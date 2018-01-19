Southwest White Bean Stew

Directions

Puree 1 cup of the cooked beans and combine with the whole beans.

Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Sauté the onions, bell peppers, jalapeños and garlic in the oil until the onions are translucent, 4–5 minutes.

Add the bean mixture and broth. Stir constantly until the beans are thoroughly heated, 3–4 minutes.

Add the vinegar, tomatoes, and salt and remove from the heat when hot. Stir in the cilantro just before serving.