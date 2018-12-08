Home > Blog > Amy Campbell > Product Review: IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves
Product Review: IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves

Product Review: IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves

by Amy Campbell, MS, RD, LDN, CDE
Print Text Size: A A A

According to the Arthritis Foundation, people who have diabetes are nearly twice as likely to have arthritis. Diabetes can lead to joint damage (called diabetic arthropathy). And osteoarthritis, which is the most common form of arthritis, can be caused by excess weight (also more common in people who have Type 2 diabetes).

Arthritis can affect any joint in the body; if you have arthritis in your hands, simple activities of daily living that we often take for granted, such as tying a shoelace or opening a jar, can become increasingly difficult. Over time, bones in the hand can lose their shape, leading to decreased mobility and further pain. If you have arthritis in your hands, IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves may be a solution. While these gloves won’t take your arthritis away, they help to relieve pain, aches and stiffness linked to arthritis (they also help reduce symptoms of neuropathy in the hands!). These gloves are made of soft cotton and spandex for comfort and breathability. The Arthritis Gloves provide mild compression, which increases circulation and stimulates warmth — this means that you have less pain and swelling, and can use your hands more freely. The open-finger design makes them suitable to wear day and night, and allows you to easily feel and grip objects.

Advertisement

The IMAK Compression Arthritis Gloves are the only compression gloves on the market to earn the Arthritis Foundation’s “Ease of Use” commendation for their design. If you have pain in your hands due to arthritis or neuropathy, gives these gloves a go!

Check the price on Amazon!

Want to learn more about diabetes and joint pain? Read “14 Ways to Reduce Joint Pain With Diabetes.”

Learn more about the health and medical experts who who provide you with the cutting-edge resources, tools, news, and more on Diabetes Self-Management.
About Our Experts >>

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions