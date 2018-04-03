Home > Blog > Joseph Gustaitis > Metformin for Children
Metformin for Children

Metformin for Children

by Joseph Gustaitis
Print Text Size: A A A

Adults with diabetes have been successfully using the drug metformin to lower blood sugar for many years. But is it suitable for use in children? According to a new study from scientists at the University of Adelaide in Australia, it just might be.

The researchers studied 90 children ranging in age from 8–18 who had Type 1 diabetes. They randomly assigned them to one of two groups. For 12 months the first group was given metformin (up to 1 gram twice a day), and the second group received a placebo (an inert substance). The children had an above-average body-mass index (a measure of weight in relation to height).

Advertisement

After the year was up, the children were tested by a procedure called glyceryl trinitrate‐mediated vascular dilation, which is used to assess the health of the blood vessels. The researchers used the test because children with Type 1 diabetes often have impaired vascular function. The results showed that this measure had improved in the metformin group by 3.3. percentage points, which the researchers considered significant. The children were also given an HbA1c test, which measures the average level of blood glucose over the previous 2–3 months, and the researchers determined that the metformin group had lower sugar levels than the placebo group. Finally, the results showed that total insulin dose fell by an average of 0.2 units per day among the metformin group. The researchers did note, however, that the children in the metformin group experienced more gastrointestinal side effects. Whether or not the children had entered puberty did not affect the results.

The researchers were not quite ready to recommend metformin for all children with diabetes, saying that the results of their study “warrant further consideration of its use,” but they did note that metformin’s “combination of improved metabolic control and a lower insulin dose requirement is particularly relevant” to children with Type 1 diabetes.

Want to learn more about metformin? Read “What to Know About Metformin,” “Diabetes Medicine: Metformin,” and “Metformin: The Unauthorized Biography.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions