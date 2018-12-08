Product Review: IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves

According to the Arthritis Foundation, people who have diabetes are nearly twice as likely to have arthritis. Diabetes can lead to joint damage (called diabetic arthropathy). And osteoarthritis, which is the most common form of arthritis, can be caused by excess weight (also more common in people who have Type 2 diabetes).

Arthritis can affect any joint in the body; if you have arthritis in your hands, simple activities of daily living that we often take for granted, such as tying a shoelace or opening a jar, can become increasingly difficult. Over time, bones in the hand can lose their shape, leading to decreased mobility and further pain. If you have arthritis in your hands, IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves may be a solution. While these gloves won’t take your arthritis away, they help to relieve pain, aches and stiffness linked to arthritis (they also help reduce symptoms of neuropathy in the hands!). These gloves are made of soft cotton and spandex for comfort and breathability. The Arthritis Gloves provide mild compression, which increases circulation and stimulates warmth — this means that you have less pain and swelling, and can use your hands more freely. The open-finger design makes them suitable to wear day and night, and allows you to easily feel and grip objects.

The IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves are the only compression gloves on the market to earn the Arthritis Foundation’s “Ease of Use” commendation for their design. If you have pain in your hands due to arthritis or neuropathy, gives these gloves a go!

