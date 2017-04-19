Home > Blog > David Spero > Controlling the Dawn Phenomenon
Controlling the Dawn Phenomenon

Controlling the Dawn Phenomenon


by David Spero, BSN, RN
Do you wake up with a blood glucose level that’s higher than when you went to bed? You might wonder how this could be. Is this “dawn phenomenon” serious, and what can you do about it?

Our reader Mishelle commented here, “I don’t eat [much] during the day. [I take metformin morning and night.] My blood sugar is still too high in the morning…sometimes 125–140ish.”

How can Mishelle’s glucose levels go up if she didn’t eat anything? She probably has a mild case of dawn phenomenon. Her glucose is going up from sources other than digested food. Some of it is produced by the liver from stored starch and fatty acids. Livers that produce too much glucose are one of the main ways diabetes causes high blood glucose levels. Other organs also produce small amounts of glucose. This is called “gluconeogenesis” for you science freaks out there.

Organs do this to keep blood glucose from going too low at night or other times of not eating. From about 2 AM to 8 AM, most people’s bodies produce hormones, including cortisol, glucagon, and epinephrine. All these hormones increase insulin resistance and tell the liver to make more glucose. The idea is to get you enough glucose to get out of bed and start the day. The whole process is apparently started by growth hormones.

Everyone has a dawn phenomenon. Otherwise they’d be too weak to get breakfast. But in people without diabetes, insulin levels also increase to handle the extra glucose. People with diabetes can’t increase insulin levels that much, so their early morning blood glucose levels can rise dramatically.

Experts disagree on how many people have a dawn phenomenon. Estimates range from 3% to 50% of Type 2s and from 25% to 50% of Type 1s.

Is dawn phenomenon a serious problem?
It can be serious. According to the American Diabetes Association, “Some people with dawn phenomenon find that their glucose continues to rise until they eat in the morning. For others, levels will settle down a few hours after waking, regardless of whether or not they eat.”

Either way, that can be a long time to spend with elevated blood glucose levels. For some people, like Mishelle, the highs aren’t that dangerous. Others go much higher.

According to columnist Wil Dubois, the higher your A1C, the more likely you are to have a significant dawn phenomenon. It could be that spending a number of hours each morning out of control is having a significant effect on your overall control.

So it’s worth trying to get dawn phenomenon under control. How can you do that? You have to figure out what is triggering it and then try some possible solutions.

Some people have high glucose levels in the morning because their medicines wear off overnight. This could be true of medicines such as insulin, sulfonylureas, and metformin. If you are taking any long-acting medicine, consider asking your doctor about changing meds, doses, or times. Our reader Mishelle might benefit from taking her metformin later in the evening, for example. Metformin is good at keeping a lid on the liver.

In some cases, medicine can be too strong. If your glucose goes too low in the night, you could have a rebound high in the morning. This is called the Somogyi effect. Wil Dubois says, “If you are waking up high and are suffering pounding headaches, or find your sheets sweat-soaked, the odds are you are having lows in your sleep…You need to visit with your doctor about taking less meds.

According to Dubois, the new insulins are much less likely to cause a Somogyi reaction. But because of cost, people are going back to NPH insulin. NPH is cheaper, shorter-acting, and more likely to cause a low, leading to a rebound high in the morning.

What can you do to reduce or eliminate dawn phenomenon? Diabetes blogger David Mendosa says many things work for some people and not for others. People report blocking the dawn phenomenon with a green apple or a resistant cornstarch product at bedtime. These might keep a low, steady level of glucose coming and might prevent nighttime lows and highs.

Not eating at all after 7 PM probably won’t help. It will set you up for a Somogyi rebound. A protein snack like nuts or cheese at bedtime might help. But you will have to experiment and keep records for yourself. Everybody is different.

Mayo Clinic doctor Maria Collazo-Clavell, MD, says avoid carbs at bedtime. She also says an insulin pump can help a lot. You can program it in advance to increase your insulin when the dawn phenomenon starts to kick in. You might have to check a few middle-of-the-night levels to find out when the phenomenon starts for you, or if you are going too low.

Vinegar might be the best choice. You can take tablets or a liquid. Most people I’ve read commenting on various sites needed 4–6 vinegar tablets at bedtime to avoid a morning spike. There’s not much research, though vinegar has been shown to reduce insulin resistance.

Hope this helps, Mishelle. Readers, do you have other ideas? What have been your experiences with dawn phenomenon?

  • jim snell

    excellent comprehensive article and covering many aspects of Dawn Phen. Thank you.

  • Bob Fenton

    Thanks for this. Why I have to be an exception to what this article http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/814001 states “The one medication that does prevent this is insulin.” is still puzzling for me. Until I split my dose of Lantus, I would have continued problems with the dawn phenomenon. Shortly after splitting my dose, I no longer had this problem.

    Thanks again!

  • Ms Mercer Ervin

    I didn’t know 125 blood sugar in AM was too high?

  • David Spero RN

    Ms. Ervin,

    A fasting sugar of 125 mg/dl is prediabetic. Mishelle wants hers to be lower, and lower is better. But its her choice and your choice what goals to shoot for.

  • Joe

    I’m interested in what Bob had to say about splitting his insulin dose. I’ve heard people who take larger doses of Lantus (or other long-acting insulin) getting better results splitting it into two doses, 12 hours apart.

    I’m up to 50 units of Lantus and am curious about the pros and cons of two 25 unit doses vs. on 50 unit dose.

    Perhaps an idea for an article or blog entry?

  • Pat Kass

    I have experiennced higher than expected/accounted for readings on awakening aftter a “busy” nightmare. One in particular was a dream that I was filing things and was like the sweeper in Sorcerer’s Apporentice cThe more I filed — the more there was to be filed. (I have been retired from office work for 20 plus years!)

  • Mr. Gregg

    I have had the “Dawn Phenomenon” for years. My diabetes specialist could not add or auggest any solutions, so I took it upon myself to split my Lantus dosage to 50% in the morning and 50% at bedtime. I now wake up with a much improved glucose reading but, on occasion, it is off the charts! I cannot figure out why….In addition, I sometime wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and my tee shirt is wet. I suppose my glucose went too low but it did not waken me. I have had Diabetes since 1991 and I am still learning each day about the struggles to maintain an acceptable level reading.

  • Terri

    If I did have that problem, my doctor wouldn’t believe me. She’d just accuse me of carb loading or something…a split of Lantus does seem to be effective though.

  • jim snell

    As a 30 year type 2 and having dealt with an extremely nasty dawn effect and liver dumping problems of my body and with my Doctor’s assistance and watching extensive data on a cgms; I have the following comments:

    a) at 3:00 am, my body starts the wakeup sequence and starts signalling the liver to add glucose.

    b) liver uses reverse signaling based on the presence of insulin in blood to control how much glucose to add and when to stop doing that. So if you are short insulin, oh boy, look out liver assumes you are short glucose and really loads up body – never mind you don’t need much or any glucose.

    c) I have watched comments from the pumper crowd and those instructed to add extra insulin and if their liver is listening to signalling properly; adding basil insulin or extra insulin during these times; liver is determined to hammer up glucose seems to stop, moderate, arrest that.

    d) for those of us -, I believe who have compromised liver signalling ( and assumed due to extra fat inside liver (not belly/body fat), metformin was the only option that at sufficient dose in blood arrests that nonsense and instructs the liver to stop dumping in excess glucose.

    I also found that metformin was very helpful for stalling out rare but curious unnecessary liver dumps at normal times.

    e)after a number of years of restricted diet, low carb 1200 cal diet, 1.5 mile daily exercise and regular metformin doses; I have discovered that my liver is listening better to body insulin and does of insulin late at night and that now also helps keep blood glucose thru night under better control. The beauty of the pumps is that one can instruct the computer when to add insulin and how much and fine tune the liver’s behavior.

    f) adding snacks late at night , I do not due but suspect that eating triggers a bolus add of insulin from a working/partly working pancreas to add insulin and that helps arrest liver tricks/misfire.

    It has taken the last 5 years to walk, try, experiment and finally arrest this nasty dawn phen which frankly is one nasty customer.

    David: Special thanks for shining a light and key column on this nasty problem that underscores the role of the liver and its buffer and horsepower to sugar up the body!

  • Ferne

    For those of us who have the horrid side effects from Metformin, taking it later without a meal would make those effects worse. I have to have a snack with my HS meds but haven’t figured out the best one.

    • Jane

      Metformin must never be taken on an empty stomach. Always take it with some sort of food.

  • RUTH A

    I too was having high numbers in the A.M… 125-135 and sometimes 140.. I read about Vinegar in an article in “Diabetes Management”, about Vinegar , So I tried it, You will not believe how great it is! now you have to be careful if you take too much you will really lose weight, being a thin person, this was somethng I didn’t want to happen,, but I over came my fear and being who I am, I conquered it.My numbers went from 138 , 140 to believe this or not,, to 125,121,111,100,, and so forth. I am smart enough to realize as I was watching these numbers when to cut back on the vinegar..but not stopping it altogether,, My A1C’s went from 6.8 to a glorified 6.5.. Now it takes some getting used to the vinegar, I used White Vinegar as the Apple Cider made me shutter.. Just take 1 tables spoon of Vinegar in 1/2 glass of water, take it after you have eaten, but not at the same time as you take your pills. And see what happens..
    Good Luck,
    Ruth

  • Donna G

    I am allergic to Metformin and choose to regulate blood sugar at this point with lifestyle changes of diet, exercise, weight loss, stress reduction and supplements. Dawn phenomena remains my only consistent blood sugar issue. Through personal research, I have tried all of the suggestions noted in the excellent article. There were very little information out there when I first tackled my DP. Vinegar did not work for me, but better sleep habits, lowering stress, meditation and nighttime snacks have lowered my morning spike to a point I no longer worry about it. This was a long process of testing what worked for me, and lots of finger pricks, but worth the effort.

    Here’s what helped me without question:
    Do not eat a heavy evening meal.
    After dinner, I eat a small snack at 9PM (I usually eat string cheese with a few almonds or hummus with a high fiber cracker or sweet potato corn chips with guacamole. No more than six chips or three crackers. I think eating the combination of good fats and protein, or good carbs and protein work best for this evening snack)
    Eat another snack right before bed. I usually eat a medium sized apple (good carb)but have also had half of a low carb snack bar(also worked for me). I usually eat my apple with a sugar free nut butter spread (protein). It does not have to be a green apple, but I do choose tart varieties.
    If I wake in the night I drink water and eat 4-5 almonds or walnuts really taking my time to chew them to a paste. (to avoid digestive issues) The middle of the night nuts usually give me my lowest dawn readings. My blood sugar levels do best when I eat every five hours throughout the day, (3 light meals and three small snacks) so makes sense to me this would be best at night as well.)
    In addition–I try to be faithful in getting good sleep at regular hours, wear a Breathe Easy strip to get better levels of oxygen if I am at all stuffy and have an air filter fan running at night.

    Stress (a cortisol producer) usually makes the dawn number higher for me, so I meditate and have worked to de-stress my life. Exercise lowers my blood sugar, so I do weights and a rower. But never for more than half an hour. Muscles gets stressed when you exercise too long, and pump out more of the hormones that creates dawn phenomena.

    I also take vitamin and fiber supplements: a good multivitamin, extra D, extra C, Black current oil, CoQ10, cinnamon and turmeric

    I’ve lost 50 pounds. My fasting blood sugar reading was 350 on diabetes diagnosis day a year ago. My three month average was 10.5. It is now 6.4. (Doctors should know that a fasting blood sugar reading is always going to be higher for a patient with dawn phenomena, but they usually don’t factor that in.)
    My dawn phenomena readings have gone from average of 250 to 124. As overall blood sugar readings go down the dawn number goes down, too, so I have focused on getting the overall readings down. Good luck to all who are working to get dawn phenomena under control.

    • Janet

      Thank u so much for this specific information. I’ve been searching for awhile but this really makes sense. A few of the things my endocrinologist has mentioned…….cheese, high fiber crackers. I too have engaged recently in an exercise program and am following weight watchers diet. I appreciate the fact that u have taken the time to share this info.

    • Chris

      This really helped. I’m type 2, 66 yrs old and I’m experiencing high morning readings. I’ll do some adjusting with eating habits. Thank you for taking the time to inform all of us trying to stay healthy & active.

    • Jeanne

      Thank you so much for all of this wonderful information, Donna. I’m a recently-diagnosed T2 and I’ve managed to get my daytime and evening numbers down. But this gall-dern dawn phenomenon has me perplexed and concerned. It sounds like it’s going to mostly be a matter of experimentation to see what works to get this handled. But, you’ve given everyone a great jumping-off point and I – one among several – appreciate it.

    • Kristym

      good job!

    • lindsayh

      Donna G thanks so much for your overview. this has helped me a lot, combined with all the other info in this blog, to craft a plan to move forward…cheers, Lindsay

  • Joanne

    Donna G – Glad I found this page. I am diagnosed just over a month and my morning readings can be 160-180. I am going to try the vinegar tonight as well as leaving some nuts by my bed as chances are good I will wake up at some time.

    Thank you – sure hope it helps

  • Joanne

    oh sorry it was Ruth with the vinegar 🙂 I will see what works for me!

  • Lenny

    Hi, from Greece, to everyone.
    It’s 20 days now since I left the hospital with a type 1 diagnosis.
    My readings before entering were 320 fast & 580 at about 9 pm.
    Now I do 3 fast acting inj. before meals and 1 long acting at 5 to 6 pm.
    Before bed I eat 2 small burley rusks, 1 low fat (2%) yogurt and 2 nuts, total 30 gr of carbons.
    My morning reading today was 111 mg/DL.
    I’ll inform you after a couple of weeks for how is going.
    Good to know you are all there.

  • lily

    I have diagnosed with diabetes 3 months ago my blood glucose was 570 and I have also diagnosed 6 years ago with hyperthyroidism I never loose weight on the contrary I am always gaining weight and I am always waking up have this spike of vlood sugar ( 140 to 180 )
    Please help and guide me what to do ro low my blood sugar and also loosing weight to get healthier

    • deepred

      Hi lily, i have been recently diagnosed with Diabetes Type 2 with levels of 371 on random basis, A1C of 8.2. But after one month with diet and excercises , metforming 1000mg was able to bring it down to range of 150. Now fasting glucose levels after wake up are in the range of 100-140 levels, it is actually coming down from 150 in first few weeks. Major improvements in fasting levels is because of daily walk 1 hr. Fasting BG levels is more to do with Hormone imbalance, (Haptic insulin resistance) this will take time to correct with changes in Diet /Excercise /Medication. I know none of my levels posted above are in good range, but they are getting better.Just want to give my opinion, that if you can try to include excercise (basic level) walking (MUST CHECK WITH DOCTOR before start of excercise, especially if you have high blood pressure, blurr vision, have sedentic lifestyle before) … it will help your BG levels. its worth every effort, i wish all the success to get BG level in control. Wish me luck too… bye.

  • Sharon

    Lily, tho my bg was not up as high as yours, and I am only on oral medication, I too had the same problem of fluctating bg levels and constant weight gain. My Dr told me about a book The Blood Sugar Solution 10 Day Detox by Dr Mark Hyman, there is also companion cookbook. Changing my diet completely seems to be what is helping me.

    • Chris

      I’ve been using Dr Hyman’s books on blood sugar and they work. I got lazy and everything started to back slide. I’m going back to his cook books to get back on track. I take metformin and a bunch of other Meds after heart attack. I don’t mean to hype dr Hyman but the change in diet made a huge difference. I’m 66 yrs, had a heart attack at 58. I’m losing weight and feel much better when I follow his suggestions. This is a great forum.

    • Kristym

      me2

  • Bill

    My theory is sleeping habits are to blame. Less sleep mean more hormones produced to wake a person in the morning. I have notice more of a problem when I have had issues sleeping the night before. Adjusting your insuling will help some but if you have a steady relese of the hormones telling your liver to release glucose then you can never know how much to take…

  • Charlotte

    Hi,
    I have low blood sugar, so I guess I’m what’s called, pre-diabetic. I am managing low blood sugar symptoms with low glycemic foods and eating almonds in between small meals. You mentioned cornstarch to prevent the dawn effect to be able to sleep through the night. Can you tell me a recipe for this? Would it be for example to blend a cup of soy milk which has protein with a teaspoon of raw cornstarch? Or what combo do you suggest? Thank you.
    Charlotte

  • V. Richards

    My Doctor prescribed Invokana at night (100 mg). I currently take Glipizide XL (10 mg) during the day. The Invokana has helped reduce the morning readings from 140-170 to around 120. I have only been on the Invokana for five days and am wondering if anyone else has used this drug and what side effects that have had.
    Thanks,
    V. Richards

  • esme

    i go to sleep with 162 at midnight it was 487 than at two am it was 234 than at seven am it was 206 i corrected every time i need help

  • Frank Nagy

    i have dawn phenomonon really bad. I am on Levemir and humalog, type 1, regardless of how much levemir i use no matter if i don’t eat before bed. I can be guaranteed to wake up between 135-160 no matter what. I thought NPH would help that, but that only caused morning hypos

  • birendra

    I am 35 years old. A month ago my FBS was 213. After two week it was 81 .after one month it was 89. Is it possible?

    • Natasha

      That’s fantastic. I would love to know exactly what you did and what all you changed

    • sacto1971

      OMG what did you do…please share and thanks

      • Jane p

        Please let us know. I’m going through this right now.

  • squawkparrot

    Hi everyone… I became a type 1 diabetic in 1990. In 2001 I took some graphs to my doctors to show him that my morning blood-sugars were rising, and wanted to know why. He took a three second look at the data, pushed the graphs back to me and said, “I don’t know”. That was that, I was on my own.

    Over the next couple of months, the rise, which was at first sporadic, became more certain, and so I was able, on waking, to give myself an injection of 25 units of fast acting insulin (actrapid) to counter the inevitable rise.

    In 2007 I managed get a hospital diabetes doctor to take another look. I told him that I only took Actrapid, no other type of insulin. He said that my morning phenomenon was probably due to not having any background insulin. So, to give me some he put me on Levemir, a 24 hour long lasting insulin, just like Frank, see below. But this was useless. I started off by injecting small amounts of Levemir, just 3 units to give me a little background insulin, but increased it to 30 units before bed each day, after two weeks I went back to the regime of waking and giving myself the 25 units of Actrapid.

    In 2013 I had another go at resolving this ongoing problem, and saw another doctor, then a nurse, then another nurse and she put me on Lantus Solostar, 12 units just before bed, and 12 units in the morning. This worked to a point, but I adjusted the dose myself to 26 units just before sleeping, and kept the 12 for the morning.

    The result is, that providing I go to bed with a stable reading of 8 on the meter, I wake up with a reading of approx 3-4 in the morning. And, more importantly, my blood-sugar does not rise, for apparently no reason later on, as long as I start with 12 units of the Solorstar.

    I used to have a number of severe hypos because, I was always attempting to counter the highs brought on by the morning phenomena to keep my blood-sugar levels as low as possible. But, even doing this, I was only achieving a HbA1c of around 7.5% in old money. Since the introduction of the Lantus Solostar regime, I have less hypo’s and, the severity of them is much better because, I’m not having to keep pushing my levels down to get the 7.5% average reading.

    My last few readings of the HbA1c have settled down to 6% in old money or, 41 mmol/mol in the new way of measuring. When I ask for a printout of the blood test result from the doctor (yes, you should be able to get them) it indicates that I am now considered to be a non-diabetic, at least by way of my average readings of blood-sugar. At last, after 25 years as a diabetic, my level of control is such that I will not have to suffer, as much anyway, the longterm effects of high blood-sugar levels. But, unfortunately, some damage has already been done because of this failure to address this problem.

    I hope, if people are still reading this blog, this posting is of some assistance?

    • Jerry

      What did he mean “I don’t know” ? He is a doctor he better know !! This is what I mean about our great medical establishment “I don’t know” !! Maybe if he took the time in 2001 to help you, ou would have had blood sugars under control earlier

  • FrozenTales

    I have had type II diabetes for the past 25 years. For the first decade or soI could control it with minor changes in diet (no sweets and tea without sugar) but have been under medication for the past 12 years. It started with metformin but later over a period my doctor had to add Amaryl (5mg a day), Januvia 100 and 12 units of lantus insulin. For the past couple of years I had also been trying to reduce my carb intake.

    However, for the past little over six weeks, I have been off food grains completely. With a week of quitting food grains, I have been off insulin as well as Amaryl. My post breakfast and post dinner glucose levels remain around 130. Unfortunately, it is in the same in the morning – even though during the night it goes down to about 120.

    Any suggestions?

    • Sounds like you are doing really well, Frozen. About your high fasting levels, you could try adjusting the timing of your meds. You could also take a tablespoon of vinegar or a vinegar capsule at bedtime before you brush your teeth. In a couple of studies, vinegar reduced fasting sugar levels by 30-40%,which would bring you into the normal range.

  • Madhall

    I too suffer for high morning readings. Yesterday morning it was 128 at 6am, an all time low. Today it was 218 at 6am and went down to 148 by 9am. I basically are the same thing the night before took the same meds and supplements with too different results. I am going to try green apples and vinegar tablets to see if it makes a difference.

    On another note, I went on Invokana a year a a half ago and my kidney function dropped to 51%. I found that unacceptable so I sought alternatives and found a chiropractor who specializes is diabetes management. I am now grain free (which includes glutins), dairy free, caffeine free, sugar free, and artificial sugar free (only Stevia, and xylitol). I was taking four different meds but now I only take Amyral at night. I have lost 32 pounds, feel great, and now have problems with low blood sugar in the mid afternoon. The lowest was 49 and that was when I stopped all morning meds. I do Pilates three times a week and that was when my sugar readings are the lowest, now between 67-90. I do take supplements for my adrenal glands, after a saliva test it showed they might be playing a role in my insulin resistance.

  • Larry Rotenberg

    Circadian……i got rid of my dawn phenomena by eating upon waking and a second big meal at lunch……keto…….no snacking and no dinner……https://www.jackkruse.com/easy-start-guide/

  • Larry Rotenberg

    No meds and bg went from 7 to 8 to 5 ….end of day 4.5………. http://caloriesproper.com/dawn-phenomnomnom/

  • Dennis Poole

    I was diagnosed with elevated blood pressure four years ago and was placed on TWYNSTA 40/10. Since then my quality of life has been in turmoil, sugar levels are all over the place.Nausea, oedema in the lower legs sore throat and headaches. Tablets have been changed and some side effects have diminished but I had none of these problems before taking the tablets. Vinegar seems to be helping with the dawn sugar levels

  • joycebarron

    My husband has always liked pickle juice to drink and swore he felt better when he drank it. After a recent stroke we are working hard on his blood sugar levels and that is when we realized he has a strong dawn phenomenon. He hates pills and said no when I suggested the tablets so I tried the pickle juice at bedtime and it’s helping a lot. I give him a couple tablespoons from the jar. It’s basically vinegar with some spices and since our overall diet is so low in salt it’s not been making him retain water

  • Bork

    I tried it last night…a shot (60% abv), diluted with 1:4 water. 100 glucose instead of 300 in the morning.
    I’ll try it again tonight and see if the results repeat.

  • Rita L

    Thank you all, this is the most informative website I’ve found to date. I’ve been a T2 for 12 yrs, am 67 yr old F, was on 120 units Lantus for a number of yrs, finally got it down to 60 units by cutting carbs. Then in Jan this yr cut out all grains and high carbs, except beans, put myself on high a fiber diet, got down to 20 units Lantus, lost 20 lb. Now I’ve been trying to get into ketosis for 5 months. I make ketones just fine but have high BS ‘s in the am, 150-180, no matter what I eat or when, have tried just about everything, even exercise. Dr took me off glipizide, said it affects the heart, he thinks I’m on a bizarre diet. So now before I go to bed it’s down around 120 and it starts all over the next morning. Have tried wine, high starch, no help. Just started mulberry capsules. Tonight I’ll try vinegar, wish me luck!
    By the way Charles, I was up to the bathroom the other am at 4, BS was 87 so I stayed up, took metformin, had some protein with decaf coffee. BS kept going up till abt 9 am when it leveled out at 134. Just my experience, might work for you though, nothing seems to work for me.
    :

  • Rita L

    OH! Forgot to mention I’ve been off Lantus for 4 months, 2 months ago my A1c was 5.9. I’m sure it will be around 135 or so, per my meter. Am on 850 mg metformin 3 x day plus various herbs only. Am going for diabetes free with controlled diet (Keto).

  • Arvindkumar Srivastava

    Is dawn phenomena linked with the lack of sleep or interrupted sleep pattern also? my bed time BS level is in 90s but fasting is around 110. I sleep late and had to get up sometimes in night. I take my night medicines metformin 1000 and Januvia 50 before meals around 9.30 PM.

  • James Raleigh Stanley

    I woke up to go pee @3am , and was curious as to what my BS was. I went to bed at 140. Checked it at 3am @130. Woke up at my usual time of 7:30 checked @ 210. Doctor upped my bedtime Lantus to 76u. Still the same dawn pheon. I am going to take my metformin later to night to see what happens

    • That’s a very high dose of insulin, James. Are you willing to consider some dietary changes, like eating less carbs? For your dawn phenomenon, you might try a teaspoon of vinegar at bedtime before you brush your teeth.

      • Nando1688

        What’s does vinegar do,before bed time?

        • Nando, some studies have shown that vinegar at bedtime reduces morning glucose levels. How this works is not known. But it works for a lot of people.

          • Mia DiMartini-Colon

            And if you do not like the taste of the raw apple cider vinegar you can try it in the pill form. Just ordered it for my husband because his levels are usually fine during the day with his diet but his fasting is always elevated as well. I cannot get him to take the tablespoon of it even in water. Really hoping this works.

          • Mark Are Reynolds Ⓥ

            Why not take a tablespoon of raw apple cider vinager in a glass of water?

  • Matt

    I have been having some serious problems and my doctors are no help. I even got an insulin pump to try and help with it. If anyone is very, very knowledgeable with type 1 diabetes I would love it if you could contact me.

    • Scott McCready

      insulin pump…forget it, i went on it for a year…i had been off a pump for 6 years…going back on the pump (specifically omnipod) made my sugar levels CONSISTENTLY over 300, i had to pay a lot for the supplies and the pump continually had issues….i’d recommend staying on insulin shots to be honest….im surprised your doctors are no help, you should find one that will invest in you, rather than just tell you crap

      • sherry Tuttle

        my daughter went on the insulin pump. She is 42 and has been diabetic since she was 9 years old. So she has been diabetic for over 30 years. She went on the pump 10 years ago and it was fantastic. She was able to get pregnant and had a beautiful healthy child. She remains on the pump and her control is fantastic with it. She has no diabetic complications. So the “Crap” that she was told turned out not to be “Crap”

        • Scott McCready

          oh sherry, what a great story…im truly glad that works for your daughter…however, not everyone is the same…seeing as this individual is having issues, the same as me, why would i recommend the pump? your comment didn’t come till later…now had you posted this comment about your daughter, i firstly wouldnt have responded to it…but this guy was asking for help, so my recommendation, due to the fact that he is having issues…is to go off like i did…my A1C is now 7.5, it was 10 on the pump….so, it’d be AMAZING for you to really look at the situation that i was responding to…and not be a negative about my suggestion. And being a diabetic doesnt mean you cant get pregnant…where are you getting your information from? also you should mention WHICH pump she is on, kind of like i did with my response…thanks sherry

        • Scott McCready

          by the way sherry, the “crap” i was referring to, was the fact that he came here for advice and the “crap” his doctor was telling him clearly wasn’t working…not did i mention anything about the pump being “crap”…there are bad doctors out there and there are great ones, looks like you have a great one…so again, READ into the conversation we were having, not the fact that the pump works for your daughter….sure, you helped her with the disease, but unless you have it…you really have NO idea whats going on in an individuals body…

  • Dennis Mancinelli

    I have been experiencing the dawn phenomenon with blood sugar levels in the morning of 150-175. I was thinking of trying a protein shake or supplement at night before going to bed…one that I thought of was a slow release protein. Does anyone think this would work or have any experience with this?

    • Jorge Navarro

      Try a big glass of water right before going to bed. That work for me. A low carb dinner will help as well.

    • Scott McCready

      i take casein protein at night, but because i work out so i need extra protein…this, however still causes me to have high blood sugars in the morning. Even tho these shakes have like 3 grams of carbs…so im not sure if it will help you, but it doesn’t fix my issue.

      • Lydia Douglas

        You would be surprise to find how many sneaky names there are in sugars. Just checking the carb isn’t enough. I know been there done it.

    • Lydia Douglas

      Didn’t work for me, but everyone is different. Our summer was extremely hot & humid. So I even tried the New Slim Fast x4 times fuller. What a joke. Didn’t do it for me plus less time feeling quite empty and lol the count. Protein shakes same thing with stuff you have to put in it.

  • Prasanna Halgi

    My fasting sugar is high 176 is there any way by exercise I can control it

    • Exercise is almost always good, Prasanna. Can’t say what it will do for your high FBS, but it can’t hurt. Perhaps try some of the other suggestions in the article as well.

      • Rob

        My FBS was 179 one morning after being stupid and eating carbs just before bed. I went and did a heavy cardio workout w/o eating (just a little water) then had a reading of 174 still. Then I drank 2 pints of water (still no food) and waited an hour. My reading was 125. There seems to be more to water/dehydration then the exercise for immediate effect.

    • Minideema

      Hi I take a glass of milk at 2 a. m in the morning. My sugars are down from 180 to 140 in morning. Weird but true do try it.

  • Jorge Navarro

    My fasting sugar was kind of high around 140,150, one night I drank one a big glass of water and next morning my blood sugar level was 99, I kept doing this for two months now and my reading are under 100.

    • good grief

      This is intriguing and might work for me. Please tell us: At what time did you eat dinner? At what time did you drink the glass of water? At what time did you get up?

    • SE

      I recently discovered the same thing… I had let myself get a bit dehydrated and my numbers were through the roof (as high as 290), but after two days of drinking lots of water I had my lowest reading in years (91) at the end of my day. I still have higher readings in the AM but I still think that is somewhat related to hydration, however, I admit my diet/eating habits are still poor (working on that).

      • Catherine P Page-Helgoe

        I’ve been dealing with morning highs as well, not on meds, but would like to get numbers 120 and below. But it’s around 140’s

  • Dennis Mancinelli

    I’ve noticed something interesting. When I go to sleep and my blood sugar is below 120-130, in the morning it will be anywhere from 170-200 range. However if I go to sleep and my blood sugar is already elevated,,,,,180-220, in the morning is is always lower than when I go to bed 150-160. Anyone have any idea why?

    • CalmOcean

      Likely the Liver dumping glucose. dunno

  • Dixiegal

    My fasting blood sugar is always high…150’s to 170’s. My Dr. recently changed my med. from Metformin to Jentadueto 2x daily. No change. Then he changed the strength of the Jentadueto. Still no change. I stay exhausted. Any suggestions?

  • Jefferson Eng

    My fasting blood sugar has been through the roof for the past few weeks (as low as 190, but I’ve seen it balloon to 400+). My doctor keeps on upping my dosage for long-acting insulin and I’ve been doing the thing about making sure I regularly rotate my insulin injection areas. I also take 1000mg of Metformin twice a day. Problem is, though, readings stay high. I think I’m going through a period of “unexplained diabetes”. It also doesn’t help that I’ve gained back 25 pounds to my weight in the past half year or so even though I generally do some active power walks in my office building at least three days a week during lunch.

    • Jefferson, a fasting sugar over 400 is quite worrisome. How are your sugars the rest of the day? You might have an infection or something else going on. It might help to take your evening metformin as late as possible. You could also try vinegar and bitter melon, but I hope you can get this investigated — maybe a referral to a diabetes specialist would help.

  • Scott McCready

    wait a min, she thinks 125-140 is too high? wow, bless her control of the situation. i wake up normal, which is 120-150 for me and then i spike to over 300…so she should really be thankful for her “high” blood sugars that aren’t even bad at all…she must be a type 2 and not type 1

    • Kit Carson Hamm

      I feel sorry for you for your blood sugar jump over 300 and I’m a type 1 diabetes

    • Carol martin

      Its not normal for her so it is a real concern for her. Show some respect. I have the same problem and its not normal for me either.

  • Scott McCready

    one of my doctors had me taking lantus (28 units) in the morning and then Levimere (20 units) at bedtime. At that point though i was unfamiliar with the dawn phenomenon, i am just learning about it now…my new doctor wants me on a continual glucose monitor to be exact on his assumption

  • Kit Carson Hamm

    Try the upper legs

  • Cindy Nordstrom

    Hi! I’ve had super high sugars in the morning for months now. My dr put me on Metformin along with my NPH but I see no difference. I’m trying to wake earlier to see if I can rise before my sugar climbs. Sometimes that works but most often it doesn’t. Last night before bed I had a very high sugar due to an insulin miscalculation. I took a booster of short acting Lispro and woke up with a 113 sugar! I was elated but does that mean I need to take short acting at bedtime? I’m so frustrated.

    • Cindy, ask your doctor or diabetes educator about the Lispro. You don’t say what time of day you take the metformin, but taking it at bedtime often controls the dawn phenomenon.

      • Cindy Nordstrom

        I take the Metformin at 10pm, usually a couple hours before I actually go to sleep. I started drinking an apple cider vinegar drink an hour or so before I sleep two days ago. I woke up at 6:30 am and my sugar was 113 but the second day I woke up at 9:30am with 256. Maybe I’m just sleeping too late? Thank you for responding

        • Can’t be sure what’s happening Cindy, but some people’s dawn phenomenon gets worse the longer they go without eating. Can you set an alarm, wake up at 6:30, and eat a snack or breakfast? Let us know how it goes.

          • Cindy Nordstrom

            Thank you David. Today I woke up with 348 even though I had a low before bed and had orange juice. I’ve been a T1 for over 35 yrs and only started with this issue a few months ago. I do have an appointment with my doctor soon, hopefully I’ll get somewhere because I can’t go on like this. I keep trying to get up early and going right back to sleep, it must be other meds I take. I’ll try harder and see what my results are at 6:30-7:00am. I didn’t have this issue when I took Levemir but I do on Novolin N. Damn the pharma companies for making Levemir so expensive.

  • Rhode Enriquez

    My fasting blood sugar was always high…120’s to 150’s. My Dr. prescribed me Metformin, but i didn’t take it. I decided to do research and this article helped me a lot especially the comments. I began to eat every 3 hours and to check my sugar levels before eating. Always normal ..82 to 92. Eat a snack before going to bed. Wake up 3:00am every day and have a glass of water. Exercise 5 days a week.
    No more high sugar levels in the mornings.

  • Stephanie Randall

    Hi Kay, I have the same problem with the high (for me) sugars in the morning. My doctor prescribed Metformin five months ago, when my A1C was at 7%. I refused to take the meds and put myself on a strict low carb diet. I’ve lost 50 pounds and in June my A1C was 6.3%. My 14-day average is 117, but my fasting sugars are anywhere between 115-130. Two nights ago, I drank a glass of red wine about an hour before bed. When I woke up yesterday, my blood sugar was 108! That’s the lowest it’s ever been in the morning! Last night I didn’t drink alcohol but instead, ate a handful of almonds. This morning my blood sugar was 126. So, in response to your question, yeah, have a drink. Since you sleepwalk/eat if you drink too much, just have one drink. Good luck!

  • Judy Strumski

    Can this phenomenon occur in non-diabetics? I am 62 years old and for the first time my FBS at the time of my physical was 150. My PCP’s response was watch your diet, increase your exercise and we will recheck it in 3 months. As a nurse I have been trying to figure this out. It does not seem to matter what I do at bedtime: have a snack usually a green apple or greek yogurt or not have a snack. I walk 2 to 3 miles on the days I don’t work 12 hours. I eat a balanced diet and am overweight approximately 50 pounds. Any suggestions? I have been checking my blood sugars in the morning and it runs 138-170.

    • Judy, an FBS of 150 on more than one occasion qualifies as diabetes, so be sure to speak with your doctor. There are many things you could try — I’m surprised your doc didn’t suggest metformin. I would suggest fewer carbs, maybe a couple of spoons of apple cider vinegar at bedtime and maybe at breakfast to start.

    • Amanda Spliethof

      I was diagnosed w/ type 2 4 1/2 years ago, I was told any fasting glucose over 126 is type 2

  • TI

    This article and comments have been so helpful. I was diagnosed with T2 almost 3 months ago and placed on 500mg of Metformin twice a day. I went on a fairly strict 1500 cal diet, lost 10 pounds(20 more to lose to be in a good place), and my blood sugar seemed to be in control. However within the past couple of weeks I have started experiencing the DP. The only additional change I have made in the past 2 weeks is that I ride my exercise bike 30 mins a day and do minimal strength training.
    Could the exercise be a contributing factor in DP? I read one comment below that mentioned this.
    I already take the apple cider pills in the morning so I’m going to start taking them in the evenings to see if that helps. I’m also going to experiment with my evening snack to see if that makes any difference. Has anyone ever taken a larger dose of Metformin in the evening than in the morning to help combat this issue?
    I go back to see my doctor in a couple of weeks and will be discussing this whole issue with him. Thanks in advance!

  • JW

    I’m a Brit so your U.S. measurements of blood sugar levels are unknown to me but I have the Dawn Phenomenon (DP) too, I’ve been in the intermediate zone of Impaired Glucose Tolerance for about 10 years but managed so far to stay out of a diagnosis of diabetes. In the UK the fasting time for a glucose blood test is officially 8 hours but some doctors advise anything from 8 to 12 hours because if you’re having other routine tests like liver function from the same sample then the optimum fasting test for these other tests can be 12 hours. So they try and compromise by recommending 10 hours or more.
    I believe it’s important that people with DP going for a morning blood test should make sure they only fast for 8 hours as if the fasting period is 10 hours they will get a false high reading. Eight days ago I had a test after fasting for 10 hours and the result was 7.1 which is just in the diabetes zone, yesterday they repeated the test but I made sure I only fasted for 8 hours and the result was 6.8 which keeps me just out of the diabetes zone. (I’m obese so my plan is to lose up to 10% of my body weight to help keep my blood sugar levels down). So if you have Dawn Phenomenon make sure you only fast for 8 hours for an accurate reading.
    I was interested in what it said in the article about the body’s release of the hormone cortisol which starts at 2am and peaks at 8am and how this increases blood sugar levels. Cortisol also causes anxiety levels to rise which is why people with Anxiety Disorder like me usually wake up with feelings of anxiety and depression which then wears off during the morning. It is believed that the substance known as Thianine found in Green Tea counteracts cortisol, in my experience a cup of green tea at 7 or 8am definitely dispels anxiety so it may well also lower blood sugar caused by the DP. I tried Green Tea extract tablets and concentrated Thianine tablets but strangely they don’t work, only tea brewed from green tea leaves (bags) works. Worth a try, what’s to lose except your DP? Good luck to you all, there are people in the world far worse off than us.

  • ucmass

    I followed the advise of eating some nuts in the middle of the night and today fasting sugar was 89. Thanks to you all for this advice!

    • Amanda Spliethof

      really?! That’s interesting. I might try that!

  • Briona

    Hi Diabetic community ! Quick background my father has been a diabetic for 30 years. More recently been trying to treat it naturally with bitter melon, resistant potato starch and other additions like ACV, lots of raw veggies, and teas that help the kidneys. Along with all that he only takes 4 units of fast acting insulin and 8 u of long lasting a day. This new regimen has been ongoing for about 2 months. His sugar was 418 this morning. I’m very worried and don’t know was else to do. I’m feeling discouraged. Any advice is welcome! Thank you !

  • Lemon8ight

    Hi Folks.
    You have all helped me discover information about the worrying Dawn Phenomena. I’m from the UK and I notice some people are confused about the different blood sugar readings. There is a straightforward way to convert them.
    USA readings are measured in mg/dL; UK readings are measured in mmols/L.
    For example:- To convert to UK mmols divide the (USA) number by 18.
    238 (mg/dL) / 18 = 13.2 mmol/L. Multiplying the UK figure by 18 gives the US measurement.
    Those figures were my morning readings after a previous evening of 8.5/153. As I’m trying to manage my T2 diabetes by diet and exercise, without medication I was troubled. I will try early morning BF to stimulate an insulin response, stop eating in the evening and green tea or water before bed. I began the ‘Clean’ detox program 2 months ago and have lost 26lbs (long way to go yet), on a mainly plant-based diet. For any of you juicing veg, I discovered that without the fibre the glycaemic load increases, increasing BS. I still juice but only a couple of times a week instead of daily. I lightly steam my veg (daily) and have fish occasionally, no meat. Thank you all and good luck. I hope my small contribution adds to the discussion.

  • nevreena

    hi…till date i m non diebetic…but now My A1C is 5.8… and my fasting is 167…..
    how do i take care i do not fall in diebetic range..

    • Rocco Marotta

      Based on your A1C, you’re on the lower end of pre-diabetes (5.8-6.4). However, a fasting glucose level of 167 is indicative of full blown diabetes (100-125 is considered pre-diabetic). Fasting glucose readings above 126 fall into the diabetic category and you’re on the high-end of that indicator.

      Why the variance? Perhaps you’re experiencing a “dawn effect” if you’re doing your fasting test in the morning.

  • struggling too

    I feel for you Rich, i have 90 to 120bs during most days. Yet every morning i have 130 to 160bs. My a1c is about 6 and would be lower if my morning numbers were more normal. I cant find a trigger, more or less carbs at night, more or less fat or protein, alcohol, … my hope is that my body burning thru my fatty liver and other organs via gluconeogenesis from my pre diagnosed days, perhaps wishful thinking. Im going to start on some long lasting metformin and see if that helps… the struggle is real and the search continues.

    • Hi Struggling, Keep searching, because there are many more things you can try. A number of people on this thread say that eating slow-acting carbs at bedtime keeps their AM sugars down. They were probably having a Somogyi rebound effect as well as a dawn phenomenon, and you could be too. But if you haven’t tried a tablespoon of vinegar at bedtime, before brushing your teeth, you should at least give that a try.

  • Rocco Marotta

    What is a cornstarch product? Are we talking about corn muffins, corn tortillas, corn flakes, etc.? Or something made from the powdery substance called cornstarch?

    • Talking about the nondigestible cornstarch used for thickening things. There was a product linked in the article.

  • Andrea Galvan

    My numbers were high also only in the morning between 115-120. But during the day in range of 90-104. After 6 months my doctor asked me about my sleeping I told her I know I snore,. She had me take a sleep apnea test. Well, come to find out I have it. After 3 months now on the machine my numbers are low in the morning. 90-95, she has also taken me off Metformin now. Also i found I have more energy than before also.

  • Jeable

    I have similar pattern. I found I was going too long at night without eating. I’m usually not hungry at night and thought that was a good thing only to go to bed good and wake up high 160 or more. When I woke up in the middle of the night I checked my glucose and found it started going up around 3:00 am. Doctor suggested protein before bed so found a good protein drink, Premier with 30 grams of protein and no carbs or sugar to speak of — 160 calories — and woke up with low numbers below 110 usually. I tried taking my Metformin at night before bed but ended up with chronic diarrhea so now can’t take Metformin. Having some luck with Glucocil with lunch and dinner and seems to be helping with insulin resistance. A1C is going down to 7 from 7.6 Hope the trend continues.

  • TheClemsonKid

    Diagnosed a little over a week ago as type 2, with an initial a1c of 11.0%. Dangerously high to say the least. I’ve been busting my butt to change the diet and exercise, which I’ve been successful at thus far. I’ve been at 1,800 calories or less with 20% of total calories in carbs. I’ve already lost 9 lbs in a little over a week (36 year old male, starting weight of 292 lbs). I’m also on 500mg of Metformin with dinner, and will be increasing that to 1000mg starting tonight.

    So here’s what’s driving me nuts. I take my BG readings three times a day right now: waking, two hours after lunch, and two hours after dinner. The two readings after meals are in the low to mid 140’s consistently. In fact every reading for a week has been between 143 and 148. Pretty tight and consistent window. I like consistency.

    Then there’s the waking. I’ve been as low as 163 and as high as 196, and it’s driving me NUTS. I can see it’s probably the dawn effect, but I’m not happy about it regardless.

    Should I talk to my doctor to see what’s up? Will going from 500mg to 1000mg of Metformin help? Is having a temporary spike in the morning dangerous?

    I’m very new to this, but I’m also very eager to do my part to fix it.

    • Barbara Thornberry

      Please
      Read Dr Joel Fuhrman book The end of Diabetes ASAP!!!!

    • Kusum Dutta

      Same is my case Morning high levels up to 171.

  • Barbara

    Check out the “Mastering Diabetes Online Summit!” Amazing and empowering information. Diabetes drugs are expensive and not the answer…

  • Alison Grant

    Hi, I am newly diagnosed (a month ago) T2. My A1C was 7.2 in Sept and 10.5 in January. I was put on Metformin XR 1000mg in the evenings. I was told I didn’t need to test. My mother who is a type 2 was livid and made me go buy one…lol, best thing I did. My morning spikes were as high as 288. I switched to take the Metformin in the morning. Same thing…I would be 130-160 during the day and I would wake up in the 230-280 range. I have completely changed my diet, walking, watching carbs and sticking to lean protein. The Dr. changed me to Invokamet two days ago and it seems to be working much better for me. Question is, I went to bed with BG at 175. this morning I woke at 5am and took my BG – 149!!! I was sooo excited, but I had a glass of water and dozed off for another hour before I really had to get up. When I got up at 615, I cooked some lean turkey with egg beaters, and took my BG before eating – 282!!!! How did I go from 149 to 289 from drinking a glass of water? Is this part of the dawn phenom? After I ate it was on its way back down – 201. I want to get a handle on this and have no idea how at this point. Any advise would be appreciated!.

  • Rhonda Ross

    I’ve had diabetes for years and I take metformin at bedtime. My fasting sugars before medication were around 10. With medication they came down to between 6 and 8. I started taking two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with the mother about an hour before my bedtime medication – I have recently increased that to three tablespoons. My fasting sugars are now between 5 and 7. I want to be able to phase out the metformin altogether. How much apple cider vinegar can I safely take?

    • Natalie Soblessed Pennicooke

      Do you take it with water? Have you lost weight while doing this? I’m trying to phase out my meds as well.

  • Triximoon

    My son tried the vinegar and got great results but had to stop as it killed his stomach

    • Sorry the vinegar upsets his stomach, Triximoon. Did he drink it dissolved in a cup of water? That’s usually tolerated well. A little bit of stevia sweetener if necessary. Don’t give up too soon if he was getting great results.

    • CB Viau

      Try Vim & Vigor. It’s excellent and contains 14 herbs. It is also USDA organic. I love the flavor and take a capful (abt 1-tbs) right out of the cap. It goes down very easy.

  • RayRay007

    I am sometimes in the pre-diabetic range and have just bought a glucometer. Last night, I woke up a couple of times and ate a bite of cactus, a nibble of chicken and drank some water. My morning fasting level was 101. Is there any point in doing a fasting test if you’ve snacked overnight?

    • RayRay, you should test any time you want to learn something. A routine fasting test usually doesn’t give much information, unless you’ve changed something in your life. Your 101 was not fasting, but from what you say, it was pretty close. I would call it a prediabetic level. Prediabetes is totally manageable and reversible. Good you’re keeping on top of things, but don’t worry too much.

  • Carol Sorsoleil

    I have a kind of complicated health situation as I have to have 22 grams of fiber for preventing diverticulitis. I also need to lose some weight and get in better shape again. I am trying fasting for the 3rd time as it is helpful for me in losing a little weight and getting my diabetes under control. I try to keep my diet low in carbs( around 30 grams a day when I fast) because the dawn phenomenon hits me really hard when I eat less. Normally it is about 143 due to adding beans and other carbs for the diverticulitis and that is not good. I had gained a little weight which always makes it worse. Once I started fasting, it shot up to about 170 which I really don’t like so I am getting on the treadmill for as long as it takes to try and drop it some. Brought it down to 150 with 35 minutes of walking which is better but not good enough. I have been through this cycle before and by cutting down the carbs to 30 and doing the walking, it will drop into the 120 range for me after about 3 weeks. I think what is going on here is that my liver is dumping stored glucose big time because I am fasting and after 2 weeks of low carb, it has exhausting what is probably an excess supply.
    I also see part of the improvement from dropping up to 5 pounds. When I see that high in the morning, I am motivated to walk until it drops a little. I make a point not to eat any carbs before noon as this is like throwing fuel on a fire for me and sends it up over 200. I just got the diverticulitis last year and I am hoping Benefiber and a high fiber protein bar will be enough fiber but I have to wait and see. I am trying to keep my calories around 800 for a while to drop a little weight and improve my diabetes.
    There is a new study out there about putting people on fasting for fives days in a row each month and they are getting results with it. The rest of the month you can eat a normal amount whatever that is. They have strictly controlled what people eat during the 5 days so you get enough nutrition. There was not a lot of information about that in the article I read. The advantage of doing fasting for only 5 days is that you do not lower your metabolism like end to end dieting does.
    I am going to try adding a 1/4 cup of vinegar at bedtime to see if that helps the dawn phenomenon. I also use a lot of strips when I partially fast so I can see what is going on. I usually tail off to 2 to 3 times a day after I see the dawn phenomenon come under control.

    • 1/4 cup of vinegar is a lot at one time, Carol. I haven’t seen any reports saying use more than one tablespoon.

  • LJE89

    Will taking a vinegar tablet before bed time be just as useful as the liquid vinegar ? I already take a tablet in the morning after breakfast bcuz it helps sinus infections stay at bay.

  • Shea

    What are u eating to get the high fats?

  • Yolanda

    As you have expressed it is often the liver kicking in supplying the energy to start your morning…My husband who is full on Diabetic and myself pre-diabetic have noticed a massive impact when we intermittently fast. It purges the liver of it’s supply and we have found ourselves less insulin resistant and our blood sugars over all coming way down. I am talking 24 to 36 hours starting after a pleasant meal around 6pm and then not eating except for green tea and water…coffee in the morning and if going for a 36 hr or more allow a high protein meat or poultry broth made from scratch if you really feel ya need something. Though as Dr. Fung says “if you can ride the waves of craving that come at predictable through out the day times regardless of food intake”, fasting is easy and you feel better for it. I have only felt a little yuk once getting over the sugar carb, bread addiction, but that lasted only one day time and I never went back to starchy carbs again. I must ask Dr. Fung about the pre-dawn phenomenon and where it fits in and if he has any research on if it was effected with Intermittent Fasting. It was positive for me. Good-luck

  • Hanna, you could try a high-protein snack at bedtime, like nuts. I understand your reluctance to try vinegar, but it is often used as a remedy for heartburn.

  • SJ Smith

    I’ve had chronic heartburn since I was 17. The advent of Pepcid AC, then Prilosec were absolute godsends. I have noticed, however, that a daily shot of apple cider vinegar seems to dramatically reduce my need for medications. I used to take them every day. Now, only occasionally.

  • SJ Smith

    I have noticed this phenomenon as well. Really frustrating, but I’m going to bring vinegar back into my regime.

    I had a rather interesting experience a few days ago; frustrating as can be. I tested at night, having eaten a reasonable low-carb dinner and then taken a walk. Often, in this instance, I will test in the 80’s to 90’s, and as that always makes me feel good, I was sort of excited to do an evening test. BG reading came in at the highest I’ve ever personally tested, 262. I took it again, immediately, 245, and again 162. These three tests were in the course of one minute. I took it again about 20 minutes later, 145 (which still seemed high, even post-prandial, for me. I’m more likely to see a number like that first thing in the morning.)

    As I said, it’s frustrating to no end. I’ve only been diagnosed for 3 months, but that was a shocker and shook my faith in BG testing a little bit.

  • SJ Smith

    Thank you, David. I agree, it was terribly strange. I’ve also
    considered the possibility that there was something on my skin. I just
    can’t imagine what else it might have been. I don’t believe that the
    strips were contaminated, but frankly, outside of these two
    alternatives, I can’t for the life of me figure out what it might have
    been.

    • George

      I had a similar experience and I do not believe is the stripes being contaminated or the skin issue. I took a reading twice within say 10 sec max to check if the instrument is working I should mention that every time I first wipe the first blood with alcohol solution and then take the measurement. So within say 10 seconds the instrument showed 130 then 120 even if I measure it a third time it won’t be close to the other two numbers. I change instrument same issue. Now I plan to test with two different instruments and take the average. I believe is the stripes/blood glucose sensor, that they do not measure properly I can only assume due to difference in blood quantity that is inserted in the stripe. Is the only thing that differs during the measurement procedure. Something else I noticed is that the instruments come without the glucose solution that you suppose to use every time you buy new stripes to test if the instrument or the stripes are working.

  • Aman Dhingra

    I experience a high blood glucose levels every morning from last few months….. my readings are around 110 to 125 at bed time 1.5 hours after dinner….. then i take my lantus nd go for sleep….. but at midnight it goes to around 300…. nd gradually decreases to 225-230 at morning….. whether it is due to dawn phenomenon or my insulin vanishes, i can figure that out…. really in a great trouble…. please help me out….. right now i am on novorapid and lantus….

    • Hi Amun,

      This does not sound like dawn phenomenon. It sounds as if your Lantus isn’t working right for you now. I wonder if you got a bad batch of it. What does your doctor say about your high numbers?

  • Robin

    I wake up every morning with levels between 185-250. I went to bed 3 hours after eating and my sugar was 215 and I woke up at 189. I do have liver disease and wondering how I can get it under control. Metformin didn’t work and my A1C went from 7.4 to 9 even with diet change. Very frustrating

    • Yosako

      What kind of liver disease? NAFLD?

