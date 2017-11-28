Home > Recipes > Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes > Zesty Vegetarian Chili

Diabetic Cooking

Zesty Vegetarian Chili

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Zesty Vegetarian Chili

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil
  • 1 large red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium zucchini or yellow squash (or 1 of each), cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 can (about 14 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 3/4 cup chunky salsa
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 can (about 15 ounces) no-salt-added red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 10 ounces extra firm tofu, well drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • Chopped cilantro (optional)

Directions

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add bell pepper; cook and stir 4 minutes. Add zucchini and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes.

Stir in tomatoes, salsa, chili powder, and oregano; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Stir in beans; simmer 2 minutes or until heated through. Stir in tofu; remove from heat. Ladle into bowls; garnish with chopped cilantro.

Note: Tofu is made from the curds of soybean milk. It has a bland, slightly nutty taste, but readily takes on the flavor of foods it’s cooked with. It’s available in 3 forms: soft, firm, and extra-firm. Cover any leftover tofu with water and refrigerate.

Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 231 calories, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Protein: 15 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 432 mg, Fiber: 8 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

 

See more Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.