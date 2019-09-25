All-in-One Burger Stew

This hearty burger stew is the perfect family-friendly, comfort food dish. Mix up your dinner recipes and make this your new go-to meal!

Directions

1. Brown beef 6 to 8 minutes in Dutch oven or large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring to break up meat. Drain fat.

2. Add vegetables, tomatoes and broth; bring to a boil over high heat.

3. Add noodles; reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables and noodles are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Note: For a special touch, sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

Tip: To complete this meal, serve with breadsticks or a loaf of Italian bread and a simple salad.