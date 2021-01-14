Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Chicken Barley Soup

Chicken Barley Soup

Getting tired of the same old chicken-soup-from-a-can routine this cold and flu season? You'll love this quick and easy homemade version, chock-full of hearty and nourishing ingredients!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
8 servings

Serving size:
1 cup

1. Place oil in Dutch oven. Add onion, carrot, celery, mushrooms and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat 5 minutes.

2. Add pepper, barley, thyme, broth, chicken and bay leaf. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer 25 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

3. Remove and discard bay leaf. Stir in lemon juice and sprinkle with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 102 calories, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Protein: 9 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 13 mg, Sodium: 307 mg, Fiber: 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Meat.

Categories

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes Soup Chicken Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Weight Management

Diabetic Cooking.

