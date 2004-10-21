Suggested Resources

For more help choosing long-term care or long-term care insurance, use the following contacts.

A Consumer’s Guide to Nursing Facilities

(800) 628-8140

www.longtermcareliving.com/planning_ahead/nursing/nursing1.htm

A free brochure from the American Health Care Association that can help you to find and pick a care facility that will meet your needs.

Eldercare Locator

(800) 677-1116

The toll-free hotline helps older Americans and caregivers locate local support resources that enable older people to remain independent in their own homes, including visiting nurses, home-delivered meals, respite services for caregivers, and chore services. This directory is provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and is available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM Eastern time.

Medicare

(800) MEDICARE (633-4227)

www.medicare.gov (Click on “Nursing Homes”)

While Medicare may not pay for custodial care, the Medicare Web site does have a section devoted to nursing homes that includes checklists and an interactive nursing home comparison tool. You can also download or call for such helpful publications as the “Guide to Choosing a Nursing Home.”

National Association of Insurance Commissioners

2301 McGee, Suite 800

Kansas City, MO 64108

(816) 842-3600

www.naic.org

The Association is the organization of state insurance regulators, those charged primarily to protect the interests of insurance consumers. They publish a number of insurance guides for consumers including “A Shopper’s Guide to Long-Term Care Insurance.”