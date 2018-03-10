Crustless Ham and Asparagus Quiche

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine asparagus, bell pepper, and 1 tablespoon water in microwavable bowl. Cover with waxed paper; microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Drain vegetables.

Whisk milk and flour in large bowl. Whisk in egg whites and egg until well combined. Stir in vegetables, ham, tarragon, salt, if desired, and black pepper. Pour into 9-inch pie plate. Bake 35 minutes. Sprinkle cheese over quiche; bake 5 minutes or until center is set and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Cut into 6 wedges.

Variations: Add 1 clove minced garlic. Add 2 tablespoons chopped green onion.