Lemony Steamed Broccoli

Ingredients
Directions
1. Break broccoli into florets. Discard large stems. Trim smaller stems; cut stems into thin slices. Place 2 to 3 inches of water and steamer basket in large saucepan; bring water to a boil. Add broccoli; cover. Steam 6 minutes, or until crisp-tender.
2. Place broccoli in serving bowl. Add butter and lemon juice; toss lightly to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition Information:
Calories: 59 calories, Carbohydrates: 6 g, Protein: 3 g, Fat: 3 g, Saturated Fat: 2 g, Cholesterol: 8 mg, Sodium: 62 mg, Fiber: 3 g
Exchanges per serving: 1/2 Fat, 1 Vegetable.
Categories
Diabetic Side Dish Recipes Quick meals Gluten Free Low Calorie Low Carb Low Fat Vegetarian Weight Management Mediterranean
Copyright Diabetic Cooking.