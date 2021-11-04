Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Orange-Spice Cranberry Sauce

This quick and easy whole berry cranberry sauce features the flavors of fresh orange and pumpkin pie spice. It's a perfect pairing for your Thanksgiving feast!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
16 servings

Serving size:
2 tablespoons

1. Grate orange peel; reserve. Peel white pith from orange; discard pith. Quarter orange. Remove seeds. Place orange quarters, 1 tablespoon reserved peel, and pie spice in food processor bowl. Process to a coarse texture. (You will have about 1/2 cup pulpy liquid.)

2. Add orange mixture and pie spice to cranberry sauce. Stir gently, taking care to leave berries whole.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 49 calories, Carbohydrates: 12 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 0 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Sodium: 4 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 Fruit.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Quick meals Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

