Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > The Health Benefits of Yogurt
The Health Benefits of Yogurt

The Health Benefits of Yogurt

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

A study published in the American Journal of Hypertension suggests that a diet that includes a higher intake of yogurt can help lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in people who have high blood pressure. Earlier studies had indicated the consumption of dairy products not only had had a helpful effect on cardiovascular health, but also were beneficial in conditions that often accompany cardiovascular disease, such as hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and insulin resistance. In this new report, researchers specifically concentrated on yogurt.

The researchers examined data on over 55,000 women ages 30–55 with high blood pressure that had been collected from an initiative called the Nurses’ Health Study. Data on 18,000 men ages 40–75 with high blood pressure was taken from a similar report titled the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. The data was collected over a follow-up period of up to 30 years.

Advertisement

The analysis of the data showed that women who reported consuming higher amounts of yogurt had a 30 percent lower risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack). For men, higher intakes of yogurt were associated with a 19 percent reduction in risk. In both men and women, those who consumed more than two servings of yogurt per week had about a 20 percent lower risk of major coronary heart disease or stroke.

The authors of this study speculated that yogurt might help heart health by improving vascular stiffness, a condition that can cause arteries to become blocked. Commenting on the results, Justin R. Buendia, PhD, one of the authors, said “Our results provide important new evidence that yogurt may benefit heart health alone or as a consistent part of a diet rich in fiber-rich foods, vegetables, and whole grains.”

Want to learn more about the health benefits of yogurt? Read “Choosing the Best Yogurt for You” and “Two Thumbs Up for Yogurt.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions