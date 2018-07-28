Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges
Product Review: TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Dry mouth, or xerostomia, is a common occurrence in people who have diabetes. One of the main causes of dry mouth is high blood glucose (sugar) levels. Other contributors to dry mouth include some medications, smoking, and being dehydrated. A lack of moisture in your mouth is a key sign that you may have dry mouth, but other signs are irritation at the corners of your mouth, thrush (a fungal infection on your tongue or cheeks), and inflammation of the gums.

The best way to avoid dry mouth is to focus on getting and keeping your blood glucose levels within your target range. In addition, drinking plenty of fluids, brushing your teeth at least twice a day, and sucking on lozenges, such as TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges, can also help. Unlike other lozenges or breath mints, TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges work in three stages to combat dry mouth symptoms. During stage 1, unpleasant tastes and odors are eliminated. In stage 2, zinc and xylitol come to the rescue to fight the source of bad breath. And in stage 3, a flavor agent stimulates saliva flow to provide soothing symptom relief. TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges are sugar-, calorie-, and gluten-free, and come in two flavors and three package sizes.

