dublinireland

      Sleep apnea? That’s one of the things that happens to people when they have severe sleep apnea. Check with your doctor.

  • Zuhad Munawar

    I know its late but please dont talk like that. You are stronger and smarter than this. Just take you’re life a little easy. Take less stress, go out with friends or family which ever makes you feel better. Loosen up have fun and just watch the diet. Pain in you’re feet is because of high blood sugar. Try and talk to doctor about it, you need to control it. It gets better trust me. Hope you feel better soon

  • Aurelia Hoogerzeil

    You’ve hit it right on the head! I’m 69, Type 2, and get real sleepy right after I eat something. Thing to do is get the heck up, walk around or do some task. Literally, just “shake it off”. Or just enjoy the nap. LOL

    • dublinireland

      I have cared for both a diabetic cat and a diabetic schnauzer, giving the proper diets and daily insulin shots. Keeping the doggy on a walking regimen helped her a lot. Exercise is good for man and beast.

  • Aurelia Hoogerzeil

    Stop complaining, everyone! Do what #dublinireland said to do. I’m 69, Type 2, and get real sleepy right after I eat something. Thing to do is get the heck up, walk around or do some task. Literally, just “shake it off”. When it comes to your body, 99% of the time it’s mind over matter. (My Opinion) Or just enjoy the nap. LOL

  • alan

    I have that problem too, I get very sleepy and it’s very hard for me to stay awake, on top of that I go to school so it’s really hard for me to focus.

  • HEAVEN

    HELLO 2
    U !!!! THIS IS MY 1ST TIME ON THE SITE AND I NOTICED UR PROFILE. I READ WHAT U
    SAID AND MY HEART CRIES OUT FOR YOU. I AM FAIRLY NEW WITH THE DOCTR ADVISING ME
    OF MY SITUTATION AND IT IS HARD ON ME. BECAUSE I DONT EAT MUCH AND IT SEEMS
    LIKE I CAN’T DETERMINE WHEN I AM JUST GOING TO FALL ASLEEP FROM A SMALL MEAL..
    BUT , I KEEP RESEARCHING – I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH SOME PAINS IN
    YOUR LIFE. AND I WILL BE PRAYING FOR YOU I PROMISE. I HAVE EXPERIENCED SO MANY
    DARK DAYS . BUT, I SOMEHOW REACH 4 HOPE.

    PLEASE IF YOU HAVE A LOCAL CHRUCH GO OR CALL. ALLOW THEM TO PRAY FOR
    YOU. I ONLY BEAT SEVERE DEPRESSION AND NOT WANTING TO FACE THIS WORLD THROUGH
    CHRUCH AND SPEAKING TO SOMEONE. I WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT I CARE THAT YOU DON’T
    EVER GIVE UP. WE DONT KNOW WHAT THE FUTURE MY HOLD AND I DO KNOW IT WILL AND
    CAN GET BETTER 4 U. GIVE CHRIST A TRY HE HAS TRULY BLESSED MY LIFE TO WERE I
    FINALLY GOT FROM A DARKNESS INSIDE- TO FEELING I WANTED TO LIVE.

    WE CAN BEAT THIS – I HAVE STARTED TAKING APPLE CIDER VINEGAR (BRAGGS) AND READ UP ON IT ALSO . PEOPLE WERE ABLE TO COME OFF SOME OFF THEIR MEDS JUST BY
    USING THIS IT DOES WONDERS FOR GLUCOSE LEVLES. IF, YOU NEED SOMEONE I CAN BE
    THAT SOMEONE YOU CAN TALK WITH I AM GOING TO BE CHECKING BACK- IN HOPES THAT YOU HAVE THIS MESSAGE. AND, WE CAN SOMEHOW EXCHANGE INFO.

    BECAUSE I TRULY KNOW HOW DARK THINGS CAN FEEL. BUT, IT WILL GET BETTER ONCE WE
    SET IT IN OUR MINDS. BE ENCOURAGED AND KNOW THERE IS SOMEONE ON THIS EARTH WHO CARES ABOUT YOU.
    LET’S HAVE HOPE TOGETHER- WE WILL BEAT THIS SICKNESS AND IT WILL NOT RUIN
    UR LIFE ANYMORE. IN, CHRIST PRECIOUS NAME I PRAY –

  • HEAVEN

    thx for the encouraging wisdom u have provided

  • Adam

    Bob, (can I call you that?), don’t give up. I have had some success with vitamins/minerals – something you might consider trying since nothing else seems to be working. Chromium polynicotinate and vanadyl sulfate are two important parts of it for me. Chromium soaks up insulin/helps your blood sugar normalize, and vanadyl sulfate can mimic insulin. I’ve also been taking B-100 complex vitamins every two hours, large doses of vitamin c (talking like 16 grams a day for me), niacin, magnesium, calcium, vitamin e, and coq 10. I seem to have had some success, so maybe look into it. You can Google “Doctor Yourself,” if you’re interested. Andrew Saul, the guy who runs the site, is a nutritionist and advocates using vitamin/mineral supplements to improve your health, and has several plans for multiple health conditions. So far it’s helped me a lot. I also just wanna say that I’ve been there, too. My childhood wasn’t very happy (I come from a very broken home), and all in all, I can’t look back and say my life has always been awesome and happy. But there’s always time to make new memories – happy ones. God Bless!

  • Gabriela J

    I’m 18 and have T2 . I’m so depressed . I hate this

  • stonecold

    I am t1, 43 years old with chronic fatigue. I am also an elementary school teacher. I cannot work fulltime. Since becoming diabetic 7 years ago, I am also tired and more so since starting antidepressants 4 years ago. The only time I generally have bursts of energy is when I gulp down another cup of coffee. And of course that causes fatigue later on. I have a hyperactive autistic 5 year old and I simply can’t keep up. It’s awful. I feel like I am walking though cement every day when I wake up. Rant over. For now… 🙂

  • Jeannine Dawn Arteta

    I’m 48. I have lupus, and still new to the diabetes.
    Never have had sugar issues. Tests were all perfect… Then last year,bam.
    Urine test was over 500. A1 was over 10.
    Last summer, I stopped taking the metformen ; I thought it was making me feel worse.
    Saw my doc in November. I’d lost almost 50 pounds out of nowhere. Blood glucose was 317. Creatinine high, and sodium low. Back on metformen lol.
    Saw the doc again this week. A1 was 9.
    I deal with severe fatigue because of the lupus. I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass along with the weight.
    Was on prednisone for a year. Stopped last spring.
    Started back on this week.
    I have fungal and bacterial infections, so on systemic meds for that
    Also have nasty arthritis issues…

    It’s difficult to understand what is causing what, for me. I’ve been falling asleep before bed, lately. Some days I can’t stay awake or move because of the constant lupus flares.
    It just never ends.
    Did my first home glucose test today. Both times were well over 300. But I haven’t eaten today. Just not hungry. I know that’s bad.
    Drinking lots of water because I’m very dehydrated, n doc says more because the prednisone will contribute.

    Yeah. I’m fed up. Lol

    • Jeannine,
      I’m sorry you are going through more health problems than any one person should have to deal with. Lupus and diabetes often go together. I wonder if you’d be willing to try a low-carb (“Paleo”) diet. It might help both conditions, although there are no guarantees. Sending you healing thoughts.

      • Jeannine Dawn Arteta

        I don’t believe in diets. I think a person needs common sense. I appreciate your thoughtfulness, though.
        I sometimes eat red meat, but stick mostly to boneless skinless chicken breasts. Veggies…
        I alternate protein by using beans.
        I do love ice cream, but only Ben and Jerry’s ice cream. That’s my treat. Lol
        I’m on prednisone again, so it messes with my levels. Started self testing this week, so looking for a trigger. It’s so unstable.
        Can be ideal numbers, then shoot to over 300. Then back down again. But again, I’m in a bad flare and have current infections.
        I have a problem with not eating.
        I know what I’m supposed to do. I’m either not hungry or I forget to eat. I know that sounds dumb lol.
        I get dehydrated really fast, so I’m always drinking water. Sodium was low, too.
        I rarely eat potatoes. I like wild rices in salads, or with chicken or salmon.
        On metformen. And lupus meds.
        Rare fast food. I hardly leave my apartment lol

        • Jan Levine

          I rec this book, Dr. Bernstein’s Diabetes Solution: The Complete Guide to Achieving Normal Blood Sugars He is 85 and has had Type l DM since a young boy.
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFNGdKSXx64, Session 1. Introduction.- Dr. Bernstein’s Diabetes University
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAwgdX5VxGc, How to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally, dr jason fung, nephrologist. his blog, https://intensivedietarymanagement.com/

        • Dawn Jones

          Hi
          It is so difficult to get under control with other illnesses that interfere with the hormones. I have Addison’s and have to take steroids to live as my adrenals don’t produce the necessary required. Trouble is getting it fine tuned to replace mine and not affect my blood sugars is nigh on impossible so far.
          I believe my diabetes may be steroid induced but I have to stay on them and also take the steroid inhaler for my asthma. It is like a roller coaster.
          God bless

    • Becky Jasinski

      I think you are receiving treatment as a Type 2 diabetic when you are really Type 1. I think you need to be on insulin. Many Doctors are not fully aware that their patients can develop Type 1 diabetes as adults. You have an existing autoimmue disorder (Lupus). Commonly, if you have one autoimmune disorder – over time you will develop others.

      Your weight loss is very very suspect. I am fairly positive you are type 1 from what you have explained. You can feel more functional with insulin. Talk to your Dr about Type 1 Diabetes (Adult Onset). Type 1 is basically autoimmune destruction of pancreas cells that produce insulin – the C-Reactive protein and islet anti-body tests are diagnostic tests that can help determine if you are Type 1.

      I struggled under a Type 2 diagnosis – and declined declined declined – before finally asking for insulin and pursuing an endocrinologst and getting more testing. I was at a point where I could not work, or drive, or read… could barely lift anything… Glucose is your body’s energy source – but it needs insulin to get into the cells (insulin works like a key). With insufficient insulin, your energy will be low and your cells will be starving for glucose. Over time, with the cells perceiving “starvation”, the body is triggered to rapidly break down fat and muscle (the body consuming itself) to send more glucose into the system. (This is the cause of blood sugars increasing without eating a morsel!). Weight loss – muscle mass loss…. get on insulin and get a little of your life back… Good luck to you!

      • Jeannine Dawn Arteta

        Yes, type 2. Just popped up outta nowhere. But, like you said, it came from the lupus. When from great blood levels all of my life to BAM! I’ve had almost constant lupus flares since September…or,worsening of, I should say. So far, minimal kidney involvement, but a lot of soft tissue inflammation, and bone problems.
        I couldn’t figure out the rapid weight loss. Figured it was from the lupus, because that one of the signs.
        It is, but also the loss of muscle has been rapid, too. Scary fast.
        I’m on metformen right now, but we’re figuring something else out, I think.
        Steroids caused a lot of the insulin probs. Levels got some better awhile after the last session.
        I appreciate you input on this! Thank you. =)

        • I tend to agree with Becky above. Whether they call you Type 1 or 2, you would probably benefit from insulin and feel much better. An option is bitter melon, if insulin is a no-go for you.

          • Jeannine Dawn Arteta

            I’m not sure if insulin will be a no go, yet. I’ve heard about that. And a few others being researched.
            Of course, being cured is optimal lol. But, that’s not going to happen. So, continue to deal with what I can.
            Thank you.

        • Jerry

          It could also be the Prednisone that has raised your blood sugar. It is known to cause diabetes and to make blood sugar control even harder in those who are already diabetic.

  • Clay Bauer

    I have type 2 diabetes which is now FINALLY getting under control. I too love junk food and have a sweet tooth. Take metphormin and farxiga but since doing a Ketogenic/Paleo diet I have dropped 5lbs which doesn’t sound like much but it helps. I have more energy since doing this high protein, high fat and low carb eating. My A1c was at a 6.3 when I had my check up 3 months ago and when I went back recently after only eating this way for 3 weeks, my A1c had dropped to a 6.1. When I go back in Feb I plan to be a 5.9 or better, that’s my goal anyway. Can’t promise it will help any of you but myself and several others it has worked miracles. They are all off all medication now and feel GREAT. May be worth looking into.

  • brad_8898

    Sometimes I get worn out by the simplest things. Today I vacuumed the stairwell in my home and it wore me out so much that I haven’t had any energy for the rest of the evening. I have checked my bood sugar when I have felt this way before and it was a normal high 90s. Not sure what it might be. I have read about endocrine levels and I think that might be what I have. Not really sure.

  • Joshua Hood

    I am 15 years old and I am a Type 1 Diabetic, I’ve had it for almost ten years and I can’t stay active. I feel that whatever my condition is, is tearing me away from my family. I try to tell them but I’m afraid, I say things that only I understand to what their actual meaning is, I want to do right, but I can’t stop doing wrong, this is also greatly affecting my grades and my everyday life.

    • Joshua, some of what you are going through may be related to diabetes, but some sounds like being 15 years old. Find someone other than your parents to talk with. Maybe someone at school or a social club or a church or neighbor. Or online. If your blood sugar numbers are way off, see a doctor. Otherwise it’s probably not about your diabetes. You’re at a tough time in life; it will get better.

      • Joshua Hood

        Thank you.

  • Hi Tracy, like the article says, there are many causes of fatigue. If your glucose levels are OK now, and if you can afford to be checked for anemia, thyroid, and other causes, do that. See the other articles we have on fatigue for other ideas.

    • Tracy Hardy

      Thank you

  • nikki h

    I was diagnosed type 2 diabetic about 2 years ago and hadn’t noticed any major difference with my sleep until about 2/3 months ago but I am SO TIRED AND SLEEPY ALL THE TIME I literally can sleep all day n night on the weekends

    • Nikki, Type 2 can cause that kind of fatigue if your sugars are way off. If your glucose is not too high, it could be something else. You probably need to see a doctor to get some idea why you’re so tired. You may need a medication change, more exercise, or alternative approaches such as vinegar, bitter melon, a low-carb diet, or nutritional supplements.

    • Dawn Jones

      I was sleeping for days and only waking for the occasional nibble of food then couldn’t keep awake, I was severely hypothyroid. Please get a thyroid function test.

  • Melissa Jobe

    I was diagnosed with lada 1 diabetes when I was 26 / 10 years ago and have just experienced my third dka in four years. I do try hard to keep my sugar levels under control, eat healthy and seen many endo professionals. How possible is it to end up with dka from stress and pms? Each time I have been hospitalised it has been that time of month.. Also it was about a week a go now but I still have zero energy as well as feel dizzy and muddled which did not happen the other two times which is very worrying. Can you please advise me as to what is going on and recommend any advice or information as I cannot keep living like this and I certainly do not ever want to experience dka.. Aka living nightmare.. Again. Thanks, Melissa

    • Melissa, can you get checked out more for this? Your glucose control might need work, like a medication change.

    • GB

      Hi Melissa
      I am a type 1 now for 50 years. Can’t speak to your pms but I can tell you I am fatigued all the time. Ruled out thyroid, anemia etc. My blood sugar is under reasonable control now that I am on a pump. The best I have found for energy is some exercise so I hop on the treadmill or go for a walk for a mile a day. Still don’t feel fully energized but then again many of the meds I am on are known to sap energy. Good luck, keep the faith.

  • Mike, it sounds like something else may be going on besides diabetes. Do you have a personal physician you can talk to? ER is usually not the best place to deal with problems like yours.

  • boss lady cofield

    Im 32 and I have type 2 dibieties, I feel so yuck right now I just started my cycle and I need to know if this is making me feel the way I do I feel weak I’m sleeping alot my body hurt I have jittery feeling I feel yuck please help

    • Dear Lady Cofield, Are your sugars running high? If so, that could be causing your fatigue. If not, please get those symptoms checked out medically if you can. This can’t be diagnosed by Internet.

    • Ravi Janu

      eat super foods, eat multi-vitamins+multi-minerals, use low carb diet (eliminate all flour +rice based product no bread, no sugar, no carb no rice just fresh vegetables and fruits, exercise, diabetes medicine and hopefully u will feel better after ur body adjust to low carb after few days.. i am in the same boat and feel better till i control my carb and sweets. as soon as start eating bread, rice, bakery flour based food, rice etc my sugar spike up and i get so tired, sleeping, yukky all the time.

  • I am 55,have type two Diabetes and am on Prandin,Kombiglyze,Levothyroxine,Lisinipril/HCTZ,and was recently diagnosed with a heart problem called Dyastolic Dysfunction.I am extremely tired most days and have been taking vitamin supplements.I just switched to another primary care doctor,hoping to get some answers.My a1c dropped to 7 from 11,but am still tired.

    • HI Frances, I hope your new doctor can help; your situation is complicated. Diastolic dysfunction is a mild form of heart failure. Your heart is pumping well, but it’s not relaxing enough to let new blood in. That would account for your fatigue. You are taking supplements, and, if your doctor agrees it’s a good idea, you might want to add coenzyme Q-10. Don’t give up. Relaxation, meditation, and prayer might help.

  • Mike

    I’ve had type 1 diabetes since I was 2. At 26 years old I’ve become exhausted through out the day and will take a nap to rectify the situation but it messes with my sleep cycle because I fall asleep late at night and wake up early for work and am so fatigued. If I don’t take a nap, I’m just grouchy through out the day and almost can’t think and just waiting to get off work. Once I finally do it’s almost as if I’m too anxious to sleep. I started taking an extended release of adderrol so that I could stay vigilant during the day but am so exhausted at night, it’s depriving me of any social activity after work and I feel like I’m not getting a deep sleep. I’ve been off it for a month now and use coffee as an alternative but it still isn’t the same. I end up needed copious amounts. My numbers for the most part are under control but I can’t help but think my diabetes is to blame. I have hypothyroidism but on right dosage of levoxyl. I feel like I have an exceedingly long list of things I have to be cognizant about to ensure my day or else I’m depressed and that itself is exhausting. It feels as though I have to go not just the extra mile but flight! Has anyone else taken adderrol just to stay alert and awake? I’m considering taking it again. I hate feeling like I’m not reaching my full potential.

    • Cory David Zapatka

      Hey Mike — 26 year old, here, too. Dx’d when I was 15. Dealing with energy issues, as well, and unsure if it’s mental or physical (or both?). I can get through the day, but it can sometimes be a struggle. I’m starting a CGM regiment next week –most likely Enlite to work with my MiniMed — looking to see if I’m having any overnight lows or highs that could be affecting my sleep cycle. I have more hypoglycemic events than I’d like to admit (almost daily, due to an over-aggressive carb:insulin ratio), so I’m trying to get to the root of the problem by tightening up my control. Giving up coffee and excessive alcohol during this time, too, just to rule out any outside factors. I’d be more than happy to talk if you need some support.

      • Jason Dixon

        Cory, I can relate to exactly what you have described. I am feeling fatigued almost every single day and I just turned 33. I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when I was 22 and my blood sugar was recorded at over 1500. The doctor was amazed I walked into triage on my own two feet. I also was in diabetic ketoacidosis at the time of diagnosis. Diabetes has ruined by aspects of my life and even taken away many of the freedoms we are given. At the time of my diagnosis, I had a BAC of 0.16 due to alcohol being manufactured within my body. Over the last decade, I have been arrested and charged with DUI twice due to my diabetes being out of control and have been incarcerated because of it. I also hate feeling that I am not taking my full potential and forcing myself to complete tasks that were easy in the past. I am willing to do whatever it takes to get my energy levels back to what they used to be prior to my onset and so desperate to do so that I am willing to give up whatever I have to just to feel normal again. I am tired of feeling like my life is wasting away because of the way I feel due to this horrible disease. I am open to anything and anyone’s suggestions to improve my quality of life. My family is paying for my disease and it is heartbreaking to see that I cannot provide the quality time I once was able to. I look forward to beating the disease with you all and sharing with the rest of the world how I got my life back. Thank you!

        • Hi Jason, Cory, Mike, Thank you all for sharing your stories of struggle. Fatigue can take you away from life, can’t it? You need more support than a website can give you, so I hope you can find doctors and/or diabetes educators you can work with. It sounds like you would benefit from a book such as Dr. Bernstein’s Diabetes Solution. Dr. B was in your situation for years — suffering with Type 1, until he found he could manage with much lower doses of insulin by eating almost no carbohydrates. Now he’s like 78 and still practicing medicine and lifting weights. His book is complete — what to do about exercise, supplements, rest, medications, and everything, not just food.

    • Laura

      Understand completely. I’m 46. Been type1 for 35 years. I’m mostly tired all of the time. I’m diligent on glucose checking. No joke 12 times daily. I can’t tell anymore if I’m high or low. I’m tired of being tired. Exercise is crazy. I’ve had 2 frozen shoulders 1 on each side which I’m told is common with type 1. Now have a frozen hip. Uncommon for anyone. Lucky me. I have an awesome husband. Recently stopped being a nurse in the er because I couldn’t physically handle the hours and no breaks. Not sure what the answer is. Just know, I feel your exhaustion. Wish I could help.

  • Michele L Knowles

    I would suggest taking a nap in your car on breaks and/or lunchtime.

  • Lilhaus

    Adrenal Fatigue. Its prevalent and most no one ever thinks about it! Your adrenals are shot. And then you feel like your OK for a bit, and go and blow all that energy on stuff like…life. So your glands never get to recuperate! I was helped by a website Dr Lam has on Adrenal Fatigue…BIG TIME! But look up any AF site to get info. It seriously helped me!! I’m Type 2, was depressed, fatigued, the whole enchilada. Once I treated the adrenals, all is well!!

  • Dawn Jones

    I have Hashimoto’s, Addison’s and diabetes, at least 2 of those are AI and if the diabetes is LADA then they all are. I hear that if you have one AI disease you are at risk of others 🙁 Don’t know the why though,, that would be very useful to know. x

  • happyfeet64

    Not sure when you were diagnosed with DM but consider you may actually have LADA. I was dx around the age of 37, started out with oral meds but within a few years was put on insulin. Reason? My levels were/are whacked. Lowest A1c I’ve ever had was 9 and that was 13 years ago. 3-4 shots of Novolog a day now with Lantus and my last A1c was 14. Just got dx of LADA today.

  • Danny Gaskins

    Doctors suck, stories I can tell. No one tells you the truth about diabetes, too much money being made by the industry of “diabetes”. Having type 2, trying to figure out what works best for me. Everyone is different, so you have to figure out what works for you. Energy is a problem for me. In a normal person, you ideally would have 50% of your calories come from carbs. Balanced with proteins and fats, you would be healthy and have plenty of energy. As a diabetic, you are told how bad carbs are, limiting them to about 10% of your calories. THIS is why diabetics have problems with energy, loss of carbs which is your bodies BEST source of energy. Everything else to do with fatigue is secondary. Protein is not a good source of energy. Now I have to figure out the rest of the puzzle, can’t rely on the professionals.

    • Danny, I don’t think what you’re saying about carbs as the only good source of energy is true. Fat can be a good source of energy when your body gets used to using it. At least, that’s what all the Paleo and low-carb diet sites and books say.

    • Artio Nope

      I feel the same way. Fruits and carbs for energy. But carbs from whole grains. People fail to realize that sugar is not the enemy that created their diabetes. Animal fat and oils is the culprit. I eat fruits, salads, and all kinds of bean soups. No oils or overt fats at all.

      • Ms. Lynna Math

        Not true. So-called “whole grains” are still carbs and ALL grains and ALL carbs are BAD for diabetics. We are CARB INTOLERANT! There is NO such thing as “healthy grains” for us. We are being lied to because diabetes is a multi-billion dollar business. Also, we should not have any fruits whatsoever. Fruit is terrible for us. And wrong again: fats and proteins are great for us. You should be eating nothing but wild fish, sardines, greens, nuts, seeds, avocados, butter, eggs. And if you have to have something sweet, only dark chocolate.

      • Jojo

        That does not work for me,i run 3 miles a day, when my carbs get above a certain point I am in bed most of the next day,you need no more carbs than you can burn off,the rest is just fat I don’t need.

  • Danny Gaskins

    Jay Cutler plays professional football and is successful. How can he play at that level with Type 1 diabetes? Doesn’t make sense that so many people can’t function with basic tasks and this other guy plays a sport at such a high level. Something is not adding up, doctors have been trained to think a certain way about diabetes, that doesn’t work for most people.

  • Drew

    I can’t find a single reference to what I experience. Perhaps I’m not looking in the right places, or maybe I’m not using the right words, but, it’s very very strange. I know this happens in certain types of animals, and those effects are well known to most people with those animals.

    For example, if you tuck a chicken’s head under it’s wing, it will go to sleep. If you flip a shark on it’s back, it goes to sleep. With me, it’s just like that.

    f I look to the left, right, up or down too long, or have my head tilted or turned slightly for too long, with my eyes turned in the same manner, I become extremely drowsy, and can even induce sleep if I let it continue.

    What is this? Could it be a strange form of Narcolepsy? Some blood sugar thing, or … I don’t know. I don’t have a doctor I can consult. It’s not really a big problem, but.. weird. Wish I knew more about it. Has anyone else experienced this phenomena? I can’t be the only one.

  • “toniliberty777” L.

    I have almost no energy at all. I was told I was prediabetic in 2002, didn’t take it seriously. Then again in 2009, lost 14 pounds that same month, felt better, and stopped with change. Fast forward 2015 was told “You’re diabetic!” Highest A1c was 8.9 came down to 7.3 2015 and now 7.0 but my doctor says because the numbers are not changing I need to take the meds. I feel sick and nausea all the time and tired too. Glad I found this site to know I am not alone. Wishing everyone the best.

  • Jane

    Just want to share my experience. I have had type 1 diabetes for nearly 40 years, now, and generally just feel tired. I decided, recently, to take a vitamin d supplement, and beforehand did a little research, and I read about magnesium, and it’s interactions with vitamin d, and vitamin d uses magnesium, and a low level can cause insomnia, when taken with vitamin d.

    I started taking the vitamin d alone, and then just recently had three nights of not sleeping, and remembered about the magnesium issue. So started doing a little more research and learned that people with type 1 diabetes will lose magnesium from their body when they have a high blood sugar, at about 2.4 times the rate other people do, and that people with diabetes who have eye and nerve problems have low magnesium. I also learnt that people with type 1 diabetes tend to have low magnesium levels, generally.

    I have always had quite a good intake of magnesium, in food, and don’t have eye or nerve problems, fortunately.
    But I have decided to take a small magnesium supplement, and stabilise my dietary intake at a high level. So I have a daily intake of about 700 mg,consistently every day, so that high blood sugars don’t cause serious depletion.

    The symptoms of magnesium deficiency include insulin resistance, insomnia, fatigue and it turns out it is an incredibly important mineral for our bodies, and is present in every cell in the body, it plays a part in controlling hormones, and pretty much everything.

    I.m pleased I know this now, but I feel like I’ve been denied this incredibly important information which would have been extremely useful to me. Why aren’t we told this?

    • Hi Jane, Glad you figured this out for yourself. I wrote here about “Magnesium: The Forgotten Healer,” but that was four years ago. You’re right. We should cover it more often. It’s one of the most important and least talked about nutrients.

  • Deborah R

    I have Celiac (probably all my life but they just did the test), Neuropathy (15 years) not Diabetic related, low Vitamin D, B12 and now Diabetes Type 2! But the most scary part is I drive and hour each way to work and all of a sudden I can’t keep my eyes open I have fallen to sleep driving, at my desk working and once when I went to use the bathroom. Super tired all the time now! I imagine if I went riding on my horse I would fall to sleep on him as well! I also just recently started having leg cramps in one leg three or four times a night! At this rate I doubt I will make 55 much less 65 so I can retire.

    • Deborah, you need to get checked out for this fatigue ASAP. Before you crash your car. It could be the diabetes, or it could be something else. High blood sugar can cause fatigue, but you have a lot of other issues. Please see a health professional who can do some tests.

  • Diane Wickham

    Having a problem with elevated am sugars. Haven’t change my diet, ta king my meds, getting some exerciserious plus gardening. It is super hot here ( I drink fluids). Could the weather play a part in this? My last A1C was 6.5

  • Danial

    I just got diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Am 20 years old. Have high high blood pressure since i was 14 years old. Dont know what the cause is. My doctor also says that i have what they call a metabollic syndrome and so i have to accept the reality that i have to take medications for life. Few months back ive always felt so tired, like when i reach home, i can literally dose off there and then. Also, i drive to school, so i was wondering why i was so tired. I know smth was wrong with me. As for now im just basically tired everyday. Every single hour. I feel depressed. I have no motivation to do anything. Once i slept for 10 hours and still could not wake up in the morning. School assignments are tough, once i get home i get very tired. I will on my comp and then fall asleep right there. As you can see its affecting my daily activities. Used to play the guitar everyday, now i cant even find the fun in playing it. Havent met friends for a few months due to my internship. Even on weekends when my friends meet, i would back out. Well staying home, i usually play my console but recently, i CAN EVEN DOZE OFF WHEN THE GAME IS LOADING. Used to go to the gym alot too, always lifting heavy weights. However, i felt healthier back then, i felt better and have more energy compared to how i am now. Furthermore, now i cant do much physical activity due to my torn ACL and medial meniscus. Some of you might think why not go for surgery. The thing is i want to but my diabetes and high blood blood pressure are preventing me from going for it. Going for a surgery whilst my condtion are not being controlled can cause serious complications so i need to control them first. Im really in need of help because no understands me, im just graually tired and sleepy all day. HBA1C was 7.7. So please can someone help me? Or can someone with the same age share some exprerience? It sucks that i have all these health issues when im only 20. I hate life.

    • Hi Danial, I’m sorry to hear you are going through such a hard time. I’m not your age, but I know that having metabolic syndrome and depression is hard combination. With your sleepiness, I strongly suspect you may have sleep apnea, and I want you to get checked for that. Once you start getting a decent night’s sleep, other things may start to fall into place.

    • Rahiman Shaik

      Feel sorry about you, need to look into different medications like unani, Ayurvedic, homeopathi, Yoga and try Black seed oil twice a day 2.5ml

  • Mrs. Rosario

    i feel very tired and very sleepy and my sugar is HB… is 10.2 Also suffering from high blood pressures and asthama problem plz advise

    • Hi, Mrs. Rosario. With an HbA1c over 10 and high blood pressure and asthma, it’s normal to have low energy. Your medications may also be making you tired. If you are ready to make some changes, learn about low-carb diets and natural treatments such as vinegar and bitter melon. Start walking regularly, even if it’s just very short distances at first. Take time to relax without TV and just focus on breathing. Get help. Can you see a diabetes educator or go to a diabetes support group? You might find people there in a similar situation to you.

  • Kelsey

    Can someone please help me? I gained around 60,pounds while pregnant and ever since I have been so sick. I already had problems with low blood sugar but it got even worse. Diabetes and low blood sugar , both run in my family. Every morning I wake up and my blood sugar is so low I feel so sick until I eat. The top of my stomach kills so bad it happens all day no natter what I eat, nothing ever sounds good to me and I have to force myself to eat or I won’t feel good….it seems every couple hours my stomach will start to hurt again and I have to eat or I get bad pains at the top of my stomach. I feel sick all day even after eating, no matter what i eat, I constantly feel sick. Now sometimes in the morning I’ve thrown up and right after felt completely better. I can barely go on every day my stomach hurts so bad I’m always hungry but nothing ever sounds good to eat. When i eat I feel sick fast or full fast then a little while later I’ll be hungry again. Someone please help

    • Kelsey, please see a doctor — you need help with those stomach and intestine problems. Diabetes and low blood sugar doesn’t seem to be the issue — something is going on in your digestive tract.

    • Phil

      Have you ever had your gall bladder checked?

    • tinatype1

      this definitely sounds like a stomach problem not a diabetic one. I have a hiatus hernia and used to vomit randomly until diagnosed, Diabetics also get slow digestion called gastroparesis. all these things need referral to a gastroenterologist. Good luck don’t ignore it.

  • Concerned Citizen

    I am sorry to hear you are so severely depressed. I have been there and I promise, it will get better. I was so depressed that I hardly left my bed and enjoyed nothing in my life. I would suggest you talk with your doctor about starting on an anti-depressant, in fact I think I would request to be sent to a specialist, psychiatrist, as they are much more knowledgeable of antidepressant treatments and dosage amount. Often times, primary care doctors prescribe doses which are way too low to do much good. Hang in there and don’t give up. Things will get better.

  • Jerry

    I don’t know how much this will help, but I still eat regular foods. I just do It in controlled portions and I use fast acting Insulin to keep my blood sugars normal. I used to get 180 blood sugar from a sandwich. Now I use 5 units of fast acting insulin, and that same sandwich will not even raise my blood sugar over 100. I know a lot of people are afraid of Insulin, but it has worked well for me this past year. Some days, when I eat very low carb, I do not use the insulin. My blood sugar remains normal in between meals, and when I’m not eating as long as I take my Metformin. If I do not take my Metformin (2000 mgs a day) my fasting sugars will go back into the 130 range no matter how low carb I eat. I just need some extra help for my post mealtime blood sugar spikes. Limiting the post meal blood sugar spikes has really helped with my daytime sleepiness. My A1C went from 7.3 to 5.4 in three months with just the addition of Novolin fast acting insulin. Sometimes I eat a nice piece of cake, I just take insulin to cover the carbs.

    I even eat pizza a few times a month too, in moderation though. But the fast acting Insulin allows me to enjoy some of these foods in moderation. I do not eat sweets mostly, I do not snack in between meals, and I swapped out sugar drinks for Splenda. I cannot live without sweet iced tea and Koolaid sweetened with Splenda. I consume a couple of tablespoons of Splenda per day, and it does not raise my blood sugar at all. I hate the taste of plain water, so the iced tea and Koolaid are my main source of hydration. I know a lot of you are against artificial sweeteners, but they do help me control my blood sugar. I can make a chocolate cake with Splenda, cocoa, and almond flour that is only 5 net grams of carbs. It will satisfy your sweet tooth, and it will not spike your blood sugar one bit. Almond flour can be quite expensive, but it is a good flour substitute. It is also good for the gluten free folks. There is a paleo bread out there that is made with pure almond flour, and it is good, and it will not raise your blood sugar. I can’t stand the thought of never having a pizza or pasta again. I use my insulin and eat the good foods every now and again.

  • Sarah

    I have been feeling weird for the past couple days. I took my blood sugar this morning at 9:34 am and it was 109 and then at 2:00 it was 95. I am dizzy and feel sick to my stomach. Have dirrehia also. Should I go to the er and get checked out. Help! Does anyone have any suggestions.

    • Dianne

      If you take metformin, that may be a cause of the diarrhea. I had been taking it for 30 years and finally I had to go off it because of the diarrhea. Within 3 days things were almost back to normal and with 2 weeks I was doing good. Also, your dose may be too high. Make sure that your diet has enough protein and healthy fats (coconut oil is good) Ask your Dr for a referral to a Diabetic Educator. Good Luck. Dianne

  • Tinatype1

    hi I am 43 and have had Type 1 diabetes since I was 24 and a very active student, although always out doing stuff have never been a gym exercise fanatic. I also have had long term fatigue, but after studying nutrition I would recommend that you start taking Magnesium, which 80% of women are deficient in. Although it may take time to see the difference, it may be your diet rather than diabetes causing your tiredness. I cut back on carbs last year and the change in my energy levels is amazing, I rarely eat chips, potatoes or pastas now, and just that minor change made a big difference. hope that helps, also you may be anemic.

  • Mary, I’m sorry I didn’t see this until now. Hopefully you have already seen a doctor and been started on insulin. You have the classic symptoms of out-of -control diabetes.

  • Velma, this is not normal, and he should see a doctor for tests and medication adjustment. He might also benefit from eating much less carbohydrate.

  • Hi Boing, I don’t know what meds you’re taking for neuropathy, but if your zombie feelings started when you started those meds, they might be part of the problem. Ask your pharmacist about alternatives.

  • Sheri, I’m sorry I didn’t see this until now. There are many causes of fatigue, most listed in this article. If your glucose and BP numbers are good, something else is going on. It could be your medications, or anemia, or thyroid, or something else. Get checked out for this if you can.

  • Prathamesh, Sorry I didn’t see this until now. Four hours of commuting a day will make diabetes control much harder. Your symptoms sound like diabetes symptoms.

  • Shivanand Balan

    I think the food item may contain or it boost your sugar level. I too feel sleepy when my sugar levels are high. You can monitor the same on a random basis.

  • Bruce Ross

    I have had type-2 for 54 years now. I have some fatigue but can attribute most of it to lack of exercise, low water consumption and too much coffee. If you can discipline yourself to exercise on a fairly regular basis (at least every-other day), your consumption of water will increase and the reduction of desire for coffee will result as well. I have also been on a CGM for many years. To be perfectly honest, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but the long-term results are lower A1c, better control and as a result, less tiredness or fatigue.

  • PJ Bear

    Way too many possible reasons for fatigue in this article. So much so that it really isn’t helping me at all. =(

  • Diabetic fatigue is just awful, and having hypothyroidism makes it all the worse (Free T4 level is still low despite medication). I’ve found that the fatigue is especially bad if I eat too many carbs, though. Carb coma for at least two to four hours, even if I bolus with insulin beforehand! I just purchased two diabetic cookbooks. I’m hoping these low carb recipes will do the trick. Fingers crossed.

    Taryn

    • Good luck, Taryn. If you are as sensitive to carbs as you describe, you should go as low carb as possible. There are also herbal things you can try like mulberry, okra, cinnamon, and others that may lighten the effect. But if you can go low carb for a while, do it and see what happens.

      – David

  • Sara

    My fatigue is so bad while driving. I can’t even go 15mins before I feel so drugged… It’s really a struggle and It makes me cry all the time 🙁

  • Kimmee Pry

    I’ve had Diabetes for 31 years & from personal experience sounds like his Sugars are too HIGH!! People are bad @ checking their Sugars, but it really helps you!! High sugars cause head aches! I make sure to check my sugars 1hr before bed & before meals!! I Hope this helps

  • Syed Mehdi-ur-rehman

    hellow friends i am worried about my mom, her fasting sugar level is 153-156 and she is facing fatigue in all over body especially back pain. She is not consuming sweets etc and taking proper medication. she is on medication.
    as orthropedic patient she is not able to walk long or standing long

    kindly advice

    • Syed, I’m not sure about her back pain, but there are things she could do to get her sugars down. She can cut down on the amount of starches like rice and wheat. With her doctor’s OK, she could drink bitter melon (also called Karela or bitter gourd) tea or capsules. Cinnamon is one of the other herbs known to help with diabetes.

      • Syed Mehdi-ur-rehman

        yes i am providing her with these herbs and juice. Do streaching exercise reduce blood sugar????

  • Hira Sheikh

    my father is dibatic patient.. his fasting sugar level is 220-250.. which is normal in his case.. for 2-3 days he is feeling too much weakness in his legs as he feels he might fell down and wont be able to stand up.. his age is 59yrs.. plz guide us..

    • Hira Sheikh, I hope your father can see a doctor to diagnose what is causing his weakness. A fasting blood sugar of 220–250 is not normal. It’s way too high, but that may not be the reason he is so weak. Still, he needs to eat way less starch and sugars, drink more fluids, and get some medicine — either from his doctor or plant medicines like cinnamon, bitter melon, okra, guava, mulberry leaf, or insulin plant. Except for the okra, you can get these medicines in the form of teas.

  • The Darkest Knight

    I passed out from a low blood sugar a couple of days. Since then I have been tired and sometimes feel out of it. I also suffer from anxiety. Please help.

    • Knight, it can take some time to recover from a serious low. It sounds like you need some support. Maybe you can talk to a diabetes educator or counselor or find a support group.

  • Kathleen Shea

    When I eat low carb diet I am vegetarian and exercise (moderate walking) I am much less fatigued. In the past eating pizza, pasta, bread etc would cause me to crash for 4+ hours. I have given up the heavy carbs and feel much better. I still have low energy times walking, or napping, work depending on what I feel like doing.

  • rooivaalk

    I had a crash at work yesterday, total lethargy and I struggled to mentaly compute simple tasks. I had bad headache and felt a bit dizzy. I was recently warned by my doctor that I was in danger of becoming diebetic and I have taken measures to try and prevent this but over the weekend I had a fair bit of sugar and carbs at a family get together. This morning I slept through 2 alarms which is highly unusual for me and whilst I feel better than yesterday I am still feeling a bit slow. Does this sound like symptoms of diabetes?

    • Rooivaalk, those could be symptoms of diabetes. You can find out with a simple blood or urine test. Ask your doctor, but please cut way down on the sugar and carbs.

  • Sue Wilson

    Me too

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions