Butternut Squash and Millet Soup

Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 2 1/4 cups diced butternut squash or 1 (10-ounce) package frozen diced butternut squash
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 4 ounces each), cooked and chopped
- 1 cup cooked millet
Directions
Place bell pepper on rack in broiler pan 3 to 5 inches from heat source or hold over open gas flame on long-handled metal fork. Turn bell pepper often until blistered and charred on all sides. Transfer to food storage bag; seal bag and let stand 15 to 20 minutes to loosen skin. Remove loosened skin with paring knife. Cut off top and scrape out seeds; discard.
Heat oil in large saucepan over high heat. Add butternut squash, bell pepper, and onion; cook and stir 5 minutes. Add curry powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Pour in broth; bring to a boil. Cover and cook 7 to 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Purée soup in saucepan with hand-held immersion blender or in batches in food processor or blender. Return soup to saucepan. Stir in chicken and millet; cook until heated through.
Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1 1/3 cups.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 168 calories, Carbohydrates: 19 g, Protein: 16 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 37 mg, Sodium: 199 mg, Fiber: 2 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Vegetable, 2 Mea.
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.