Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Metformin and Vitamin B12
Metformin and Vitamin B12

Metformin and Vitamin B12

by By Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

In the United States, the drug most commonly given to people with prediabetes or diabetes is metformin. It works by increasing the body’s response to insulin and by lowering the amount of glucose the body absorbs from food. Given that it’s been around for decades and has been used by so many people, its safety record is solid.

However, as with any medication, we are still learning about it. A recent report from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City indicates that people who take metformin for a period of years might be at an increased risk of vitamin B12 deficiency. The study involved more than 3,000 people age 25 and older at high risk for Type 2 diabetes. The researchers followed two groups — one taking metformin and the other taking a placebo. Blood samples were taken after five years and again after 13.

Advertisement

The researchers discovered that at the five-year point, the average levels of vitamin B12 in the blood of metformin users were lower than in the blood of the placebo group — 4.3% of the metformin group had low B12 levels, while only 2.3% of the placebo group did. At 13 years, 7.4% of the metformin group had low B12, compared to 5.4% of the placebo group. However, the 13-year results were considered somewhat “contaminated” because some in the placebo group had developed diabetes and begun taking metformin. Nevertheless, lead researcher Jill P. Crandall, MD, said the study indicated that “a small but significant number of people may develop deficiency.”

A vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to irreversible nerve damage and even impaired cognition or dementia. The human body doesn’t manufacture vitamin B12, so people need to get it from animal sources or from supplements. Dr. Crandall warned that the risk of a vitamin B12 deficiency “should not be considered a reason to avoid taking metformin.” Rather, she said, “People who are taking metformin should ask their doctor about measuring their B12 level.”

Want to learn more about metformin? Read “Diabetes Medicine: Metformin,” and “Metformin and Risk for B12 Deficiency.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions