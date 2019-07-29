Filled with cottage cheese and seasoned with fresh chives, these tasty angelic deviled eggs are the ideal on-the-go low-carb snack.

Preparation time: Approximately 35 minutes. Cooling time: At least 1 hour.

Directions

1. Place eggs in medium saucepan; add enough water to cover by 1-inch. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Drain. Add cold water to eggs in saucepan; let stand until eggs are cool. Drain and peel.

2. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks, reserving 3 yolk halves. Discard remaining yolks or reserve for another use. Place egg whites, cut sides up, on serving plate; cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate while preparing filling.

3. Combine cottage cheese, dressing, mustard and reserved yolk halves in food processor; process until smooth. (Or, place in small bowl and mash with fork until well blended.) Transfer cheese mixture to small bowl; stir in chives and pimiento. Spoon into egg whites. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.