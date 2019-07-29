Filled with cottage cheese and seasoned with fresh chives, these tasty angelic deviled eggs are the ideal on-the-go low-carb snack.
Ingredients
- 6 eggs
- 1/4 cup low-fat (1%) cottage cheese
- 3 tablespoons fat-free ranch dressing
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or dill
- 1 tablespoon diced well-drained pimiento or roasted red pepper
Directions
1. Place eggs in medium saucepan; add enough water to cover by 1-inch. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to eggs in saucepan; let stand until eggs are cool. Drain and peel.
2. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks, reserving 3 yolk halves. Discard remaining yolks or reserve for another use. Place egg whites, cut sides up, on serving plate; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate while preparing filling.
3. Combine cottage cheese, dressing, mustard and reserved yolk halves in food processor; process until smooth. (Or, place in small bowl and mash with fork until well blended.) Transfer cheese mixture to small bowl; stir in chives and pimiento. Spoon into egg whites. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Yield: Makes 12 servings.
Serving size: 1 filled egg half (without garnish).
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 44 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 27 mg, Sodium: 96 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 meat.
