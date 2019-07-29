HomeRecipesDiabetic Snack and Appetizer RecipesAngelic Deviled Eggs

Angelic Deviled Eggs

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes

Filled with cottage cheese and seasoned with fresh chives, these tasty angelic deviled eggs are the ideal on-the-go low-carb snack.

Preparation time: Approximately 35 minutes. Cooling time: At least 1 hour.
Ingredients

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/4 cup low-fat (1%) cottage cheese
  • 3 tablespoons fat-free ranch dressing
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives or dill
  • 1 tablespoon diced well-drained pimiento or roasted red pepper

Directions

1. Place eggs in medium saucepan; add enough water to cover by 1-inch. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to eggs in saucepan; let stand until eggs are cool. Drain and peel.

2. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks, reserving 3 yolk halves. Discard remaining yolks or reserve for another use. Place egg whites, cut sides up, on serving plate; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate while preparing filling.

3. Combine cottage cheese, dressing, mustard and reserved yolk halves in food processor; process until smooth. (Or, place in small bowl and mash with fork until well blended.) Transfer cheese mixture to small bowl; stir in chives and pimiento. Spoon into egg whites. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Yield: Makes 12 servings.

Serving size: 1 filled egg half (without garnish).

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 44 calories, Carbohydrates: 1 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 3 g, Cholesterol: 27 mg, Sodium: 96 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 meat.

 

