New England Clam Chowder

Directions

Drain clams, reserving juice. Add enough water to reserved juice to measure 2/3 cup. Combine clam juice mixture, potato, and onion in large saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes or until potato is tender.

Add milk, pepper, and thyme to saucepan. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add margarine. Cook 5 minutes or until soup thickens, stirring occasionally.

Add clams; cook and stir 5 minutes or until clams are firm.