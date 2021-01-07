Advertisement
Diabetes Self-Management

Lemony Steamed Broccoli

Interested in trying the Mediterranean diet? Why not give this simple steamed broccoli side a try? With only four ingredients, it's a cinch to prepare!
Ingredients

Directions

Yield:
4 servings

Serving size:
1/4 of total recipe

1. Break broccoli into florets. Discard large stems. Trim smaller stems; cut stems into thin slices. Place 2 to 3 inches of water and steamer basket in large saucepan; bring water to a boil. Add broccoli; cover. Steam 6 minutes, or until crisp-tender.

2. Place broccoli in serving bowl. Add butter and lemon juice; toss lightly to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 59 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Sodium: 62 mg, Fiber: 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.

Categories

Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean

Copyright Diabetic Cooking.

