Switch up your sandwich game with these tasty Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups filled with sour cream, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Preparation time: Approximately 5 minutes.

Directions

1. Combine sour cream and sun-dried tomato spread in small bowl.

2. Spread 1 tablespoon tomato mixture down center of each tortilla.

3. Top each with half of basil, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and salami.

4. Roll up.