Do You Know Your Insulin Level?

by David Spero, BSN, RN
People often keep close watch on their glucose numbers. But how many of us know our insulin level? Dr. Joseph Mercola says fasting insulin is “the number that may best predict your sudden death.” Sounds important. But what does it mean?

Our bodies need some circulating insulin at all times, even when we don’t eat. Otherwise, our livers keep making glucose and dumping it into the blood. Livers do this to prevent blood glucose from going too low.

So a fasting insulin level should never be 0, which it might be in a person with untreated Type 1. It shouldn’t go below 3. But a high insulin level is just as problematic. A high insulin level is a sign of insulin resistance or prediabetes. It can also signify early-stage Type 2.

According to Dr. Mercola, too much insulin promotes weight gain by storing fat. It promotes insulin resistance, lowers magnesium levels, and increases inflammation. It also tends to lower HDL (“good”) cholesterol and raise levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol.

All of these increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease. It may be that high insulin levels come before insulin resistance and help cause it.

If you already have diabetes, why should you know your insulin level? Mainly, it helps diagnose what is happening with you. Your blood glucose may be high, but how much of the problem is too little insulin? How much is insulin resistance?

A fasting insulin level test is valuable in several situations:

• Diagnosing prediabetes and metabolic syndrome. “Prediabetes” is one result of insulin resistance (IR). IR causes high cholesterol, high glucose, and high blood pressure. A high level of fasting insulin indicates IR and can encourage a person to make changes to lower it.

• Separating Type 2 from LADA (latent autoimmune diabetes of adults). A person with Type 2 might have a normal or even high fasting insulin level. A person with LADA is typically low.

Why does it matter? A person with LADA is more likely to benefit from insulin injections. He may be able to avoid years of oral medications that don’t help him much.

• Seeing if a person diagnosed with Type 1 is still making some insulin. A recent study from the UK found that about three quarters of adults with Type 1 actually produce small amounts of insulin. Knowing you have some good beta cells can affect therapy and give some hope of improvement. So an insulin level test could show you if you have some.

This finding also calls for more research. Why do some beta cells survive and function normally when most have been destroyed?

What should your numbers be?
Insulin is measured in “microunits per milliliter” (mcU/ml or mIU/ml). Unfortunately, there isn’t much agreement on what level is ideal. The Web site Health Central says 10–20. Dr. Mercola says less than 5.

A study in Arizona found that women with a fasting insulin level around 8.0 had twice the risk of prediabetes as did women with a level around 5.0. Women with a fasting insulin of 25 or so had five times the risk of prediabetes.

University of Washington researcher Stephen Guyenet writes that

The average insulin level in the US is 8.8 mIU/ml for men and 8.4 for women. Given the degree of metabolic dysfunction in this country, I think it’s safe to say that the ideal level of fasting insulin is probably below 8.4 uIU/mL…[Best] would be 2–6.

How to lower insulin level
Lowering insulin levels seems pretty similar to lowering glucose. Authorities like Dr. Mercola say the key is to reduce intake of sugar and grains. Those foods stimulate insulin production. Refined grains and fructose-sweetened drinks are the worst, he says. Better to eat fats and proteins.

Writing on Livestrong.com, Andy Jackson has a somewhat different take. “Increase your intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins,” he says. “Avoid processed and fast foods, which are high in sugar, fat, and salt.”

Exercise also lowers insulin levels and insulin resistance.

So ultimately, testing for insulin levels isn’t an earthshaking idea. It’s mainly important for diagnosis, especially of LADA. It’s also a powerful screen for risk of Type 2.

Since most people with or without diabetes have never had the test, it may be worth asking for. You’ll get a better idea of what’s happening with you. But for day-to-day monitoring, glucose testing is just as good as insulin testing.

**
  • Terri

    Now that is some interesting and vital information! Isn’t the human body a marvel? Now if more health care professionals would educate us about this all important factor…

  • Dariusz

    Authorities like Dr. Mercola” and here i stop reading if you rally reference hi then whole article as big nothing read opinion about mercola he is salesman he for example change his opinion about iodine 3 times magnesium sterate and many many others story

  • Craig

    You lose me when you referenced Mercola. He’s a quack.

  • Mark

    Dr. Mercola is anything but a quack. He is an MD and researcher who is evidence based (scientific) and provides research results to back up his conclusions. He is also continually adjusting his conclusions as new research comes along. Is anybody is a quack, it is you Craig.

  • Jamal

    My wife age is 34 years, her insulin fasting result is 19.82mul
    Pls advise

    • Michael Gaines
    • Michael Gaines

      That’s on the high side of normal. But that means she is leaning towards insulin resistance.

  • ashley

    I just had a fasting insulin test about a week ago andmy insulin level was 182 they ended up putting me on 1000 mg of metformen a day

    • Michael Gaines

      The issue is carbs. Move to a ketogenic diet. I’ve been off insulin this entire week since adopting a ketogenic diet. I’ve gone from 4 to 5 injections a day to 0. I’ve had glucose readings over 300 on a normal diet and with insulin keeping my averages in the 140 to 150 range.

      Once I got into ketosis about 3 days of effortless eating, my blood sugars began to normalize. My average glucose for the week is 125 without any insulin whatsoever…

      Insulin is your enemy in to large a quantity. Most insulin resistant people secrete to much insulin and all that excess is our problem…

      You need to convert into an effective fat burning machine because you certainly are not an effective sugar burning machine…

      Watch this video to expand your knowledge.

      https://youtu.be/h6aMN6NLOTQ

    • Michael Gaines

      I think you mean your sugar level was 182 not insulin level. Ketogenic diet is better than drugs.

  • Gaby

    My insulin is 4,2 and I have hypoglycemia and diabetes symptoms: hunger, thirst and excessive urine. Physicians don’t pay attention to my synptoms but I don’t feel well specially if I don’t eat often. I feel dizzy, have palpitations and feel like I will faint.

    In the last blood tests the glucose level before the glucose tolerance exam was 89 and after taking the glucose it dropped to 68.

    Should I insist on this aspect, or is it normal?

  • Silvia

    I’m 15 and I haven’t had my period in a year. I just got the call from the doctor and she told me I have insulin resistance and that my insulin level was 160. My mom told me that diabetes runs in the family. I’m scared of what my future is.

  • meagan

    I just my fasting insulin results come back with reading 30.7, the reference range on the test says 2.0-19.6. Then under all the numbers says ” This insulin assay shows strong cross-reactivity for some insulin analogs (lispro,aspart, and glargine) and much lower cross-reactivity with others (detemir,glulisine). Can someone help me understand this please? I am so confused and concerned. My A1C was 5.6 which was normal and cortisol was 7.6 and test showed it was normal. My primary is setting me up with a endocrinologist, but I want to know what to expect and to ask when I go to meet this new doctor.

    • Meagan, as I understand “cross-reactivity,” it doesn’t matter unless you are actually taking that drug. If you’re not injecting insulin now, 30.7 is high and might mean you are at risk for diabetes. Your A1C is also getting close to borderline diabetes. I don’t know what the endo will say, but he might want to start you on metformin. I would ask if you need more work-up for prediabetes, and ask for information explaining these labs. It sounds like healthy behaviors like those on our website would be the best plan.

      • Alix

        Hi David Spero, you sound like you really know what you’re talking about. My situation is similar to the above scenario. My fasting insulin came back In Range @ 10.0 and the reference range is 2.0-19.6. Below it says the same thing “this insulin assay shows strong cross-reactivity for some insulin analogs (lispro, aspart, and glargine) and a much lower cross-reactivity with others (detemir, glulisine). The results had a note off to the side that said ” this checks out higher than it should, start taking Metformin”. I don’t understand why I would need to start a medication when the results are in range?
        Thanks!
        Alix

    • vrm

      You should change your diet quickly, IMO. I got to much more stable sugar levels ( and even my triglycerides lowered dramatically) after cutting carbs from diet significantly. Talk to your doctor about diet/exercise BEFORE you go on metformin or other drugs. Drugs lead you down a slippery slope where you become complacent and do not modify your lifestyle, which caused your problems in the first place. Lot of people going on metformin eventually end up taking insulin rather quickly. Behavior modification may delay that significantly and possibly stave it off altogether.

      • Michael Gaines

        Agree 100%!!!

        12 weeks insulin free now eating ketogenics. I’ve eliminated over 440 insulin injections just eating high fat, moderate protein and low carbohydrate.

    • Lisa

      Hi Meagan, how did everything go…we have similar numbers…went to a hormone therapy place to get fixed lol.

  • Adolfo Vasquez

    Hello I’m Adolfo I’ve been having the black mark on my forehead for the past 7-8 years cones on and off but I read the article saying it’s some sort of pressure diabetes and it run in my family. I just need to know if I need to go to the doctor again because he just gave me some cream to put on it but sometimes that doesn’t even help.

    • Adolfo, I wouldn’t assume diabetes from a black mark on your forehead. If you have other symptoms, or if you have had high glucose levels on a test, then I would worry. Like anyone else, you should be eating healthy food (very little refined carbs), moving your body, and reducing stress.

      • Adolfo Vasquez

        Okay I work out a lot and started to eat healthier but it seems to appear no matter what it’s kind of like a dark purple color when I sweat I wipe my forehead and it comes off but not always

    • vrm

      It is possibly due to acanthosis nigricans, caused by excess circulating insulin in the blood. Skin tags, skin darkening/thickening are typical symptoms of insulin resistance. If it disappears in your case, you are lucky- for many, it doesn’t. Talk to your doctor about it.

  • SugarKillsAll

    Insulin will always be raised when you have issues in your body that requires replacing cells. The more cells destroyed the more insulin and glucose. You also see higher ldl levels. So to use it for type 2 screening can be incorrect.

  • DISQUS

    my friends sugar level is 26.6 had to send her to hospital a few minutes ago.

  • Dawn Fuller Wall

    My daughter is 16 years. Old and had to do a fasting before her blood work. When the blood work came back I got a call telling me her Insulin level was 58.7. She is being referred to an Endocrinologist. I’m very worried as she is too. The Dr. Office said if we haven’t heard from the Endocrinologist’s office in 2 weeks to call them back. What does this level mean ? I know they said normal is 2.0 – 19.6. They just said it means she definitely has something going on with her Pancreas.

    • David4Peace

      Dawn, the endo should be able to answer your questions — the most likely cause of high insulin is high insulin resistance. Your daughter is at risk for Type 2 diabetes and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), but they can be prevented and/or managed. Once you know what’s going on, you can research it. David Spero RN

      • Dawn Fuller Wall

        Thank you so much David Spero.

    • Aisha Shepherd

      try a pituitary tumor. have your endocrinologist to test your prolactin levels. They should range from 3 – 30.

  • Achsah Chiasson

    Hi, I did blood work after my gyno apt. I am 26 and miscarried in feb. 2015 <5 weeks. I had two normal periods then the third month and now onto my 5 month Ive had normal periods but break through bleeding around my ovulation. Gyno did ultra sound. Thick utural lining and r cyst on overies and blood work. Everything came back normal except my free insulin is 99h and my total insulin is 126h. She sent me to my family Dr BC she says its out of her scope, as in nothing to do with my female problems. Family Dr. Referred me to endocrinologist, which I'm still waiting for an apt. ( was told to give two weeks then call, same as lady above) question is, pcos should have been tested with my blood work at my gyno?

    • Aisha Shepherd

      Endocrinologist may treat you for a pituitary abnoma, which is a tumor on your pituitary gland. Inquire about a cat scan or mri on your brain. Exercise and try to decrease your ph levels. decrease most of your levels, glucose, insulin, ph, bmi, etc..

  • Achsah Chiasson

    Hi, I did blood work after my gyno apt. I am 26 and miscarried in feb. 2015 <5 weeks. I had two normal periods then the third month and now onto my 5 month Ive had normal periods but break through bleeding around my ovulation. Gyno did ultra sound. Thick utural lining and r cyst on overies and blood work. Everything came back normal except my free insulin is 99h and my total insulin is 126h. She sent me to my family Dr BC she says its out of her scope, as in nothing to do with my female problems. Family Dr. Referred me to endocrinologist, which I'm still waiting for an apt. ( was told to give two weeks then call, same as lady above) question is, pcos should have been tested with my blood work at my gyno?

  • Julie

    So, why would one have a LOW insulin level (3.8) but high glucose levels (A1c = 5.7)? It doesn’t make sense to me…

    • Julie, it sounds as though you may not have enough insulin. You may have LADA or MODY, as discussed in the article. I would ask your doctor; you might benefit from insulin or perhaps from bitter melon or vinegar, as I often write about.

  • Cherise Jacqueline De Meyer

    Hi I did a blood fasting test and got my results back from the doctor, my insulin level is 38 and he says this is very high. Can someone please explain to me better on what this means? I only missed my period 2 months but then it came back, will i still be able to fall pregnant with this high level of insulin? Am a n pre-diabetic ? thank you so much

    • Cherise, it seems you are insulin resistant. You may or may not have PCOS or prediabetes. I would advise you to treat yourself as if you had diabetes — exercise, reduce carbs, reduce stress, ask about metformin, and see a doctor who knows about your kind of situation.

      • Aida Syazrina

        Hi. I just got some hormone test results from my doctor few days ago. She told me I have PCOS and my insulin level is 35. Before knowing I have PCOS, I do exercises 3x per week and try to control my eating but keep on gaining weights. My doctor didn’t recommend me taking metformin (i forgot why she said that – maybe because I want to get pregnant?) and told me to do lots of exercises (especially weight-lifting) and control my eating (less sugar, carbs). Now, Im clueless and dont know what to do. Maybe I should totally cut out any sugary and carb food?? Kindly advise me. Thank you.

  • Roni Marie Byvoets

    I just got my blood fasting Insulin results back and mine is 1.0 . I am honestly lost on the results can anyone explain. Thank you.
    INSULIN
    range 2.0 – 19.6 mclU/mL
    my result 1.0

    • Roni, are you having symptoms of diabetes such as thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, perhaps weight loss? Your level is low, which might indicate early stage LADA or Type 1. Please ask your doctor what it means for you.

  • J L De Foa, MD

    Mr. Spero: “diabetes mellitus” is latin for “to go through” and “honeyed” or more colloquially “sweet pee”, the modern (latin) replacement of which is “glucosuria.” Both terms are of limited clinical utility, as they identify only a clinical sign, not the disease mechanism. So instead we should talk about hypoinsulinemia and primary or secondary hyperinsulinemia. Hypoinsulinemia, aka Type I DM requires insulin to avoid death. Primary hyperinsulinemia is due to an insulinoma (rare), while iatrogenic hyperinsulinemia occurs with exogenous administration such as accidental or deliberate “overdose”. Secondary hyperinsulinemia is without a doubt the RESULT, not the cause, of insulin resistance. When insulin sensitive cells don’t respond to normal levels of insulin the pancreas must increase production to avoid hyperglycemia. Years of elevated insulin production – reflected by elevated baseline/fasting insulin levels – leads to tired out pancreatic beta cells and relative or absolute beta cell failure. Flogging a tired pancreas with metformin and other insulin secretagogues possibly only hastens that process. THE ONLY WAY TO REDUCE INSULIN REQUIREMENTS IS TO REDUCE CARBOHYDRATE INGESTION. Eat a banana, drink a Coke, need insulin. Eat less, drink water, need less insulin. In summary, Type II DM is a LATE indicator of likely decades of increasing insulin resistance. A 12 hour nightly fast will trigger glucagon to rise to maintain normoglycemia from stored glycogen and allows insulin levels to fall to normal baseline levels which likely helps prevent peripheral insulin resistance and simultaneously letting pancreatic beta cells rest.

  • Guest

    Since fruits make my blood sugar skyrocket, should I continue eating them? It seems like I should avoid foods that make my blood sugar go way up. Also, fruit makes me crave sweets so I honestly don’t see the value in eating fruit.

  • Guest

    Thanks David. My doctor felt the same way: just avoid foods that cause blood sugar spikes.

  • Sewpeggyc

    I have an insulin level of 5 and my c-peptide is 1.2
    I had gd during 3 pregnancies then was diagnosed t2 after the birth of my last son. Been being treated as t2 for 6 years. I’m 5’6″ and weigh 125 lbs. I don’t have any family history of t1 or t2. I’m wondering if my insulin and c-peptide levels would warrant a LADA diagnosis? My antibody test came back negative and that is confusing me. I was also diagnosed with Sjogren’s Syndrome earlier this year which is also an autoimmune disease.

    • Sewpeggyc

      Just realized that the negative antibody test is actually an insulin antibody test.

  • Monique Williams

    I have an insulin level of 234 glucose level of 88 and A1C of 6.8 and this was not fasting what does that mean?

    • Monique, you don’t say if your insulin level was a fasting test. A random insulin level doesn’t tell you much, but your A1C of 6.8 indicates diabetes, though a glucose level of 88 is OK. Follow up with your doctor Fasting or eating doesn’t affect an A1C.

  • Tersia Otto

    is a 14.5 result normal for a random insulin test? how do i know if i am insulin resistant?

  • Tersia Otto

    random insulin test result 14.5. normal?

    • Tersia, Unfortunately a random insulin level doesn’t tell you much — it depends on what you have eaten. You may want to go back and get a fasting level. Monique, your A1C of 6.8 indicates diabetes, though a glucose level of 88 is OK. Follow up with your doctor Fasting or eating doesn’t affect an A1C.

  • Majdi

    My Fasting insulin test is 29.2 uU/mL, am I insulin resistant? or High? Fssting Blood Sugar (Glucose), Serum is 121 mg/dL???

    • Majdi, 29.2 fasting is quite high. Probably you are insulin resistant and prediabetic, because a fasting glucose 121 is close to diabetic range.

  • junaid

    my fasting insulin level 13.12 miu/ml,what does it shows??

    • Junaid, 13.1 is a high fasting insulin and usually indicates insulin resistance. You might want to get tested for prediabetes with a fasting glucose or a hemoglobin A1C. But the main thing is to get your level down with exercise and healthy eating and some of the other things such as vinegar and bitter melon we write about on Diabetes Self-Management.

      • junaid

        thanx, my hbA1C is 10.9
        should i use insulin injection, or oral hypoglycemics??

        • Your body is still producing insulin, but you appear to have diabetes. I’m not a doctor, and so can’t make a diagnosis or treatment plan, but you probably need medication and home treatment to reduce insulin resistance. More insulin isn’t the answer. Ask about a TZD drug or an SGLT-2 inhibitor or some other category of drug. More importantly, exercise, reduce carb intake, and look into bitter melon capsules or tea, as I have written about at http://www.diabetesselfmanagement.com/blog/bitter-melon-diabetes/

          • junaid

            thanx i have read your article, im realy indebted,
            I am following your advice and searching for bitter melon tablets/ capsules, can you please help how can i get bitter melon tablets?? i have’nt yet found any online supplier yet….

      • junaid

        my age 32 years strong family history of diabetes .i m 5 feet 6 inches n weight 93 kg

  • sonia akhter

    hello my fasting insulin level is 12.30uU/ml what does predicts?

  • Ruth

    Hi my fasting insulin is 519 so who do I talk to about this

    • If your fasting insulin is really 519, you are extremely insulin resistant, Ruth. Ask your doctor about medication, learn about ways to lower insulin resistance, starting with exercise, low-carb eating, and other things talked about on this site and others. But I would recheck and see if it’s really true. I’ve never heard of a fasting level that high.

  • Harleen Kaur

    hi i want to know my insulin fasting is 39.4 what does that mean

    • Harleen, your insulin level probably shows you have a lot of insulin resistance, a sign of prediabetes. You might want to start treating yourself as if you had Type 2 diabetes — eat fewer carbs; exercise; reduce stress; ask your doctor if medications are indicated; and consider natural approaches such as vinegar, bitter melon, or cinnamon.

  • Harleen Kaur

    my insulin,fasting,serum @ is 39.4 uU/ml what does that mean

  • Harleen Kaur

    my insulin,fasting,serum @ is 39.4 uU/ml what does that mean

  • maria

    im a 23 yr old female and i have lost the weight change my diet workout 5 days our of the week for like 1 or 2 hrs. my insulin level 5 years ago was in the 600 in th epast years my insulin level were managed but in january my level was 1000 and a week ago 2000, my doctor told me there is nothing he can do and is sending me somewhere else, since none of my organs show any damage and there isnt a sign in my blood that anything else is wrong.

    • Maria, those levels are extraordinarily high. Seems like your beta cells are going a bit wild. According to Medline, this is normally not too serious unless your blood sugars are going too low. But it could indicate serious insulin resistance. Have you seen an endocrinologist about this?

  • Sarah

    My fasting insulin was 7.5 my fasting bs was 219 my a1c was 10, c peptide was 1.57 are these levels consider normal for type 2 diabetes diagnoses? Yes I am working to find a dr. Thanks

    • Sarah

      They upped my metformin but I’m not convinced that insulin resistance is the issue. No matter how little carbs I eat my bs is high.

      • Sarah, your insulin and c-peptide tests would be normal for a person without diabetes. The doctors think you have insulin resistance, which makes sense, but I don’t know why your glucose is high without eating carbs. Does exercise make a difference? You might also want to try bitter melon tea or capsules twice a day. Don’t give up. Keep working with your doctor if you have a good one.

        • Sarah

          I went to the endo and was DX with LADA. I’m on insulin now and doing better now. My GAD65 was 205 and IA-2 was 18. My endo says that the insulin levels can change min from min so it doesn’t tell you much she only checks insulin levels for pcos.

      • DaemonJax .

        Do whatever you need to do to get your blood sugar to under 140 asap.

  • Saher Ahmed

    MY insulin result in fasting is 9.40 is it normal ? what does it predicts ,, can you please help to tell me

    • Saher, as the article says, an insulin level of 9.40 is a bit high, but only a bit above the U.S. average. It probably indicates some insulin resistance, but you should check with your doctor. Insulin resistance is not a good thing, but it doesn’t predict any particular problem. It just means you are more at risk for diabetes and heart disease.

  • Shev

    Hi after 7 hours of fasting my insulin levels were tested as 17.80 and blood sugar at 113 mt doctor has put me on 2 tablets of 500mg metphormin daily along with diet and exercise to loose 10 kg in 6 months is this diagnosis accurate and is the medication correct

    • Shev, your numbers probably mean prediabetes. The doctor is treating you for that. Just remember that “lose weight” really means exercise and eat healthier — much less starch and sugar, more movement.

  • Priya Parul

    Thank you for taking the time to answer these questions. My fasting insulin is 7 but non-fasting is 111. My glucose level is 91 fasting and 110 non-fasting. does this mean that I’m insulin resistant?

  • lizette

    I am totally confused. I am 66 years old. I have hashimotos and have had Graves disease and am on Armour thyroid. almost 9 years ago I started having blood sugar, fasting, a little over 100. I requested a fasting insulin test and it was abnormally low. I had a GAD test back then and it was negative. I have NEVER had high blood pressure, have always had HIGH HDL and in recent years it is higher than my LDL (which is high 70 to low 80s) never had high triglycerides and although weight has fluctuated from a bit overweight to just within normal BMI which is what it currently is, I don’t have a lot of belly fat although it’s gotten a bit worse with age but no more than other women my age. When I was young I would get shaky at times if I didn’t eat but other times it was no problem. I would NOT crave sweets then – would always want protein with other carbs if hungry. I recently went to a new doctor and he did A1C and it was 6 and C-peptide was abnormally low. Fasting blood sugar was high 90s. I went very low carb and got the A1C down to 5.5, and that was when insulin and C-peptide came up into the low NORMAL range! I take a lot of supplements and eat very healthy – more and more so over the years from when I was young and ate like everyone else. Additionally when I had the 6 A1C this doctor seemed determined I must have heart disease because of the blood sugar and I had a cardiac calcium scan which came back with ZERO calcification. He wrote down I had metabolic syndrome when the only thing I had was the high sugar. So – after eating very low carb (ketogenic at first) and around an average of 1400 calories a day it took 5 months to lose ten pounds and put me at the top of normal BMI and now I lose no weight at all. Basically what I don’t understand is the LOW insulin levels for years, probably higher blood sugar levels for years without any sign of damage, NO other signs of metabolic syndrome, and ridiculously slow metabolism. Everything I read says HIGH insulin levels cause weight gain. Plus WHAT exactly is going on with my blood sugar? Nothing I read seems to fit my signs and situation. Can I just have a pancreas that doesn’t respond enough or quickly enough? And why? I had a major splurge sunday – ate out at a mexican restaurant – had three pork enchiladas (they are not huge) with red sauce plus a serving of refried beans. I gave the rice to my husband. On the meter I have that seems to be most accurate at one hour blood sugar was 117, two hour was 148 and three hour was 128. Generally by bedtime I will be around 107 – I don’t usually eat anything after dinner which is usually around 5 until the next morning between 8 and 9. Sometimes it dips into the mid to high 90’s . Fasting in morning can be a little higher than before bed. I don’t get this stuff some say about a protocol where you eat tons of grain and such to help diabetes! The ONLY thing that keeps my blood sugar low is low carb and avoiding all grain, sugar, potatoes, etc. Even a small sweet potato has given me a spike of 160! What on earth would happen if I ate like some people recommend!!

    • Ilsa Taj

      Sdff

  • momiitubii

    So, my OBGYN seems to think I have PCOS, however, I have never had any symptoms or signs of this issue, and an ultrasound confirmed perfection within my ovaries and uterus in April, 2016. She, however, did have me do fasting blood work. She tested for my glucose fasting, and insulin fasting, and then had me drink the glucose sugar mixture, and then tested again after 2 hours.

    Glucose fasting levels were: 100 (Std Range: 74-99)
    Glucose 2 hour levels were: 100 (Std Range: 65-139)

    Insulin fasting levels were: 25.0 (Std Range: 2.6 – 24.9)
    Insulin after glucose mixture (2 hour) were: 132.7 (Std Range: 2.6 – 24.9)

    I have always had a perfect 28 day cycle, on and off birth control. I have three (easily conceived) children, and as I said, my ultrasound showed absolutely no issues within my reproductive area, and an ultrasound last year in September confirmed that I am actively ovulating. I stopped the depo shot AND pill birth control in January of this year, and since then I have had longer cycles, but cycles nonetheless. I am wondering if my body is just still coming off of the birth control, and the insulin and glucose issues are the start of a whole different problem? PCOS just doesn’t seem to fit the bill, and I’m feeling frustrated and stifled at every turn.

  • Sejal Agrawal

    Hii there, my insulin level in fasting in serum is 35.29 uIU/mL & glucose fasting is 93 mg/dL so please tell me what does this mean & what can i do to cure myself. Thanks

    • Hi Sajal, Your numbers indicate some insulin resistance but not yet at the level of prediabetes. I think it might be wise to cut down on refined carbs like flours and sugars, maybe get more exercise, and consider having some cinnamon, okra, mulberry, or bitter melon every day.

  • debbie denning

    my insilin is 13

  • iffi

    hi, em 34, sinlge womwn, my insulin level in fasting in serum is 12.50 uIU/mL & glucose fasting is 98 mg/dL. em i sever insuline resistant? what does it mean and any precautions? many thanks

    • Hi Iffi and Debbie, An insulin level between 12 and 13 indicates some insulin resistance. There are lots of things you can do — lower your carbohydrate intake, move more, sleep better, and reduce stress are good places to start. There are many others.

      • iffi

        thanks alot. well since the last 5 months pasta, rice, potatoes, French fries, potato chip are not in my food list at all. i take lentils and beans twice and sometimes thrice a week only. Im a happy person over all :) but yeah, im lazzy dazzy and most of the time my energy level and BP is quite low. im so lazzy to exercise :(… height exact 5″ and weight 65kgs…. im 10kgs over to my ideal w8…. shewww

  • Tiffany Palmer

    Hello!….. I was diagnosed with pcos in 2011….my pcp at the time put me on metformin for IR…had to get off for insurance reasons……fast forward Im gaining weight like crazy and asked to be but on metformin… My endo says that my levels are perfect and i dont have IR so i don’t need metformin….but won’t explain what is considered good or perfect…. but also won’t explain the weight gain either… im at a loss…. my glucose fasting is 76 mg/dl….my insulin fasting is 9.6 uiu/ml….

  • Nada

    Hi, can you tell me something about my OGGT values 75gram- 2hour test
    Glucose
    0min 5,05mmol/l
    60min 7,32mmol/l
    120min 5,55mmol/l
    Insulin
    0min 4,48uIU/ml
    60min 71,0uIU/ml
    120min 39,6uIU/ml
    Doctor sad that I have insulin resistant and gave me glucophage but when I read many sites about diabetes, I think that I am OK. Please give me your opinion. I am 40 years old, I have 75kg, an 176cm, and sometimes I feel very tired but I have 3 kids ( 7, 5 and 2 years old ) and I think it is normal :) . No one in my family didn’t have problem with diabetes. Thank you

    • Hi Nada, I think you and your doctor are both right. You are OK. Your insulin levels are normal. However, glucophage (metformin) is a pretty safe and cheap drug, and might bring your glucose down a bit, which might feel good. Ask your doctor why he thinks you are insulin resistant and why he thinks this drug will help.

  • DaemonJax .

    If your post-prandial blood sugar is normal, then it looks like you’re very insulin sensitive — which is great.

  • Tammy Condra

    So my fasting insulin level is 2.1. Is that good? I got a notice next to my results that say: (This insulin assay shows strong cross-reactivity for some insulin analogs (lispro, aspart, and glargine)and much lower cross-reactivity with others (detemir,glulisine).

  • Aditi

    My Insulin(fasting) is 6, Anti thyroid Peroxidase is 233 H and Insulin Response to Glucose, 120 min is 69 H. Does that mean I have diabetes?

  • Aditi

    My Insulin(fasting) is 6, Anti thyroid Peroxidase is 233 H and Insulin Response to Glucose, 120 min is 69 H. Does that mean I have diabetes?

  • Methyl Orange

    I have had symptoms of hypoglycemia that include cold sweating, hand shaking, extreme craving for food, dizziness, difficulty in walking etc., but my blood sugar in fasting and during the symptoms never went below 72 mg/dL. Recently, I get tested for fasting blood glucose and Insulin. My blood glucose was 82 mg/dL and Insulin was 42 uIU/mL. Can someone advice me what is this?

    • Dear Methyl, A blood sugar of 72 is low end of normal range, but it could be too low for you. Do you get these attacks in the morning, or after eating? You may be eating fast-acting carbs that provoke a lot of insulin production and then get absorbed fast, leaving you with too much insulin, causing low sugars. Or it could be something else. An insulin level of 42 shows insulin resistance, and you may want to reduce your carb intake, move more, and eat more fiber. What does your doctor say?

      • Methyl Orange

        Dear David thank you for reply. At the start, I was having episodes of these symptoms when my lunch was little delayed (I never felt in the morning and night at the start). However, after that these symptoms become permanent (all the time I felt dizziness, cold sweats, difficulty in walking, confusion etc.,). During the extreme symptoms, the lowest blood sugar that was recorded in the lab was 72. I met with an endocrinologist, after listening my history , he suggested me some tests in the fasting including blood glucose, HB1AC, Insulin, C-peptide and some others. The blood glucose was 71, c-peptide 3.31 ng/mL (range 0.78 – 5.19), cortisol 22.99 ug/mL (range 2.3 – 11.9) and at that time insulin was 26.2, HB1AC 5.9%. He said he cannot say it hypoglycemia.
        In a recent test, as I mentioned above blood glucose in fasting is 82 while insulin is 42. I also tried 24 hour fasting and my blood glucose remained stable in 80s.

        • Methyl, perhaps your symptoms are not related to blood sugar. I wonder about your thyroid, and your cortisol was quite high. Hope you can find someone to help you figure this out. Might make things a little better with small frequent feedings.

  • Sara, these numbers aren’t too bad, but it sounds like you’re not feeling that great. I would suggest eating fewer carbs and far less refined carbs. No sweet drinks. They make your sugar go up and down.

    • Sara Elizabeth Russell

      David, I will do my best to go on a low carb diet. But i dont know how to deal with the low blood sugar. I will literally eat a meal full of protein and it still seems to drop. Once my fasting insulin goes down will this also make my blood sugar stop dropping? I do have a thyroid issue but my Dr told me it was back in line now. I’ve been dealing with health issues for 10 months now. Any advice is great!

  • Zainab Mustafa

    My fasting insulin serum on second day of period is 28.80 miU/ml
    What is ideal to get pregnant. M on metformin too. My age is 28

    • Hi Zainab, Studies show taking metformin in pregnancy is better than having high blood sugars. So stay on it. Your insulin level shows insulin resistance. I couldn’t find any research on the best insulin levels for pregnancy, but for general health, bringing it down would be better. Exercise is probably the simplest way to do that. According to the website Authority Nutrition, cutting way down on sugar and carbs and taking cinnamon and/or vinegar should also help. Makes sense to me.

  • Sara Elizabeth Russell

    I posted before wondering about the fasting insulin which mine says 23 so that’s high. I can not find any where to what insulin resistance does. My sugar get to 80 after meals. So my question is what exactly is a insulin resistance? What does it do? Thanks

    • Sara and Amit, please see my answer to Keshav. Insulin resistance is associated with diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, and other problems, in the long term. Start by moving more and eating more fiber.

  • Amit

    My age is 20 and my fasting insulin level is 23ulU/ml. I want to decrease it,what is the best way to lower it?

  • KESHAV MURTHY L

    Hi,
    My age is 26. My fasting insulin level is 72.98 mcU/ml and Fasting glucose levels 65.0mg/dL . Can someone advice me what is this? i’m worried about fasting insulin level which seems to be very high.

    • Hi Keshav, a fasting insulin level of 72 is quite high, as you say, and your fasting glucose is normal. Most likely, you have a lot of insulin resistance, but your body is putting out enough insulin to handle it. Most people in your situation don’t progress to diabetes, but you want to reduce your insulin resistance, which causes many problems. All I know about lowering insulin resistance is exercise, reduce stress, eat more fiber, strictly limit refined carbs, and try plant medicines such as cinnamon, mulberry leaf, bitter melon, vinegar with meals, okra, or insulin plant.

      • Truc Giarc

        Intermittent fasting and a low carb, high fat diet along with exercise has worked for me and TONS of other people to put their insulin resistance into remission. Check out Dr. Fung’s video’s on You Tube like this one, https://youtu.be/1a2Fsfa8e4I or this one where Dr. Fung is interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola (mentioned above) https://youtu.be/7r0ejdvscdY

        Also check out Dietdoctor.com for great videos by doctors supporting this approach. Plus recipe ideas for low carb, high fat meals.

  • Abhilasha Wakdot

    Hello, my fasting Insulin level is 75.63uIU/mL. What does it mean? What should i do to make it normal? Please help? My age is 28 and I’ve take quite a few doctors opinions, but they’re all confusing. Kindly help.

  • MKC

    My fasting serum insulin is 14.8 mcU/ml, my HbA1c is 5.5 but my serum glucose is always around 100. Should I cut down on carbs? My triglycerides are always 180-190

  • أحمد كريز

    How can I test my insulin level?
    Can you tell me what is the device can test it ? please..

    • You can’t test insulin level at home. You’ll need to go to a lab, and will probably need an order from a doctor.

  • Curt Craig

    What would be the abbreviation used in a blood test result for insulin levels? I just had a test done that showed my H1ac etc., along with lots of other stuff.

  • Maddy

    Consider two things to lower insulin. First take sodium Butyrate caps 3 pills 3x per day. Studies show low levels of butyrate producing bacteria in gut of people with insulin resistance. Butyrate increases insulin sensitivity by 30%. Second, find naturally thin person with no insulin issues, no antibiotic exposure for at least a year and get a fecal donation from them. Mix a little saline with it and do a DIY fecal transplant to yourself. They have cured diabetes with fecal transplants in animals.

    • Maddy, have you tried the things you’re suggesting? A DIY fecal transplant is not easy. It’s not a one-time process. I know; I tried it myself. Butyrate looks good in some studies, but there are several herbs that may help. Cinnamon and bitter melon are two of them.

  • Hira Khan

    Hi David!
    My fasting (12 hr) insulin was 13.8 and fasting glucose was 75. Do these results indicate IR? How severe is the situation? I also have acanthosis nigricans in my groin area.
    I have been slowing gaining weight, about 8 kg in 1.5 years. It hasn’t been coming off no matter what. I exercise and eat healthy. I weight 64 kg now. I fear I’ll keep gaining weight. Please help.

    • Hi Hira, Your insulin level indicates some insulin resistance. Your glucose is normal. If you’re gaining weight for no clear reason, that could also indicate insulin resistance. It sounds like it might be helpful to try a very-low-carb diet, but it sounds like you might have tried that already. Metformin is a possibility. Vinegar at bedtime might be worth trying.

