Switch up your sandwich game with these tasty Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups filled with sour cream, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon fat-free sour cream
- 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomato spread
- 2 (6-inch) whole wheat tortillas
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
- 1 ounce thinly sliced reduced-fat salami
Directions
1. Combine sour cream and sun-dried tomato spread in small bowl.
2. Spread 1 tablespoon tomato mixture down center of each tortilla.
3. Top each with half of basil, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and salami.
4. Roll up.
Yield: 2 servings.
Serving size: 1 roll-up.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 251 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 11 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 36 mg, Sodium: 715 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.
