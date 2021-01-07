Lemony Steamed Broccoli

1. Break broccoli into florets. Discard large stems. Trim smaller stems; cut stems into thin slices. Place 2 to 3 inches of water and steamer basket in large saucepan; bring water to a boil. Add broccoli; cover. Steam 6 minutes, or until crisp-tender.

2. Place broccoli in serving bowl. Add butter and lemon juice; toss lightly to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.