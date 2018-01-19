Southwest White Bean Stew

Ingredients
- 3 cups white beans, cooked and drained
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1/2 cup diced red onion
- 1 1/2 assorted bell peppers, diced
- 2 jalapeños, seeded and diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup low-salt chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 tablespoons sherry or red wine vinegar
- 1 14.5-ounce can low-salt diced tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Directions
Puree 1 cup of the cooked beans and combine with the whole beans.
Heat the oil in a soup pot over medium heat. Sauté the onions, bell peppers, jalapeños and garlic in the oil until the onions are translucent, 4–5 minutes.
Add the bean mixture and broth. Stir constantly until the beans are thoroughly heated, 3–4 minutes.
Add the vinegar, tomatoes, and salt and remove from the heat when hot. Stir in the cilantro just before serving.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1/4 of recipe.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 276 calories, Carbohydrates: 45 g, Protein: 15 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1/2 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 321 mg, Fiber: 11 g
Recipe courtesy of Jennifer Stack, RDN, CDE, from The Culinary Institute of American and author of The Diabetes-Friendly Kitchen cookbook.