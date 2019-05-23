Positively Inspirational: Kids With Type 1 On Living With Diabetes

In this series, JDRF and Diabetes Self-Management shine a spotlight on young people living with type 1

Kids with type 1 diabetes are among the estimated 200,000 people young people living with the disease in the United States. Each year, roughly 40,000 people are newly diagnosed with the disease. A diagnosis is challenging, especially for kids with type 1, but many are thriving and living inspirational lives.

Advertisement

Diabetes Self-Management and JDRF have a shared vision: to promote the advancement of type 1 diabetes research by spotlighting the dedicated sugar type 1 diabetes champions from across the U.S. In this series, we asked some young patients about friends, new tech, friends, advice and more.

Nadia Stanback, 7, Lewisville, Texas

How old were you when diagnosed with T1D?

I was 3 when diagnosed, just two weeks after my birthday. This has been a journey of accomplishments and of overcoming that has translated to other aspects of my everyday life. Overcoming fears and showing others how they can be strong and courageous in spite of difficult circumstances while bringing awareness to T1D has been my silver lining.

What is the hardest part about managing T1D? And how do you turn these challenges into positives?

Having to stop to treat/dose can be really tough but it could always be worse and I try to be thankful for being able to treat and dose myself to ensure I am able to thrive in spite of T1D.

How did you become involved with the JDRF?

My mom reached out to them and our first event was the One Walk. A lot of my friends came and supported me, it was a lot of fun!

Any JDRF community service projects or initiatives?

We participate in the walks, and I am going to Congress this summer for Children’s Congress. I helped my mom fundraise for her 2018 NYC Marathon with Team JDRF and we are doing it again this year for the 2019 NYC Marathon.

What have you found to be the most useful diabetes technology?

My CGM is really cool because it helps my mom and dad make sure that I am okay even when they aren’t with me. It also lets me skip finger sticks sometimes, and that’s really cool.

How do your friends and family support you?

They tell me that I am doing a really good job and ask questions to understand it better. My friends have low-carb snacks for me at birthday parties and play dates.

What are some of your favorite activities?

I like playing soccer and going to church. I really like play dates with my friends.

What is your favorite diabetes-friendly meal and why?

Peanut butter on a spoon and sugar-free popsicles, but not at the same time!

What advice would you give to someone your age who is newly diagnosed with T1D?

Soon, it will all be really easy and it won’t so bad. You’ll get stronger. Try to go to a T1D Summer camp like Camp Sweeney!

Check out Nadia’s JDRF Children’s Congress page here.

Want to learn about caring for a child with type 1 diabetes? Read “Top 10 Tips for Better Blood Glucose Control,” “Writing a Section 504 Plan for Diabetes” and “Be Aware of Hypoglycemia Unawarness.”