Suggested Resources

For more help choosing long-term care or long-term care insurance, use the following contacts.

A Consumer’s Guide to Nursing Facilities
(800) 628-8140
www.longtermcareliving.com/planning_ahead/nursing/nursing1.htm
A free brochure from the American Health Care Association that can help you to find and pick a care facility that will meet your needs.

Eldercare Locator
(800) 677-1116
The toll-free hotline helps older Americans and caregivers locate local support resources that enable older people to remain independent in their own homes, including visiting nurses, home-delivered meals, respite services for caregivers, and chore services. This directory is provided by the United States Department of Health and Human Services and is available Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM Eastern time.

Medicare
(800) MEDICARE (633-4227)
www.medicare.gov (Click on “Nursing Homes”)
While Medicare may not pay for custodial care, the Medicare Web site does have a section devoted to nursing homes that includes checklists and an interactive nursing home comparison tool. You can also download or call for such helpful publications as the “Guide to Choosing a Nursing Home.”

National Association of Insurance Commissioners
2301 McGee, Suite 800
Kansas City, MO 64108
(816) 842-3600
www.naic.org
The Association is the organization of state insurance regulators, those charged primarily to protect the interests of insurance consumers. They publish a number of insurance guides for consumers including “A Shopper’s Guide to Long-Term Care Insurance.”

