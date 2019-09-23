HomeRecipesDiabetic Snack and Appetizer RecipesAlmond-Oat Thins

Diabetic Cooking

Almond-Oat Thins

Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Almond-Oat Thins

With only 4 grams of carbohydrate, our Almond Oat thins are the perfect low-carb, low-fat snack for on-the-go or paired with a nice cup of tea.

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup blanched slivered almonds
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon quick oats, divided
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 3 tablespoons soft baking butter with canola oil
  • 2 egg whites
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with nonstick silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

2. Place almonds and sugar in bowl of food processor. Process using 3-second pulses until mixture is mealy. Add 1/4 cup oats and process using 3-second pulses until finely ground. Add flour and pulse 2 to 3 times. Do not overmix.

3. In a large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add egg whites, corn syrup and almond and vanilla extracts; beat on medium speed 1 minute.

4. Add dry mixture and remaining 1 tablespoon oats to wet ingredients and beat on low speed to mix batter, scraping sides of bowl.

5. Drop batter by level teaspoonfuls, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheets (9 cookies per baking sheet). Using back of wet spoon, spread batter into thin, 21/2-inch rounds.

6. Bake 8 minutes or until golden. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool completely.

Yield: 36 cookies.

Serving size: 1 cookie.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 30 calories, Carbohydrates: 4 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 19 mg, Fiber: 1 mg

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Bread/Starch.

 

See more Diabetic Snack and Appetizer Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.