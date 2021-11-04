Orange-Spice Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients
Directions
1. Grate orange peel; reserve. Peel white pith from orange; discard pith. Quarter orange. Remove seeds. Place orange quarters, 1 tablespoon reserved peel, and pie spice in food processor bowl. Process to a coarse texture. (You will have about 1/2 cup pulpy liquid.)
2. Add orange mixture and pie spice to cranberry sauce. Stir gently, taking care to leave berries whole.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 49 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 4 mg, Fiber: 1 g
Exchanges per serving: 1 Fruit.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management
