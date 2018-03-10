Crustless Ham and Asparagus Quiche

Ingredients
- 2 cups sliced asparagus (1/2-inch pieces)
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup low-fat (1%) milk
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 egg whites
- 1 egg
- 1 cup chopped cooked deli ham
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon or basil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup finely shredded Swiss cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine asparagus, bell pepper, and 1 tablespoon water in microwavable bowl. Cover with waxed paper; microwave on HIGH 2 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Drain vegetables.
Whisk milk and flour in large bowl. Whisk in egg whites and egg until well combined. Stir in vegetables, ham, tarragon, salt, if desired, and black pepper. Pour into 9-inch pie plate. Bake 35 minutes. Sprinkle cheese over quiche; bake 5 minutes or until center is set and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Cut into 6 wedges.
Variations: Add 1 clove minced garlic. Add 2 tablespoons chopped green onion.
Yield: 6 servings. Serving size: 1/6 of recipe.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 138 calories, Carbohydrates: 8 g, Protein: 13 g, Fat: 6 g, Saturated Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 25 mg, Sodium: 439 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 1/2 Vegetable, 1 1/2 Meat.
