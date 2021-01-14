Chicken Barley Soup

1. Place oil in Dutch oven. Add onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes.

2. Add pepper, barley, thyme, broth, chicken and bay leaf. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer 25 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

3. Remove and discard bay leaf. Stir in lemon juice and sprinkle with parsley, if desired.