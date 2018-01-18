Roasted Parsnips, Carrots, and Red Onion

Ingredients
- 2 carrots (9 ounces), cut into 2-inch-long pieces
- 2 parsnips (9 ounces), cut into 2-inch-long pieces
- 3/4 cup vertically sliced red onion (1/4-inch slices)
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line large baking sheet with foil or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Combine carrots, parsnips, onion, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat. Spread in single layer on prepared baking sheet.
Roast 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.
Note: Parsnips are a pale white root vegetable similar to the carrot in shape. The parsnip, however, is broader at the top and has a smoother skin. The longer it stays in the ground, the sweeter it becomes. Choose parsnips that are firm, unblemished, and small or medium in size (about 8 inches long). Rinse and scrub parsnips with a vegetable brush to remove embedded soil. Peel parsnips with a swivel-bladed vegetable peeler or paring knife. Trim off ends and discard. For even cooking, parsnips are best chopped, cubed, sliced, or cut into strips before cooking.
Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: about 3/4 cup per serving.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 107 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 197 mg, Fiber: 5 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.
