HomeRecipesDiabetic Snack and Appetizer RecipesAntipasto Italian Roll-Ups

Diabetic Cooking

Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups

Switch up your sandwich game with these tasty Antipasto Italian Roll-Ups filled with sour cream, sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella cheese.

Preparation time: Approximately 5 minutes.
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fat-free sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomato spread
  • 2 (6-inch) whole wheat tortillas
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 2 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
  • 1 ounce thinly sliced reduced-fat salami

Directions

1. Combine sour cream and sun-dried tomato spread in small bowl.

2. Spread 1 tablespoon tomato mixture down center of each tortilla.

3. Top each with half of basil, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and salami.

4. Roll up.

Yield: 2 servings.

Serving size: 1 roll-up.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 251 calories, Carbohydrates: 24 g, Protein: 14 g, Fat: 11 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 36 mg, Sodium: 715 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1 Fat, 1 Vegetable, 2 Meat.

 

See more Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.