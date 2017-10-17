Creamy Yellow Squash Soup

Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 pound yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch slices
- 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided
- 1 3/4 cups reduced-sodium, 99% fat-free chicken broth
- 1 cup fat-free buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon diet margarine
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 ounces reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
Heat Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Lightly coat with cooking spray. Add squash, bell pepper, and onion. Spray vegetables with cooking spray. Cook and stir 6 minutes or until onion begins to brown.
Add thyme, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, and broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cover. Cook 20 minutes.
Working in 1-cup batches, place mixture in blender or food processor. Cover. Purée. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Return soup to Dutch oven over medium heat. Add buttermilk, margarine, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin and pepper. Cook until heated through. Serve topped with cheese.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: 1 cup soup plus 2 tablespoons cheese.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 113 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 8 g, Fat: 5 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 11 mg, Sodium: 401 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Fat, 1 Milk.
