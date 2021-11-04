Orange-Spice Cranberry Sauce

1. Grate orange peel; reserve. Peel white pith from orange; discard pith. Quarter orange. Remove seeds. Place orange quarters, 1 tablespoon reserved peel, and pie spice in food processor bowl. Process to a coarse texture. (You will have about 1/2 cup pulpy liquid.)

2. Add orange mixture and pie spice to cranberry sauce. Stir gently, taking care to leave berries whole.