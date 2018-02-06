Tips to Prevent Bad Insulin

I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 15. For most of human history, that diagnosis would have been a sure death sentence. It wasn’t until 1921 that insulin was isolated and 1922 when it was first given to people with Type 1. It was animal insulin at that time, and far from perfect. There were allergic reactions to it, and it wasn’t exactly like human insulin in how it behaved. Fast-forward to the time of my own diagnosis 24 years ago, and we had evolved to rDNA origin (recombinant DNA) insulin. This type of insulin is created in a lab to act like human insulin. And today, we have more choices than ever with rapid-acting insulin, a huge variety of basal (or long-acting) insulins, and insulin pumps.

It’s still not easy managing diabetes, but today’s insulin (along with things like continuous blood glucose monitoring) puts us light years ahead of where we were even 30 years ago. It is much more effective and much more reliable. But it’s not foolproof. It’s still possible to get “bad insulin,” and it’s still possible to put that precious insulin into situations that can damage it. Since we’re talking about the stuff that’s literally keeping every one of us alive, it’s important that we understand how to properly take care of it and what to do if you suspect you’re using “bad insulin.”

Things that damage insulin

There are two things that insulin should be protected from at all times — extreme heat and extreme cold. Both ends of the spectrum will damage insulin. All insulin manufacturers warn that if insulin is frozen, it should be discarded and replaced. Simply thawing it out won’t fix the problem.

The other end of the spectrum is extreme heat. Unopened insulin (meaning a vial or a pen that has NOT had the rubber stopper punctured by a syringe or pen needle yet) should be stored in the refrigerator, between 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit. Once opened, insulin vials should be kept in the refrigerator or at “controlled room temperature” (generally, below 86 degrees) and used within 14–28 days (follow the guidelines given with your insulin, as the number of days can vary from one insulin type to the next). Opened insulin pens should not be stored in the refrigerator, but should instead be stored at controlled room temperature and used within 7–28 days (depending on the type of pen you use).

If insulin is exposed to extreme heat, it should be thrown out. After all insulin is a protein — think about cooking for a second. Take an egg, expose it to heat, and it will change its chemical composition right in front of you. A raw egg and a scrambled egg have clearly undergone a rather serious chemical transformation. That’s great for eggs; not so great for insulin.

What to avoid in storing insulin

So, now that we know our target, how do we achieve it? First, here are common things to avoid:

• Don’t put insulin into your checked bags when you fly. The part of the plane where you’re sitting is climate-controlled, so it’s kept within a normal temperature range. Insulin kept in your carry-on will be just fine at the other end of your trip. But the bags down below are another story. They are exposed to ambient temperature, which is frigid at 30,000 feet and can easily freeze your insulin. I once had to throw out an entire box of basal insulin pens when I checked the bag I was traveling with!

• Don’t leave your insulin in the car for long periods. In the summer months, your insulin will bake in the heat. In extremely cold winter months, it could freeze.

• Don’t leave your insulin exposed to direct sunlight. We have four cats, and even in the cold months, they can warm themselves up on the windowsill when the sun is shining through the window. That sunlight carries heat, and it’ll do the same thing to your insulin that it does to our four-legged friends.

How to properly store insulin

And now that we know what to avoid, here are a few proactive things we can do to ensure our insulin isn’t damaged by the extreme highs and lows of the weather:

• Keep your current, opened insulin in a cool pack in summer. There are packs specifically designed for insulin. They’re not expensive. The one I have uses an interior pouch that activates when soaked in water, which is great for travel. It will keep itself cool (not cold, but well within that “controlled room temperature” range we’re shooting for) for a solid 24–48 hours before needing to be “re-activated” with another 5-minute soak.

• Keep your unopened insulin in the refrigerator.

• If you’re out and about in summer, don’t stick your insulin in a place that will be in the direct sunlight. Even with your cool pack, that direct summer sun can really heat things up. If I’m out walking and I have my backpack with me, my insulin is always on the bottom, underneath something else, so that it’s never in direct sunlight. If I’m biking, the insulin goes on the bottom of the pannier and I’ll wrap a small towel around my cool pack just to be sure it’s not heating up.

• Protect your insulin in extreme winter weather, too. I bike in all weather, and I’ll do the same thing in winter that I mentioned in summer, but this time to avoid freezing the insulin. Obviously, I don’t use the cool pack, but I still wrap the insulin in a small towel and keep it in the interior of the pannier so that it stays within that room temperature range and can’t freeze during the commute to work.

Final words

Even if you follow every suggestion and guideline for insulin care and storage, you might find yourself face-to-face with bad insulin someday. Once in a great while, even in this day and age, you might receive insulin from a “bad batch.” It’s very rare, but it happens. If you’re seeing sudden surging high blood glucose readings when you start a new vial or pen and you can rule out dietary changes, changes in activity level, and/or changes in stress level, you may have bad insulin. Call your doctor, and call the manufacturer. Believe me, none of them want you taking bad insulin, and the company will replace it.

