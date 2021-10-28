Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Mushroom Gravy

Mushroom Gravy

Looking for a tasty gravy to jazz up your turkey this holiday season? There's no need to buy prepackaged versions — this quick and easy homemade gravy requires just a few ingredients and some simple steps. A perfect complement to your mashed potatoes or main course!
Ingredients

Directions

10 servings

2 tablespoons

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms. Cook 6 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook 15 seconds. Add gravy; cook until heated through, stirring frequently. Stir in parsley and sherry, if desired. Thin with water, if necessary.

*Tip: Fresh mushrooms are best to use in this recipe because canned mushrooms would add sodium in addition to the sodium already found in prepared gravy.

**Note: Using prepared gravy is an easy way to help control fat, sodium, and carb intake, especially during the food-heavy holiday season. With canned gravy, you know exactly what the nutrients are per serving size, something you can only guess with homemade gravy. An appropriate diabetic or heart-healthy serving of gravy is 2 tablespoons.

 

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 18 calories, Carbohydrates: 2 g, Protein: 1 g, Fat: 1 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Cholesterol: 1 mg, Sodium: 172 mg, Fiber: 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat.

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Entertaining Gluten Free Keto Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

