Quest Diagnostics Data Breach: Information of 12 Million Patients May Be Compromised

Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest blood testing providers in the U.S., announced June 3 that the medical and financial information of up to 12 million patients may have been breached.

Advertisement

An unauthorized user accessed the American Medical Collection Agency’s system in May 2019, including Quest Diagnostics records. On May 31, Quest was notified that the data on the system had information regarding approximately 11.9 million Quest patients.

According to a statement from Quest Diagnostics, it is believed that the information includes personal information, including financial data, Social Security numbers and medical information, but not laboratory test results.

For more up-to-date news, subscribe to the weekly Diabetes Self-Management newsletter.

Further information regarding which individuals may have been affected has not been provided at this time. “Quest will be working with Optum360 to ensure that Quest patients are appropriately notified consistent with the law,” according to a statement.

“Quest is taking this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of our patients’ personal information,” Quest said in a statement. “Since learning of the AMCA data security incident, we have suspended sending collection requests to AMCA. We are committed to keeping our patients, health care providers, and all relevant parties informed as we learn more.”

Quest Diagnostics, a Fortune 500 company, offers a comprehensive celiac disease panel in addition to testing services for cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders and more. Follow Diabetes Self-Management on Facebook for more updates and information on this story as it is released.

Image: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com