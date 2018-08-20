Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Regenerating Beta Cells
Regenerating Beta Cells

Regenerating Beta Cells

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

Researchers at the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine recently announced a breakthrough that holds promise as a new and effective treatment for Type 1 diabetes. Writing in the journal Cell Reports, they said they had discovered certain cells in the pancreas, called progenitor cells, that can be stimulated to become beta cells, the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin but that are mistakenly destroyed by the immune system in people with Type 1 diabetes.

So far, the goal of most diabetes researchers has been to create more beta cells to replace the ones destroyed, or, as in Type 2 diabetes, rendered dysfunctional. Two ways of doing this have been through transplanting adult stem cells or porcine (pig) islets. However, according to Juan Dominguez-Bendala, PhD, a principal investigator on the new research, the discovery of the progenitor cells might “help us tap into an endogenous [internal] cell supply ‘bank’ for beta cell regeneration purposes.”

Advertisement

The DRI scientists discovered that the progenitor cells are located in the ductal and glandular network of the pancreas. The cells contain substances that promote beta-cell development and play a role in tissue regeneration. The researchers were able to extract the cells, grow them in a dish, and determine that they can turn into beta cells. The hope now is that the discovery will enable the researchers to develop a virtually unlimited supply of insulin-producing cells. According to Camillo Ricordi, MD, director of the DRI, the new research might someday give clinicians the ability “to restore insulin production in the native pancreas.”

Want to learn more about recent Type 1 diabetes research? Read “Reversing Type 1 Diabetes: New Research From Boston Children’s Hospital,” “Can a Very Low-Carb-Diet Help People With Type 1 Diabetes?” and “Vaccine Leads to Lasting Improvement in Type 1 Diabetes.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions