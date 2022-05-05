Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Hummus, a thick paste made from chickpeas and sesame seeds, is the perfect pairing for veggies, pita chips, deviled eggs, and more! Why go with store-bought when you can make your own homemade hummus? If you're a garlic lover, this one's for you!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
6 servings

Serving size:
1/4 cup hummus

1. Prepare Roasted Garlic: Cut off top third of 1 large garlic head (not the root end) to expose cloves; discard top. Place head of garlic, trimmed end up, on 10-inch square of foil. Rub garlic generously with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Gather foil ends together and close tightly. Roast in preheated 350°F oven 45 minutes, or until cloves are golden and soft. When cool enough to handle, squeeze roasted garlic cloves from skins; discard skins.

2. Place chickpeas, parsley, 2 tablespoons Roasted Garlic, water, lemon juice, curry powder, sesame oil, and hot pepper sauce, if desired, in food processor or blender. Cover; process until smooth.

3. Serve with pita wedges and vegetables, if desired.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 85 calories, Carbohydrates: 15 g, Protein: 4 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 303 mg, Fiber: 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch.

