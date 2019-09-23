With only 4 grams of carbohydrate, our Almond Oat thins are the perfect low-carb, low-fat snack for on-the-go or paired with a nice cup of tea.

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with nonstick silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

2. Place almonds and sugar in bowl of food processor. Process using 3-second pulses until mixture is mealy. Add 1/4 cup oats and process using 3-second pulses until finely ground. Add flour and pulse 2 to 3 times. Do not overmix.

3. In a large bowl, beat butter with electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add egg whites, corn syrup and almond and vanilla extracts; beat on medium speed 1 minute.

4. Add dry mixture and remaining 1 tablespoon oats to wet ingredients and beat on low speed to mix batter, scraping sides of bowl.

5. Drop batter by level teaspoonfuls, 2 inches apart, onto prepared baking sheets (9 cookies per baking sheet). Using back of wet spoon, spread batter into thin, 21/2-inch rounds.

6. Bake 8 minutes or until golden. Remove cookies to wire rack to cool completely.