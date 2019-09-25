HomeRecipesDiabetic Soup And Stew RecipesAll-in-One Burger Stew

All-in-One Burger Stew

Diabetic Soup And Stew Recipes

All-in-One Burger Stew

This hearty burger stew is the perfect family-friendly, comfort food dish. Mix up your dinner recipes and make this your new go-to meal!

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 2 cups frozen Italian-style vegetables
  • 1 can (about 14 ounces) diced tomatoes with basil and garlic
  • 1 can (about 14 ounces) beef broth
  • 2 1/2 cups uncooked medium egg noodles
  • Salt and black pepper

Directions

1. Brown beef 6 to 8 minutes in Dutch oven or large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring to break up meat. Drain fat.

2. Add vegetables, tomatoes and broth; bring to a boil over high heat.

3. Add noodles; reduce heat to medium. Cover; cook 12 to 15 minutes or until vegetables and noodles are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Note: For a special touch, sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

Tip: To complete this meal, serve with breadsticks or a loaf of Italian bread and a simple salad.

Yield: 6 servings.

Serving size: 1/6 of recipe.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 260 calories, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Protein: 17 g, Saturated Fat: 11 g, Cholesterol: 62 mg, Sodium: 428 mg

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

 

