With only 4 grams of carbohydrate, our Almond Oat thins are the perfect low-carb, low-fat snack for on-the-go or paired with a nice cup of tea.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup blanched slivered almonds
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon quick oats, divided
- 1/4 cup flour
- 3 tablespoons soft baking butter with canola oil
- 2 egg whites
- 1/4 cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with nonstick silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
2. Place almonds and sugar in bowl of food processor. Process using 3-second pulses until mixture is mealy. Add 1/4 cup oats and process using 3-second pulses until finely ground. Add flour and pulse 2 to 3 times. Do not overmix.
3. In a large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add egg whites, corn syrup and almond and vanilla extracts; beat on medium speed 1 minute.
4. Add dry mixture and remaining 1 tablespoon oats to wet ingredients and beat on low speed to mix batter, scraping sides of bowl.
5. Drop batter by level teaspoonfuls, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheets (9 cookies per baking sheet). Using back of wet spoon, spread batter into thin, 21/2-inch rounds.
6. Bake 8 minutes or until golden. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool completely.
Yield: 36 cookies.
Serving size: 1 cookie.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 30 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 19 mg, Fiber: 1 mg
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch.
