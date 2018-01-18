Home > Recipes > Diabetic Side Dish Recipes > Roasted Parsnips, Carrots, and Red Onion

Diabetic Cooking

Roasted Parsnips, Carrots, and Red Onion

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes

Print Text Size: A A A

Roasted Parsnips, Carrots, and Red Onion

by
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2 carrots (9 ounces), cut into 2-inch-long pieces
  • 2 parsnips (9 ounces), cut into 2-inch-long pieces
  • 3/4 cup vertically sliced red onion (1/4-inch slices)
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line large baking sheet with foil or spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Combine carrots, parsnips, onion, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper in large bowl; toss to coat. Spread in single layer on prepared baking sheet.

Roast 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

Note: Parsnips are a pale white root vegetable similar to the carrot in shape. The parsnip, however, is broader at the top and has a smoother skin. The longer it stays in the ground, the sweeter it becomes. Choose parsnips that are firm, unblemished, and small or medium in size (about 8 inches long). Rinse and scrub parsnips with a vegetable brush to remove embedded soil. Peel parsnips with a swivel-bladed vegetable peeler or paring knife. Trim off ends and discard. For even cooking, parsnips are best chopped, cubed, sliced, or cut into strips before cooking.

Yield: 4 servings. Serving size: about 3/4 cup per serving.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
Calories: 107 calories, Carbohydrates: 21 g, Protein: 2 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 197 mg, Fiber: 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Bread/Starch, 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

 

See more Diabetic Side Dish Recipes

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

Disclaimer Statements: Statements and opinions expressed on this Web site are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the publishers or advertisers. The information provided on this Web site should not be construed as medical instruction. Consult appropriate health-care professionals before taking action based on this information.