Product Review: TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges

Dry mouth, or xerostomia, is a common occurrence in people who have diabetes. One of the main causes of dry mouth is high blood glucose (sugar) levels. Other contributors to dry mouth include some medications, smoking, and being dehydrated. A lack of moisture in your mouth is a key sign that you may have dry mouth, but other signs are irritation at the corners of your mouth, thrush (a fungal infection on your tongue or cheeks), and inflammation of the gums.

The best way to avoid dry mouth is to focus on getting and keeping your blood glucose levels within your target range. In addition, drinking plenty of fluids, brushing your teeth at least twice a day, and sucking on lozenges can also help.

