Zesty Vegetarian Chili

Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil
- 1 large red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
- 2 medium zucchini or yellow squash (or 1 of each), cut into 1/2-inch chunks
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 can (about 14 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 3/4 cup chunky salsa
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 can (about 15 ounces) no-salt-added red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 10 ounces extra firm tofu, well drained and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- Chopped cilantro (optional)
Directions
Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Add bell pepper; cook and stir 4 minutes. Add zucchini and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes.
Stir in tomatoes, salsa, chili powder, and oregano; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Stir in beans; simmer 2 minutes or until heated through. Stir in tofu; remove from heat. Ladle into bowls; garnish with chopped cilantro.
Note: Tofu is made from the curds of soybean milk. It has a bland, slightly nutty taste, but readily takes on the flavor of foods it’s cooked with. It’s available in 3 forms: soft, firm, and extra-firm. Cover any leftover tofu with water and refrigerate.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1 1/2 cups.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 231 calories, Carbohydrates: 28 g, Protein: 15 g, Fat: 8 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 432 mg, Fiber: 8 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 2 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.