Low Blood Sugar Symptoms But Normal Levels

by David Spero, BSN, RN
High blood sugar usually feels bad. Kerri Sparling of the blog Six Until Me said, “It’s a thick feeling in the base of your brain, like someone’s…replaced your gray matter with sticky jam.”

Other people report physical symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, headaches, blurry vision, thirst, and frequent urination. These symptoms often drive people to seek help, which is a good thing.

Other people can get used to high sugars. They may feel few or no symptoms. That’s not good, because blood vessel damage is still going on, even if you can’t feel it.

If your body gets comfortable with higher blood sugars, normal sugars may start to feel bad. A woman named Angela posted to Diabetes Daily, “I feel so crappy when my [blood sugar] is in the 90s…. That seems to be about 50% of the time. Sometimes I test when I’m feeling GOOD and it’s [much higher]…. I want a low A1C, but I don’t want to feel ‘fuzzy’ all the time either.”

What is happening is that Angela’s body adjusted to higher sugars. Now she’s getting tighter control, but she’s not used to it. On another site, diabetes educator Janet Mertz explained, “Because your body is accustomed to the higher levels, the lower numbers may now be perceived as too low…. Your body reacts like you’re having low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)…. It generally takes a couple of weeks for the body to adjust to the new, healthier numbers.”

Another person wrote on Yahoo! Answers, “When I was diagnosed, my sugar was over 350. I started metformin and eating very little carbohydrate. My levels dropped to the 150s by the end of the week. I wasn’t anywhere near hypoglycemic, but I felt like I was. I had all the signs — dizziness, shakiness, and weakness. Within a couple of weeks, the symptoms disappeared.”

That’s what usually happens. The body readjusts, but it takes some uncomfortable weeks. You need to tough it out. Mertz says, “I would suggest that you check your blood sugar when you feel poorly to see if it is truly low…. It’s best to try to allow the body to adjust by not feeding the normal blood sugar.”

One reader commented, “I know when I started to lower my sugars, I would get shaky, ‘low’ feelings and test and I would be 160. So your body needs time to get used to normal numbers. Now I am quite comfortable in the 80s and 90s. Now, I usually get the low feeling in the 70s.”

Don’t let temporary shakiness stop your self-management program. As one reader commented, “Although this false hypoglycemia is incredibly uncomfortable, it’s important to endure in order to let yourself adjust to normal, healthier numbers.”

It’s like a reverse honeymoon period, a temporary tough time before the good times. It will pass.

  • Brenda

    Well, I have to say I am not a formal diabetes patient. I’m in the midst of determining what is going on with my body! This headline caught my eye because my primary test results show me as normal yet I’m always having the shakes. Once I eat, I feel better. What is going on?!! I’m now at a point where what only occurred in the mornings is also happening in the afternoons as well.

    • JohnC

      Hi Brenda…many years ago I went through the same thing. Yes my fasting glucose was somewhat normal but this test is next to useless for some people. You need to get a test meter and take your readings before and after meals. You might find out you are going from very low to quite high.
      It was many years before I was diagnosed with diabetes. I supposedly didn’t fit the profile because I was slim ?!
      In the end it turned out to be LADA (Type 1.5) which has some strange patterns at times.
      I’ve been on insulin and a low carb diet for around 10 years now and with much effort I maintain a normal A1c.
      And it wasn’t my doctor who finally figured it out – he tried to treat me like a Type 2 with some very bad results.
      Diabetes presents itself quite differently sometimes.

  • david desorcy

    I m 71 and have been hypoglycemic all my life. I used to be able to control it by snacks, plus limit alcohol and coffee. Past few months I went on a keto type diet to lose weight, 15 lbs. Now I can not seem to control my blood sugar, I feel really crappy lots of the time. I wake, my glucose is 5.2, I eat its 6.2, and hour later its 5.2 and I feel crappy again. Even when my Glucose is 6.2 like it is now, I feel real symptoms of bad hypoglycemia. I eat, protein, oils and fats and carbs. Thanks much,, I am 6’2 and weigh 225 lbs now.

    • I can’t explain this, David — 5.2 is not a low glucose level (= to 93 mg/dl). It sounds like the keto diet is not working for you, or there may be something else going on. If you push your sugar up by eating some sweets or gluco-tabs, does that make the symptoms go away? If not, this may be something other than blood sugar.

