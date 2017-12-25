Home > Blog > Scott Coulter > Finding Life’s Gift Today and Every Day
Finding Life’s Gift Today and Every Day

Finding Life’s Gift Today and Every Day

by Scott Coulter
Print Text Size: A A A

Finding gratitude in our daily lives has great power. The act of appreciation not only improves our sense of well-being, it helps reduce stress, and improve our physical and psychological health.

Embracing gratitude in the face of our chronic disease is what we can all reach for. Here are just a few ways I find gratitude, peace, and balance in every day.

Advertisement

Finding life’s gifts

Diabetes has plenty of ways to cause upset. However, the condition has taught me a great deal, and the lessons learned from living with this disease have deep value. Being thankful has been, as my mother would say, a “forced practice” that has helped me understand harmony and balance in a deep and intimate way. Managing diabetes does not define me. And the gifts around me — a loving family, great friends, a good job, more — are gifts I am truly grateful for.

Reflection and the power of peace

Diabetes forces us to examine ourselves, and not just in the obvious manner of monitoring our physical health. Every time I get unnecessarily angry over a high number, I have a chance to learn — do I continue to give in to this anger and lose the peace available in this moment, or do I let go of the anger and find the happiness available to me? Although sometimes a challenge, I opt to find the good.

Be realistic and appreciative

If you are managing complications, it’s unrealistic to pretend everything is wonderful all the time. But in the midst of the upset involved in facing a complication, there is happiness. Maybe that happiness is found in the fact that you have a loving spouse who is by your side. Maybe that happiness is found in your children. Maybe you have a career that you love. The point is that we often allow pain (and the anger that comes with it) to be all encompassing. But diabetes is a PART of our life, not the whole of it. That’s a lesson all strive to understand. Today and every day, I find myself grateful for my life with diabetes because it forces me to live an examined life, and that is a gift.

Want to learn more about maintaining your emotional health with diabetes? Read “Reducing Diabetes Stress: Alternative Treatments” and “Relaxation Techniques for Stressful Times.”

Disclaimer of Medical Advice: You understand that the blog posts and comments to such blog posts (whether posted by us, our agents or bloggers, or by users) do not constitute medical advice or recommendation of any kind, and you should not rely on any information contained in such posts or comments to replace consultations with your qualified health care professionals to meet your individual needs. The opinions and other information contained in the blog posts and comments do not reflect the opinions or positions of the Site Proprietor.

All comments are moderated and there may be a delay in the publication of your comment. Please be on-topic and appropriate. Do not disclose personal information. Be respectful of other posters. Only post information that is correct and true to your knowledge. When referencing information that is not based on personal experience, please provide links to your sources. All commenters are considered to be nonmedical professionals unless explicitly stated otherwise. Promotion of your own or someone else's business or competing site is not allowed: Sharing links to sites that are relevant to the topic at hand is permitted, but advertising is not. Once submitted, comments cannot be modified or deleted by their authors. Comments that don't follow the guidelines above may be deleted without warning. Such actions are at the sole discretion of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. Comments are moderated Monday through Friday by the editors of DiabetesSelfManagement.com. The moderators are employees of Madavor Media, LLC and do not report any conflicts of interest. A privacy policy setting forth our policies regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of certain information relating to you and your use of this Web site can be found here. For more information, please read our Terms and Conditions