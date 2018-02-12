Diabetes and Pasta: Our Top Five Recipes

Pasta is a one of America’s favorite comfort foods, with roughly 1.9 million tons produced annually in the United States alone. Due to the often sky-high levels of fat, sodium, and carbohydrate in conventional pasta dishes, however, people with diabetes may find it difficult to incorporate into their meal plan. But if you’re craving pasta, we’re here to help — below, you’ll find our top five most popular diabetes-friendly pasta recipes, all approved by registered dietitians. From classics such as Spaghetti and Meatballs and Easy Macaroni and Cheese to more exotic fare such as Shrimp Caprese Pasta and Whole Wheat Penne with Broccoli and Sausage, there’s sure to be a dish here for every pasta-lover’s palate!

Nothing says pasta quite like a bowl of Spaghetti and Meatballs! This high-fiber version of the traditional Italian dish includes wholesome, homemade meatballs put together with just five ingredients, whole-grain spaghetti, and a flavorful topping of tomato-basil sauce and Parmesan cheese. Get this traditional recipe >>

Why used boxed mac ’n cheese when you can whip up your own version of this kid-friendly favorite at home? This twist on the classic comfort food is ready in just 25 minutes and uses only five ingredients. Whether you’re making a meal for little ones or are simply young at heart, this dish is sure to delight! Whip up some Mac ‘n Cheese >>

Seafood and whole grains are at the heart of the popular Mediterranean diet, and both play a starring role in this scrumptious Shrimp Caprese Pasta. Featuring whole-wheat penne, heart-healthy olive oil, colorful grape tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, garlic, and shrimp, it’s a feast for the senses! Try our Shrimp Caprese Pasta >>

Transport yourself to Italy with this high-fiber, Mediterranean-style dish! Taking only about 20 minutes to prepare, it packs a dense nutritional punch with its combination of whole-grain pasta, broccoli, zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, oregano, and feta cheese. So tuck in a napkin, and mangia! Get the recipe for this delicious dish >>

This simple dish delivers a complete meal of pasta, chicken, and veggies all in one bowl. Prepare it for lunch this weekend to fuel up for your busy afternoon, or make it for dinner to reward yourself for working so hard all day. Dig into our Bow Tie Pasta Bowl >>

Want to learn more about including pasta in a diabetes meal plan? Read “Pasta and Diabetes: To Eat, or Not to Eat?”