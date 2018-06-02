Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks
Product Review: Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks

Product Review: Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

A basic, yet extremely important part of diabetes self-care is taking care of your feet. Having diabetes means that you’re at risk of developing foot problems, such as loss of sensation in your feet or decreased blood flow to your legs and feet. A minor cut, sore, or blister can quickly escalate into a serious problem, raising the chances of losing a toe, foot, or leg.

Along with checking your feet every day for cuts or sores that aren’t healing, warmth, redness, swelling, or any other changes, equally as important is wearing shoes and socks that fit right and protect your feet. If you currently have any foot problems, or if you’ve had them in the past, it’s a smart idea to wear socks geared for diabetes (also known as “diabetic socks”). Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are made from a combination of bamboo and elastane — materials that wick away moisture, are wrinkle-resistant (which means less chance of chafing or abrasion), and are free from seams. Bamboo also has anti-microbial properties, preventing bacterial and fungal infections, and minimizing foot odor. These socks are comfy, too, with extra cushioning and a non-binding top that stays up.

Advertisement

Yomandamor Bamboo Diabetic Socks are available for both women and men, and come in a variety of sizes and styles, including ankle, low-cut, crew, and knee-high styles. Whether you’re relaxing at home or out and about, Yomandamor bamboo diabetic socks will keep your feet safe and healthy.

Check out some of their socks designed for women, and a pair designed for men!

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions