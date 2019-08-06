Product Review: Seven Minerals’ Aloe Vera Gel

Ah, summertime! Soaking up the rays at the beach or the lake, enjoying the great outdoors…what’s not to love? A sunburn, for one thing. Sunburns are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or from sunlamps. You know if you have a sunburn because your skin is red, swollen and usually pretty painful. And if you have diabetes, sunburn can also lead to high blood sugar levels, as well. The best way to prevent a sunburn is to load up on plenty of sunblock (and to reapply it regularly) and wear a hat whenever you’re outdoors. But in the event that you get a sunburn, you want instant, cooling relief.

Advertisement

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using aloe vera to soothe and heal sunburned skin. Here’s where Seven Mineral’s Aloe Vera Gel comes in. This gel is made from 99% organic aloe vera (grown right in Texas) and contains seaweed extract that helps the gel get rapidly absorbed into your skin for fast relief — minus the stickiness that you’ll find with other gels. And unlike those other aloe vera gels and lotions, Seven Mineral’s Aloe Vera Gel is free from irritating ingredients, making it safe for sensitive skin. Try it for minor burns, bug bites and rashes, too. Keep a bottle of Seven Mineral’s Aloe Vera Gel handy this summer!

Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE

A Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Good Measures, LLC, where she is a CDE manager for a virtual diabetes program. Campbell is the author of Staying Healthy with Diabetes: Nutrition & Meal Planning, a co-author of 16 Myths of a Diabetic Diet, and has written for publications including Diabetes Self-Management, Diabetes Spectrum, Clinical Diabetes, the Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation’s newsletter, DiabeticConnect.com, and CDiabetes.com