Coffee and Blood Sugar: Diabetes Questions and Answers

Q: Do you have any recommendations for coffee consumption? My morning coffee seems to make my blood sugar jump. Does coffee contain carbohydrates?

A: Sounds like a case of your blood sugar “Jumping Due to Java.” Unless you’re dumping a great deal of milk or sugar into your coffee, what you’re seeing is most likely caused by the caffeine in the coffee. Caffeine is a stimulant — it causes the liver to release stored-up glucose into the bloodstream. The same thing can happen with other high-caffeine beverages such as regular (non-herbal) tea and some energy drinks. Foods that contain small amounts of caffeine but large amounts of sugar, such as cola and chocolate, also tend to cause a spike in blood sugar.

There are a number of ways to deal with this. Switching to decaf (or a 50/50 caffeine/decaf mix) will lessen the effects on your blood sugar, as will consuming smaller amounts of coffee. However, if your basic survival hinges on that morning cup of full-leaded joe, you may be able to offset the temporary blood sugar rise with some physical activity such as household chores or a short walk. If you take rapid-acting insulin at mealtimes, talk with your healthcare team about the possibility of taking a small amount of insulin along with your coffee.

Gary ScheinerGary Scheiner, MS, CDE

The Owner and Clinical Director of Integrated Diabetes Services LLC, a private practice specializing in advanced education and glucose regulation for patients utilizing intensive insulin therapy. Scheiner, who has had Type 1 diabetes since 1985, was the AADE 2014 Diabetes Educator of the Year. He is the author of Think Like A Pancreas — A Practical Guide to Managing Diabetes With Insulin, Practical CGM, Diabetes-How To Help (A Guide to Caring for a Loved One With Diabetes), The Ultimate Guide to Accurate Carb Counting, and Until There Is A Cure.

