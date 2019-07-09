Diabetes Summer Fashion

Summer is an exciting time of the year filled with beach days, pool parties and late nights out with friends. With the change of the season comes a change in what we are wearing to accommodate hot summer days. What does this mean for someone with diabetes who uses an insulin pump? Well, it could mean a lot of uncomfortable digging, slipping down and, quite frankly, an eye sore on a cute outfit.

After using a pump for over ten years, I have definitely found what works for me when it comes to wearing my pump in the summer! Here are some tips and tricks to make your insulin pump summer-fashion-friendly, and your best accessory yet.

High-waisted clothing

My first and favorite tip is to wear anything high waisted. Luckily, a high waist on bottoms is totally in style. I personally do not wear a pump clip and my pump is hidden away somewhere in my bottoms. Having a high waist on shorts, jeans, skirts or bathing suits is perfect for this and makes me feel more secure that my pump won’t be slipping down.

High-waisted bikini bottoms are in for the summer. There are definitely times when I am at the beach or the pool and I want to wait as long as possible to take my insulin pump off before jumping in. High-waisted bottoms are perfect to keep your pump on while laying out so you can get that even tan you’ve been dreaming of all winter long.

Bathing suits

I absolutely love my high-waisted bottoms from Aerie! They are secure, fitted and perfect for summer. The high band at the top holds my insulin pump perfectly. In addition to this, we all know that with insulin pumps comes a lot of scarring, bumps and bruises from pump sites. A lot of mine are on my stomach and hips, which, for many people, are often out for the summer. These bottoms cover these marks, and they are very flattering and cute on any body type!

$24.95

Workout clothing

Another place that you often don’t think would cause issues for insulin pumps is workout classes. I love doing Saturday morning workout classes with friends in the summer. Whether I’m going to yoga, Zumba, spin or just hitting the gym, my pump can definitely get in the way of a good sweat. High-waisted yoga pants and shorts are the answer to this. They help keep your pump in place and make it easy for those who don’t want to miss a dose of insulin during a workout.

Here are a few of my favorite workout clothing brands.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

$59.00

$118.00

$18.99