All-in-One Burger Stew

This hearty burger stew is the perfect family-friendly, comfort food dish. Mix up your dinner recipes and make this your new go-to meal!
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 2 cups frozen Italian-style vegetables
- 1 can (about 14 ounces) diced tomatoes with basil and garlic
- 1 can (about 14 ounces) beef broth
- 2 1/2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles
- Salt and black pepper
Directions
1. Brown beef 6 to 8 minutes in Dutch oven or large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring to break up meat. Drain fat.
2. Add vegetables, tomatoes and broth; bring to a boil over high heat.
3. Add noodles; reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables and noodles are tender. Season with salt and pepper.
Note: For a special touch, sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.
Tip: To complete this meal, serve with breadsticks or a loaf of Italian bread and a simple salad.
Yield: 6 servings.
Serving size: 1/6 of recipe.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 260 calories, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Protein: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 11 g, Cholesterol: 62 mg, Sodium: 428 mg
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
