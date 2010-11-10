Home > Blog > David Spero > Dealing With Diabetes Fatigue

Dealing With Diabetes Fatigue

by David Spero, BSN, RN
“My days have been getting shorter,” Ron (who has Type 2 diabetes) told me. “I sleep ten hours a night and still need naps in the day. Even when I’m awake, I’m dragging. What can I do?”

Ron’s doctor wasn’t much help. At his last appointment six weeks ago, Ron’s A1c was 8.1, and the doc started him on nateglinide (brand name Starlix), but his energy level hasn’t improved. At family picnics, he just watches or naps while the others play softball. “I’m starting to feel depressed, like life is passing me by” he told me.

Excessive tiredness like Ron’s is often called fatigue. It’s one of the classic symptoms of diabetes and many other illnesses. But what causes it and what can you do about it? Most experts blame insulin resistance for the fatigue. If your cells are resisting glucose, they won’t have enough fuel, so they tire out. At the same time, the glucose level in your blood will be higher than normal, so blood flows less well (similar to if there were sugar in your car’s gas tank), which could also be tiring. Hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) can also cause fatigue.

Blood glucose is far from the whole story, though. Inflammation makes people very tired. Part of the inflammatory response includes cytokines and white blood cells that influence the nervous system and tell us to sleep. That’s why people are so tired with the flu; our immune systems are trying to get us to rest. If you have chronic inflammation, which many people with diabetes do, that could cause fatigue.

Infection is another source of fatigue. Our bodies need all the energy they can get to fight the invading germs, so less energy is available for other things. Infection also causes inflammation and can raise blood glucose levels.

So someone in Ron’s situation should investigate possible sources of inflammation and infection starting with gums and feet, and possibly take anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen.

Stress can fatigue us in many ways. It increases insulin resistance, leading to higher blood glucose. It raises blood pressure and heart rate, so that the heart is working harder and needs more rest. It makes our muscles unnecessarily tense, which wastes energy. It can even interfere with our breathing, and shallow breathing is tiring, because we don’t get enough oxygen.

A good tip for Ron might be to take some deep breaths. But reducing stress through meditation, prayer, or by getting help would also be helpful.

Poor sleep is the most likely candidate for Ron’s fatigue. He is “sleeping” 10 hours a night, but how well? How much time is he really asleep? If he’s getting up to the bathroom, waking from sleep apnea, or spending much of the night tossing and turning, he will be tired in the morning. People with fatigue should be checked for sleep apnea, and follow good habits like these that will improve sleep.

What about naps? Experts disagree. Some think naps will interfere with nighttime sleep, but many studies associate short daily naps with lower rates of heart disease. Most researchers seem to agree that naps should be short; probably around 20–40 minutes is best. Longer naps may leave you sluggish and keep you up at night.

I’m a big fan of naps, but I would like to know your experience with napping. Does it make you feel better or worse? Do you notice any effect on your blood glucose?

Besides sleeping better, normalizing blood glucose, and decreasing inflammation, what else can a person do to fight fatigue? According to Body+Soul magazine, one can reduce stress, eat healthful food, including a good breakfast, less sugar, and more whole foods; make sure you get enough Vitamin D, B vitamins and calcium/magnesium; and do gentle exercise. These all seem like sound recommendations to me. They also suggest reducing caffeine; for example, by switching from coffee to green tea. But caffeine is also a good short-term fatigue treatment, so you have to decide.

Depression is a major cause of fatigue. If you’re feeling down, you might want to get checked for depression and get professional help with that, but you can also self-manage with sunshine, exercise, and social contact with people who make you feel good. (Not people who wear you out. In fact, finding the right people to hang out with might be a good approach to fatigue.)

What has worked for you in dealing with fatigue? Is it all about blood glucose, or is it about weight, or psychological factors, or what? This is a big problem for people with and without diabetes, so share your knowledge and experience with us.

  • Margaret

    I understand what Ron is dealing with, and I deal with it too, if my glucose level is high. It is not the same thing as fatigue; it’s sleepiness, and I haven’t seen it adequately addressed here or anywhere else. I see it in my friends who are diabetic, with their sugars running high; one would pass out in his car in the parking lot, another would fall asleep after lunch every day.
    I can tell if my sugars are high in the morning, because “groggy” doesn’t begin to describe it. “Drugged” is how it feels. Since I use Apidra, a fast-acting insulin, I can calculate pretty accurately how many units I’ll need to keep my glucose levels down or bring them down, as the case may be. I aim for 100, and then sometimes tweak it lower. When I hit 80, I start to get the shakes. But if I’m lazy and careless, I can sleep 12 hours at night, have carbs at lunchtime, and be out for another hour or two.
    It’s not inflammation, unless that changes by the hour. It’s very directly related to how many grams of carbohydrate I consume and how effectively I deal with it. I just wish someone would research it enough to know exactly what causes it, in terms of biological processes.

  • Lydia

    My daughter has Diabetes type 2 since she was 11 , now she is fifteen. She always seems that sleep at night wasn’t enough. On weekends she can sleep 12 or 14 hours , I always have to wake her up, remind her she needs to eat. Most of the time I cook breakfast and she eats at bed. I know she could sleep half day if I don’t do anything.

  • Melanie

    I have been dealing with this for the last couple years since being diagnosed over 4 yrs ago, I can fall asleep anywhere if I sit long enough. It has gotten so bad I can’t drive more than 30 minutes because my husband is afraid I will fall asleep driving and wreck (which I have dozed while driving before). I have talked to my doctor and we have done the sleep study and it showed nothing wrong. I usually sleep after dinner (it is my heaviest meal of the day) and I usually have no control over it. One minute I am awake, the next I am waking up and someone says I have been out for 20-40 minutes. It really takes a toll on my family and things we can do. I just want to have the energy to play with my son and to do things around the house or with friends.

  • don

    What about low testosterone levels causing fatigue? I’ve read that as we get older levels go down and with the double whammy of having diabetes it makes the situation even worse.

  • Mike

    I get anywhere from 5 to 9 hours in bed, but I am up every hour or two to go to the bathroom, get a sip of water since I am a mouth breather and dry out fast and sleep apnea. I can’t use cpap, so my body sits up when I stop breathing. I wake up about two or three times a night sitting on the side of my bed. I am type 2, insulin dependant. I feel tired almost all the time. Sometimes I even dream I am to tired to drive or do things. Several doctors have addressed it, along with homestyle recipies and suggestions, but to no avail. Giving up is not an option, so I just deal with it.

  • Patti

    I too suffer from this. I work a 3rd shift position. 10pm to 7am. I just happen to be a restless sleeper and get maybe 2 to 3 hours before waking up 3 or 4 times a sleep period. I feel so tired all the time and when I am awake even on my days off I have to force myself to do anything. One day off is devoted expressly to sleeping. I have gone back to drinking decafinated tea to see if it was the caffein and nope not the caffein. Still don’t sleep. I’m type 2 and am just really tired of being tired!! I miss enjoying things because I’m too tired. I think that forcing myself to do everything is just causing the fatigue to worsen. I don’t believe in “energy” drinks and was wondering if a B-12 shot might help.

  • Bea Atalig

    Personally I know whether I wake up to a sunny day or a dark dreary day influences the amount of energy I start out with. The best day is one with a list made of “projects” to do for the day so I can check off as I complete them. Family, friends, community– there are so many areas where an individual’s help can make such a difference.
    All the suggestions given previously- eating the right foods,exercise moderately, stretching, having a “quiet time”, vitamins,etc. all are important. I know I feel better when I do these things and my readings show it.

  • Ann

    I am tired all the time, I usually just fight it. I walk 15 to 30 minutes at least 5 times a week and I also do Curves 2 to 3 times a week although lately I’ve been too tired so it has been 1 to 2 times a week. I take an anti-depressant for my depression and Victoza for my type 2 diabetes. I also take a B12 vitamin along with a multi-vitamin designed for diabetics. My A1C is 5.2 which is excellent. I believe I am doing everything I should be. So I don’t understand why I am tired all the time. I wish someone would do a study or come up with something to help with this problem.

  • David Spero RN

    My heart goes out to Ann, Patti, Melanie, Mike, Margaret, and the rest of us who are coping with this 1000-pound weight of fatigue. I know what that’s like.

    According to the Stanford self-management course, fatigue can be caused by the disease itself, inactivity, poor nutrition, poor rest, stress, depression, overwork, or medication side effects. From the comments, it sounds like all of those are going on with our readers.

    I would suggest looking at all of those possibilities and see if there’s any place to break in to the cycle. For example, if you can’t sleep lying down, can you try sleeping sitting, maybe in a recliner? If you’re too tired to exercise, can you break your physical activity into smaller bits throughout the day? I’m doing that now, 3 sessions of 10–20 minutes each, and it seems to be working.

    What else?

  • Lena

    Melanie, I had that problem and it turned out my thyroid wasn’t functioning much. I take thyroid medication now.

    I was like you, falling asleep without any warning. I fell asleep at the table at a resturant once!

    Another possibility for women is peri-menopause or menopause.

    As far as fatigue, I am tired a lot. I am very overweight, don’t exercise and my BG is not low enough (last was 8.6 A1c). Lots of stress.

  • joan

    Being tired all the time is no fun. I had this issue to deal with for awhile but now all is much better. However, I am slightly anemic and this was thought to cause my tiredness but it was not the only reason. My endocrinologist had several test done, then prescribed Vit D (NOT the over the counter product as it is usually too weak of a product to bring one up to a stable level.

    My thyroid was also not getting enough of the medicine needed. So again, the strength of my medicine was increased considerably and today I have lots of energy at age 75 as a Type 1 for 53 years!!

    I do get tired when a high blood glucose level comes along; I take a bolus injection and then a small nap of 15 min. to 1/2 hour. My system prefers regular hours but when I was raising children — well, regular hours were unheard of!! :-)) I took a nap when they did and later when they were in school all day.

    There is no one method of a healthy lifestyle and control of diabetes; we just need to keep working at what is best for us as an individual.

    It its going to be, it’s up to ME!

  • Maria

    I have fibromyalgia, arthritis, diabetes, depression, mytonic dystrophy, irregularly shaped muscles cells and sleep apnea. Fatigue is a constant and I have had to learn to go and do only what I can. I don’t push myself anymore as I pay for it dearly. I get tired of explaining why I don’t feel good, don’t want to do anything. Some understand and some don’t.

    I asked my psychiatrist if there was anything to help with the lack of energy. He gave me Adderal, 10mgs 3 times a day. I usually take 2. I don’t care if my blood pressure goes up. Pain which I live with constantly drives up the blood pressure, also. Stress-ha- I was borne into it and married into it. Constant, daily stressfull situations that lasted until I was 50.

    I am sorry if I have vented too much for some, but the burden get awfully heavy. I also lost the dearest, kindest and most understanding friend I ever had. We taught school together and we bonded in the trenches of 5th grade. She was more a sister than my own. We were friends for 30 years. She died suddenly 4 months ago and I miss her disparately.

  • Sam

    I understand first hand what everyone is going thru. I am an IT Manager so I spend my day sitting at a computer and it becomes such a challenge to have the energy and motivation to do my job. I am overweight which I gained while on insulin, and I know my weight is a major factor in my insulin resistance. So I made the decision that living obese and dependent on insulin was not the life choice I wanted to accept. So I have gone off my insulin and I am controlling my carb intake and trying to exercise to force my blood sugar levels down and allow my body to drop some weight. I know that even 10-20 lbs can make a big difference. It is just a matter of will power, but as everyone knows.. that is very very hard. Everyone is different, but we are all responsible for ourselves. Wish me luck.

  • Jan

    I sleep from Midnight to noon each day. Then I get depressed because I waste half a day. I never feel good because I also have fibromyalgia and the pain causes stress and more fatigue. I lay down to nap and the “nap” ends up being another two to three hours. My doctor increased my meds and is testing my thyroid. Wants me to drink more water but stop all liquids at 7PM (except for pill taking before bed) to help the many bathroom trips that interrupt sleep. Then, I must exercise daily. Made me laugh, I am already exhausted and in pain, won’t exercising make it all worse?

  • Susan in Manhattan

    Thank you so much for bringing this up. My fight against tiredness echoes Ann’s in some ways. I’ve brought my A1c down to the low 5’s–where it’s hovered for many years now..after a weight loss of 140 pounds which I managed by diet/walking over three years. I’ve maintained the weight loss for ten years.
    I still take many meds, however, because the many years that I was obese took their toll.

    I appreciated RN David’s response. If, however, the cause of the tiredness for some of us comes from our medications and the disease itself..what, in actuality, are we to do?

    For example. I’ve tried to eliminate and/or cut down on the meds I take (pain, mostly) that might be culprits for tiredness in my untutored opinion (I read the printed documents on side effects that came along with all my medications on one rainy afternoon ; but I couldn’t manage the pain..and went back to the original dose..with much misgiving.

    So, If we can’t cut down on the meds that cause the side effects and/or it’s the disease itself that is the cause of the tiredness–what then? We can’t do yoga or chant all day in a reasonable world. Is there any research coming down the pike that might offer hope for our community?

  • Becky

    I too have struggled with fatigue. It comes and it goes. Too many carbs always wear me out. Balanced eating helps immensely, but i don’t always do that even though I know it makes me feel better. I keep forgetting that diabetes wears you out, from management to the effects on the body. I am in a cycle right now where I actually have some energy. Last year was a bad energy year. Can’t tell you what I am doing differently… everything is still the same, meds, etc.

  • Becky

    I am just glad to know that I am not the only one who feels this way. I keep trying to ‘ not be diabetic’ and want to think that I am not affected that much by my type 2 diabetes. I’ve had diabetes for 10 years, A1c of 6.3 which is good, I take my Byetta and Actos and Glucophage and I’m 60. I keep asking myself if it is the diabetes that makes me tired or is it my age, or is it the fact that I am busy all the time. My mind tells me I am about 35, the body betrays me and I cannot do all that I used to do. Thanks for the topic and letting us all vent a bit. It helps.

  • Richard Sullivan

    I am 75 years old and have had type II diabetes for about 10 years. My problem is in the morning towards noon I develop a low and get weak with confusion If not corrected. I found drinking a glass of orange juice corrects this problem in a hurry and works better than candy or glucose tablets. Also orange juice is healthy and better than candy or some other form of sugar.This works for me and is a quick boost.

  • John

    I believe the keys to less fatigue are exercise, proper diet and, if you are over-weight, weight loss. I recently got back on program with my diabetes control. I eat reasonable amounts of food, I’ve lost some weight, and I’ve started walking or using my elliptical once or twice a day for fifteen minute (or more) stints. It was getting to the point where I would sleep for six or seven hours each night, then sleep for five or six more hours during the day. Now, I find that even when I lie down to take a nap in the afternoon, I am able to choose to get something done or do some exercise instead. Sure, there are days when I’m just too down-in-the-dumps to do much of anything, but those days are becoming fewer and farther between.

  • Tia

    I have type 2 and there are times that it feels like lead is attached to my body and I cannot move. Sometimes just standing up takes every fiber of my being to accomplish.

    I’ve cut out most carbs with the exception of green veggies and have lost 36 pounds. That really helps. Then I added crystal light with electrolytes to my water. Maybe it’s all in my head, and if it is I don’t care, the difference it makes for me is amazing. I have no idea why this is happening but as soon as I’m feeling fatigued, I drink it and I feel so much better.

  • Janet

    Since May I have stopped eating gluten and “white” foods, to include white rice, white sugar, white potatoes, regular pasta, white milk and dairy products, white flour and bread. That said I’ve substituted these foods with brown rice, organic white & brown sugar, sweet potatoes, soy or almond milk, gluten-free pasta, soy or veggie based cheese, soy or rice flour, Ezekiel bread, either low or gluten-free depends on availability in your area. I have lost 23 pounds so far and keep loosing. You would be surprised where you will find gluten besides food. It is also in your makeup, your toothpaste, etc. It’s as bad a MSG or high fructose corn syrup. It’s makes things taste good, but it’s not good for us, because it makes most of us keep and gain weight.
    I’m not allergic to gluten, nor do I have Celiac’s disease, however I am pre-diabetic (meaning my blood glucose is normal, but my A1C has been elevated but not high enough to be diabetic) but I am taking Metformin. I am also on high blood pressure meds, high cholestrol meds, using a CPAP machine. I just discovered I have severe nerve damage in my left leg into two of my toes and up into my lower back, where I have several herniated discs.
    My friend suggested I try removing gluten from my diet since I have a disease that is causing an ‘anti-inflammatory’ reaction (diabetes). Why not try removing gluten from your diet? It can’t hurt, you can always go back to eating it after two or three weeks.

  • Christine Richardson

    What an eye-opener (excuse the pun!) I thought I was the only one who had the dreaded Sleeping Sickness. Now I have some clues at to just what has been causing this – thank you all!

    As far as things to help go, there isn’t a lot out there. One thing I do is never to schedule appointments on Mondays, or in the mornings. I never know how I’ll be coping that day, and it takes the pressure off. I also turn the ringer off on the phone at night. If the house is on fire, the neighbors will come and get you! I plan to sit under a strong light for a while if it is a gray day, and especially if it’s cold. And on cold days I try to get outside even if just for a few minutes to let the cold air blow the fog out of my head. If I get sleepy from carbs, I try to get right on the treadmill or something to “use up” the excess fuel right away. If that’s not possible, then I take a nap. Sometimes naps are not optional, and I make no apology for it either.

    I got some excellent advice from a doctor friend – he told me there are no prizes for a stiff upper lip!!!!!!!!!!! Believe it.

  • April

    I have been telling my general practitioner for 8 years that I am so tired I can’t function he simply just said I needed to loose weight or fight through it which is the answer I get from my family a lot. They are not comprehending what I mean by tired I am talking bone tired I could sleep at the drop of a hat no matter where I was or what was going on. I finally got a vein specialist because my legs are swelling and they have decided I have a blood clot so will have to be on cumadin the rest of my life. The vein doctor sent me to a kidney specialist because he was worried about the liquid in the tops of my legs. the kidney doctor did his exam and then asked me why I was on blood pressure medicine and I told him that my endocrinologist said it was to protect my kidneys. I have had diabetes type one for 31 years, and the kidney doctor told me that there was no need for me to be on the blood pressure pills they are part of whats making me so tired they had my blood pressure so low he didn’t know how I was functioning. My vein doctor also sent me to another doctor who tested me for sleep apnea and sure enough I was so bad that during the testing they came in and asked me to put the c-pap mask on. I stopped the blood pressure and the metformin the kidney doctor said it was very hard on my kidney’s and I now wear a c-pap mask every night. I wake up with out that bone tired feeling however I have been starting to need naps again but I am a bit concerned that my body has just not gotten used to them and the extra weight does not help. I have learned to stop kidding myself, I was complaining for 8 years to a doctor who was not listening and I need to remember when they do not take action or want to tell me it’s just my weight I will find a new doctor who will listen to me and understand I know my body better then they do. Just an idea check your meds with the pharmacist and see which ones can make you tired, check into sleep apnea especially if you are over weight and find a new doctor who is not used to you telling him you are tired. Hope something in here helped. April

  • Carolyn

    I have been a Type 2 for 12 years and in the last 2 yrs have struggled with fatigue. I do not sleep good at night and therefore need naps in the day to continue on. I am a nurse and work nights for 19yrs. My doctor says working nights is not for diabetics but that is where the money is and I regulate my blood sugars well. I have felt better since starting Byetta 4 months ago but I still struggle with it.

  • crystal

    wow all of this helps, type 2 for a year now & im struggling with the fatigue. thanks now i know im not crazy ;0)

  • Kimmers

    Wow, thank you everyone for posting this info. I just googled ‘diabetes fatigue’ to try to find a way to feel better, and all of your posts are incredibly helpful. I changed jobs from a stressful one 4 years ago, after having been diagnosed with type 2 5 years ago. Recently, 2 weeks ago, I had to quit this job because it had become too stressful too. I tend to take on too much, or am so resourceful that people learn to come to me for their answers and needs, but I also had frequent overnight calls for issues with security or building alarms, so I was not sleeping well. Now having rested these 2 weeks, I am no better with the stress removed than I was. I actually feel more tired than I did. So I have to conclude that it is the disease making me tired, and not necessarily the stress. I take metformin, and added glipizide this year. I also have depression and muscle pain that I take meds for. Right now I am lucky if I get the dishes done and fix meals each day, the fatigue is so chronic. And I’m so forgetful. I get so sleepy throughout the day, and the fatigue I feel is bodily not emotional – I can literally not move, or get up when I’m overwhelmed by it. I would love to exercise, but it’s all I can do to just move around for regular chores. I can’t imagine what the rest of my life will be like if I don’t get this under control! I’m only 48. I plan to begin just 5 minutes on my treadmill today, and repeat as often as I can each day. Drink more water, and take what I can for inflammation. Coffee and herbal energy things do nothing for me. Electrolytes do help, so Smart Water will be on my list too. Hope everyone continues to be successful in their struggles with this disease, and thank you again for your insights.

  • Mitch

    I am really glad that I’ve seen this. I have been going through fatigue for many many years, even before I was officially diagnosed with diabetes. I’m tired now even though I have a CPAP to help me sleep better during the night. I know it has to be something with trying to find the right combination of foods to eat properly to help balance the glucose but it’s just so difficult trying to figure it out especially because they keep changing all the rules. However, I have to say that it’s a nice thing to not be alone in feeling this way.

  • Jennipher

    So glad to read this thread. It didn’t tell me much of what I didn’t already know. However, it feels nice not to feel alone. I started with night sweats years ago and thought I was pre-menapausal. Then three years ago had my 3rd child and gestational diabeties that’s when I learned more about the fatigue. My current commute to work is 45min so there are days it’s real dangerous. I find I control it best with proper eating going low sugar,high fiber, more balance etc. But from time to time it’s like I forget and get way off track then it hits me like a truck I am one now who they call not diabetic but pre-diabetic. Yet somehow I don’t have pre-symptoms this is real fatigue. Glad to have the support like this form here. My mother is diabetic and she seems to be one of the only few who understands what I mean when explain this type of tired to her. I would love to find a quick fix to energize at least until I get home on my long drives.

  • jim snell

    THis column clearly suggest that the current orthodoxy, bad science and standing pat on horses and buggy whip solutions is bearing little fruit.
    The cases are doubling.

    The human body has a tremendous horespower to live and try and overcome terrible problems to try and survive.

    Today, the body deserves better help and hope in that quest.

    With deepest respect and not throwing cheap brickbats at the ADA, Endo’s and others we truly need some revised thinking and some better responses to this issue.

    The current standing pat on current solutions and defending orthodoxy are clearly not providing better answers while super restricive diets ( 600 to 1000 calories), lap band and surgery and tweaking absorption rates in small instestine are suggesting something else going on.

    In my case data is clear, shut down organ process screwups(liver leaks), get on tight diet, and exercise – hearty exercise sufficiently and restrict the supercarbs back – that after 30 years numbers getting worse and now getting better, damage stopped, and evening BG keeps dropping – now at 118-122 and dropped extra insulin at midnight and no other change to diet/insulin charge.

    Its time to apply the great science that got us to the moon and mars and outer space and haul back on the Order of Merlin with Magic cape, wand and special incantantions.

    For Gods sakes, lets march forward and start looking at all the data even if it does not align with the stars as we currently see them or believe them to be.

  • Warren

    I got so desperate I did a search on tiredness and diabetes and found this eye-opener website. I have had sleep apnea 12 years (after I woke up with an air-bag in my face and threatened to have my wife serve my medical clinic with a law suit if they didn’t find out what was wrong and I died). I’m also Type 2 diabetic and could never hold a job with all the naps I need every day (lucky I’m 73 and don’t need one). I just decided I am going to get this under control by doing my own research and quit relying on my doctor who is “PRACTICING” medicine. I can’t believe how much they say they don’t know! He told me if I keep my A1C between 5-7 I should be fine, but when I got the flu last week my blood sugar shot up to 277 and I sure didn’t feel fine. I can test it before bed and get 150’s and by morning it’s 180’s without eating anything??? Thanks for letting me know I’m not alone!

  • Diane

    I have a question about that as well…do you think that fatigue has ANYTHING to do with malnutrition? Like, how do we really know that our bodies are absorbing the nutrients that we are putting into them??? Is that how we got diabetes in the first place?

    • Ravi Janu

      i agree. i think by heard from dr online that diabetes is caused by deficiency of mineral/vitamins. so u r right it could be that we not eating suffience veriety or that what we ate is not being absorbed. therefore some think that drinking pressed juice is better option than eating fruit. could be bowl, intestine inflamation or damage lining in stomach or intestines, could be worms or bacteria/virus that r eating up all the nutrient and leaving toxic inside us.

  • Amy

    At least I know I’m not alone now. I’m type 2 for about 2 years and the fatigue is killing me – literally I think. There isn’t a moment in my day when I wouldn’t rather be asleep. I sleep well – as soon as my head hits the pillow I’m out and I usually don’t wake till morning. I would easily sleep for 12 hours a night if something didn’t wake me up.

    I didn’t used to be this way. I was thin and energetic. Then, I had an accident and wound up with 7 herniated disks in my back and neck a month after my daughter was born. Because of the injury, I never took off the pregnancy weight.

    Six years later my Dr. talked me into a cervical epidural for back pain. What he didn’t tell me was that the injections have been linked to diabetes. I have no family history of diabetes, no gestational diabetes and my last blood test before the procedure showed perfect blood sugars. I woke up from the procedure thirsty – I drank bottle after bottle after bottle of water the first day and every day after that. That night I started getting up to go to the bathroom every night multiple times.

    Six months later I wound up in the ER being told I was diabetic. At first I didn’t put two and two together. Then I stumbled upon others online who had had cervical epidurals and were suddenly diagnosed with diabetes. When I finally asked my Endo about it he said he had heard of the link and agreed that the injections were probably the cause of my diabetes.

    Long story but my point is that Docs don’t know everything and sometimes they can do more harm than good. What I do know is that my fatigue IS caused by this disease and I have more faith that I will find an answer through others who have traveled the same path than from Docs who find it easier to write people off as being “lazy.”

  • Jeff

    I’m a freelance health writer and working on an article on diabetes fatigue. I’m interested in interviewing someone who has dealt with this problem and found solutions that work for them. Please contact me if you’re open to sharing your story.
    Thanks

  • Daryl

    I am also pre-diabetic and believe the pain, numbness and fatique I have told the doctors about for 10 years are because of diabetis. Everyone is different and pre-diabetis is being diabetic and should be recognised. The Medical profession needs a new age of enlightenment as they have now become the witch-doctors that they have accused alternative medicine practioners of being. Rely on your own intuition. Many people would be better off staying away from most doctors. On the other hand if you find a real doctor then hang on to them.

  • Mike Johnson

    Hi- I didn’t see this mentioned here, but it could be a big cause of sleep problems. Sleep apnea. I had a very bad case of it, and was fuzzy for a year in one job that I then lost ! I never got enough sleep to be sharp even after 8 hours.
    It turns out I was suffocating and waking up many times per night. A simple CPAP machine cured this.
    This apnea condition worsens type 2 diabetes, from what I hear, and insulin resistance.
    For me, I had fatigue, muscle aches, head aches, was very run down, and felt 500% better once it was treated with a CPAP machine.
    My doc just had me do a ~ 4 hour sleep study + that confirmed it.
    If anyone has a bad quality of sleep for a long period, I highly recommend asking your doc about sleep apnea, esp if you are overweight. Also I think snoring is a symptom. Your throat just closes off during sleep and keeps you from getting any deep sleep, that is absolutely required for health !!!! Also- there is a sleep monitor for 100 – $150 out now, that would have showed me what I had – by Zeo. At Amazon.
    Mike

  • Joanna Economakos

    I know there is a genetic connection, not just weight gain. As a child I was as skinny as an anorexic ( wasn’t labeled then). My school system constantly sent home notices that I was too underweight. My friends would be a few pounds over weight and ‘fast’ and I could not do it without passing out. ( obviously low blood sugar). My sis- ter was very big and weighed close to 300 lbs by adulthood and never had Diabetes and so was my grandmother.
    The only person who had it was my grandmother’s brother and that is ‘it’ for my genetic history of diabetes.
    I find I have to eliminate ‘P’foods/ Potatoes, Pancakes, Pizza, Pasta even Peas and most everything that has white flour and sugar in it. Refined, processed foods send my BG numbers out of the stratosphere. Try to stick to longer digested food, slowly released to keep from ricocheting back and forth. Also I find do not eat too late at night.

  • Donnah

    I have sleep apnea so i was used to be tired all the time. Since being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes it has gotten much worse. Now I really know what fatigue is. My housework suffers dramatically, I don’t do half of the the things that I used to with my child.When I do find the time and energy to do thing I am easily worn out and need to rest.I can’t even keep a job. I am on disability because of it and I hate this. I just want to feel normal.

    • Sally

      I know this is an old post but was wondering how your doing now? I completely understand as I too was diagnosed with sleep apnea , followed by diabetes, chronic fatigue & fibromyalgia, more stomach issues, environmental and food allergies, general anxiety/panic attacks etc.. Unfortunately, we make don’t qualify for disability (which is frustration since at least 35/40% of our income is spent on medical/health related issues. Besides medicine, blood work, test, Dr visit, etc. food is also a big expense since I can’t eat budget friendly foods. I’m allergies/sensitive to Gluten,wheat, legumes/beans, oats, beans,some seafood, soms grains, eggs, casein etc.. I try,to be careful with.dairy, potatoes, rice and corn as too much or too often can cause stomAch upset so I don’t eat them on a regular basis. Basically, I eat beef, chicken and sometimes tuna, fruits and vegetables which is basically the most expensive foods to buy. I just wanted to share a little about myself and how I can relate. It’s tough trying to take care of ourselves as well as trying to be a good mom and wife.

  • elaine ramsden

    does diabetes make you go off food i am not eating well dont fancy a lot of foods

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Elaine,

    Perhaps others know more, but I haven’t heard of diabetes hurting your appetite or taste. Certain medications can, though. Probably worth asking your doctor about it.

  • Terrence Davis

    I have found that the use of a Multi-Vitamin called One Daily Energy by Equaline, virtually eliminates the fatigue associated with my Type-2 Diabetes.

  • Nancy

    I’m 67 and feel so tired, and wonder how long I have left. When I first got diabetes, I was really good on my diet, checked labels and never ate sugar. Now 17 years later all I crave is sugar. I don’t even want to eat anymore, as salads and vegetables, (fixed every way imaginable), just turn me off. I’ve even tried juicing them ! I wonder if there are so many years that you can stay on a fat free, sugar free diet ,before your body says that’s enough ? Or, do you get to a certain age and your body just craves sugar ? I don’t absorb my metformin, as I see it in the toilet. Would it help to go back on shots ?

  • David Spero RN

    Hi Nancy,

    There’s something wrong here, and I don’t know what. That sugar craving is not normal and not age-related. You could have major depression, but your letter doesn’t sound like that. Try to find a doctor (maybe yours) who can explore this with you and figure it out.

    David

  • mike

    My best control is having fruit and yogurt loads and loads of exercise good for the heart and soul feeling good yes i do have anxiety… But hey so what my,hb1ac is always 6.2 and ive lost nearly 7stone and now only taking 4 units in the morrning and between 6and 10 at night…

  • Charles Aissen

    I suffer fatigue and depression. I have Type 2 Diabetes. I take Metformin and insulin including meds for blood pressure. During the day I feel tired and want to sleep and at night I sleep but get up frequently to use the bathroom. I had to give up work because of my fatigue.

  • Durward Gantz

    Wow, I thought I was alone. This list of comments makes me feel “in” so to speak. I too have fatigue or sleepiness, usually after I eat and this occurs most every day. I have type 2, and use meformin and insulin, and blood pressure meds. I also go to bathroom twice or more each night. I am sharing these comments with my wife, so she can see better what I tell her, that I feel tired. Fortunately, I saw that others have a hard time with the fatigue and I am not alone.

    Thanks for sharing, all of you.

  • tim

    I’m not sure what the problem is. I am type 2, with it in control. no meds for 2 yrs, I cycle 100 miles a week, and eat healthy meals. I occasionaly have the bad food, but my I test in the am at 100, so I am pretty proud of that without meds.

    I’ve also battled depression, divorce, unemployment, and all that not so fun stuff. I live a totally different life than I had 10 yrs ago, but for losing everything, I think I remain in good spirits and have overcome a lot!

    But still, at noon everyday, or mid afternoon, I have to nap! The naps is what holds me back now! When I had a job last yr, Id sleep in my car at lunch! I have to believe there is something more to it.

    I am 41 btw.

  • hariprabhuk

    I am sixty,since last 15 years type-2 diabetic.I am taking metformin 500mg,glymipride-2 before breakfast,afterfood voglibose-.03,morning and evening since last one month sugar level come down as below 200.morning cycling ,aerobic,yoga meditation,and do some religious servicefrom morning to evening.with all activities i feel tiredness,feel depression,dullness.what to do further.

  • dave j

    many many comments , many thanks to you all found this in error on this matter , I thought i was cracking up with telling my doctor / nurse about tiredness mid-afternoon.
    many replys but i must state comments on Energy by Equaline, can be dangerous a lot of caffine release , each tablets is a large cup of coffee , can cause other major illness from it, high blood pressure, etc so be aware of these.
    i found my own way of dealing with this when i was felling really tied, was to simply get up leave everything and move around, getting fresh air , mind over matters, tiedness died away in about 15-20mins so a quick break from normal routine helped.

    • yrba

      What you are doing.does.sound.really.strict. And.depriving. My RD totally encourages listening to one’s body. It is telling us what we need. We evolved with that capacity for our bodies to know best what we need. She would.say to go.ahead and.eat.the pizza when you want it. Have.the.pull aparts. Have.something other.than fruit sometimes for.dessert. Just keep listening carefully to your body. Google Linda.Bacon RD’s article on intuitive eating and diabetes. The zero.structure she.advocates.doesn’t work for everyone, but some of it in small doses might be very helpful. There is more to life and.eating well than eating according to numbers. It would drive anyone bonkers. RDs who promote that are well intentioned, but schooled improperly. Best wishes.

  • Jenny

    Glad to have found this site! So sorry for those people who are worse off than I am and hope they find an answer soon. Just getting a bit desperate with fatigue, sleepiness and lack of energy, didn’t really connect it with my Type 2 diabetes until now. Allegedly I’m `pre-diabetic’ but that seems to involve one blood test a year, eyes and feet tested annually, no medication. These tests are always pronounced OK, – does that mean the fatigue is unrelated to the diabetes? Exercise is always prescribed for fatigue, but with British weather, the climate is wrong for outdoor exercise half the time, indoor exercise is expensive for a pensioner; add spinal arthritis and a bad foot to these and exercise becomes a real test of will-power. One 2 mile walk equals two subsequent days of pain, stiffness and – guess what – fatigue. Does yoga help? Or pilates? Just wondering whether to spend non-existent cash on classes. Any advice gratefully received. Do US citizens get more attention and a better deal, by the way?

    • Renellin

      My glucose is virtually always in the 100-175 range, but this week especially, I feel like a zombie. I get lots of lovely delicious sleep, but then I go to work and am dropping at my desk around 9:30-11. then I make it through the rest of the day generally, but I go to bed early like 7:30-9. No energy period.

      • EhH

        I am the same way!!! I have been in a gradual energy decline for years. Now I have hit rock bottom. I cannot even stay alert while driving at times.

    • Terry

      Yoga will do wonders! I am Type 2 and when I started yoga I was so out of shape I had to start “chair yoga” but I stuck with it, lost 30 pounds, felt wonderful, A1C was 7 for the first time since I was diagnosed. I can’t say enough about it. Start slow, stay with it, do what you can, and work your way up. Cleared up my arthritis pain, was off all medications except for my insulin. I was up to six to seven classes a week because I loved it so much. An inversion pose kicked off a bout of vertigo so bad I ended up in the ER cause I couldn’t get off the floor. I have been fighting the vertigo for almost a year now and have not been able to go back to yoga, I also hurt my knee and can’t get rid of the inflammation which is keeping me from yoga as well. I now feel like death warmed over. Found this article trying to figure out if the inflammation is linked to the diabetes and what I can do to overcome this fatigue and feeling of going down hill fast after doing so well. I have to get a plan together to break this cycle of bad numbers; inflammation and fatigue which seem to all feed on each other. AND somehow get back to yoga. Was recently put back on crestor which is playing havoc with my numbers; the anti-inflammatory medication kicks off my vertigo, I feel like I am in a catch 22 situation. So I think major diet change and supplements and then see if I can get back into the yoga for the exercise and go from there.

  • william

    i am a 58 year old professional male just been diagnosed as having type 2 diabetes. at the start of the year i had a serious bout of food poisoning the usual diarrohea dehydration that last lasted 3 weeks i then contracted a urinary infection that is still giving me nightmares up 3 times in the night and i got thrush on my tongue that thankfully has healed ( nobody should suffer that!, and this morning found a blood worm in my urine. From being a very upbeat guy ive gone to be being moody and downright sullen. im on tablets for the diabetes and the urinary infection.Anyones advice would be welcome

    • David Spero RN

      William, I don’t know why you are getting all these infections, but probably you have other problems besides diabetes. Perhaps you are taking medications that are hurting you, but maybe seeing a good internist is the place to start. It’s not normal to get 3 or 4 different nasty infections in a short period of time.

  • Mavis Drouin

    Sounds like you have sleep apnea ask dr to send you to a sleep clinic saved my life and i eake up feeling rested

  • Elena

    Hello there I think the worse part is that there isnt bllod gushing out somewhere so people take the illness as an excuse a joke and plain laziness especially if you are young. I am of hispanic descent and can remember always being tired no matter what the doctors said it was puberty and hormones. I am now 28 years old and have had four children and litteraly do no want to wake up if I have to feel like this all day. I know exactly how you guys feel the swollen hands and feet the dizziness the tiredness. Going from one doctor to next from one diagnose to next when does it stop nothing seems to work. I am supposively pre diabetic high cholesterol lack vitamin d and b 12. Yet no meds and the vitamins make me feel bad. More labs tommorrow …….

    • Donutz87

      I’m hispanic, I’m 29yrs old, I am pre-diabetic, high cholesterol, lack vitamin d and am tired 90% of the time… let me know if you get any positive news, maybe I can take some notes from you.

  • Franny

    I’m 56 and was diagnosed with diabetes last December. I’m checking my sugar about every hour during the day….giving myself insulin in response…. but I feel so foggy and fatigued. I’m happy when I’m not completely weak or vomiting…but what happened to my life? I’ve run around for years….working 12-18 hours a day! I’ve given to community, work and family….and now I’m just accomplishing the basics. I have to think of my health every minute! Plan every calorie, carefully expend energy and there are times when I just can’t “do it”. I haven’t done anything social for over a year because I am a single mother taking care of a 16 year old, I run a household and a demanding business. What happened? Will I ever get back to where I was?

  • lovestoread414

    I just started taking metformin and glambyia. My sugars are now decent, but I am SO tired. I wasn’t this tired when I was in the 500’s…

    I want them back? Not really but kind of. I’m tired of sleeping

    • What is glambyia? I never heard of it and can’t find it on the web. Probably, it is the meds that are causing your fatigue. Ask your prescribing doctor. Also, it may be temporary; you may get used to the meds.

  • lawdhamercy

    I work nights and OMG this is a daily struggle..On my lunch break I go out to my truck and have to make the decision on whether to nap or stay awake..Sometimes I dose off while I’m out on the floor..Its soo hard but I’ve got to have a way to live..

  • Bret

    I quit a 40 year cigarette habit a couple months ago, and started riding my bike 4 miles twice per day in the morning and night to control my blood sugar. I have never seen my sugar higher than 300, but sleep way too much and still need naps. I took the summer off from my Captains job in Alaska which requires me to live with 4 to 6 hours of sleep per day and sometimes, up to 40 hour stretches, to work on my health. I am concerned that I may have to retire if I cannot get my energy back. I cannot earn the very good income I get by staying on the beach. I am 56 and desire very much to sail until I am 70. This is the only way for me to NOT retire in poverty and lose all I own.

    • Hi Captain Bret, I’m not sure you are fatigued — living on 4–6 hours sleep a night with occasional 40-hour-awake stretches would make anyone tired. Still, you probably could get your glucose under better control — 300 is high, even after meals. You might look into things like bitter melon, eating fewer carbs, or the treatments I listed here. You might talk to your doc about adjusting your medicines.

      As far as your work, economic pressure is a hard thing, but your body comes first. You might ask your doctor to investigate other possible causes of sleepiness, or you might need to look at other ways of creating a life you can be happy with.

  • Somedude

    I am pre-diabetic and had similar complaints: extreme fatigue, feeling sluggish and the most bothersome (and limitting) of all brain fog. What has really helped me and restored my energy levels is BETAINE HCL/Pepsin prior to eating and 1000 mcg Chromium picolinate (in 2 doses) a day. A tell tale sign that this combo will help is if you almost always get reflux symptoms after meals. Highly recommend this combo to anybody with brain fog and low energy. Good health!

  • Tahira

    Hi, I had a breast abscess in May and had an incision and drainage procedure. It recurred a month later and after anti biotics cleared up and a month later it was back again. I he a second Incision and drainage procedure and after a fasting doctor said I am diabetic. I am tired all the time I acan literally fall asleep at my desk and yes my brain switches off and I am tense all the time and I have these pains in my legs nd arms. I am currently not on any meds as I have to wait for doc to get back to me regarding the second round of tests I had done. I have a new respect for diabetics never knew it was this draining and exhausting. God speed to all.

  • kimberlygarbacz

    Hi! I know this is old-ish discussion but I read it and I just cry. This is me. I have had diabetes for 7 years – even though I have finally found the right med combo (for now) that works for me – I just drag myself through life. I remember when I had tons of energy and rarely got tired. Now tired is my world. I have never been overweight, I am actually thin – my endo thinks I have a genetic form of diabetes called MODY but genetic testing is not covered by my insurance. I have tired so many things thinking “Oh maybe that is it.” Not enough protein? Not enough of vitamin blah blah blah? Maybe I am not eating enough calories (probably true but when you have to worry about your blood sugar how can you always eat enough). Maybe I need more iron? I was anemic but I have fixed that – still tired. I have problems with my muscles – I do exercise when I can to try to strengthen those but they tense most of the time. I feel like I am always out of breathe especially when I wake up..I had the sleep tests done – no sleep apena. I never have an appetite really but I eat.. I am in my late 40s so here are the women’s problems too. I can’t tell what is what anymore – What exactly is my exhaustion from?.

    Everytime I try something new to fix it – I might feel better for a bit (not great but slightly improved) but then – the fatigue comes back. I don’t feel like I have a life – I have a struggle – the only thing is a struggle to me. And when you never feel good – how can you see it as anything else?

    I have depression too (of course who wouldn’t be depressed when they feel like this?) and a busy job. I try my best as I can’t not work because I have no support but myself – I have to keep going. I am so worried that one day I will just collapse walking down the street.

    I sincerely think that all diabetics have some level of adrenal fatigue – and since those glands control all hormones including insulin – it makes sense we would be tired. It is all over the place – but why I have not heard ONE dr bring this up is beyond me. They never address the fatigue and exhaustion that comes with diabetes. Never. They are only concerned about your A1C. Well, mine is fine and why am I not reaping the benefits of that?

    • Hi Kimberly, Sorry you are going through such a hard time. If you have MODY, you might ask your doc if a bit of insulin might help. Herbal approaches you could try with your doctor’s OK include bitter melon tea. But there are so many causes of fatigue and so many treatments, some of which you can read on this comment thread. Don’t give up on this; keep looking. You can get better.

      • kimberlygarbacz

        I already take insulin – I have two injectables plus Metformin. Victoza is the only thing that saves me – it is like wonder drug for my blood sugar. Before that I could starve myself and the number would not go down. Like everyone else commented – I feel better when my blood sugar is higher than in that “normal range” – Otherwise, fatigue…

    • Elizabeth

      Your blood sugar being higher can make you feel high, alternately lower blood sugar than you’re used to can feel icky…

  • Cindy Andrews

    I am in a dilemma. I just found out for sure that my personality change
    has been caused by my diabetic medication. I hate the way I feel and I
    have no fun anymore. Rather than ask my “medical practitioners”
    (practice being the operative word here), I went off for a few days and
    realized I was getting back to my old self. Then I took them this
    morning and I was back to no life. What should I do? Take them and live
    a life not worth living?

    • Cindy, can you talk to the doctors who prescribed these medicines and ask for a medication change? You should not “live a life not worth living.” There are other medicines, and there are ways to get off drugs through diet, exercise, and plant medicines.

  • NANCY

    I am happy to have found you all here at this site. I need to vent and figure this is a good place to do it. First and foremost I am not the same person since diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 5 years ago. I dont find enjoyment in my life or enjoy the same things as I once did. My A1c was 6 and over the last 2 years it has gone up to 7.5 because I just eat what I want and drink my red wine and try to be happy. I was raised in an italian family that cooked food to die for … all the things we are not allowed to eat. I cannot get used to it. As far as my husband, friends and family its like they just dont get it. THEY DONT GET it. I cannot seem to get a support system going. I am now out of control with my eating and I crave it……I work hard all day and I am damn hungry for my evening meal so I eat. I am thin and fairly active as well.

    • Hi NANCY. There’s a lot to unpack in your story. You have symptoms of depression, not enjoying the things you once did. You feel distant from your family and friends and are eating for comfort. Yet you are thin and fairly active. I wonder if you don’t have Type 2 at all, but LADA (latent autoimmune diabetes of adults). You might benefit from insulin. If you’re open to that possibility, ask your doctor to be tested. Drinking a moderate amount of red wine shouldn’t be a problem. In fact, if you’re Italian, you might like a Mediterranean diet, which is pretty good for diabetes. It’s OK to eat, just don’t eat too much at one time. Don’t let yourself get “damn hungry.” Snack.

      I want you to get help with your family issues and your depression. Find a support group, go to therapy, or find someone you can vent to and learn from. Maybe learn some better communication strategies to use with your husband. Please keep in touch.

  • Debra Mcelroy

    I am a newbie to the ugly big D.As I look back on my symptoms i had it or working up to for about a year.What i cant understand is why no one noticed it.I have always been thin but now am dealing with a weight increase.The metformin does little to regulate my sugar which is like a yo yo.I am sick to my stomach all the time. I find this very frustrating no matter what i eat or dont eat it is a damned if you do damned if you dont issue.Food and the thought of eating disgusts me.All feed back welcome.

