This Week in Diabetes News

5:2 And Other Intermittent Fasting Diets Could Raise Risk of Diabetes, Scientists Warn

Despite a lack of evidence to back up claims, fasting diets have been viewed as a solution for weight loss and good health in recent years. Newsweek reported that a team of scientists based out of Brazil has warned these fasting diets can increase the risk of developing diabetes. Click here for full story.

Doctors Slow to Switch Diabetes Treatment When Drugs Don’t Work

Reuters reports, a new study out of the U.S. suggests that doctors are often slow to switch patients to more intensive treatments when their oral medications are not controlling their Type 2 diabetes. Click here for full story.

Number of Children Diagnosed With Type 2 Diabetes Rockets By 25% In Just Four Years Amid Growing Obesity Crisis

In the past four years, the number of children diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes has jumped by an astounding 25%. As reported by MSN Lifestyle, Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum said this rise occurred because places have failed to stop obesity. Click here for full story.

Diabetes-Associated Pain Linked to Disrupted Insulin Signaling

A new study outlined in EurekAlert reports that pain hypersensitivity in patients with diabetes might be the result of disrupted insulin signaling in pain sensory neurons. Contradictory to past assumptions that it is from damage to blood vessels or local tissue surrounding neurons caused by high blood-sugar levels. Click here for full story.

Window of Opportunity to Lower Diabetes Risk?

New reports from a retrospective cohort study suggest that obese adults that lower their weight to a non-obese body-mass index before hitting middle age reduced their risk for diabetes. As reported by MedPage Today, those in the study lowered their risk by nearly 70% compared to those who were obese as young adults and stayed that way into middle age. Click here for full story.

Needle-Free ‘Tattoo’ May Help Make Diabetes Pain-Free

Researchers from the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering have designed a needleless “tattoo” sensor to measure blood sugar levels in sweat. Applied similarly to a temporary tattoo, as mentioned by Healthline, you just apply it to the arm with a little water, and remove the backing. Click here for full story.

Week of May 14, 2018

New Directory Lists Mental Health Providers With Diabetes Expertise

According to Reuters, both the American Diabetes Association and the American Psychological Association have worked together to create a new public health directory of mental health providers with diabetes-specific education or experience. Click here for full story.

Management of Type 1 Diabetes With a Very Low–Carbohydrate Diet

A new study, outlined on AAP News, showed that a community of children and adults with Type 1 diabetes mellitus who adhered to a very low-carbohydrate diet saw exceptional glycemic control with low rates of adverse events. Click here for full story.

Diabetes Risk Elevated in Breast Ca Survivors Treated with Hormone Tx

A study of female breast cancer patients examined those treated with either tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor. MedPage Today reports that it made patients significantly more likely to develop diabetes during a median follow-up of 5.9 years compared to those who did not have hormonal therapy. Click here for full story.

How a Low-Carb Diet Might Aid People With Type 1 Diabetes

In this New York Times article, we meet Andrew, a 13-year-old with Type 1 diabetes. When he was young, his parents switched him to a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet in order to control his blood sugar levels. Click here for full story.

Eggs Not Linked to Cardiovascular Risk, Despite Conflicting Advice

Contrary to popular belief, a new study conducted by University of Sydney researchers finds that egg consumption and increase cardiovascular risk may not be related. The study detailed on Science Daily, found that eating up to 12 eggs per week did not increase cardiovascular risk factors in those with pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes. Click here for full story.

Poor Sleep, Diabetes Management Linked in Adolescents With Type 1 Diabetes

According to findings outlined by Healio, children with Type 1 diabetes that displayed greater variability in their sleep duration between weekdays and weekends were more likely to check their blood glucose less frequently, have higher HbA1c levels and spend less time targeting blood glucose range versus children that maintain a regular bedtime. Click here for full story.

Carb-Light Diet Helps T1D Patients Achieve Glycemic Control

Researchers suggest that people with Type 1 diabetes who follow a very low-carbohydrate diet have a greater chance of achieving glycemic control. As discussed on MedPage Today, the results of an online survey showed that 97% of participants that followed a VLCD achieved the recommended glycemic targets of the American Diabetes Association. Click here for full story.