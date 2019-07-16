Amazon Prime Day: 10 Deals on Kitchen Tools

July 15 and 16 is Amazon Prime Day, and the deals on kitchen gadgets and tools are out in full force. We rounded up 10 awesome deals on food storage, cooking tools and tried-and-true favorites so you can stock up and save!

Advertisement

Try an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial or start an Amazon Fresh account to take advantage of these deals!

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, buy this one and save 41% so you can transform your life and spend less time in the kitchen this summer. You’ll find endless ways to use this 10-in-1 pressure cooker. This handy tool can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, egg cooker, for sautéing, steaming, warming, sterilizing and more. Buy it here.

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter!

You may already have a waffle maker you love, but do you have the ability to make mini pancakes shaped like animals? This non-stick waffle iron makes adorable animal-shaped waffles that will brighten your morning and make breakfast a treat. This makes a great gift for anyone in your life who loves both food and cats and dogs! Buy it here.

This powerful, highly rated immersion blender will become a staple in your kitchen. The ergonomic grip is non-slip and comfortable to use and the blade blends quickly for smoothies, milkshakes, soups or baby food. A whisk attachment is also included. Buy it here.

This programmable slow cooker has endless uses and is perfect for busy days when you want a hot dinner made with love at the end of your long day. You can program this slow cooker with several settings or just to keep food warm and at the perfect serving temperature. The removable stoneware dish inside the slow cooker is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup! Buy it here.

You may already have some of these useful kitchen utensils, but why not treat yourself to brand-new ones that will hold up in the kitchen to lots of use? These silicone utensils make sure your pots and pans won’t get scratched. Your kitchen will be fully stocked with this set: a spoon, slotted spoon, soup ladle, spaghetti server, turner, spatula, oil brush, slotted turner and tongs are all included. The handles are made with natural beech wood and the silicone is non-stick, heat resistant and BPA free! Buy them here.

This ceramic-coated Dutch oven is 100% nontoxic and heats food quickly and evenly. The ceramic coating resists scratches and repels liquids, and food won’t stick to it. This stock pot with its glass lid will get a lot of love in any kitchen. Buy it here.

If your dry food storage could use an upgrade, these airtight plastic containers are a must-have. They keep dry foods fresh and are durable and transparent, perfect for pantry or cupboard organization. The package includes several sizes to fit all your needs. The containers also are suitable to hold liquids! Buy them here.

With all the recipes that require a vegetable spiralizer, this little handheld tool will be your new best friend. It’s heavy duty, cuts several different shapes and can be used with a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Veggie noodles can be created in the shape of fettuccine, spaghetti or ribbons in minutes. Buy it here and then noodle up some veggies.

A good iron skillet (or three) in the kitchen makes cooking so much easier and more enjoyable. This cast iron skillet is seasoned with vegetable oil and has a smooth finish to provide even heat distribution. This skillet can be used on the stovetop, in the oven, over a campfire, for frying, cooking, grilling and more. Plus, it comes with a silicone handle to make handling the hot skillet a breeze. Buy it here.

This air fryer has amazing reviews and features 11 presets, so you can easily use it whether you’re making bacon, seafood, dessert or fries. If you’re watching your cholesterol or blood pressure, this gift makes “fried” foods healthier with 85% less fat than traditional deep frying methods. This is another kitchen gadget that would be an ideal gift for a loved one. Buy it here.

Looking to whip up some dishes with your brand-new kitchen gadgets? Check out our library of roughly 900 diabetes-friendly recipes.

(Main image: dennizn / Shutterstock.com)