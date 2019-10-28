Fiasp Insulin Approved for Pumps for Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Last week, the rapid-acting insulin Fiasp (insulin aspart) by Novo Nordisk received expanded approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include use in insulin pumps by adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

As noted in a press release from Novo Nordisk, Fiasp was originally approved by the FDA in 2017 for multiple daily injections in people with diabetes, along with intravenous (IV) use by doctors in a healthcare setting.

Fiasp contains the same active molecule as another type of insulin, NovoLog, also by Novo Nordisk. But it’s formulated differently to give it a faster onset of action, so that mealtime doses don’t need to be given before you start to eat. Instead, these doses of Fiasp can be injected or infused any time within 20 minutes of starting a meal.

The new label change is based on the FDA’s review of data from a recent clinical trial, which confirmed that Fiasp works well and is safe for use in adults with insulin pumps. As with other types of insulin approved for pumps, Fiasp is released steadily throughout the day at a low level, with higher doses given at mealtimes based on what and how much you eat. Pumps should be programmed based on the manufacturer’s instructions, with guidance from your healthcare team.

“Since the launch of Fiasp, we’ve heard time and again from the diabetes community about the need to make it available for adult insulin pump users,” says Todd Hobbs, vice president and US chief medical officer of Novo Nordisk, in the press release. “This label update […] is an important part of our ongoing commitment to patient choice and meeting the needs of people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.”

Quinn Phillips

A freelance health writer and editor based in Wisconsin, Phillips has a degree in government from Harvard University. He writes on a variety of topics, but is especially interested in the intersection of health and public policy.