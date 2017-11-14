New England Clam Chowder

Ingredients
- 1 can (5 ounces) whole baby clams, undrained
- 1 baking potato, peeled and coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
- 2/3 cup evaporated skimmed milk
- 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon reduced-fat margarine
Directions
Drain clams, reserving juice. Add enough water to reserved juice to measure 2/3 cup. Combine clam juice mixture, potato, and onion in large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes or until potato is tender.
Add milk, pepper, and thyme to saucepan. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add margarine. Cook 5 minutes or until soup thickens, stirring occasionally.
Add clams; cook and stir 5 minutes or until clams are firm.
Yield: 2 servings. Serving size: 1 bowl chowder (1/2 of total recipe).
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 204 calories, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 47 mg, Sodium: 205 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat, 1 Milk.
