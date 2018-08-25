Product Review: Viva Naturals Organic Chia Seeds

If you haven’t tried chia seeds, you’re missing out on a host of health benefits. Chia seeds are tiny seeds (often black) that originated in Central America and are a member of the mint family. Nutrition-wise, chia seeds are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, two nutrients that can promote heart health. But that’s not all: chia seeds also contain protein, iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc, making them a staple of a plant-based diet. An added benefit of eating chia seeds: They may help with weight loss and blood sugar management, too. How? These little seeds absorb water and become gelatinous, helping you to feel full, so you eat less.

Curious about chia? Reach for a bag of Viva Naturals Organic Chia Seeds. Packed with nutrition, one tablespoon of these “super seeds” contains just 60 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrate, as well as 4 grams of fiber. Sprinkle them into your oatmeal or favorite smoothie recipe, whip up a batch of chia pudding, or stir some into your stir-fry — the possibilities are endless! Viva Naturals Chia Seeds are organic, vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and non-GMO, and are grown by experienced farmers. Available in one- and two-pound bags, these chia seeds are your go-to super food for overall health.

