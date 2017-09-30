Home > Blog > Flashpoints > High-Deductible Plans on the Rise
High-Deductible Plans on the Rise

High-Deductible Plans on the Rise

by Quinn Phillips
Print Text Size: A A A

Earlier this year here at Diabetes Flashpoints, we discussed a study on the impact of high insurance deductibles on the health care received by people with diabetes. While having a higher deductible ($1,000 or more in this study) didn’t affect primary-care doctor visits or diabetes-related testing, it did result in almost 50% higher out-of-pocket medical spending and delays in both emergency and non-emergency visits for acute diabetes complications.

Now, a report from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics finds that as of the first three months of 2017, the percentage of people under age 65 with private insurance who are enrolled in a high-deductible plan — defined as at least $1,300 for an individual or $2,600 for a family — has risen above 40% for the first time. It was 42.3% this year, compared with 39.4% in 2016 — and only 25.3% in 2010, with mostly steady increases taking place each year. Out of the 42.3% with high-deductible plans this year, 16.9% included health savings accounts (HSAs), which are tax-exempt vehicles for medical spending that are designed to be used for routine care.

Advertisement

In theory, high-deductible plans help limit rising health-care costs by reducing unnecessary medical visits and procedures. But as the study from earlier this year shows, they can also impose a substantial financial burden on many people and may encourage people to delay necessary care, ultimately resulting in greater complications and higher spending as a result.

While the 2010–2017 timeframe outlined in the new report coincides with the period since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) became law, most of the law’s major provisions didn’t go into effect until 2014, and it didn’t actively encourage an increase in deductibles. Instead, according to a Miami Herald article on the report, most of the rise in deductibles can be blamed on employer-provided health insurance, with employers looking to shift more of their health-care costs to their employees. It also notes that the tax-exempt framework for HSAs was created by Congress in 2003, long before the more recent health-care law went into effect.

There are some positive trends outlined in the new report. The share of Americans ages 18–64 without insurance, at 12.1%, is lower than it has been in decades, with a significant drop taking place since the Affordable Care Act went into effect. This number is even lower in the 32 states (as of this year) that have expanded Medicaid, at 8.6% — having fallen steadily each year from 18.4% in 2013. In contrast, the percentage of people in this age group without insurance in states that didn’t expand Medicaid has actually risen since 2015, from 17.5% to 18.4%, and is only down from 22.7% in 2013. As it happens, Medicaid — a state-based insurance program for low-income people that receives federal funding — is the opposite of a high-deductible plan, with little or no deductible for its enrollees.

What’s your experience with high-deductible health plans — has your employer raised your deductible over time? If so, has this made it harder for you to afford your care, and have you cut back on anything? Do you think you’re more careful with your appointments and procedures, since you’re spending more out of pocket? Do higher deductibles make sense for people with chronic, expensive health conditions like diabetes? Leave a comment below!

Want to learn more about money matters and diabetes? Read “Diabetes and Health Insurance” and “Do’s and Don’t’s for Saving Money With Diabetes.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions