Mushroom Gravy

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms. Cook 6 minutes, or until lightly browned, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook 15 seconds. Add gravy; cook until heated through, stirring frequently. Stir in parsley and sherry, if desired. Thin with water, if necessary.

*Tip: Fresh mushrooms are best to use in this recipe because canned mushrooms would add sodium in addition to the sodium already found in prepared gravy.

**Note: Using prepared gravy is an easy way to help control fat, sodium, and carb intake, especially during the food-heavy holiday season. With canned gravy, you know exactly what the nutrients are per serving size, something you can only guess with homemade gravy. An appropriate diabetic or heart-healthy serving of gravy is 2 tablespoons.