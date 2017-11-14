Home > Recipes > Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes > New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes

New England Clam Chowder

Ingredients

  • 1 can (5 ounces) whole baby clams, undrained
  • 1 baking potato, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2/3 cup evaporated skimmed milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-fat margarine

Directions

Drain clams, reserving juice. Add enough water to reserved juice to measure 2/3 cup. Combine clam juice mixture, potato, and onion in large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes or until potato is tender.

Add milk, pepper, and thyme to saucepan. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add margarine. Cook 5 minutes or until soup thickens, stirring occasionally.

Add clams; cook and stir 5 minutes or until clams are firm.

Yield: 2 servings. Serving size: 1 bowl chowder (1/2 of total recipe).

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 204 calories, Carbohydrates: 30 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 4 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 47 mg, Sodium: 205 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat, 1 Milk.

 

